43 Rarely Seen Photos From History That Will Give You All the Feels
Princess Diana Dancing with Clint Eastwood at the White House
The late Princess Diana attended a gala at the White House in November of 1985. At the gala, she danced with actors John Travolta and Clint Eastwood. Diana was just 24 years old at the time and attended the event with Prince Charles.
What was most notable about the dance that Diana shared with Eastwood, was just how close the two of them were dancing. It was not common for the royal to be in such close proximity to another gentleman, especially one as famous as Clint Eastwood - there is no space between the two at all.
Aircraft Crash In Front of A Farmer
There are a number of things that happen daily at the farm but an aircraft crashing on it is definitely not one of them. That said, it becomes even more phenomenal when someone captures the unusual event through the lens. This was an extraordinary case of being at the right time and at the right place.
As seen in the image, an aircraft is falling off the sky while the pilot is able to descend in a parachute. This head-turning event certainly caught the attention of the farmer.
Maria the Ape Girl From Brazil
Mary de Jesus was born in 1964 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The young girl's photo became an international sensation as her features were more similar to that of an ape than of a human. Scientists were baffled by her condition, as they were not able to explain why she looked the way she did.
While she may have looked different from the rest of her family, she was a happy girl who liked to have her photo taken and people wonder about her. No other known photos of her have been found as of yet, but she is still a remarkable tale for the scientific community.
President Richard Nixon In China
There's no doubt that President Richard Nixon is one of the most controversial leaders that the United States has ever had. It is forever written in history how he was involved in the Watergate scandal, which led to him resigning from the highest position in the country.
While he was still president though, Nixon had his other notable moments. Among those was his diplomatic visit to China in 1972, where he was caught looking confused on how to use chopsticks at dinner with Chinese diplomat Zhou En-lai.
Babies In Cages
Believe it or not, people using "baby cages" in the early 20th century was an acceptable situation. Some parents and guardians would put the infants inside them to get them enough sunlight. Since not everybody had gardens in the house, they thought it would be sufficient to hang baby cages instead.
In the modern-day, this would obviously not sit well with most people. Just by the mere sight of it, a spectator would most likely call the Child Protective Services. On how the parents managed that era managed to stay calm remains a mystery.
Floral Tribute For Princess Diana
When Princess Diana passed away in 1997 after a tragic automobile accident in Paris, millions of people around the world mourned her. One of the ways they showed their grief and sympathy is by leaving bouquets of flowers at Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace, and St. James's Palace.
They also left stuffed animals and bottles of champagne, which were later collected and distributed to the sick and elderly in hospitals and homes. This aerial shot shows the world's immense love for the "People's Princess."
Last Days of Lenin
Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, or simply known as Lenin, was a Russian revolutionary who served as the head of government of Soviet Russia and subsequently the Soviet Union. He was also the leader of the Bolshevik party and of the October Revolution.
This was reportedly the last photo taken of him in 1923. By this point, he already had three strokes and was completely mute. As his illness advanced, he was constantly attended by doctors at the Moscow suburban palace, and nursed by his favorite younger sister Maria Ulyanova.
Brooklyn Supreme
One of the biggest horses in history, Brooklyn Supreme was a magnificent horse that stood 6 feet and 6 inches tall and weighed 3200 pounds. People from all over the world back in the 1930s naturally wanted to catch a glimpse of the gigantic creature.
Brooklyn Supreme lived for 20 good years, meeting his visitors, especially kids, and then stealing their snacks. He specifically took pleasure in stealing ice cream cones and goodies from unsuspecting little boys and girls.
Young Adolf Hitler
A few years before becoming the leader of the Nazi Party, Adolf Hitler was just among the huge crowd listening to the announcement of the beginning of World War I in 1914. They were outside Field Marshals' Hall in Munich just a day after Germany declared war on Russia.
As it turned out, he would rise through the ranks and initiate the second world war in Europe. He became the leader of the dictatorship and central to the perpetuation of the Holocaust.
Russian Babies During Winter
If there is an image on this list that might literally give you the chills, it's this 1958 photo showing infants napping in the open air at a maternity hospital in Moscow. People today would definitely raise their eyebrows at this practice but this used to be an odd tradition for Russians.
Apparently, the cold-weather routine in Russia was followed before to prepare the babies for the country's harsh conditions. The Russian mums would dress them in a hat and a pair of stockings before letting them sleep in -10 degrees Celsius weather.
Bradford-on-Avon
While it is very much typical for towns and cities around the world to keep up with the changing times and modernize their places, the historic town of Bradford-On-Avon in England maintained most of its look even at the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Bradford-On-Avon, which has Roman origins, boasts of cozy cafes, river walks, hidden stairways, and unexpected alleyways. It also housed 30 wool mills in the 17th century, making it home to England's 17th-century textile industry.
The Montparnasse Derailment in Paris
Another traffic event in the past that involved a mode of transportation was the Montparnasse Derailment in Paris in 1895. Quite similar to the Hindenburg, the Granville–Paris Express faced some technical problems while passengers were on board.
Since they were already running late, the driver gunned it entering the station. The air brake, however, failed to stop so the train ended up crashing through a wall. There was one casualty, while six of the 131 passengers were injured. The driver was fined 50 francs.
Fragments From King Tut's Tomb
For those who are not familiar with King Tutankhamun, he was an ancient Egyptian pharaoh and the last of his royal family to rule during the end of the 18th Dynasty. Just like many historic leaders in this nation, his body was buried in a tomb.
