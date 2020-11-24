Dave Thomas: How Wendy's Founder Became A Fast-Food Legend

Dave Thomas founded Wendy's in 1969. He did not have the fondest childhood memories, but he successfully transformed a single restaurant with only five products into an international fast-food restaurant chain. With the help of his loved ones and some mentors, he rose through the ranks and became a legend in the industry.
From having a complicated life as a child to becoming the owner of a quick-service giant, read on to find out how Dave Thomas made a mark as Wendy's founder and an advocate for adoption.