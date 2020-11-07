"Abracadabra:" See the Most Famous Magicians In the World Then And Now

Whether you believe in magic or not, it is undeniable that there are extremely talented people out there who have mastered this performing art. Some of them stick to basic tricks like pulling bunnies out of hats or guessing a card, while others take it up a notch and involve life-threatening stunts.
From legendary magicians like Harry Houdini who paved the way for others to contemporary ones like Penn & Teller who are at the forefront of the intersection between comedy and magic, find out what these famous magicians in the world have been up to.