It was British archaeologist Howard Carter who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. Fortunately, it had remained undisturbed by grave robbers all this time. Some workers were captured removing a tray of chariot parts that were also discovered inside.
First Known People to be Photographed
This shoe shiner and customer on Boulevard Du Temple are forever etched in history as the first known people to be photographed in 1839. At the time, they did not even think it was going to be a memorable day since French artist Louis Daguerre was just also trying his hand at the first mirror-image photograph.
The line of photography changed the world of art since people used to only appear in paintings. For Daguerre's groundbreaking contribution, he was then regarded as one of the fathers of photography.
Graveyard for Telephone Booths
One of the things that represent the United Kingdom is its iconic red telephone boxes. Every corner of the city seems to have one. As it turns out, these phone booths eventually retire, too. They are transferred to storage spaces in small villages when they are no longer functional.
By storage spaces, they do not only mean dumpsites. There is actually a phone booth cemetery in Carlton Miniott that holds hundreds of them in various states of disrepair. Some artists pick some and recycle them.
Tacoma Narrows Bridge
Just four months after the Tacoma Narrows Bridge was completed in 1940, tragedy struck as it was destroyed by an “aeroelastic flutter. " Here in this photo, a man named Howard Clifford could be seen running away from the suspension bridge in Washington.
Leonard Coatsworth, another crash survivor, shared his horrifying experience in the Tacoma News Tribune. "Around me, I could hear concrete cracking... The car itself began to slide from side to side on the roadway. I decided the bridge was breaking up and my only hope was to get back to shore," he said.
The Oldest Minoan Olive Tree
Situated in Crete, Greece, this ancient European olive tree is believed to have been planted in the period between 1350-1100BC. The approximately 3,370-year-old tree can also be found in the center of four ancient archaeological settlements.
This Minoan tree is a significant piece of life on the island, mostly because of the olives. It brings a huge amount of income from imports as well as ties the people directly to their way of life. It basically connects them to their ancestors.
The Little Goblin Bat
The little goblin bat is a species of bat that comes from the family Molossidae. Native to Cuba, their entire body is only 2.8 inches in length and they have about 28 teeth. They also like to spend their time hunting insects as well as stay in coconut trees for days.
The population of these free-tailed bats remains threatened because of the lacking quality of their habitat. Luckily, there is a small group of bat-friendly locals that are making an effort to preserve these creepy little animals.
Menu From the Titanic
Many people around the world are familiar with the tragic sinking of the RSS Titanic in 1912, thanks to the 1997 film loosely based on the horrific event. Days before the famous ship plunged into the Atlantic though, the passengers and crew had enjoyable moments such as sharing their meals.
This fascinating menu recovered is proof that there was a class disparity aboard the oceanic liner. The third class passengers were served some "rice soup," oatmeal, and roast beef, while the ones on top of the ship's hierarchy were served roast beef, mutton chops, and Chicken a la Maryland.
An Arctic Explorer And A Polar Bear
It's not every day that polar bears are photographed interacting with human beings. In 1980, some Russian soldiers got the rare opportunity to help the hyper carnivorous animals in need. They were on patrol in -40 degrees Fahrenheit weather when they spotted a nursing momma bear and her cubs.
One of the men on a routine military expedition in the Chukchi Peninsula then offered his condensed milk to the polar bear parent. Apparently, they were already used to doing this act of kindness to the starving bears.
Hippos In the Ocean
No, this is not an edited photo. It is indeed a hippopotamus taking a dip into the midnight blue Atlantic Ocean. Its kind is fond of bodies of water, so they usually stay on inland rivers or swamps. This amazing photo was captured by American journalist Michael Nichols in 2000.
Upon seeing the striking picture, then-Gabon President Omar Bongo was inspired to create a special space for the wild animals. The government then built a system of national parks for the hippos and other creatures to inhabit.
The Hindenburg Disaster
Considered to be "one of the worst catastrophes in the world," the Hindenburg Disaster took place in 1937 in New Jersey, United States. During its attempt to dock at the Naval Air Station, the German passenger airship LZ 129 caught fire and got destroyed.
Unfortunately, there were 36 people who lost their lives in the accident. The members of the media were supposedly there to highlight the 804-foot-long Hindenburg, but they ended up witnessing the horrible event. This became one of the top reasons why airships never boomed in history.
A Massive Wave Surrounds A Lighthouse
It looks like a scene from a thriller film but a gigantic wave really hit a lighthouse off the coast of France in 1989. Taken by Jean Guichard, the stakes were high since there were other people in the Phares dans la Tempete, la Jument, aside from the lighthouse keeper named Theodore Malgorne.
Malgorne may have seemed calm in this photograph but he was actually y awaiting rescue. Miraculously, the team survived the wall of water. Not to mention, the lighthouse still stands strong in the present.
A Teenage Plane Crash Survivor
At merely 17 years old, Juliane Koepcke already had a brush with death after she was sucked out of an airplane. The plane was struck by a bolt of lightning at the time. Koepcke, who was still strapped to her seat, then fell somewhere in the Amazon Jungle and survived.
Koepcke wasn't entirely lucky though, as she had to endure a 10-day walk through the Amazon Jungle before being rescued by a logging team. She also survived thanks to a bag of candy she found.
John McCain Captured by Viet Cong
Decades before becoming a United States Senator, John McCain served as a US Navy officer. During the Vietnam War in 1967, he was rescued and captured by North Vietnamese soldiers after parachuting from his crippled aircraft. At the time, it was hit by Communist ground fire.
