Craziest Inventions From The Year You Were Born
You were not the only thing that came into the world in your birth year. Some of the greatest innovations and inventions in the fields of communication, technology, and medicine also liekly happened that year, too.
We may forget it sometimes but some of the devices and treatments we usually take for granted today were not always there. With everything that has happened in the past 60 years, the world has definitely gone through some drastic changes. What once was considered "crazy" is now the new norm. These are the products that revolutionized the market. Let's check them out today.
1955: Velcro
We have all worn velcro sneakers, whether we want to admit it or not. Each decade has always had fads that revolved around velcros. But who patented it? Well, that man was Georges de Mestral, doing so in 1955. He got the idea after walking in the woods.
There were noticeable burrs that stuck to his pants and his dog's fur. Velcro was originally made out of cotton. However, de Mestral later switched to the stronger nylon. Now, you know how those straps came about.
1956: Hard Drive
IBM is credited as one of the great innovators of the 20th century. It is arguably the best-known computer company in the world, after all. The first supercomputer with a hard drive had about 5MB of data on it.
This computer system could not be moved without any mechanical help though. Companies could even rent disk storage for about $3,200 per month. Of course, IBM's computer technology progressed over time. The first hard drive eventually became obsolete in only 10 years.
1957: Birth Control Pill
The chemical base for hormonal contraception was actually invented by Mexican chemist Carl Djerassi in 1951. It would later become the birth control pill. By 1957, the Food and Drug Administration approved Enovid. This was the first birth control pill.
However, back then, it could only be prescribed to treat severe menstrual disorders. In 1972, the Supreme Court declared that the ban on contraception unconstitutional. It was only then that other forms of hormonal contraception, such as the vaginal ring and intrauterine device (IUD), were developed.
1958: Laser Technology
The lasers we have nowadays did not just come out of thin air. It is widely known and accepted that physicists Charles Townes and Arthur Schawlow for conceptualizing laser technology. They did so back in 1958. Townes won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1964 for his research.
Meanwhile, Schawlow was awarded his Nobel Prize in 1981 for his contributions to the study. Laser technology gave us everything from corrective eye surgery all the way to grocery scanners and tattoo removal services we have now.
1959: Modern Seatbelt
Volvo has always taken pride in its sense of innovation. That is why it comes as no surprise that a Volvo engineer was the man who invented the modern three-point seatbelt. Yes, Nils Bohlin may have based on some earlier patents, but he made it his own.
Bohlin made some adjustments to the design so that the driver may easily strap in the belt with one hand and still be protected against collisions. The first modern seatbelt only used to appear on Swedish cars before it became a standard in the 1960s.
1960: Weather Satellite
Listen, viewing the earth's weather conditions has become so present in our lives that most people forget that this was not the standard. The launch of the Television and InfraRed Observation Satellite (TIROS I) on April 1st, 1960 marked the start of a new age of forecasting.
Within 77 days, it sent back roughly 20,000 pictures. These satellites made it possible to predict and prepare for disasters like floods and hurricanes before they arrive. Remember that the next time you check on the weather in the city.
1961: Cordless Power Tools
You would not know it, considering that most people use cordless power tools today, but cords used to be a problem during repair work. It still is in some ways, but at least today we have the option to go cordless.
Thanks to Black & Decker, which unveiled the first cordless power tools back in 1961, we can go as we please while doing some repair work. Although NASA sometimes gets credit for the invention because the program hired the tool company to develop a wrench for the Gemini project.
1962: Cassette Tapes
Some of us were born into the DVD era while others still remember the MP3s of our teens. But the true gamechanger that preceded them all were cassette tapes, which were invented in 1962 by Phillips. The first compact cassette tapes were portable and had a great sound quality to them.
This made them become such a massive hit. They quickly overtook vinyl records in the eyes of the public before the advancement of digitization. Cassette tapes definitely had a good run.
1963: Lava Lamps
Okay, we are sure all of us can picture the 1960s home vibe. You have your Eames furniture, kooky color schematics, and, yes, those blob lamps we know and love. The lava lamp was invented by British accountant Edward Craven Walker.
He later sold the rights to the Lava Lite company. They were hugely popular in the 1970s, as well. Sales dropped a bit in the '80s though. These days, people still purchase them for the psychedelic feel. It is a timeless classic, too.
