43 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's 'Cheer'
When Netflix released Cheer, the internet exploded with articles and memes about the cheerleading docuseries. The world of cheerleading wasn’t really common knowledge but it suddenly became the talk of the town. Viewers were enthralled by the hard work of the Navarro College cheerleading team leading up to the Daytona Nationals.
Since a lot of you went online to quench your curiosity about the show, we've compiled fun facts about Netflix’s Cheer. If you’re looking to learn more about the Navarro cheerleading team, look no further. Here are 43 things you didn't know about the show and its athletic stars.
The Director of Cheer Also Directed a Netflix Series About Junior College Athletics
Greg Whiteley, the director of Cheer, was also the creator of the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. Similar to Cheer, this series explores junior college athletes — more specifically, junior college football players. Cheer’s technical brilliance stems from Whitley’s experience. Like in Last Chance U, the viewer gets a close look at the sport.
So close to the point that the viewer is engrossed and mesmerized by the sounds and movements happening on the screen. Whitley tends to make us feel the stakes of the sport, and it is in here that this series shines.
Jerry Harris Chose Not to Attend the University of Louisville
In the docuseries, Jerry got a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville. Viewers might have assumed he stayed in Louisville but he’s actually back in Corsicana. The announcement was made on his Instagram where he posted a photo with Dillon Brandt and Javon Kendrick.
Jerry decided to move back to Navarro because he felt like Louisville was not the place for him. He reached out to Monica to ask if she still had room for him and when she said yes, Jerry returned to Navarro and the team.
The Varsity Spirit Organization Was Supportive of the Netflix Documentary
In the docuseries, there was much talk of what the Varsity Spirit organization would think of the camera crews at the National Cheerleaders Association Championship in Daytona Beach, FL. There were reports about the organization tightening rules to prevent future documentaries about cheerleading from being shot.
This was eventually proven false by coach Monica Aldama. In a post on her Facebook, she said that the Varsity Spirit organization has always been supportive. The rules for the championship have not changed so camera crews are still allowed to record it.
Gabi Butler’s Family Received Backlash After Cheer Was Released
In Cheer, Gabi’s parents also get screen time so a part of her family life can be seen. Her parents are supportive of her — too much, some might say — so they tell her to eat only certain kinds of foods, plan her days with appearances, and encourage her to be the best.
Her parents’ actions came across as exploitative so a lot of people pointed it out online. Noticing that people were reacting negatively, Gabi went on Twitter to explain her family’s side, saying that the money she earns from cheerleading goes to her own account.
The Director of Cheer Says He Owes Gabi’s Parents an Apology
In Cheer, Gabi’s parents weren’t shown in the best of light and director Greg Whiteley regrets it. He said that he owes Gabi’s parents an apology for not spending enough time giving context about who they are as people.
Instead of fully fleshed out characters that naturally has flaws, Gabi’s parents were shows as one-dimensional characters that are out to exploit their daughter’s career. The director recognizes this and wishes he had been nicer to Gabi’s parents in the telling of the story.
Gabi’s Parents Decided to Let Their Daughter Be More Independent
Following the backlash of how they treat their daughter and her career, Gabi’s parents have decided to let their daughter be more independent and to make decisions for herself.
Even though Gabi herself defended how her parents act with regard to her life and career, the Netflix docuseries was an eye-opener for them. Now that there’s a change in how she’s living her life, Gabi says that the situation has allowed her to love herself more and be more positive.
The Navarro Cheerleaders Performed Their Championship-Winning Routine on The Ellen Show
The members of the Navarro cheerleading squad reunited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Netflix’s Cheer became a hit. The show's favorites — Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Jerry Harris, and Coach Monica Aldama — sat down with Ellen to talk about what’s happening in their lives. After the interview, the Cheer squad performed their iconic winning routine.
The fact that they performed on the Ellen stage is more amazing because it’s not as big as the places they usually do stunts in. They had to adjust their movements to be able to recreate their winning routine on The Ellen Show.
Kendall Jenner Did a Stunt With the Navarro College Squad
When Kendall Jenner was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she gushed about how much she loved Netflix’s Cheer. She also mentioned one of her favorites from the docuseries, Morgan Simianer.