The North Vietnamese soldiers pulled the lieutenant commander out of Truc Bach Lake near Hanoi. He was released in 1973, along with 108 other prisoners of war. Years after, he would occasionally return to the site with his family.
Princess Diana On A Private Yacht
Hailed as the "People's Princess," Princess Diana remained a prominent figure even after her divorce from Prince Charles of Wales. Here, she was photographed sitting on the diving board of Mohammed Al Fayed's private yacht in Italy just a few days before her death in 1997.
During the last weeks of her life, Princess Diana divided her time between living her personal life and helping the ones in need. She went to the Mediterranean on the luxury yacht before flying to Paris where she tragically passed away.
Titanic Survivors
The 1997 film Titanic gave people an idea of what the real passengers of the British passenger liner went through when it hit an iceberg and eventually sank into the ocean in 1912. As it turned out, there were actually photos taken when the survivors were taken in by the Cunard Line transatlantic passenger steamship called Carpathia.
Carpathia was sailing from New York City to Rijeka when it received Titanic's distress signal. Led by Captain Arthur Henry Rostron, the steamship was able to save 705 people. In this image, a rope step ladder was being fixed from one of Titanic's lifeboats.
The Great Pyramid of Giza
A photograph of the Great Pyramid of Giza is nothing new to the eyes of many, but only a few have seen it up close. This picture provides a different perspective on just how enormous the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World is. Not to mention, it is the only one that remains largely intact.
Commissioned by Pharaoh Khufu, this 481 feet high pyramid was made by human hands. This astonishing structure then has made some spectators theorize that the Ancient Egyptians had extraterrestrial help.
A Death Row Prisoner Tests A Safety Net
While this historic image from 1958 looks like a normal day at an amusement park, it is anything but. For starters, they were not at a theme park. The man perched on the thing that looks like a detached roller coaster was actually a prisoner.
The horrifying story goes that back then, the authorities decided to exploit this death row prisoner to see if the safety nets were ready to be mass-produced. Since capital punishment was prevalent in the United States at the time, they wanted to utilize the inmates before they hit the chair.
Claude Monet In His Garden
The picturesque village of Giverny in France caught the eye of Claude Monet while he was on a train passing through Normandy. It did not take long before he bought a house and some land there in 1890. He then began to grow his gardens with lily pads, which would eventually inspire him and other impressionist painters.
This colorized photograph of the French artist was taken at Giverny in 1905. Judging by the lily pads behind him, it is not surprising that he felt most inspired at the spectacular spot.
The Eltz Castle
This medieval castle may not look like the stuff of dreams for some but it is a fairytale home for the same family who has lived there for over 850 years already. Located in Wierschem, Germany, the Eltz Castle was initially constructed back in the 11th century and was ultimately completed in 1540.
The Eltz family continues to maintain the medieval beauty of their abode. They open the doors to two-thirds of the estate from April to October. Visitors just have to make sure not to wander around their personal space.
The Pillars of Creation
In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope took everyone's breaths away after they released this awe-inspiring image of the Universe. Called the Pillars of Creation, the equipment that photographed this winder almost did not make it aboard the space shuttle Atlantis.
Thankfully, the Hubble was able to deliver the goods in the end. The pillars are bathed in the scorching ultraviolet light from a cluster of young stars. In particular, the one on this photo was the Eagle Nebula, a star-forming patch of space 6,500 light-years from Earth.
The Crazy Horse Memorial
Dubbed the world's largest mountain carving, this memorial has been under construction since 1948 in the Black Hills of South Dakota. A Lakota elder named Henry Standing Bear commissioned it in the mid-20th century but it has yet to be finished.
The Crazy Horse Memorial shows the face of the Oglala Lakota warrior, Crazy Horse, looking towards his tribal land. It is meant to be the centerpiece of a Native educational and cultural center when the project is completed.
The Tank Man
This captivating photo featuring a Chinese man in front of a column of tanks was taken in 1989, only a day after the massacre that took place in Tiananmen Square. During the tragic incident, the Chinese troops targeted thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators.
After stepping in front of the column of tanks, the Chinese man refused to be moved. He was fortunately unharmed at the end. Still, no one knows his identity. What was for sure was he turned into a face of resistance to undeserving authority.
Inuit Teenager In Her Family's Igloo
For a very long time, the Inuit people have lived in the chilly region of the American Northwest. they lived as nomadic hunters, setting up their ice homes where they could hunt. However, their situation changed one year after this photo of a teenage Inuit girl walking into her family’s igloo was taken in 1949.
As the Soviet Union and Canada started fighting over who owned the arctic home of the Inuits in 1950, the Canadian government forcibly relocated many Inuits to reservation-like communities and took away their ability to hunt.
Mushroom Cloud Over Nagasaki
This mushroom-like cloud was one of the subsequent effects of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. In 1945, the United States dropped the nuclear weapon Fat Man on Japan. An officer named Lieutenant Charles Levy was actually the man behind this photo, which widely circulated after the event.
In an interview, the military man recounted what he had witnessed. "We saw this big plume climbing up, up into the sky... It was purple, red, white, all colors—something like boiling coffee. It looked alive," Levy said.
A Male Gharial And His Babies
A freshwater crocodile from India was pictured carrying his offspring on his back. While he may look like a potential "dad of the year," this wild-looking, endangered alligator happens to be a carnivorous reptile.
The gharial weighs more than 2,000 pounds at a length of over 12 feet. It uses its long, thin snouts to detect vibrations in the water instead of chasing after its prey. It only leaves the water to warm themselves in the sun or make their nests.