1964: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
In another case of things we take for granted far too often is our liquid crystal display or LCDs. From the LCDs on our watches to our television screens and phones, the technology is practically used everywhere.
The first working LCD was invented back in 1964 and was only revealed to the public roughly four years after. So the next time you watch television or scroll through your timelines, be grateful for LCDs, okay? What would we do without them?
1965: Kevlar
For those who do not know, Kevlar is a heat-resistant and strong synthetic fiber that became the de facto replacement for steel in racing tires back in the '70s. Stephanie Kwolek is widely credited for inventing the material while she was working at Dupont.
It is stronger than steel, as well. Nowadays, it is used as the body armor in bulletproof vests, as well as for firefighter boots. People may also find Kevlar in cut-resistant products like helmets and kitchen gloves.
1966: Mammogram
The mammogram revolutionized breast cancer detection. It would go on to help millions of women around the world who would wound up needing treatment for the early onset of the disease. The first dedicated mammography machine was introduced back in 1966.
Of course, we still may not prevent cancer, but early detection can reduce the risk of dying from the disease by about 30%. The survival rates for such is much higher for women today compared to the era before the mammogram.
1967: Handheld Calculator
Let's all admit it. Calculators have been there for us as far as we can remember. From our days learning about numbers in school to our professional lives, calculators have bailed us out more than a few times in the past.
The first electronic handheld calculator was invented by Texas Instruments back in 1967. At the time, the device was roughly six inches tall and was a little more than an inch thick. It could add, subtract, multiply, and divide.
1968: Video Game Console
All of us, in one way or another, played video games once in our lives. Whether it be the Nintendo Family Computer or the PlayStation, gaming consoles are surely one of our childhood highlights. The first home video game console was developed in 1968 by a man named Ralph Baer.
It was originally called the "Brown Box." Baer sold the design to Magnavox Odyssey and was later released to the public in 1972. He also happened the create Nintendo's beloved light gun, used for the game Duck Hunt.
1969: Building Blocks of the Internet
The internet did not exactly arrive as a finished product. There are many contributing factors to the development of the internet we use today. Most notable of them was the first ARPANET communications back in October 1969, which was sent between the University of California, Los Angeles and the Stanford Research Institute.
It was the United States Defense Department that funded and developed the project. This technology led us to the modern-day internet. Now, you know who to thank for your google homework searches and your selfies.
1970: Fiber Optics
Another breakthrough that led to the internet was the introduction of fiber optics. These fibers made broadband communications possible. Physicist Charles K. Kao was the innovator who calculated how to transmit light over long distances using optical glass fibers in 1966.
He then realized that he could transmit light signals much faster and more efficiently with copper wires than radio waves. Fiber optics was the reason why the modern internet is what it is today: the technology that made the world just feel a little bit smaller.
1971: Floppy Disk Drive
For those of us too young to remember, the floppy disk used to be the go-to storage medium for computer systems. The first floppy disk was invented back in 1967. However, IBM did not start selling the disk drives until 1971.
These disks allowed people to load operating systems and other software programs into their personal computers. The drives only became more consumer-friendly over time. Yes, they may no longer be compatible with today's computers, but there was a time when five billion units were sold during the 1990s.
1972: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
MRIs help diagnose and monitor treatments for a wide range of conditions, from heart ailments to abdominal injuries. That was not always the case though. Raymond Damadian only filed for a patent for his magnetic resonance imaging machine in 1972.
It ended up revolutionizing modern-day treatments. MRI machines create three-dimensional images of the area being scanned. The machines can be used for both animals and people, too. Lucky for the young ones, they have had MRI machines all their lives. Thank you, Mr. Damadian!
1973: Mobile Phone
Is there any device more commonly used than our phones? They are practically part of our day-to-day existence. It all started with the prototype of the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x, which was the first commercial cell phone. This prototype was used by Motorola employee Martin Cooper back on April 3rd, 1973.
Cooper made a call from New York City to Bell Labs in New Jersey in what has become a historic moment in communications technology. It took a few more decades before cellphones became widely accessible to consumers. In 2017, it was reported that a majority of households replaced their landlines with cellphones.
1974: Post-It Notes
Where would we be without our beloved Post-it Notes to get us by? They have been there for us since grade school. In 1968, 3M chemist Spencer Silver was experimenting, looking for ways to create an improved adhesive.
He was approached by his colleague Art Fry in 1974, who then was hoping for a bookmark that stuck to the paper. They ended up inventing the Post-it Note we use today. 3M found widespread success when they launched the product in 1980.