It was at this moment that Ellen surprised Kendall with an appearance by Morgan and a couple of other people from the squad — namely James Thomas, Shannon Woolsey, TT Barker, and Andy Cosferent. The squad presented Kendall with her very own Navarro Cheer uniform and the group conducted a stunt by lifting her.
Coach Monica Allowed Lexi to Come Back After Her Trouble With Local Authorities
At the end of Cheer, Lexi Brumback got kicked off the team after she got in trouble with local authorities regarding illegal substances that were found in her car. However, all is good in real life now because she and Coach Monica made amends.
Lexi is now back with the team and fans were given an update via a Netflix video. In the video, Lexi talks about returning to Navarro while Coach Monica explains why she gave her a second chance.
Lexi is Dating a Transgender Man
It is comforting to know that Lexi Brumback is in a loving relationship especially after all the hardships she’s had on the show. After Cheer was released, it was revealed that Lexi was in a long-distance relationship with Dominic Green, a transgender man.
He is an aspiring model and actor and is a prominent figure among the LGBT+ social media community. He also manages transgender influences via Gaybors Agency. The two are happily dating, and one can easily see their cute posts on Instagram.
Gabi is Dating a Football Player
Gabi Butler is a star in competitive cheerleading and just like in the movies, she is also dating a star college football player. Her boyfriend, Jordan Brooks-Wess, is a player for the Florida Atlantic University.
The two were quite private about their relationship so there was no footage of them in the Netflix docuseries, but a scroll through their Instagram reveals they are still together. Gabi once even shared how grateful she was for her best friend and boyfriend on the photo-sharing platform.
Coaches Monica and Andy Created a Cheer App
Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent recently released the Cheer Official app. It is a mobile app that allows users to create cheer routines with a squad of cheerleaders. It also enables users to have fun with friends since they can compete with them or other opponents.
Aside from games, the app also features podcasts and instructional content. This is a must-play for all fans of Cheer and reviews of the game even claimed that building routines on this app is very enjoyable.
The Cast of Cheer Gained Hundreds of Thousands of Followers on Instagram After the Show’s Release
Since the Netflix show was a hit, fans were quick to go on social media to follow their favorite cheerleaders. The cast gained hundreds of followers and even earned the verified checkmark on Instagram. Some cheerleaders who gained a lot of followers include Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer, both of whom gained over a million.
Lexi Brumback, on the other hand, gained almost 800,000. The show catapulted both the cheerleaders and the coaches into stardom, proving the critics who thought cheerleading wasn’t an elite sport wrong.
Gabi Relaunched Her YouTube Channel
At the start of the year, Gabi Butler announced that she was relaunching her widely followed YouTube channel. She even had a contest when she first announced she was relaunching her channel and winners of the contest won her crop top hoodies.
She posted behind the scenes footage from the Daytona Nationals and a couple more videos that fans of hers should check out. Her Q&A video looks into her life now while her other videos give tips on working out and improving cheer jumps.
Jerry’s GoFundMe Was Flooded With Donations After Cheer Was Released
Jerry Harris, one of the fan favorites from Netflix’s Cheer, lost his mother, Lizzie Bowman, to cancer. A group called “cheer moms for Jerry” was then launched to help raise funds for him.
The cheer moms opened a GoFundMe back in 2016 but it was only after Cheer was released that the link was opened and reactivated. Fans flocked to Jerry’s GoFundMe and Jerry was overwhelmed with the support and donations. He shared on his Instagram his gratefulness to his fans and supporters.
The 2020 Daytona Championship Was Canceled Because of the Pandemic
When quarantine was imposed in the United States, it was announced a few days later that the National Cheerleaders Association’s Collegiate National Championship in Daytona was canceled. The Varsity Spirit organization announced that they were not proceeding with the year’s scheduled events due to the ongoing pandemic.
This was the first time in 40 years that the event could not proceed as planned. Cheerleading Worlds also met the same fate as it was canceled due to the virus.
The Cast of Cheer Was Heartbroken Over the Daytona Championship Cancelation
When the Varsity Spirit organization announced that the Daytona Championship was canceled, the cast of Cheer took to social media to share their thoughts on the cancellation. Suffice it to say, they were heartbroken. La’Darius Marshall said that his cheerleading career came to an early end because of it and Gabi Butler expressed that she was going to miss her team.