Tallest Man In The World
Born in 1918 in Alton, Illinois, Robert Wadlow was recorded as the tallest person in the history of humans. He practically gave "legs for days" a whole new meaning, looking as long as ever even when he was laying sideways. He then earned the nicknames "The Alton Giant" and "Giant of Illinois."
The man sitting beside Wadlow may have looked like he was extremely short, but he surprisingly had an average height. The Alton Giant stood 8 feet and 11 inches tall and lived until 1940.
Therapy Animals
It has been scientifically proven that therapy animals help in improving the condition of a patient. That is why back in the mid-20th century, the concept was widely followed in clinics and hospitals. Take, for example, Peggy Kennedy, who was a polio victim.
Lying in a bed with a plastic chest respirator at the University of Michigan hospital, the three-year-old was surrounded by a tub of paddling duckling as her therapy animals. She seemed to be enjoying their company, which distracted somehow made her feel lighter.
Guerrillero Heroico
Even though this iconic image looks like a still from an upcoming war film starring a Hollywood actor, it is actually the 1960 image called Guerrillero Heroico or Heroic Guerrilla Fighter, which features the Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara.
After the beret-clad fighter passed away in Bolivia, the Cuban regime finally realized his worth. His face was then turned into an enduring symbol of martyrdom for the movement, as it was plastered in print, soft drinks, and other forms of protest art.
Cave of the Crystals
As much as the Cave of the Crystals is a feast for the eyes, it is also nothing short of dangerous. This attraction located in Chihuahua, Mexico is buried 984 feet below the Earth's surface, containing giant selenite crystals.
Though existing for a very long period of time already, the cave was only discovered in the year 2000. It can reach temperatures of 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and its humidity is often at 100 percent. This means that being down in this crystal cave long enough can run the risk of fluid condensing inside the lungs.
The Bailong Elevator
Considered as the highest outdoor elevator in the world, the Bailong Elevator is a 1,070-foot tall elevator that stretches out in Zhangjiajie, China. It stands above the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, making it one of the most breathtaking visuals of the eastern world.
The construction started in 1999, but the elevator only opened in 2002. Each car can hold up to 50 passengers and can carry a capacity of 4,900 kilograms. Reminder for future visitors though, this incredible elevator stands in an earthquake-prone area.
The Doughnut Hole
If there is a specific food that the people in past prioritized, it would be doughnuts. Apparently, its production was so important that the changes in the size of the doughnut hole throughout the years had to be documented.
Those who worked in the production of doughnuts had nothing to worry about since it was the machines that caused the shrinkage of holes. The machines began punching smaller because unlike earlier donuts, they don't need as much space to dry.
Mask of Elite Roman Cavalry
Tracing back to the 1st century CE, this ancient mask was worn by the cavalry of the Roman Empire during ritual tournaments known as hippika gymnasia or horse exercises. These events had soldiers practicing the handling of javelins and spears. They also saw the riding and mounting of horses.
Later to be found in the Netherlands, the mask only covered the face with apertures for eyes. It was decorated with brightly colored tunics as well as some sharp-looking metal masks.
Overhead Cradle On A Plane
Nowadays, many airplanes around the world have state-of-the-art features that one could only imagine in the past. What one may not find in the present, however, is the overhead cradle for babies, similar to the one on the photo. This was captured in the 1950s, so the people obviously had different rules when it comes to flying.
These "sky cots" do not exist anymore most probably due to the issues caused by overhead luggage and turbulence. If they were still available, the air pocket would have also caused stress.
New York Central Railroad Streamliner Mercury
It is quite hard to imagine now but back in the early 20th century, the New York Central Railroad railroad streamliners were a common sight in major cities like New York and Chicago. These Art Deco trains were designed by Henry Dreyfuss.
The one in the picture is the Mercury, which passed by Syracuse City Hall in 1936. It was built to show riders and viewers speed and efficiency. The Mercury trains were the one-quarter size of the original.
The Pond—Moonlight
Captured in Mamaroneck, New York in 1904, this magnificent work of art by Edward Steichen is both a photograph and a painting. It was called The Pond—Moonlight or simply Moonlight, which is a combination of hand color and black-and-white prints.
There is actually a term for this technique of combining the two mediums— it was referred to as "Pictorialism." Though more than a century has already gone by since the renowned artist created the image, many people are still fascinated by its ethereal beauty.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Lion Mascot
Part of watching movies and television shows produced by Hollywood film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is seeing their iconic mascot of a lion appearing on the screen. Well, this photo should confirm that the MGM indeed used real lions for their production.
This photo taken in 1928 features Jackie, a lion brought from Sudan. He was being recorded for the beginning of MGM talking movies. The studio actually had to build a sound stage around his cage in order to record his roar.
A 14th Century Renaissance Doorway
The wonderful city of Úbeda in Spain is surrounded by Renaissance architecture thanks to the extensive patronage of Castillian aristocratic families. Still, no one expects to find one in their homes especially when they have just moved. This happened to a man who found a 14th century Renaissance doorway during the renovation of his new house.
The beautiful Renaissance facade hidden beneath a wall turned out to be the facade of the Hospital de San Jorge. At present, there are 48 monuments in Úbeda. Another hundred interesting buildings are of Renaissance style.
The Luray Caverns
Another fascinating underground spectacle that was immortalized with the click of a shutter is the breathtaking Luray Caverns in Virginia. Discovered in 1878 by five men who noticed an outcrop of limestone near a sinkhole, this hidden cave is composed of a variety of formations, columns, and mirrored pools.
