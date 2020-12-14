43 Things You Probably Didn't Know About 'Dirty Dancing'

Millions of fans can agree that Jennifer Grey was the perfect fit for the role of Baby. Many other popular actresses, however, were actually in the running for the character. These include A-list stars Winona Ryder and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The filmmakers soon realized it was meant for Grey. According to the film's producer, Linda Gottlieb, "Jennifer Grey was pushed into the audition room by her father and we were in love." Screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein agreed and said, "As she walked in, she said, 'Wish me luck, daddy,' and she was just close to Baby's face in my mind and from that moment on she was the only person I wanted."