Lexi Brumback shared on Twitter that she was proud of all their hard work and the other members posted heartfelt words about the team on their social media accounts.
Sherbs, Austin, and Brooke Have Left the Navarro Team
Even though the Netflix docuseries didn’t show Mackenzie Sherburn, Brooke Dumas, and Austin Bayles leaving the team, the three are cheering now for Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. After helping the Navarro cheerleading squad win the national championship, the three moved to Lubbock.
Sherbs is a junior Psychology major, Brooke is a sophomore pre-nursing major, and Austin is a junior Kinesiology major. The three are now Red Raiders who are ready to represent Lubbock and Texas Tech University.
Cheerleading Season Is Year-Round
While other sports have seasons — football having just one — the same cannot be said for cheerleading. Cheerleading season is year-round and most of the activities happen during fall and winter. Tryouts are usually in April while cheering for football season happens from August to November.
Netflix’s Cheer shows the trials and tribulations that the cheerleaders go through. People didn’t think much of the sport before the Netflix show came out, so it is only now that the world of cheerleading is becoming popular for those who don’t follow the sport.
Daniel and Lexi are Best Friends in Real Life
Lexi’s relationships weren’t really shown in Cheer so people were a bit surprised to learn that Daniel Fleharty and Lexi Brumback are best friends in real life. Even though Daniel got a lot of screen time during the first episode, the focus shifted to the other cheerleaders. Unbeknownst to the viewers, Daniel and Lexi are actually best friends.
The two are sweet to each other on their Instagram profiles. Daniel even had a dedicated post to Lexi on her birthday where he called her his best friend and told her he loved her.
La’Darius Didn’t Really Leave Navarro College
The final episode of Cheer has La’Darius Marshall talking about his plans for the future. He was exploring other careers aside from cheerleading, and he mentioned wanting to become a personal trainer or a choreographer. He even mentioned joining the military as another option.
However, even though he explored these ideas on Cheer, La’Darius eventually came back to the Navarro cheerleading squad. It is heartbreaking to know that he came back but wasn’t able to compete at the nationals because of COVID-19.
Allie Was About to Quit Cheerleading Before Coach Monica Approached Her
Originally planning to enroll at UNC Charlotte or N.C. State, Allie Ross had no intention of cheerleading in college. She also had no idea about Navarro College previously, she was only introduced to it when she competed at the World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando. At the competition, Daniel Fleharty approached Allie and complimented her on her flying skills.
A few days later, she received a message from Coach Monica Aldama herself asking Allie if she ever wanted to cheer in college. She decided to cheer for Navarro after that.
The Navarro Cheer Squad Pulled an All-Nighter When the Docuseries Dropped on Netflix
Navarro College’s cheerleading team watched the six-episode series in one go when it was first released. Since it was released around 2 a.m. in their time zone, the squad pulled an all-nighter to finish the series.
Since Cheer was around six hours, they all finished at around 7:30 a.m. Allie Ross, the cheerleader who shared this fun little tidbit, said she was expecting to see less of herself on the show so he was quite shocked when she first watched it with the team.
The Second Season of Cheer Was Put On Hold
Since the National Cheerleading Championship in Daytona, Florida was canceled because of the pandemic, plans for the second season of Netflix’s Cheer were put on hold. The first season of Cheer featured the story of Navarro College’s cheerleading squad as they prepare and compete at the Daytona championships, so a second season without that competition won’t provide much content for Netflix.
Greg Whiteley, the director of Cheer, said they were still trying to figure out how they would go about the second season. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions for the show were made more complicated.
Gabi and Morgan are Older than La’Darius, Jerry, and Lexi
Even though Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer look young, they are actually older than La’Darius Marshall, Jerry Harris, and Lexi Brumback. Morgan is 23 years old while Gabi is turning 23 next month.
La’Darius only recently turned 22, while Jerry is 21 and Lexi is 20. According to Navarro College’s website, the majority of its student population is under 20 years old. This means Gabi, Morgan, and most of the team are part of the minority who are older than that.
