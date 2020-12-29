43 Rarely Seen Photos That Reveal A Different Side of Hollywood Stars
A huge part of being a Hollywood star is sharing their lives with the public. Everywhere they go, there are photographers and fans watching their every move. Despite being in front of the camera for most of the time though, these famous people luckily had moments when only a few witness them.
Back when no one still had access to social media and the Internet, Hollywood stars had the luxury to enjoy some private moments to themselves. Scroll through these vintage pictures to view your idols as you have never seen them before.
Ava Gardner
What was Hollywood star Ava Garnder doing in 1957? She was busy filming her movie with Mel Ferrer titled The Sun Also Rises. In an outdoor setting in Europe, the gorgeous actress was photographed taking a break and relaxing on her seat. She was drinking her Coca-Cola and probably thinking about her then-husband Frank Sinatra.
Gardner's third and last marriage was with the legendary crooner. They stayed together from 1951 until 1957 then remained good friends for the rest of her life. In her autobiography, Gardner stated that Sinatra was the love of her life.
Steve McQueen and Neile Adams
Unbeknownst to some, celebrity couples also enjoying normal "couple things." Take a look at Steve McQueen and Neile Adams who seemed to have enjoyed carrying out some household chores back in 1958. The two stars headed to the altar in 1956 and welcomed two kids.
By 1972, the honeymoon stage was over for McQueen and Adams. They went their separate ways, with McQueen tying the knot at least twice more. Adam later admitted in her autobiography that she lost a child when their marriage was on the rocks.
Betty Grable, Lauren Bacall, and Marilyn Monroe
Talk about squad goals! The 20th Century Fox film How to Marry a Millionaire saw Betty Grable, Lauren Bacall, and Marilyn Monroe all sharing the screen for the first time. They gladly posed for a portrait while they were on the set of the 1953 flick.
Fans can only imagine what these three gorgeous ladies bonded over and talked about the entire time they making the movie. Perhaps they were sharing beauty secrets or trading acting techniques. One thing's for sure— they were a sight for sore eyes!
Paul Newman
It could easily be assumed in this photo that Paul Newman was spending his downtime playing billiards. In reality, though, he was actually being taught how to play pool by Willie Mosconi. The World Pocket Billiards champion was sharing a few trick shots for Newman's starring role in The Hustler.
This rare picture shows how Newman was dedicated to his craft. The production could have just hired an expert to do the stunts but Newman wanted to learn to give his role justice.
Meryl Streep
Dubbed as the "best actress of her generation." Meryl Streep has been enjoying decades of success in Hollywood due to several reasons. For one, she had the kind of beauty that stood out in a room full of people. She also had great acting skills and a brain that earned her a master's degree in fine arts at Yale.
Some of Streep's most popular films include Sophie's Choice, The Devil Wears Prada, and Mamma Mia! Here, she willingly posed for the camera outside the Public Theater in 1979.
Christopher Walken
Does this young boy look familiar to you? It was actually Christopher Walken when he was 10 years old. Before entering the show business and using a screen name, he was actually known as Ronald "Ronnie" Walken.
As a kid, Walken enjoyed clowning around. He even took it in the literal sense and put on clown makeup and perform for his brothers. When he grew up, Walken pursued his passion for comedy and became an award-winning actor and comedian.
John Wayne and Josephine Saenz
Fans rarely saw John Wayne wearing a tuxedo in front of the camera because of his typical role in Western movies. He was often clad in plaid shirts and cowboy boots as a nod to his characters. When he tied the knot with his first wife Josephine Saenz, he made sure to clean up nice.
Wayne and Saenz's wedding was held in 1933 at the home of screen star Loretta Young in Los Angeles. The blushing bride was the daughter of the Consul General of Panama in the US. The couple had four children— Michael, Mary Antonia, Patrick, and Melinda.
James Dean and Elizabeth Tayor
James Dean's final film role was in a movie with Elizabeth Tayor called Giant. Two months before he tragically passed away in a car accident, the two were even photographed while taking a break from the filming of their movie in Dallas, Texas.
Taylor was in deep sleep on the couch while Dean was sitting beside her and reading a magazine. Even with him just doing a mundane activity, the Hollywood icon still looked nothing short of handsome and cool.