1975: Personal Computer
If you trace the roots of computers, it leads all the way back to the Altair 8800, which came out in 1975. It was the first computer kit people had in their homes. So what about Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak?
Well, the following year, they founded appeal and released the Apple I computer, which went on to have an updated version in 1977, the Apple II. Meanwhile, IBM released its first personal computer back in 1981. Now, it is hard to find a household without one.
1976: Word-Processing
You see, the computer is one thing, but the software needed to process the programs is another. In 1976, the first word-processing software, called the "Electric Pen," made its debut when it was created for the Altair computer.
Not do be outdone, of course, Microsoft released their very own Microsoft 1.0 seven years later. Since then, we have had more than 400 other word-processing programs. The top two most common of them are Microsoft Word and Google Docs. There is not much of a surprise there.
1977: In Vitro Fertilization
In vitro fertilization is one of the great innovations of modern medicine. The first successful procedure in which an egg was fertilized outside of the womb and surgically implanted back in the uterus was done back in 1977.
The year after that, Louise Brown, the first in vitro fertilization baby, was born. Nowadays, millions of babies are conceived through IVF. Dr. Robert Edwards, a pioneer of IVF, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2010 for his IVF research.
1978: Email
Okay, this might be one of the more heavily debated inventions on the list. The true creator of the email was either a 14-year-old wunderkind named Shiva Ayyadurai or Ray Tomlinson. Shiva Ayyadurai was said to have invented it in 1978 during his research fellowship at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey.
The argument for Tomlinson, on the other hand, is that he used text-based messaging using ARPANET with an “@” symbol. Still, Ayyadurai holds the first copyright for software known as “EMAIL.”
1979: Sony Walkman
Anybody who has lived through the Sony Walkman era knows how great the player is. Sony first introduced the compact cassette tape player on July 1st, 1979. They may have not invented the actual tape player, but theirs was the most popular portable one.
People could just go ahead and charge them. Convenience was always the name of the game, after all. In 1981, Sony introduced a model with a belt clip. Music videos were never the same after that.
1980: Modern Fax Machine
The history of the fax machine dates back to the 19th century. It only became common among American workplaces in the 1980s. The fax machine was once the standard for business communication and commercial automation.
Its most basic version was invented in 1842 while the modern fax machine was only released in the 1980s in Japan. These days, emails and better communication lines are rendering the fax machine obsolete. This is sad for anybody who lived through the 1980s and 1990s workspace.
1981: Artificial Skin
Synthetic skin was once an impossible dream. However, thanks to surgeon John Burke, the dream turned into reality. In 1981, Burke was part of the team of doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston that successfully transplanted artificial skin.
The skin itself was made from cowhide, shark cartilage, and place, and was used to replace the skin on burn victims. It was quite the achievement, especially with how the top player of the skin helped protect patients from infection and dehydration.
1982: Artificial Heart
The idea of synthetic skin may have been crazy at the time, but the idea of the synthetic heart seemed crazier. William DeVries was the first surgeon to successfully implant a permanent artificial heart in 1982.
Called the "Jarvik 7," the heart extended Dentist Barney Clark's life for another 112 days after the procedure. These days, artificial hearts are more commonly looked at as short-term solutions for people waiting for an actual transplant. We will just have to wait and see for a more durable, long-term synthetic heart.
1983: Consumer Camcorder
There were a lot of good memories that were caught by our dear camcorders growing up. A lot of us might still have the tapes back home. We can thank Sony for this invention. The company introduced the Betamovie BMC-100P back in 1983.
It recorded on Betamax tapes. However, its run was short-lived. Within the same year, VHS-format cameras were released, which eclipsed the Betamovie BMC-100p in many ways. To this day, some old-school videographers still use film, but modern camcorders more commonly record digitally.
1984: Nicotine Patch
By the time the 1980s arrived, smokers all over the world were starting to quit. There was new research on the effects of smoking and it forced many people to quit. The nicotine patch was invented back in 1984.
A group of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, led by Pharmacologist Murray Jarvik, invented the patch. Jarvik was also the first to suggest that nicotine was addictive. The first prescription nicotine patch came in 1992. Four years later, it became widely available and accessible
1985: DNA Testing
While some juries used to have biases against DNA tests, police started using DNA in criminal investigations back in 1985. These days, testing genetics has become the most reliable evidence that can be produced.