Another significant feature inside is the Great Stalacpipe Organ, which is an electrically actuated lithophone that produces musical tones. The men who initially found this majestic spot found traces of previous human occupation.
The Elephant Tower
Built by architect Vilhelm Dahlerup in 1901, the Elephant Tower at the Carlsberg Brewery in Copenhagen, Denmark stayed true to its theme with its elephant-shaped figures at gates. The massive granite figures stand guard outside the building.
The huge swastikas were carved into their bodies, way before the symbol had a much darker meaning. Though beer no longer flows from the facility behind the gates, the city still holds on to this strange piece of history.
Hoover Dam
One of the greatest salvation in America during the Great Depression, the Hoover Dam provided employment for 5,251 laborers in 1934. This project gave many unemployed Americans a way to earn during a challenging time. It had been pegged as a place for a dam since the beginning of the 20th century, but it only started after Congress gave the green light;
The five-year construction of the dam cost $49 million— about $639 million in 2016. The Hoover Dam was made in time for its dedication.
George S. Patton's Dog
Dogs have time and again proven that they are indeed a man's best friend. They dedicate their entire lives to serving a purpose to their owners. While most of the time they pass away before their owner does, there are unfortunate instances when it goes the other way.
When American hero General George S. Patton passed away in 1945 due to a car accident, millions of citizens mourned his death. Apart from these people though, Patton's dog Willie was also devastated to lose his master. He then chose to lie among the military man's things.
Bill Gates
Today, Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest people on the planet. There was even a time when he was the world's richest man himself. Like every success story though, he also had to start somewhere. So before focusing his energy on philanthropy, his full attention was on Microsoft.
Here, he was photographed at the Inside Track event in 1995 at the Northeast Conference. The Microsoft co-founder was there to promote the Windows 95 operating system. Since then, both Gates and his multinational technology company have come a long way.
Leo Tolstoy And His Grandchildren
Hailed as one of the greatest authors of all time, Leo Tolstoy was a Russian writer who was behind the two famous novels War and Peace and Anna Karenina. He also made waves for being nominated numerous times for the Nobel Prize in Literature as well as Nobel Peace Prize yet not winning any one of those.
This photo taken in 1909 shows that when Tolstoy was not busy being an iconic author, he was a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren Leo and Sofia. Just imagine how extraordinary their story-telling moments were.
Jim Henson With His Fictional Creatures
This 1982 image of Jim Henson would send chills down the spine of those who are not familiar with his film, The Dark Crystal. Though it was marketed as a family movie, the audience knows that it turned out to be extremely dark and lonely.
As usual, Henson did a great job incorporating a rollercoaster of emotions in this supposed children's film. He took inspiration from the art of Leonard B. Lubin, creating a story that touched hearts and blew everyone's minds.
The Russian Imperial Family
Speaking of prominent figures in Russia, the Imperial family led by Tsar Nicholas II also has an entry on this list. Pictured here were his children from Grand Duchess Olga Nikolaevna to Tsarevich Alexei Nikolaevich playing with their pony. They were also watched on by his wife Tsarina Alexandra.
As many people may know, the former emperor of All Russia and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918. This subsequently brought an end to the 300-year Romanov dynasty.
The Dark Hedges
A famous haunting spot in Northern Island, the Dark Hedges consists of ghostly trees that have twisted branches extending through the grim road. It is also surrounded by fields, which make it all the more spooky.
After being featured on the popular TV show Game of Thrones, these beech trees have gained more visitors. There is no need to worry about being alone when visiting near the town of Ballymoney since it has become one of the most photographed places in the Irish countryside.
Coca-Cola In France
It was back in 1950 when the Coca-Cola company decided to finally introduce their product to the people of France. At the time, they wanted to capitalize on the proliferation of refrigerators in French homes. Through salesmen touring the streets, kids and adults got their first taste of Coke.
Soon enough, other establishments also got ahold of Coca-Cola. Even bar patrons in Paris took a break from their preferred alcoholic drinks and took awe in as a bartender pours Coca-Cola into a glass.
Helmet of Miltiades
This photo of Miltiades' helmet is relatively new, but the protected hat itself that was discovered in the ruins of the temple of Zeus is way older than anyone in this world. It was a long lost symbol of the military might of Ancient Greece.
As history may recall, Miltiades was the Greek general who fought and defeated the Persians in the Battle of Marathon in 490 B.C. He then left his helmet as an offering to Zeus after his win.
Young Winston Churchill
As the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill is no stranger to students learning history for the first time. He is best remembered for successfully leading Britain through World War II as well as for delivering inspiring speeches throughout his nation.
That said, most people tend to forget that he was once young too. In fact, he was only a Cornet or Second Lieutenant in the 4th Queen's Own Hussars in this photo taken in 1895.
Hawa Mahal Palace
Constructed in 1799 for Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, the Hawa Mahal Palace is a jaw-dropping structure that is perched in Jaipur, India. Its more than 900 windows were actually just not built to marvel at the view but were also used by the ladies of the royal court to eavesdrop on the latest drama.
Throughout the centuries, the astounding structure earned the nickname, "Palace of Winds." Its red and pink sandstone goes perfectly with the rest of “The Pink City," Jaipur.
First McDonald's
Arguably the biggest fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's has around 34,000 restaurants in 118 countries in 2020. These stores serve more than 69 million people every day worldwide. With all these huge figures, it could be easy to forget that there was a time when there was only one location.