Ozzy and Aimee Osbourne
Showbiz couple Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne welcomed three children together after they said their "I do's" in 1982. The two of their kids, Kelly and Jack, decided to follow in the footsteps of their parents once they grew up. Meanwhile, their oldest daughter named Aimee struggled with their family being in the spotlight.
Needless to say, Aimee and her siblings most likely enjoyed numerous perks for having a famous heavy metal singer as a father. Though Ozzy went by the nickname "Prince of Darkness" on stage, something tells us he actually brought light at home.
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
The force was certainly with the original Star Wars fans when Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill happily gave them a glimpse of what was happening behind the scenes in 1979. Apparently, the two were so close that she would even "help" him shave his beard. The still was a breath of fresh air since their movie characters were largely serious in nature.
Fisher played Princess Leia while Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the phenomenal Star Wars film franchise. The Hollywood actor once told The Guardian that hat they "were all over each other" during the first film in the series.
Robert Mitchum
If there is anything to learn about Robert Mitchum from this picture, it's that he was not only a talented actor and singer but also a dedicated father to his kids. He was photographed in 1947 while doing a taste on a dish he prepared for his children.
Mitchum was considered as one of the greatest male stars of Classic American Cinema, which was during the 1950s and 1960s. His best-known films include Out of the Past, El Dorado, and The Story of G.I. Joe.
Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards
Julie Andrews starred in Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, both of which happen to be two of the most popular movies in film history. Naturally, many people became curious as to who she would end up with after her marriage with her first husband ended.
As it turned out, the iconic actress would eventually tie the knot with the renowned director Blake Edwards. The two have worked together in several films such as Darling Lillies. Here, they were photographed on the movie set in Paris, France. Edwards and Andrews stayed together until he passed away in 2010.
David Bowie and Catherine Deneuve
It's quite common for some actors in a movie or television show production to have a hard time getting along. There are times when they end up having to act civil just to finish a project. Luckily for The Hunger co-stars David Bowie and Catherine Deneuve, they developed a rapport that reflected well in their work in 1986.
Instead of retreating to their trailers when the cameras stopped rolling, the two would actually bond with the cast and crew. Bowie and Deneuve, in particular, spent their downtime playing a game of chess.
Brigitte Bardot
In her heyday, Brigitte Bardot was everyone's favorite film and fashion icon in France. She gained popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, mainly for her captivating looks and risqué style. Bardot started out as a ballerina then found her way into acting on screen.
Also known by her initials B.B., Bardot achieved international recognition for her role in the 1956 film And God Created Woman. When she decided to step out of the limelight in 1973, she turned her sights to being an animal rights activist.
Ben and Jerry Stiller
Hollywood actor Ben Stiller had a childhood far from normal since his father, Jerry was a famous comedian. Still, the father-and-son duo did things that many could relate to. In 1978, they were spotted in New York City as they planned to see a Broadway show.
Smiling for the camera was a 12-year-old Ben, who had yet to learn Zoolander's signature Blue Steel pose. It would take a few decades before he portrayed his infamous title character and become a household name. Some of his other popular movies include the Meet the Parents trilogy and the Night at the Museum trilogy.
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly was one of the first Hollywood stars to marry a royal. She became the Princess of Monaco when she tied the knot with Prince Rainier III in 1956. Years before this life-changing event though, she was on top of her acting game in the industry.
Kelly portrayed roles in classic movies such as The Country Girl, High Noon, and High Society. At the end of the day though, she was still a human being who needed a nap from time to time. In 1953, she decided to take a break on the set of Mogambo and slept under the scorching sun.
Pablo Picasso
One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso was a name that many people today are also still familiar with. A renowned Spanish painter, he was recognized for co-founding the Cubist movement.
Picasso also gained recognition as a sculptor, ceramicist, and theatre designer. He was also a fashionista at heart. He even caused a sensation at the Cannes Film Festival when he wore a dress shirt and a corduroy hunting jacket to the black-tie affair.
Morgan Freeman
Though Morgan Freeman is best known today for being the voice of God in numerous films, he was just an average actor waiting for his big break in the 1970s. Here, he was photographed with his first wife Jeanette at the Mighty Gents Broadway opening party.
Freeman was actually in his 50s already when he finally hit it big. Since then, he has taken home a slew of awards including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2005. He has been recognized as one of the most talented actors of the last three decades.