Gabi Conducts Cheerleading Clinics Around the Country
Cheerleading clinics are like summer camps for cheerleaders and Gabi Butler hosts these clinics all over the United States. Even though Gabi is only 22 years old, she has been conducting these high-performance clinics for the past eight years now.
She was also rather productive with her clinics in 2019 since she hosted about 50 of them in just that year. However, the way she conducts her clinics has changed over the years. Before the attendees simply had to pay at the door but now the clinics also double as fundraisers.
Jerry Harris Has Been Charged With Engaging With a Minor
In September, Jerry Harris was arrested because he elicited explicit photos and videos from a minor. Jerry has been trading messages with the 13-year-old boy on Snapchat, where he also enticed the boy to send him photos.
The mother of the boy found the photos on her son’s phone and so reported Jerry to the authorities. Aside from the photos, Jerry also met up with the boy and tried to solicit him. According to the news, Jerry admitted to all the complaints against him.
Coach Monica Was Shattered by Jerry’s Actions and Arrest
In the wake of the news reports about Jerry Harris engaging with a 13-year-old boy, Coach Monica Aldama went on Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” wrote Monica on her Instagram.
“I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”
Jerry Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges Against Him
Despite admitting to the complaints against him, Jerry Harris pleads not guilty to the felonies charged against him in the case. Jerry has been charged with exploitation of children, receiving and attempting to receive child material, traveling with the attempt to engage in inappropriate conduct with a minor, and enticement.
The charges against him were regarding five minor boys, not just the 13-year-old boy he initially asked for explicit photos from. Since he pleaded not guilty, a judge will soon set a date for trial.
La’Darius Alarms Fans With Ominous Instagram Post
In a now-deleted post, La’Darius Marshall wrote on his Instagram that he is floating away, going away, and fading away. He also wrote that some people are strong enough to make it in the end but his fight stops here. La’Darius ended his message by saying that he has given up.
The ominous Instagram post worried his friends and followers, and his Navarro teammates when on to his comments section to tell him how much La’Darius meant to them. His caretaker, Debbi Bonner, soon posted a photo of La’Darius snuggling up to her and her child, announcing that he is safe at home.
The Internet Thinks Morgan is Dating a Big Brother Winner
Morgan Simianer has quite a following on TikTok and recently, she’s been posting videos of her and Big Brother winner Jackson Michie. In one video, they are seen to be clinking wine glasses as they flirt to a Megan Thee Stallion song.
One other video has them mouthing lines from Uncle Buck, captioning the post with "Shooting your shot when they're out of your league." Since the two seem to be flirty on their TikToks, fans were quick to point out the Cheer and Big Brother crossover and to speculate about Morgan and Jackson’s relationship.
Lexi’s Storyline Was Edited to Make Her Exit More Devastating
At the end of Cheer, Lexi was kicked off the team because she was caught by the authorities with illegal substances. This specific storyline was edited to make it more dramatic. While it is true that she was caught by authorities and was asked to leave the Navarro team, the editing of the scenes were not shown in chronological order.
The editors put in a rave scene after Lexi left, making it look like she was just partying after getting kicked off the team. However, Lexi said on Twitter that the rave scene was shot months before the Daytona competition.
Morgan Signed With CAA for Representation
Morgan Simianer, one of the breakout stars from Netflix’s Cheer, has signed with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is a Hollywood talent agency that has a client list of A-list talents.
Since CAA is also a dominant sports agency in the United States, it is no surprise that Morgan has signed with them. Because of her millions of followers on Instagram and her captivating life story that was seen by many on the docuseries Cheer, Morgan is now represented by CAA in all areas.
Gabi Starred in Other Shows Aside from Netflix’s Cheer
Gabi Butler is quite used to starring in American television. Even before Netflix’s Cheer, young Gabi was already making appearances in different TV shows. In 2012, Gabi starred in an episode of The Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader, where she was credited as herself.
She was also on AwesomenessTV's Cheerleaders, a reality show where she appeared regularly on. After Netflix’s Cheer, she was a guest on Celebrity Show-Off. With these credits under her name, Gabi is officially a cheerleading reality TV star.
Coach Monica Has an Impressive Track Record in Coaching
Under the direction of Coach Monica Aldama, Navarro’s teams have won 14 National Cheerleaders Association’s (NCA) National Championships. She also has five Grand National designations — a status that is won by getting the highest overall score in the National Championships.
