43 Things You Probably Didn't Know About 'Dirty Dancing'
More than 30 years have already gone by since Dirty Dancing hit theaters for the first time yet it remains one of the most beloved films in history. Featuring the impeccable dance moves and onscreen chemistry of Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the '80s flick dabbled into hard-hitting issues and included an Academy Award-winning soundtrack.
By now, you have probably lost count of the number of times that you have seen this cult classic. Even though it has become your favorite, there are things about the movie that you never knew. From the story behind the film's most iconic line to the actors' improvised scenes, have the time of your life learning more about Dirty Dancing.
The Stars Were Way Older Than Their Characters
In the movie, Baby was supposed to be this 17-year-old girl who was fresh out of high school while Johnny was a 24-year-old working as one of the resort's dance instructors. However, the actors who portrayed them were actually 10 years older in real life.
During filming, Jennifer Grey was already 26 years old — though it certainly did not seem obvious! Meanwhile, her on-screen partner, Patrick Swayze was 34. Neither the producers nor the audiences seemed to mind this fact.
The Filmmakers Thought the Movie Would Flop
Dirty Dancing was already complete by October 1986 but it did not come out until the following year in August. That's because the production was still deciding whether to release it in theaters or not. They had a hard time finding a corporate sponsor and getting positive results on the screen testing.
When the production finally decided to premiere the movie, they planned to keep it in theaters for the weekend before sending it to home video. They were definitely surprised when it raked in $214.6 million at the box office.
Patrick Was Partly Chosen For His Eyes
There were many factors considered for choosing the actor to portray Johnny Castle. Patrick Swayze had no problem checking everything off the list with his previous acting experiences and exquisite dancing skills. Not to mention, he was also chosen by screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein from a Rolodex of photos of eyes.
"I wanted hooded eyes," Bergstein shared in Netflix's Movies That Made Us. "So we went through picture after picture and I said, 'Ah! Those are the eyes I want.'"
Some Characters Had Real-Life Counterparts
Not many people know this but Baby's story was actually based on screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein's own experiences. She used to participate in "Dirty Dancing" competitions when her family spent the summers in the Catskills in New York. Her nickname also happened to be Baby.
Meanwhile, Baby's partner, Johnny Castle, was inspired by a dance instructor named Michael Terrace. Bergstein met him in the Catskills in 1985 while she was researching the story. She then realized that he would be a good basis for the character.
The Actors Improvised Some Scenes
Dirty Dancing director Emile Ardolino gave the cast the freedom to improvise with their characters. He let them come up with different styles and quirks as soon as the cameras started rolling. This worked out for the best since some of the memorable scenes were unscripted.
Remember when Baby could not help but be laugh while she and Johnny were practicing an intimate dance move? Grey was very ticklish at the time so she would burst out laughing. Luckily, she had a very patient partner in Swayze.
The Lake Was Extremely Cold
Who could ever forget the iconic scene where Johnny and Baby were practicing their lift on the lake? Audiences were made to believe that it was happening in summer but it was actually filmed during the fall. That said, the water was actually colder than expected.
Since the shooting schedule kept on being pushed, the cast ended up filming outdoor scenes at 40°F. According to Swayze, the lake "was horrifyingly, hypodermically cold in that lake, and we filmed that scene over and over."
Patrick Refused To Do A Sequel
If you are ever wondering why Dirty Dancing never had a sequel despite its massive success, that's because lead actor Patrick Swayze was never a fan of the concept in general. He was actually offered $6 million to reprise his role of Johnny, but he turned it down.
Although the Hollywood star was finally convinced to at least make a cameo in the 2004 film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. The prequel came out almost two decades after the original movie hit theaters.
They Only Had Two Weeks To Rehearse
Right from the beginning, the production already had a tight schedule to make the movie. As such, the actors were only given two weeks to rehearse all of the dance numbers — yup, every single dance number. We know there were a lot of them yet they managed to practice everything in just a short period of time!
The cast and crew only had a total of 44 days to shoot the entire film. This just goes to show how efficient everyone was. They turned this low-budget movie into a blockbuster film!
Baby Was Named After A White House Employee
Throughout the film, all the other characters referred to Jennifer Grey's character as her nickname Baby. At one point, Johnny asks what her real name is. The 17-year-old timidly says that it is "Frances." As it turns out, the production team has a deeper inspiration for it.
The character was named after the first woman to be a part of the U.S. Cabinet, Frances Perkins. She worked as the secretary of labor under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In the movie, Baby notably wanted to change the world.