Judy Garland
Thanks to this rare picture, fans can confirm that there really was no place like home for Judy Garland. She was photographed frying pieces of chicken in a pan in 1955. The Hollywood actress even donned a cooking apron in her kitchen.
Garland was only 13 years old when Metro-Goldwyn Mayer signed a contract with her. She captivated the audience with her golden voice and youthful innocence, especially for her role as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz.
Humphrey Bogart
These vintage photos are giving fans a chance to get to know more their idols. Of course, many of them were actually different behind the curtains. Take, for example, Humphrey Bogart, who established a serious persona in Hollywood. As it turned out, he actually had a soft spot for his furry friends.
Pictured here was Bogart playing with his dog Butch at his home in 1937. It's fascinating to know that he had different qualities aside from being a cultural icon for his performances in Classical Hollywood cinema films.
Audrey Hepburn
While Humprey Bogart had a special place in his heart for his dog, Audrey Hepburn was fond of another animal. The film and fashion icon brought a deer home and named it "Pippin." She would cuddle it and plant kisses on her unusual pet.
Hepburn adopted Pippin after filming one of her lesser-known movies, Green Mansions. She was best known for starring in classic films like Funny Face, My Fair Lady, and Breakfast at Tiffany's. Given her impeccable style, she was also inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame.
Sean Connery
Scottish actor Sean Connery may be best remembered for portraying the famous fictional agent James Bond, but he was definitely way more than that. Behind the curtains, he was actually an avid golf enthusiast. He would spend his free time playing the sport on the courses.
Connery actually received golf lessons from English professional golfer Peter Alliss for a scene in the1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. Here, he was pictured joking around and miming a golf strike in his hotel room.
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali
As surprising as this may sound, even celebrities enjoy meeting other prominent figures. Case in point, the world-famous band The Beatles met world-famous boxer, Muhammad Ali, at his training camp in Miami Beach in Florida in 1964.
John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr were visibly ecstatic to be pretending to fight one another in a boxing ring. At the time, Muhammad Ali still went by the name Cassius Clay. He then decided to change his name days later when he won the championship title.
Clint Eastwood
When this captivating photo of a young Clint Eastwood was taken, he probably had no idea that it would end up making his fans swoon. The bare-chested star was busy speaking on the telephone while leaning against a kitchen counter at his home. It just goes to show he aged like a fine wine.
Eastwood's roles in his numerous movies have cemented his status as a cultural icon of masculinity. He came to prominence for his spaghetti Western works including the Man with No Name in the Dollars trilogy.
Oprah Winfrey
Dubbed as the first female black billionaire, Oprah Winfrey climbed the ladder to success through her immense talent and grit. She rose to fame through her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show and has since launched her own media empire.
Once upon a time though, a young Oprah was devoting her willpower not to open the refrigerator. She has always been open with her weight struggles, even writing a book about it in 2005 with her personal trainer Bob Greene.
John Travolta and Gerard Depardieu
Although it would be impossible to run out of things to explore in France, offscreen pals John Travolta and Gerard Depardieu chose to spend their precious time horsing around at a playground in 1982. Perhaps they did not mind wherever they were, they were just too excited to have each other's company.
Film productions could count on these two talented actors to take their job seriously once the cameras started rolling. Just have a look at Travolta's work in Grease and Pulp Fiction, and Depardieu's work in Hamlet and Life of Pi.
Mia Farrow
Many moviegoers would agree that they could not take their eyes off the screen while watching Rosemary's Baby not only because of the gripping scenes but also because of Mia Farrow's iconic pixie cut. British hairstylist Vidal Sassoon was the one who cut the young actress's short layered style.
Farrow posed for photographers on the set of the 1968 film in New York City. The burgeoning star won an Academy Award for her magnificent role in the horror movie.
Christian Bale
Best known for playing superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale actually started his career at a young. He was 13 years old when he was cast in the role of Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun in 1987. While taking a break from filming, the young English actor posed for the camera in his hotel room.
Bale basically grew up in front of the screens. He has since starred in both blockbuster films and independent projects. His role in the 2010 biopic The Fighter particularly earned him critical acclaim and several awards.
Jane Birkin
Nowadays, hearing the name "Jane Birkin" would paint a picture of the Hermès bag. What some people may not be aware of is that the luxurious purse was actually named after the Hollywood star. Jane Birkin was an English actress and singer who rose to fame in the cinema industry.
