Florida Man Rescues His Puppy From the Jaws Of An Alligator

Man and dog have been the best of friends for the longest time. Historical evidence shows that people have been keeping dogs as pets and members of the family. Throughout the ages, dogs have remained a constant companion for mankind and have proven to be loyal creatures.

Today, many people still choose to care for dogs and show great love and loyalty to them. In fact, dogs are so close to humans that most people are willing to risk their lives for the welfare of their canine companions, just like this man did!