Complete with its iconic neon arches that are illuminated at night, the exterior view of the first McDonald's fast-food restaurant was photographed in 1995 in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Tel Aviv
At first glance, it looks like these people are just having a run-of-the-mill assembly outdoors. Well, we'll have you know that this photograph actually dates back to 1909 when around 100 Jewish families participated in a lottery to divide a 12-acre plot of sand dunes on the outskirts of the ancient port city of Jaffa.
This gathering would later turn out to be the foundation of the city of Tel Aviv in Israel. It's worth noting how they used seashells during the lottery.
Nikola Tesla
Even though this image has multiple exposures, it does not negate the fact that what was happening was powerful and mind-blowing. Despite the intensity of his "magnifying transmitter" though, Serbian-American physicist Nikola Tesla casually sat in his Colorado Springs laboratory.
An alternate version of a Tesla Coil, the magnifying transmitter is a high power harmonic oscillator that Nikola Tesla proposed for the wireless transmission of electrical energy. The physicist referred to it as his greatest invention in his book My Inventions.
Quagga
No, this is not an edited photo of a zebra and a horse combined. This is actually a Quagga, a South African mammal that became extinct in the late 19th century. The mare was photographed in 1870 in London Zoo.
Early genetic studies have concluded the Quagga was a subspecies of plains zebra. Later on, though, it was stated that it was the southernmost cline or ecotype of the species. Its name was derived from the Khoekhoe language.
Before And After the War
These two photos of Evgeny Stepanovich Kobytev are just four years apart. The one on the left was taken in 1941 right before World War II, while the one on the right was captured in 1945. Apparently, a person's life during a war is not only affected emotionally but also physically.
Kobytev used to be a painter before joining the military in World War II. He was a captive in one of the most brutal German POW camps. Fortunately, he found a way to escape and spent the final years of the war, fighting to liberate Ukraine.
Baseball World Series
At present, baseball is one of the most popular sports in the United States. In spite of this, it might be shocking to see how many Americans have already been fans of it as early as the year 1912. Just take a look at the right field grandstand at Polo Grounds during the Baseball World Series.
As true blue baseball fans may already be aware, the World Series is an annual championship series of Major League Baseball (MLB) in the country as well as Canada. The champion team is determined through a best-of-seven playoff.
Nazi Salute
In a sea of people who were more than willing to perform the Nazi salute in 1936, this lone man refused to be among them. Judging by his facial expression and gesture, it seemed like he could not care less about being different. That said, there is a high chance that he did not survive very long as someone who resisted Hitler's regime.
Also known as the Hitler Salute, the Nazi salute was adopted in the 1930s by the Nazi Party. Today, it is illegal in modern Germany and Austria.
The Rolling Stones
One of the best-selling music artists of all time, The Rolling Stones are an English rock and roll group formed in London in 1962. They have an estimated record sales of 240 million and a slew of awards including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Before they took the world by storm though, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, and Mick Jagger would casually have liquid lunch outside a London pub. This was a time when die-hard fans still wouldn't swarm around them wherever they went.
Tasmanian Tiger
Another now-extinct animal to be photographed in the early 20th century was the Thylacine. Also known as the Tasmanian Tiger or Tasmanian Wolf, this large marsupial was native to the island state of Tasmania, New Guinea, and the Australian mainland.
Photographed here was the last Thylacine to be captured. It passed away in 1936 in the old Hobart Zoo, an establishment that had also since then closed. Thanks to the power of the camera, we get an idea of how extinct animals look even if we were not able to live in the same era as them.
Driving In Sweden
What happens when a country switches its traffic laws and driving direction? It's pretty much what this image shows. In 1967, Sweden decided to change from driving on the left-hand side of the road to driving on the right-hand side of the road.
On its first day of implementation called Dagen H, some citizens had a hard time adjusting to their new normal. This chaotic photo is already stressful enough, what more if you were there to live it. Eventually, drivers go the hang of it.
Fiat Factory's Test Track
Meanwhile, in the Fiat factory building in Turin, Italy, workers were pictured trying out their new car products. The test track was located on the roof, and the workers did not seem to mind. If anything, they looked like they were enjoying their race since there was no traffic to worry about.
The test track was designed by the engineer Giacomo Matte Trucco in 1923. At the time, the Fiat factory was the largest car factory in the world.
A River Between the Tulip Fields of Lisse
Lisse, a town in the Netherlands, has its own piece of beauty in this world. Known as the center of the country's bulb-growing district, it boasts of stunning flowers, especially tulips. Lisse even hosts the annual flower exhibition from March to May every year.
There is actually a catch to this wonderful flower field near Haarlem and Leiden— there is a river running that divides the field into two! People actually used to live exactly where the flowers were until the town had to pump up flower cultivation.
Ham the Chimpanzee
The first Chimpanzee to be sent into space, Ham was "employed" by NASA to see if they could send a humanoid into space back in 1961. Thankfully, his mission to validate the environmental control system of the Mercury spacecraft turned out to be a success.
Following his 420-mile ride in a Mercury capsule, Ham the Chimpanzee reached for an apple offered to him by a crewman of the U.S.S. Donner. This was his first food since the mission, and he rightfully earned it.
Audrey Hepburn And Her Pet
Audrey Hepburn was a woman of many things. She was an award-winning actress, a film and fashion icon, and a devoted humanitarian. In addition to that, she was also a certified animal lover hence it is not surprising that she had a fawn for a pet.