DNA can identify someone with a 99% accuracy rate, whether it be testing through skin, hair, and blood, among others. In 1987, DNA evidence was used for the first time to convict Tommie Lee Andrews in a rape case. It was also used to exonerate people who had been wrongfully convicted.
1986: Disposable Cameras
Disposable cameras, or single-use cameras, are meant to be used for a single roll of film. The first one that was introduced was the Fujicolor Quicksnap back in 1986. During its first year, it proved to be quite the hit.
There were roughly a million Fujifilm cameras purchased in the first year of its release. It was a cheaper alternative with basically the same parts as a traditional camera. Single-use cameras are still available today for those who want to experiment with film.
1987: Disposable Contact Lenses
The first disposable contact lenses were brought to the market by Vistakon, Inc. in 1987, with the creation of the Acuvue disposable soft lenses. Although the first plastic contact lens was created in 1936, Johnson & Johnson company, Vistakon, Inc., is credited with making them famous worldwide.
Today, the company makes about four billion contact lenses a year. The risk of disposable contact lenses and regular ones is just the same. That is why people have no problems buying both products.
1988: RU-486
In another scientific breakthrough, the RU-486 pill was first approved for use in France back in 1988. The pill prevents uterine implantation of a fertilized egg. It is usually used in combination with misoprostol to induce abortions.
It was seen as a victory for the pro-choice movement, as the medication was both inexpensive and could be administered without the help of a medical professional. It was also less invasive. The FDA may have approved the pill in 2000, but its use remains fairly controversial to this day.
1989: World Wide Web
Invented by Tim Berners-Lee in 1989, the World Wide Web was conceived and developed to meet the demand for automated information sharing between scientists in universities and institutes worldwide.
Berners-Lee developed it while he was working at the European Organization for Nuclear Research. The first web page was accessed through the internet in the following year. However, the actual service was only made available to the public in 1993. Some also credit Robert E. Kahn and Vint Cerf for the World Wide Web's invention.
1990: Self-Wringing Mop
This might be something you never thought about, by self-wringing mops truly made life easier for homeowners everywhere. The first mop was invented in 1893 while the self-wringing mop was only invented in 1990.
We have Joy Mangano to thank for this everyday innovation. Her "Miracle Mops" kept people's hands dry and turned her into a Home Shopping Network superstar. The movie, Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence, was loosely based on Mangano. You know you have made it when you have Jennifer Lawrence playing you.
1991: First Web Page
While some people may argue against Berners-Lee for the invention of the World Wide Web. The creation of the first web page is undebatable. Berners-Lee introduced the first website on August 6th, 1991.
What was on the website? Well, it was simple. The site just basically told people what the web was all about. After all, people did not know much about it when it was released, and it was not that easy to access either. Nowadays, we have billions of users and millions of websites active online.
1992: Birth Control Shot
The Food and Drug Administration approved Depo-Provera in 1992, which was the first birth control shot in history. The hormonal injection has a 99% effectiveness rate for women preventing pregnancy for up to three months.
Administering it right and on time are necessities for it to work, as some patients forget to take these shots four times a year. Other than being an alternative to pills, the shot can also treat menstrual disorders like endometriosis, as well as symptoms of menopause.
1993: GPS for the Masses
There was once a time when phones did not have their own GPS features. People would usually buy a separate device and have them installed in their vehicles. The Department of Defense launched the first navigation system with timing and ranging (NAVSTAR) back in 1978.
It took quite some time before developers found a way to make the GPS to a wider segment of the population. TomTomo eventually launched its navigation system in 1991. By December 1993, GPS achieved initial operational capability.
1994: Genetically Modified Food
The 1990s saw a boom in the GMO trend. This first wave of genetically modified crops included summer squash, soybeads, cotton, papayas, canola, and tomatoes In 1994, the company Calgene first introduced the Flavr Savr tomato, which was the first genetically engineered crop available to consumers.
The researchers were able to inhibit a gene that makes tomatoes squishy. It caused quite a stir in the media at the time of its release. These days, Flavr Savr tomato may have been put to bed, but genetically modified food is practically everywhere.
1995: DVD Player
VHS tapes lost many of its customers when the DVD format was invented and developed in 1995. It came to United States soil in 1997, and by then, the transition was already beginning. Amazingly, DVD players cost more than $600 when they first arrived.