Kellerman's Drew Inspiration From Kutsher's
Kellerman's resort played a huge role in the movie since it was basically the main setting. Though this supposedly upscale Catskills resort was filmed in Mountain Lake Hotel in Virginia, the main inspiration was actually Kutsher’s Country Club in New York.
Unfortunately for interested fans, Kutsher's already had its final season in 2013. However, you can still learn more about the cozy place through the 2015 documentary Welcome to Kutsher's: The Last Catskills Resort. It covers the popular upstate New York’s history.
Sarah and Winona Were Almost Baby
Millions of fans can agree that Jennifer Grey was the perfect fit for the role of Baby. Many other popular actresses, however, were actually in the running for the character. These include A-list stars Winona Ryder and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The filmmakers soon realized it was meant for Grey. According to the film's producer, Linda Gottlieb, "Jennifer Grey was pushed into the audition room by her father and we were in love." Screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein agreed and said, "As she walked in, she said, 'Wish me luck, daddy,' and she was just close to Baby's face in my mind and from that moment on she was the only person I wanted."
Patrick Didn't Like His Famous Line At First
The famous line, "Nobody puts Baby in the corner" has taken a life of its own throughout the years. Johnny said this line during the end-of-season talent show. It became so popular that many songs and TV shows have made a reference to it.
As it turns out, the actor who delivered it actually did not like his line very much. In fact, Patrick Swayze even tried to have it removed from the script. He then realized that it would work perfectly in that scene.
The Lead Stars Didn't Always Get Along
One of the things that stood out in this movie was Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's fantastic chemistry. They were so electric that audiences began rooting for them the moment they shared a scene on screen. Apparently, the two stars were not as sweet as they appeared to be when the cameras stopped rolling.
Swayze talked about this in his autobiography. "We did have a few moments of friction when we were tired or after a long day of shooting... Other times, she slipped into silly moods, forcing us to do scenes over and over again when she’d start laughing," the lead actor shared.
The Soundtrack Was Also A Success
The film may have attracted a lot of attention for its compelling story, but the songs were was just as impactful to audiences. In fact, the soundtrack was able to sell more than 30 million copies and bring home numerous awards! Before succeeding though, the production struggled to afford the music that screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein insisted on including.
Eventually, the songs Bergstein asked for made it into the film. These included She's Like the Wind by Patrick Swayze, and (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.
Patrick Did His Own Stunts
The lead actor had the option to use a body double but he refused to do so especially during the log scene. While filming, he ended up injuring himself and delaying the production. It became a problem since the movie only had a minuscule budget. His effort proved to be worth it since it turned out to be an iconic scene.
Patrick Swayze also worsened a knee injury he sustained while playing football in high school. It did not appear to be obvious but he actually had a difficult time doing the final dance.
This Wasn't Patrick And Jen's First Film Together
For those who still cannot get over Grey and Swayze's tandem in this cult classic, you can watch the 1984 movie, Red Dawn. The two stars have actually worked together in the film prior to starring in Dirty Dancing. Some say that it was where their tension started.
Fortunately, Grey and Swayze were able to hash things out before filming. The producers made sure that they cleared the air between them first then got them on board. This rapport definitely reflected in the movie.
The United Kingdom Had Its Own TV Spinoff
Two decades after Dirty Dancing came out in theaters, the United Kingdom decided to have its own TV spinoff of the popular film. They brought about a reality television series version called Dirty Dancing: The Time of Your Life in 2007, which aired for two seasons.
The British show centered on groups of dancers competing. The coveted prize was a contract with a Los Angeles-based dance agency. The episodes were shot in the same location as the original movie.
Patrick And Jen Never Rehearsed the Lift
When Baby was still learning how to dance in the movie, it was established how nervous she was with performing the lift. Apparently, Jennifer Grey also felt the same way in real life. She found it too scary that she never wanted to rehearse it again.
As a result, the lead stars only had one take while filming that last dance scene where Baby runs towards Johnny. Thankfully, Swayze was able to lift his leading lady up successfully and graciously. Talk about luck!
Penny's Story Was An Intentional Sub-Plot
From class inequality to coming of age, this 1987 film touched on a slew of relevant topics. Even Penny's story was a topic that the production team placed in the movie. Since the story was set in 1963, the US Supreme Court had yet to decide at the time on matters involving pregnancy.
According to the screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein, she intentionally wrote the subject into the plot in an inextricable way. Unfortunately, the bold move frightened a couple of marketers in the process.