Pictured here in 1971, Birkin could not be more British as she delightfully poured tea while at home. She was also notable for her decade-long musical and romantic partnership with Serge Gainsbourg.
Bob Hope and Lucille Ball
Only Lucille Ball can make eating cake with bare hands look easy. The Hollywood legend, together with co-star Bob Hope, was pictured on the set of the 1960 film The Facts of Life. Their director Melvin Frank can also be spotted on the right, wearing a white cap. The cast and crew appeared to be having the time of their lives.
Ball was an award-winning actress and comedian who was the star and producer of the sitcom I Love Lucy. Meanwhile, Bob Hope enjoyed a career that spanned almost 80 years.
Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood
Golden Globe award-winning actress Natalie Wood's most infamous relationship was with her husband Robert Wagner but she was also once involved with Warren Beatty. The two met on the set of the 1961 film Splendor in the Grass. Wood and Beatty even went to the Academy Awards Ceremony together the following year.
After her marriage with her second husband Richard Gregson ended, Wood found her back to Wagner. Unfortunately, she passed away in 1983, which caused a lot of emotions and controversy in the show business.
Marlon Brando
Even before starring as the hard-headed Godfather and patriarch of a mafia family, Marlon Brando already had that extremely masculine image going on for him. He was even pictured skipping rope in prizefighter fashion during the early days of his entertainment career.
With a career spanning 60 years, the two-time Oscar awardee produced a lot of films under his belt. Aside from The Godfather, he landed memorable roles in A Streetcar Named Desire, The Wild One, and Last Tango in Paris.
Frank Sinatra
Donning suits was a breeze for Frank Sinatra since it was his signature outfit as a legendary crooner. When acting and directing on the screen though, he also did not mind wearing different costumes. Here, he was almost unrecognizable as held a script for the 1965 film None But the Brave. Sinatra directed the film and played the part of a medic.
Since many fans focus on his singing career, it is often overlooked how he actually won an Academy Award for his performance in 1953's From Here to Eternity.
Joan Crawford
One of the most adorable things about being a Hollywood star is that they receive a ton of gifts and letters from their supporters. Joan Crawford could totally relate to it since she was one of those who enjoyed reading fan mails. She would dedicate the time to read some of them while in her villa.
Joan Crawford, without a doubt, was a head-turner in the show business. More than that though, she was also a talented actress. The American Film Institute had even considered her among the greatest female stars of classic Hollywood cinema.
Drew Barrymore
Coming from a family of famous actors and actresses, Drew Barrymore caught the acting bug at a tender age. It seemed like she was born to be a part of Hollywood, already auditioning for a dog food commercial when she was just 11 months old.
In 1985, the future A-list actress was photographed in a pink crayon costume with a matching pink wig. Barrymore was most likely attending a Halloween party since she probably would not wear it on a typical day.
Elvis Presley
Only true supporters of Elvis Presley would know that the King of Rock 'N' Roll actually served in the army during the Vietnam War. Presley had just entered the music scene when he was draft. Instead of taking the easy road, the legendary musician chose to fight with the rest of the mean.
Presley made sure to incorporate his love for music during his military service at a US base in Germany. When they were not in a battle, he would entertain some of his fellow soldiers by singing and playing music for them.
Bruce Lee
With a famous Cantonese opera star for a father, Bruce Lee was introduced into the world of entertainment at a very young age. As a child, he already started to make appearances in various films. Lee then grew up to be an actor as well as a martial artist.
Lee passed away when he was only 32 years old so behind-the-scenes photos like this one from his 1973 film Enter The Dragon are cherished by his fans. Though the popular star is already gone, his legacy lives on through his exceptional works.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Back in the '80s, veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and rising journalist Maria Shriver were a favorite couple in Hollywood. When they were still dating, they would spend time with friends at Flipper's Roller Disco in California to collect donations for Senator Ted Kennedy's 1980 Presidential bid. They exchanged vows in 1986 after almost ten years of courting.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver welcomed four kids together. In 2011, the couple called it quits after he confessed that he had a child with another woman years earlier.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Multi-awarded actor Leonardo DiCaprio started young in the show business but fans are still fascinated every time they see a picture of him as a boy. Would you believe he was actually the one on the left? He was all smiles beside his step-brother Adam Ferrar in 1978 outside their home in California.
