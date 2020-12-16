43 Rarely Seen Photos From History That Will Give You All the Feels

Photo Courtesy: AP Archive/Getty Images

The late Princess Diana attended a gala at the White House in November of 1985. At the gala, she danced with actors John Travolta and Clint Eastwood. Diana was just 24 years old at the time and attended the event with Prince Charles.



What was most notable about the dance that Diana shared with Eastwood, was just how close the two of them were dancing. It was not common for the royal to be in such close proximity to another gentleman, especially one as famous as Clint Eastwood - there is no space between the two at all.