Some Viewers Did Not Get the Penny's Sub-Plot
Since Penny's controversial story was only hinted at in the movie, 39 percent of audience members did not recognize the sub-plot during the initial viewing. In fact, they just focused on the class differences between Johnny and Baby.
The lead characters' lives were close to opposite since Baby was the daughter of a doctor while Johnny was a working-class dance instructor. Critic Roger Elbert went as far as saying that it was a "tired and relentlessly predictable story."
The Theme Song Became A Favorite At Funerals
As a result of the movie's success, the song (I've Had) The Time of My Life became a popular song. It touched hearts not only in the United States but in the rest of the world. In fact, it became the third-most played song at funerals in the United Kingdom.
This outcome came as a surprise to many given that the movie had a different take on the song. It was played during a happy moment — when Johnny returns for the end of the season's talent show and lifts Baby up for a final dance scene.
The Production Thought Cynthia Was Too Pretty
The character of Penny Johnson had a bit of a rough summer at Kellerman's since she was on the verge of losing her job. She was pregnant and was trying to deal with the repercussions over the course of the movie. Well, the makeup team also had a hard time making Cynthia Rhodes look like she was struggling.
Even without wearing makeup already, Rhodes still looked every bit of pretty. No one in the production was convinced she was in unbearable pain. As a result, the makeup team had to be more creative.
The Actors Were Not Allowed To Be Intimate
The filming and rehearsals in Virginia and North Carolina lasted for almost two months. As such, the cast and crew definitely became closer throughout their stay. They would even spend the nights at disco parties. The rapport helped establish the atmosphere when filming.
Later on, screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein revealed that the cast was actually forbidden to be intimate with one another when the cameras were not rolling. The filmmakers imposed this ban in order to heighten the on-screen tension among the characters.
The Title Sounded Like An Adult Film
Given its unusual title, some people thought that Dirty Dancing was an adult movie. The cast and crew even had to refer to it as "Dancing Film Productions" during filming so that the Mountain Lakes Resort where they filmed didn't think they were making a film about a different kind of dirty dancing.
Even Time of My Life singer Bill Medley initially thought that "it [sounded] like a bad porno movie." Good thing he was eventually convinced to record it. The global hit ended up winning Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy awards.
The Movie Inspired Several Musicals
The enormous success of the film has somehow turned it into a franchise. It paved the way for a 2004 prequel and a 2017 made-for-TV remake, and it has also spawned several musicals in the process. These stage shows were naturally based on the original story.
The 2004 stage adaptation called Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage was held in many countries such as Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the official American tour began in 2014 to greater success.
Patrick And Jen Did An Improvised Choreography
The lead stars were just having fun rehearsing to Mickey & Sylvia's 1956 song Love Is Strange. Surprisingly, the part where they were crawling around on the floor ended up becoming a part of the film.
Director Emile Ardolino liked everything about it that he used the footage for the movie. Since then, stills from this infamous scene have become recognizable in the world of films.
Cynthia Rhodes Became A Popstar After the Movie
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey were not the only popular actors even before Dirty Dancing. Prior to making the film, Cynthia Rhodes was already a well-known actress. She previously starred in the '80s flicks Flashdance and Staying Alive. Her career only furthered after playing the pregnant Penny Johnson.
After Dirty Dancing hit theaters and became a box office hit, Rhodes joined the L.A. pop group, Animotion. She served as the band's lead singer until the group went their separate ways.
Eastern Europe Particularly Loved the Film
This cult classic proved to be a huge hit in the United States and the rest of the world. Screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein told The Guardian that Dirty Dancing created a big fan base in Eastern Europe.
"In Russia, it's a policy in the battered women's shelters, when a woman comes in for help. First, they wash and dress her wounds, then they give her soup. Then they sit her down and show her Dirty Dancing. When the Berlin Wall came down, there were all these pictures of kids wearing Dirty Dancing T-shirts."
Johnny Castle Was Supposed To Be Italian
There are times when the actor has to adapt to what the script requires while there are times when it is the other way around. In the case of Dirty Dancing, Johnny had to be changed to fit Patrick Swayze. The character was originally an Italian dancer with a dark exotic look.
While Swayze did not fit the supposed ethnicity, he definitely more than made up for that through his amazing dance skills. In the end, Johnny Castle was turned into an Irish lad!
There Was A Television Spinoff
Shortly after it took the movie world by storm, Dirty Dancing spawned a television series in 1998. The spinoff consisted of 11 episodes that aired for 30 minutes each. It featured the same story as the movie with only a few minor changes.