One of Monica’s teams is also a record-holder for the highest score achieved at an NCA College Nationals. Because of her legendary status, her cheerleading programs have been called a dynasty, while the cheerleaders under her call her the “Queen”.
Coach Monica Competed in Dancing with the Stars
Monica Aldama went on to join the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity. She was paired with Ukrainian professional dancer, Val Chmerkovskiy, and the two had weeks together rehearsing and performing for the competition.
She was eliminated on the 7th week, placing her and her partner in 10th place. When asked about the elimination, Monica told Entertainment Tonight that they’re grateful to have been part of the competition despite their last night not going according to plan.
The Cast of Cheer Supported Their Coach’s Stint On Dancing With the Stars
Before Monica Aldama’s debut on Dancing With the Stars, Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback shared words of encouragement for their coach. The two stars told Entertainment Tonight that their coach will “kill it”.
"With her determination, she could become a pro at anything,” shared Lexi. Gabi, on the other hand, said, “She is a coach and because she did cheer back in the day, I think that she can take good criticism and I feel like she's a hard worker.”
Coach Monica Trained the Navarro Team Virtually While Shooting Dancing With the Stars
Despite having to compete and shoot Dancing With the Stars, Coach Monica Aldama didn’t take a break from her coaching duties. When she was away for the competition, she resorted to coaching her team from afar — more specifically, via Zoom.
During this time, she received videos of the team practicing and continuously checked in with them. With the help of her assistant coaches, Andy Cosferent and Kailee Peppers, the Navarro cheerleading squad got to continue their training despite their head coach being away.
Shannon Led a Nonprofit Cheer Dance Clinic via Zoom
Shannon Woolsey conducted a virtual cheer dance clinic for students aged four to 17. The clinic was organized by Young Champions, a California based 501 c 3 nonprofit organization. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the clinic was held live via zoom.
Harking back to her days with Navarro College, Shannon taught the students a Navarro cheer dance routine. The profits from Shannon’s cheer dance clinic helped support the Young Champions Organization in further offering affordable cheer classes in the United States.
Coach Monica Blames Editing For Focusing Too Much on the Injuries
When asked by CNN Sport about whether the series gave an accurate depiction of the program she runs, Coach Monica Aldama answered: not necessarily. She said the editing made cheerleading look much more dangerous than it actually is in real life.
The falls and injuries of the cheerleaders took much of the screen time while the times they got their routines right weren’t shown as much. “I think that it was just a little heavy on the injuries,” Monica shared.
Sherbs’ Fall and Injury Were Due to Bad Timing
In the middle of the docuseries, Mackenzie "Sherbs" Sherburn suffered from a dislocated elbow when no one caught her when she was thrown into the air. The stunt has Sherbs and another cheerleader switch positions and fall sideways, with teams catching them on either side.
However, Sherbs fell because the side that was supposed to catch her was still holding on to the other cheerleader. Since the cheerleader got stuck in the catcher’s arms, no one was able to catch Sherbs. There was a misstep in timing — resulting in Sherbs’ injury.
The Navarro College Cheer Squad Has a New Assistant Coach
In Netflix’s Cheer, Head Coach Monica Aldama only had one Assistant Coach — Andy Cosferent — to help her guide the Navarro College cheer squad to victory. However, the team recently welcomed Kailee Peppers for season 2020-2021. Her credentials include being a three-time Grand Collegiate National Champion and a Texas Tech Coed Cheer CTNOD.
According to Kailee’s Instagram, she cannot contain her excitement to be back on the team. She already has experience working with Monica because she was a coach to the Navarro College cheer squad back in 2018.
The Seniors of Navarro Cheer Squad Say Goodbye at Team’s Final Practice
When the National Championship in Daytona, Florida was canceled, the cheerleaders at Navarro College had one final practice with their seniors. Four of them were already in their last year at Navarro, so the cancelation was especially heartbreaking because they will no longer be able to compete.
The four seniors, Shannon Woolsey, Morgan Simianer, TT Barker, and Dillon Brand, officially said goodbye to the team. All four were sobbing in the photos that Morgan posted on her social media, and they had a photo op with their beloved coach Monica Aldama.