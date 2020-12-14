43 Things You Probably Didn't Know About 'Dirty Dancing'

By Jessica Feinman

More than 30 years have already gone by since Dirty Dancing hit theaters for the first time yet it remains one of the most beloved films in history. Featuring the impeccable dance moves and onscreen chemistry of Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the '80s flick dabbled into hard-hitting issues and included an Academy Award-winning soundtrack. 

Photo Courtesy: Great American Films Limited Partnership

By now, you have probably lost count of the number of times that you have seen this cult classic. Even though it has become your favorite, there are things about the movie that you never knew. From the story behind the film's most iconic line to the actors' improvised scenes, have the time of your life learning more about Dirty Dancing. 

X