The future Romeo Montague and Jack Dawson would grow up to be one of the world's highest-paid actors. His career would achieve greater heights through internationally-acclaimed films like Titanic, Inception, and The Revenant.
Jane Fonda
For the younger generation, it might be hard to recognize the stunning woman in the photo. That's actually Jane Fonda, who recently starred as Grace Hanson in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie. Older fans are aware that Fonda has been in the biz since the '60s.
Before jumping on the big and small screens, Fonda spent a great period of time acting on stage. While appearing in Broadway productions, she studied with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio. Here, she was making a rather important phone call from her home.
Robin Williams
Much like Hollywood couple Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Robin Williams was once a follower of the roller skating trend too. A year before starring in the TV sitcom Mork & Mindy, he was photographed attending a party in California that involved roller skates.
William's breakthrough show lasted from 1978 to 1982. The legendary comedian committed himself to the show and at one point, he even learned some cheerleading routines and donned a costume when the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders guest-appeared.
Joe Pesci and Macaulay Culkin
Every holiday season, Home Alone is one of the movies that are put in the spotlight. The 1990 classic film starred a young Macaulay Culkin and featured Joe Pesci as his adult nemesis. It proved to be a success that it even spawned a sequel two years after its release. For those who do not know, Culkin and Pesci were definitely on good terms when the cameras were not on.
The remarkable co-stars were pictured at a Home Alone after party. Pesci was jokingly choking actor Macaulay Culkin while they both having drinks in their hands.
Alan Rickman
A decade before landing the iconic role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series, Alan Rickman focused his energies on performing on stage. He was pictured here in 1992 on the English streets of Barrow-in-Furness. He was due to play Hamlet.
What some people might not know is that Rickman actually had a speech impediment as a child. He overcame it and developed the signature languid tone and delivery that fans have come to know and admire. The award-winning actor and director had worked in other internationally-acclaimed movies like Love Actually and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
Jimi Hendrix
Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix could hold anything and would still look cool. Whether it's his most favored musical instrument or a cue stick, he always had that refreshing aura. The famous musician was photographed shooting pool at the Los Angeles home of John and Michelle Phillips in 1967.
Complete with his signature Afro hairstyle and a cigarette stick in his mouth, Hendrix appeared to be serious with playing billiards. He was a talented individual and apparently a sport-driven one too.
Twiggy
Dame Lesley Lawson, widely known as Twiggy, was a famous teenage model during the swinging '60s. She turned heads everywhere she went and appeared on magazine covers like Vogue and Tatler. Twiggy was even given the title, "The Face of 1966."
The prominent English icon had a few tricks up her sleeves aside from modeling. At age 19, she proudly posed for photos after passing her driving test in 1968. She has been particularly fond of driving mini motor cars.
Alice Cooper
Another prominent musician who enjoyed playing sports when he was not on stage making fans scream was Alice Cooper. Jimi Hendrix was into billiards while "The Godfather of Shock Rock" was into playing table tennis, also known as ping-pong.
Perhaps hitting a lightweight ball across a table using a small racket helped cooper with writing and performing songs. He has been a singer and an actor for half a century already so this must be one of his secrets to success.
Robert Downey Jr. and Serah Jessica Parker
Who would have thought that Tony Stark and Carrie Bradshaw once crossed paths with each other? At least the actors did. Back in the 1980s, Robert Downey, Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker used to be among Hollywood's "it" couples.
The two stars were both only 18 years old when they met on the set of the 1984 drama Firstborn. They decided to call it quits after a seven-year relationship. Downey would go on and land the titular role of Iron Man while Parker would find success in the Sex and the City franchise.
Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher
Speaking of failed relationships in Tinseltown, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher also found themselves in the same situation. The pair walked down the altar in Las Vegas but headed to Splitsville when he got involved with her close friend Elizabeth Taylor.
There was no trouble in paradise for Reynolds and Fisher until the notorious love triangle took place. The lovebirds met overseas while performing for the troops during the Korean War. One of their two kids was Carrie Fisher.
Tippi Hedren
At first glance, it looks like Tippi Hedren was just on the set of a movie that involved a lion mascot. The truth is, she was actually at her Saugus Animal Reserve in Sherman Oaks, California, getting some snacks from the fridge with her pet lion Neil Sherman Oaks in 1971.