That did not stop the American public though. By the year 1999, more than four million homes in the US had DVD players. Blockbuster, as we have come to know and love, even added DVD rentals.
1996: Cloning from Adult Cells
Some calling it playing God while others think of it as the next step in genetical engineering. Back in 1996, researchers at The Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland cloned a mammal for the first time. It happened to be a sheep named "Dolly."
The female domestic sheep was the first mammal to be cloned from an adult somatic cell. These researchers used the process of nuclear transfer. Dolly ended up living for six years after. By now, other animals, such as cats and dogs, have been cloned, too.
1997: Prius
The first-ever mass-produced gasoline-electric hybrid car was released in 1997. Toyota unveiled the Prius to the public with the intention of changing the automobile industry. The vehicle was eventually released globally in 2000, focring other major automakers to create a fuel-efficient vehcile, as well.
It won the Car of the Year Japan Award in 1997 and the Automotive Researchers' and Journalists' Conference Car of the Year Award in Japan the following year. Today, there are fully electric vehicles all over the world.
1998: E-readers
In the age of digitalization, books adapted, as well. The first e-reader, the Rocket eBook, came out in 1998. The eBook could hold close to 40 books, which was a lot at the time compared to the thousands readers can download today.
Ultimately, the product failed to land. United States libraries back then also began to offer free e-books to the public through their websites and associated services. It took a couple of more years before e-reading became popular, evidenced by the Kindle and the Nook.
1999: Napster
Peer-to-peer file-sharing internet software became a thing in the early 2000s. And the company that started it all was Napster, a music-driven online service. Created by Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning in 1999, the program allowed users to share digital MP3 files with each other.
Yes, as you might have guessed it, copyright and licensing issues forced the company to shut down. This happened after various musicians and music companies sought legal action against the Napster founders and also its users
2000: Camera Phones
Okay, people have been taking selfies since the 19th century. People just did not know what to call it. In 200, the first camera cellphone was introduced. It gave people the feeling of carrying an accessible camera without the hassle of bringing an actual camera.
Samsung released the phone in South Korea, boasting how the devices could take up to 20 photos with a resolution of less than half a megapixel. Nowadays, even midrange smartphones can take 12-MP images. We also know they can store more than just 20 selfies.
2001: Segway Scooter
The Segway Scooter was first introduced to the public on an episode of Good Morning America back in 2001. Dean Kamen came up with the idea in the mid-1990s and started to develop it during the later half of the decade.
In many ways, the company kickstarted the movement for city mobility that resulted in many rental scooters we see today. Usually, we can still see them with tour groups and law enforcement units. Sadly, Segway announced that it would stop production of the scooters in June 2020.
2002: Date-Rape Drug Detector
In an attempt to ensure the safety of women and to detect suspicious behavior during dates, Francisco Guerra created a coaster that would be later known as the date-rape drug detector. The coaster could test for gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and ketamine, which are common substances in date-rape drugs.
Users just need to drop liquid from their drink and into the coaster for it to work. They just had to wait for about five minutes to see if the material turns blue. If it does, then the drink is definitely tainted.
2003: Apple iTunes Music Store
This was basically the year that music streaming came to be. Apple released the iTunes music store on April 28th, 2003. They had released the iPod two years earlier. For just 99 cents a song, users could download every tune they wanted and could find in the music store.
They could even use the song on other devices like CDs if they pleased. Consumers paid for the right to listen to them, after all. Nowadays, subscription services like Apple, Spotify, and Pandora have become industry leaders.
2004: Facebook
On February 4th, 2004, the social media giant Facebook was birthed by a Harvard sophomore named Mark Zuckerberg. Its first name was "The Facebook," but the "The" was later dropped. This website was built to connect fellow Harvard students with each other.
Thousands of people ended up registering the next day and eventually, it led to other campuses joining in. Not even Mark Zuckerberg could have predicted how big Facebook would become. In 2020, there are an estimated 1.7-billion users on the social media platform.
2005: YouTube
YouTube was created by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim back in 2005. After a Beta testing period, the site launched in December. The trio, who were former PayPal employees, wanted to create a single video-sharing website for all to enjoy.
YouTube caught on quickly with internet users. The "Just Do It" Nike commercial became the first video on the site to get more than one million views. The company was eventually acquired by Google in 2006 for $1.65 billion. Now, that is a lot of cash.