The actors playing Baby and Johnny were not popular at the time but they eventually rose to fame. Melora Hardin played Jan Levinson on The Office while Trudy Monk was the star of Monk. Famous actor and filmmaker, Paul Feig, also appeared in the TV show as Norman Bryant.
The Leaves Were Spray-Painted Green
The movie was supposed to take place over the summer but the production ended up shooting the scenes in autumn. As such, it became challenging for the set decorators while filming outdoor. They basically had to adjust the scenery.
The field scene, in particular, was a challenge for the team. They had to spray-paint every discolored or dead leaf green to make the field look like summer. They did an epic job that no one seemed to have complained about it when the movie was released.
The Title Came Before the Story
Unlike other films that come up with the plot first before the title, the film's production team decided on the title Dirty Dancing before anything else. Screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein told producer Linda Gottlieb that she did not have a story yet but that "it should involve Latin dancing."
Bergstein explained her idea saying, "I grew up in Brooklyn, my father was a doctor, I was one of those kids who used to go across the tracks to go dirty dancing." Gottlieb then replied, "That's a million-dollar title! Now we'll figure out the story."
Other Famous Films Have Referenced Dirty Dancing
Ever since the classic romantic movie cemented its spot in entertainment history, many television shows and films have paid homage to it. This includes the 2012 rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, wherein Ryan Gosling reenacted the lift scene with Emma Stone.
Jennifer Grey told Yahoo that she was surprised by the reference. "I'm just in the theater with my husband and I look at him like, 'Oh my God, Ryan Gosling just said my name. What's going on?' I was like, 'Oh, no. What are they about to do?' All of a sudden there I was, part of their movie," the actress revealed.
This Was Wayne Knight's First Major Role
Today, Wayne Knight is best known for his role as mailman Newman in the hit TV sitcom Seinfeld and Officer Don Orville in 3rd Rock from the Sun. He also appeared in the 1993 classic film Jurassic Park as Dennis Nedry. This actor and comedian, however, actually got his start in Dirty Dancing.
Knight played the role of Stan who was the social director at Kellerman's resort. He particularly stood out during the end-of-season talent show. Apparently, he would go on and further his acting career.
The Actors Were Required To Dance
Dancing was a vital part of the movie so it made sense that the actors had to bust up some moves. If they had to hire body doubles, it would have taken so much time, energy, and money.
Patrick Swayze, in particular, was chosen for the role after the director discovered that he had previously worked with Chicago's Joffrey Ballet. The movie did an excellent job highlighting 1960s music and daring dances.
Dr. Ruth Originally Had A Role In the Film
Remember watching Dr. Ruth Westheimer on television? She used to be a popular therapist and media personality. She was also friends with Dirty Dancing screenwriter, Eleanor Bergstein. As such, Bergstein wanted her to portray Mrs. Schumacher in the movie.
Sadly for her fans, Dr. Ruth had to turn down the offer because she did not want to play a thief. She figured it might negatively affect her image. Paula Trueman ended up nabbing the role of the elderly woman who steals Moe Pressman's wallet.
Baby's Mom Was Supposed To Play A Different Role
While Dr. Ruth was expected to play the part of Mrs. Schumscher, there was another actress who initially nabbed a different role in the movie. We're talking about Kelly Bishop who portrayed Marjorie Houseman. Apparently, she was intended to play someone else.
Bishop did a wonderful job as Baby's mom but she was originally cast as the "Bungalow Bunny" Vivian Pressman. The two characters differing personalities, so it would have been interesting to see the veteran actress's take on both.
Clearasil Would Have Sponsored the Movie
Knowing that this coming-of-age movie would appeal to teenagers, Clearasil wanted to join the club as a promotional sponsor. The skin-care company thought it could be a way to reach out to the youngsters who are prone to acne. Unfortunately, they backed out of the plan upon learning Penny's storyline in the film.
Though it was never further explained, Penny saw a doctor with "a dirty knife and a folding table." Screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein found this subject too important to be discarded so she lost the sponsorship.
Conan O'Brien Prompted the 10th Anniversary Re-Release
Back in 1997, the late-night talk show host showed his influence by asking his viewers to bombard the studio for a theatrical re-release of Dirty Dancing. O'Brien particularly asked them to send letters to the production company.
The truth was that he was not actually a big fan of the cult classic. His call was just supposed to be a gag but it proved to be successful. The studio ultimately agreed and released Dirty Dancing on the big screen once again for its 10th anniversary.