The actress developed a passion for animals while making two films in Africa in 1969. She particularly learned about the plight of the lions. Since then, Hedren has used her popularity and influence to raise awareness for wildlife.
Richard Gere
Richard Gere is one of those prolific actors in Hollywood who got their start on stage. In 1973, he was cast as the lead of the musical production of Grease at the New London theatre. He was appearing opposite Stacey Gregg who was chosen from thousands of hopefuls to play Sandy.
Though Gere has numerous acting awards under his belt, he has always been passionate about music too. The famous actor even composed and performed the Pretty Woman piano theme. He also had a guitar solo performance in Runaway Bride.
Steven Spielberg
Jaws, without a doubt, is one of the best movies to come out in the 1970s. Famed director Steven Spielberg was the force behind the camera and he reportedly had fun too when the film was not rolling. Spielberg had a great time with his cast and crew as well as with their shark props nicknamed "Bruce."
Making Jaws was not a walk in the park for the production team. Still, fans are glad to know that the team had a blast filming despite the obstacles that they had to face.
Stanley Kubrick
As a widely-regarded horror director, Stanley Kubrick has been used to calling the shots behind the camera. Apparently, he also knew a thing or two about working some poses in front of the lens. Kubrick was photographed on the set of his film Spartacus in 1959.
The renowned filmmaker made a name for himself through his highly-acclaimed works, The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and A Clockwork Orange. He surely could fight off psychos and ghosts with a game face on.
Shirley Temple
Is there a child actress in cinematic history more memorable than Shirley Temple? America's original sweetheart made a lot of movies in her prime and was well-known for her trademark golden curls and dimpled smile. At the time, it was easy to forget that she was still a kid who enjoyed the little things like snow.
In her black ski suit and a matching black hat, Temple appeared to be at her happiest. The multi-talented star put smiles on a lot of faces just by simply being sweet and innocent.
Goldie Hawn
Before making her debut in Hollywood, Goldie Hawn worked as a dancer and dance instructor. She would spend some of her downtime lying on the grass and eating ice cream in Washington D.C. The future actress had company in the form of her dog named Lambchop.
A year after taking this photo, Hawn began her acting career as a cast member of the short-lived sitcom Good Morning World in 1967. She eventually catapulted to fame and won multiple awards for her amazing performance in the 1969 film Cactus Flower.
Chevy Chase
Now in his late 70s, Chevy Chase continues to showcase his acting chops and comedic skills. Judging by this photo taken at a college event in California, he has always appeared to be a kid at heart and the cool uncle that you dreamed of having.
Chase was actually a key cast member in the first season of the late-night live TV show Saturday Night Live. He worked both as a performer and writer of the show, earning three Primetime Emmy Awards out of five nominations.
Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, and Eddie Fisher
No one could have known that this photo would eventually become controversial after it was captured in 1961. It shows Elizabeth Taylor sitting on her husband Eddie Fisher's lap while her Cleopatra co-star Richard Burton looked on. Fisher flew to Rome to visit Taylor.
The three appeared to be friendly as they had a little chit-chat. However, it would not take long for Fisher and Taylor to file for divorce. That same year, she would marry her co-star Richard Burton.
Stephen King
Contrary to popular belief, best-selling author Stephen King has not always spent his time writing horror and suspense novels. When he was young, he actually enjoyed playing his guitar and singing at the Bottom Line in New York City.
Now that he has already sold more than 350 million copies of mind-boggling and spine-chilling novels, he could definitely spare some time again performing. Then again, he might be preoccupied overseeing the film, TV, and even comic book adaptations of his works.
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra was always generous to share his singing, acting, and directing skills with the world. When it came to private matters, however, he chose to keep them private. Luckily for the public, photos of him at home have emerged throughout the years.
One vintage picture of Sinatra that stood out was taken in 1965 at his Palm Springs home. It featured him sitting on a piano stool and playing with his dog, Ringo. He was probably telling Ringo how he sold more than 150 million records worldwide
Michael and Janet Jackson
A little warning to true blue fans of musical siblings Michael and Janet Jackson — this old image might make you shed tears. The brother and sister posed for a photo in 1972 at their Hollywood Hills home in California. They both found success in the music industry.
The lead single in Michael Jackson's ninth studio album was a duet with his younger sister Janet. Titled Scream, it was released in 1995. When MJ passed away in 2009, Janet opened up about losing her brother in exclusive interviews.