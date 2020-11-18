What Happens On the Food Network Like You've Never Seen Before

The Food Network is every food-lovers’ go-to channel whenever they want to watch their favorite chef in action. This channel has grown in popularity ever since it first aired on television. But like other TV channels, this network also has some trade secrets and fun facts we might not know of.
To familiarize yourself with what’s happening behind the scenes of this media giant, take a look at some fun facts about this network. You’ll surely love all the juicy details about its shows and the chefs behind them.