Mountain Lake Lodge Still Gives Tribute To the Film
The Kellerman's Resort was supposed to be located in New York but it was actually filmed in Virginia. The Mountain Lake Hotel hosts three Dirty Dancing-themed weekends a year.
According to the hotel's general manager Heidi Stone, "It is amazing how many thousands of Dirty Dancing fans we meet every summer. We have guests from all over the world that come to Mountain Lake Lodge just for the 'Dirty Dancing' weekends."
Patrick Always Knew That the Film Would Succeed
While the producers had second thoughts about releasing the film, Patrick Swayze saw potential in the movie from the get-go. The lead actor later told the American Film Institute (AFI) that it did not flop because of its core.
"It's got so much heart, to me. It's not about the sensuality; it's really about people trying to find themselves—this young dance instructor feeling like he's nothing but a product, and this young girl trying to find out who she is in a society of restrictions when she has such an amazing take on things," Swayze explained.
The Movie Produced A Video Game
Believe it or not, there is actually a Dirty Dancing: The Video Game that exists. It was released for the movie's 20th anniversary. The computer game's official promo text explains how it works.
"Learn how to dance with Johnny and Penny. Create your own character and check into Kellerman’s – personalize your cabin with tons of amazing collectibles and furniture. Take part in 10 great games as soon as you learn the moves needed to take part in the End of Season Dance Contest!"
Jen Got Her Dancing Skills From Her Famous Dad
While Patrick Swayze easily made us believe that he was truly a dance instructor, Jennifer Grey managed to match his moves and owned the dancefloor as well. Apparently, she had no issues in the dancing department since her real-life dad is Joel Grey.
Mr. Grey is a legendary song-and-dance phenomenon. Best known for his role on Cabaret, he has taken home numerous awards such as an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Grammy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.
Patrick Had Other Roles In the Production
Because of his acting and dancing prowess, it's easy to forget that Patrick Swayze had a lot more other talents and skills to showcase. In fact, he greatly contributed to the film even behind the scenes. The lead star also had input into the music.
As fans may remember, Swayze was the one who performed the song She's Like the Wind. He originally co-wrote it with Stacy Widelitz for a movie called Grandview, U.S.A. but it made its way to the 1987 flick.
The Final Song Was Chosen At the Last Minute
Considering the achievements that (I've Had) The Time Of My Life accomplished, it is easy to assume that the production had always planned to incorporate the song in the movie. Truth be told though, it was only chosen the night before they shot the finale.
In the end, the production made the right call. The timeless song brought home the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It also became a crowd-favorite at various events like weddings and funerals.
Many Actors Were Up For Johnny's Role
It's hard to imagine anyone else other than Patrick Swayze playing the irresistible Johnny Castle but there were other talented actors considered for the role. Benecio Del Toro, Val Kilmer, and Billy Zane were on top of the list.
Billy Zane, who later portrayed the villainous Cal in Titanic, was considered as Johnny given his resume. However, Bergstein explained in Netflix's Movies That Made Us that they were looking for someone who could really sell it as a dancer.
The Movie Wasn't Really Filmed In New York
In the industry, it's very common for movie productions to shoot someplace else and not in the exact location of the film. The production of Dirty Dancing was no different. It was set in New York, but the cast and crew filmed someplace else.
The cast and crew shot the outdoor scenes at a camp in Lake Lure, North Carolina. Meanwhile, the indoor scenes happened at a resort in Mountain Lake, Virginia. which is a place that fans can actually visit.
There Was A Remake of Dirty Dancing
Movie remakes are nothing new in Hollywood. As soon as the film performs well at the box office, a sequel or a remake comes to the mind of filmmakers. While Dirty Dancing never had a direct sequel, it actually had a remake in 2017.
Starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes, the 1987 film was remade as a television movie of the same name on ABC. It was aired on the network on May 24 and was seen by 6.61 million viewers. Unfortunately, the film received negative reviews from a majority of critics.
Eleanor Bergstein Wrote Another Dance Film
For those who still cannot get over Dirty Dancing — especially the dancing part — there is actually another dance movie that Eleanor Bergstein herself wrote. Eight years after the cult classic achieved fame and success, the talented writer decided it was time to share her work again with the world.
Bergstein did not only write the 1995 flick Let Me Be Me but she also directed it. She has not written or directed any other films after that but she adapted Dirty Dancing into a successful stage show in 2004.