The deer named "Ip" even appeared in her 1959 movie The Green Mansions. When the cameras were not rolling, she could be spotted shopping with it in Beverly Hills. Ip even slept in a custom-made bathtub.
First Woman In Boston Marathon
Just like Audrey Hepburn, Kathy Switzer serves as an inspiration to many women. She was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as an officially registered competitor back in 1967. As memory may recall, the race manager named Jock Semple tried to stop her.
Since then, Switzer has achieved other great things such as being named "Female Runner of the Decade" by Runner's World Magazine and winning an Emmy award as a television commentator for marathons. In 2017, 50 years after the attack, Switzer ran again the Boston Marathon at age 70.
Elvis Presley In the U.S. Army
Everyone who adores Elvis Presley knows that he was not only a talented singer, musician, and actor, but also a devoted patriot. At the height of his entertainment career, he was drafted into the U.S. Army as a private at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas.
The King of Rock and Roll obliged to the call, serving the army while still looking like a heartthrob in fatigue uniforms. His fellow military men were even fortunate enough to witness his talents and skills in entertaining the crowd.
Construction of the Berlin Wall
Many people have heard about the fall of the Berlin Wall but here in this photo, the concrete barrier was still being constructed in 1961. This Wall was created to physically and ideologically divide the city, and to minimize the flow of Eastern inhabitants moving to the West.
The Berlin Wall featured guard towers along large concrete walls, as well as the "death strip" which contained anti-vehicle trenches, beds of nails, and other defenses. Its demise resulted in German reunification in 1990.
Walt Disney
Here's an adorable photo of Walt Disney that you most likely have not yet seen before. The legendary producer of animated cartoons received an honorary degree of Bachelor of Arts at Harvard University Commencement in 1938.
Led by President James Bryant Conant, the university event was attended by about 5,800 special guests, alumni, students, faculty, and members of the graduating class. Most importantly, doll replicas of his most famous characters that were responsible for his success were also in attendance.
St. Colman's Cathedral
Sitting over the Irish coastline in Cobh at County Cork is the majestic St. Colman's Cathedral. Though it may look grim and haunted behind a row of colorful houses, there is nothing that churchgoers should fear when visiting. If anything, it even offers a breathtaking view of the Atlantic and the Cork Harbor.
The construction of this Neo-gothic cathedral actually started in 1868 but it was only finished in 1915. It features a 47-bell carillon, which happens to be the largest in Ireland.
Acrobats On the Empire State Building
By now, some of us have already come across pictures of painters and construction workers braving the heights of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York. It is now time to put the spotlight on other brave souls that happen to be acrobats.
These three men— Jarley Smith, Jewell Waddek, and Jimmy Kerrigan —performed a delicate balancing act on a ledge of the infamous skyscraper. It is one thing to stand on the highest level of the Empire State Building, and it is definitely another to be showcasing tricks.
Woodstock Music and Art Festival
Still on the state of New York, who could ever forget the iconic music and art festival in 1969 that was the Woodstock? It took place from August 15 to 18 on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, New York. The event would have not gone down in history without its legendary lineup and a staggering audience of more than 400,000.
At a time when the country was deep into the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War, Woodstock served as an opportunity for people to escape into music and spread a message of unity and peace.
Mount Rushmore Memorial
Both residents and tourists would agree that the Mount Rushmore Memorial is one of the must-see landmarks when traveling to the United States. After all, it boasts of a colossal sculpture featuring the granite faces of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
In this vintage photo, sculptor Gutzon Borglum can be seen working on the eye of Lincoln when the memorial was still being constructed. Borglum also oversaw other workers who helped turned his vision into a magnificent reality.
Statue of Liberty In Paris
Meanwhile, in Paris, the construction of the Statue of Liberty at the Rue de Chazelles, Paris was also documented back in 1884. This colossal neoclassical sculpture was a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States.
This copper statue of Roman liberty goddess Libertas can now be found on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. It was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi but the metal framework is widely credited to Gustave Eiffel.
Muhammad Ali Convincing Jumper
Some fans of former Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali would claim that the legendary boxer changed their lives. In the case of this unidentified man who threatened to jump, he could very well say that Ali literally saved his life.
Leaning out of the window on the ninth floor of a high-rise structure in 1981, Muhammad Ali convinced the man to take his arm and walk back together into the building. He was actually just driving by the building when he asked officers if he could be of any assistance.
President Harding With His Guests
Despite their busy schedules, President Warren G. Harding was able to have an outing in 1922 with honorable guests that included the likes of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and Harvey Samuel Firestone (founder of Firestone Tire and Rubber Co.). One can only imagine the kind of intellectual conversation that these men had.
In between their outdoor event, they also stopped in the woods to read some newspapers. In today's setting, that is quite equivalent to checking their phones and social media.
The Gadget
It is not certain whether these men assembling the first atomic bomb had an idea of how vast the impact of it could be. Called the Gadget, this implosion plutonium device detonated in the Trinity Test in Nevada back in 1945.
As expected the scientists behind the Gadget had to face scientific and engineering challenges in order to successfully design and build them. As for the workers, there was a chance that they did not know the entire picture as they were probably not allowed to ask too many questions.
The Piper of Loos
Who would have thought that a musical instrument can actually be used as a weapon of war? Well, this Scottish soldier named Daniel Laidlaw did. During the Battle of Loos, he played his bagpipes to uplift the spirits of his fellow army men who were badly shaken from the effects of the gas.
Thanks to his brave efforts, Laidlaw's inspired the 7th King's Own Scottish Borderers to fight back from the assault. He was then awarded the Victoria Cross in 1915.