2006: HPV Vaccine
The first-ever vaccine against human papillomavirus was made available in 2006. Created by a group of researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia, the vaccine could protect people even from the deadliest strains of HPV.
The FDA approved Gardasil on June 8th, 2006. It was advised for women from the age of 9 to 26, to protect themselves against cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers. In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that about 66% of individuals, aged 13 to 17, were starting the vaccine.
2007: Apple iPhone
Apple first introduced the iPhone in 2007. The company took a giant step in terms of phone development, creating the first "smartphone" by combining a mobile phone, an iPod, and a breakthrough internet communications package.
It has everything from a camera to web browsing and more. Safe to say, the iPhone revolutionized society, in terms of technology, communication, and marketing. People became more connected because of the phone, for better or for worse. These days, the iPhone has had 20 variants sold.
2008: Consumer DNA test
Founded by Anne Wojcicki and Linda Avey, 23andMe became the first company to offter autosomal DNA testing for ancestry. The original saliva test sold for $399 and could tell individuals practically everything they wanted to know.
From genetic dispositions to diseases, the testing is now available to major companies all over the United States. It did hit some roadblocks though when the FDA ordered them to halt sales until their tests were proven accurate. They did, and the kit was named "Invention of the Year" by Time Magazine.
2009: Smart Thermostat
Who would have ever thought that the thermostat needed some innnovating? Seth Frader-Thompson did by creating the EnergyHub Dashboard, which was the first smart thermostat in the market. The Nest Thermostat came out two years later.
It could learn to program itself based on its user's habits, such as the preferred temperature and weather conditions, as well as heating and cooling needs. Of course, not all Wi-Fi thermostats have the same functionality. These smart thermostats were seen as the ultimate solution to reducing energy consumption.
2010: Siri
Have you ever wondered where Siri got her dry wit? Well, according to her co-founder, Dag Kittlaus, she was designed with it. This virtual personal assistant was integrated within Apple device operating systems, programmed to answer questions and complete commands.
The original American voice of Siri was provided in July 2005 by Susan Bennett. She did not know she would become the voice for the virtual assistant at the time. Google and Amazon ended up creating their own versions of Siri, the Google Assistant and Alexa.
2011: IBM Watson
IBM makes an appearance on the list once more. In February 2011, the company debuted its Watason supercomputer on television. The computer system competed against the winners of the hit show, Jeopardy, namely Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings. Researchers claimed that the system was never modeled after the human brain.
IBM researcher David Ferrucci said Watson is “a computer that can be more effective in understanding and interacting in natural language.” We are probably going to see more of these advanced systems in the near future. Watch out!
2012: Google Glass
In 2012, the Google Glass headset was introduced to the world. It was basically a wearable computer that had a head-mounted display in the shape of some eyeglasses. The headset functions as a hands-free smartphone, where users can access all their applications, from the internet browser to the maps.
The consumer response to it was another thing, of course. It was not really a hit because some consumers felt that their privacy was compromised. Yes, Ironman is not the only one with smart glasses.
2013: Lab-Grown Meat
Would you eat a $300,000 burger? Well, if that burger could help reduce the use of energy and land, why not? The first lab-grown meat made from animal stem cells was created in 2013. Aside from being eco-friendly, it was also made to reduce cases of animal cruelty and unethical practices.
These days, costs have gone down, with other companies looking to develop and grow their own meats. If plant-based options like Beyond Meat's Impossible Burger can become a huge success, then there is surely room for lab-grown meats in the market.
2014: 3D Printing
Most people marvel at the sheer speed and flexibility of 3D printing. It certainly has cost benefits, as well. Back in 2014, 3d printing exploded into the scene, not because that was the first year it was introduced, but because key patents expired.
The patents then covered a technology known as “laser sintering,” the lowest-cost 3D printing technology. More companies tried to innovate as much as they could because it was more accessible. 3D printing creates less waste material, as well.
2015: A Machine That Converts Poop into Clean Drinking Water
As of 2015, there are more than two billion people around the world who do not have access to basic, safe sanitation. Those numbers have risen since then. Fortunately, that same year, the Gates Foundation, with help from Peter Janicki, developed a device to try to address this issue.
They developed a machine that converts sewer sludge into clean drinking water, electricity, and pathogen-free ash in a matter of minutes. It was made to help developing countries provide clean water and energy to their people. Now, that is some next-level innovation.