Fidel Castro At Lincoln Monument
In this never-before-seen photo, Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro can be seen offering a wreath at the Lincoln Memorial. He was looking up at the statue of American President Abraham Lincoln.
Castro served as Prime Minister of Cuba from 1959 to 1976 and President from 1976 to 2008. He played a vital role in the Cuban Revolution by leading the movement in a guerrilla war against then Cuban President Fulgencio Batista's forces, eventually ascending the highest position in his country.
Albert Einstein At Philharmonie
Best known for developing his theory of relativity, Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist and a certified genius. He was also recognized for teaching various subjects and sharing his knowledge with other people. Here, he was photographed doing a lecture at the Philharmonie in Berlin, Germany.
If Einstein were alive today, millions of people would definitely flock to his classes. Though he had the intelligence that very few could match, the idea of hearing his thoughts and seeing him in person would be more than enough.
Rainbow With A Rain Shaft
As if a rainbow is not enough, the skies were generous enough to also provide a rain shaft when this photo was taken in Carr, Colorado in 2014. Basically, a rain shaft is a localized column of precipitation. According to NASA's George Huffman, this meteorological miracle does not happen that much.
"The rain shaft... is any rain event, no matter how modest or foreboding, that can be seen stretching from the cloud to the ground... Just as you don’t have a microburst with every rain shaft, you don’t necessarily have an identifiable rain shaft with every microburst. The really interesting dynamics of microbursts are a bit rare, and frequently not present in flooding rains," Huffman said.
The Return of the Mona Lisa
It does not take an art enthusiast to be aware of the Mona Lisa. This infamous painting became well-known all over the world not only because it was created by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci but also because it was notoriously stolen in 1911.
Fortunately, in 1913, the painting was recovered and was exhibited all over Italy with banner headlines rejoicing its return. Here. a tank carried a picture of the Mona Lisa as it passed by the City Hall. The following year, the majestic artwork was returned to the Louvre.
First Electronic Computer
Before there were laptops and smartphones, there was the ENIAC. The Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer was the first programmable, electronic, general-purpose digital computer. It also solved "a large class of numerical problems."
Pictured here were investors, John Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert. Together with a hardworking team, they were able to complete the ENIAC in 1945 and first put to work for practical purposes that same year. It was so promising that it was even nicknamed "Giant Brain" by the press.
Beginning of Google
In this digital age, Google is almost everyone's go-to site when it comes to their questions. From looking for the simplest answers to the more complex information, the search engine seems to have all the answers. This multinational technology company was founded in 1998 by two Stanford drop-outs, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
In an effort to strengthen the internal management in 2001, Google's Investors brought Eric Schmidt, formerly of Novell and Sun, on board as its Chairman and CEO. The three key figures were all smiles in this photo.
Signing Reichstag
When the Soviet Union occupied the area of Germany at the end of World War II in 1945, they made sure to let their presence be known. One of the ways the troops did that was by scrawling graffiti in the Reichstag in the city of Berlin.
A Soviet soldier even put his signature on a column of the historic building. Meanwhile, the words at the bottom part indicated that a Major Iakovlev supposedly fought all his way from Moscow to Berlin. The full restoration of the Reichstag was only put into motion after the German reunification in 1990.
Family Picture On The Moon
Though it might not seem ideal to leave something behind on the surface of the moon, it is still heartwarming how the item that astronaut Charles Moss Duke left during the Apollo 16 lunar landing mission in 1972 was a photograph of his family.
For us who have never been into space, we can only imagine how much they missed their loved ones especially since the mission could be quite dangerous as it was. Perhaps this was also Duke's way of telling his family that they never left his mind throughout the entire mission.
Wounded Dog
It's no secret that wars always involve a huge number of innocent lives. What is often overlooked is how animals are also often affected by these horrifying events. In the case of this poor dog, it was wounded during the World War II action on Orote Peninsula.
Thankfully, these American soldiers took the time to tend to the injured dog. They gave their full attention to it as it tried to recover. Still, it does not erase the fact that animals get involved in dangerous situations that they never asked to be a part of.
Painter On Eiffel Tower
While Paris is already a historic city in itself, it is undeniable that the Eiffel Tower draws more and more tourists to visit the capital of France. Completed in 1889, it took a village to create one of the most wonderful landmarks in the world.
Among those who have contributed to the beauty of the Eiffel Tower were brave workers who added some color to it. This one painter in 1932 is enough proof of their dedication to the job. So if you find the wrought-iron lattice tower an Instagrammable sight, that's thanks to everyone who risked their lives for it.
Olympic Figure Skaters
When it comes to the world of figure skating, no one will ever forget Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. Though they never asked to be pitted against each other, fans and critics created a rivalry between them. That's not always the case for female athletes though, just take a look at these women during the awarding at the 1976 Winter Olympics.
Gold medalist Dorothy Hamill from the US emerged as the winner of the Ladies Program at Olympic Eisstadion in Austria. Meanwhile, Netherlands' Dianne de Leeuw won silver and East Germany's Christine Errath won bronze. During the picture taking, they were full smiles while holding one another.
Boxing On the U.S.S. New York
Thanks to technology and other inventions, there are a number of things that one can do to pass the time when they are at sea. Of course, back then, there were only a few activities that people did to entertain themselves while still on their voyage.
In the case of these naval seamen aboard the U.S.S. New York, they decided to hold a boxing match in 1899. Coincidentally, it was the anniversary of the Battle of Santiago de Cuba.