An Unedited Inside Look at the Lives of Michael Jackson’s Children
There’s no doubt that Michael Jackson is one of the greatest performers of all time. He shared his music with the entire world and he influenced many musicians on their songwriting skills. Many consider him the most iconic figure in the music industry.
Unfortunately, we lost him too soon when he passed away in 2009. Still, his legacy remains in his music and in his children whom he left behind. But what exactly does the life of Michael Jackson’s children look like after the passing of their father? Let’s take a closer look.
His Children
Aside from his hit songs, Michael Jackson also valued his family, especially his own children. When the world heard of his passing on June 25, 2009, everyone turned to his three kids, Prince, Paris, and Blanket "Bigi" Jackson, and thought how they would be able to live now that their father is gone.
Despite being left on their own, the Jackson kids seem to be doing just fine, especially with the colorful memories that their legendary father has left with them.
Married Life
Like many men his age, Michael Jackson was also married. His first marriage was with Lisa Marie Presley. Unfortunately, the two of them split up after two years since Presley refused to have children. Michael, who loved children, feared that he may not become a father.
He then met Debbie Rowe who was the assistant dermatologist where Michael was having his vitiligo treated. The two of them then got married on November 13, 1996, and had two children. Just like Presley though, Michael and Debbie split up after two years of marriage.
A Prince Is Born
During his marriage with Debbie Rowe, the two of them were blessed with a baby boy. They named him Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., and he was born on February 13, 1997, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Since he was their first child, they thought of a nickname that was fitting for him: Prince. After giving birth, Michael took his child to live in the Neverland Ranch, while Debbie stayed with a friend, which was an unconventional setting for a married couple.
Fond Memories
Growing up, Prince Jackson had a lot of fond memories with his father, especially in the ranch he bought which he turned into a carnival: Neverland. As a child, he would recall having photoshoots with his dad in their home.
According to Prince, Michael was a good father to them and only wanted to give them the best things in life. After his dad passed away, Prince constantly stated how much he misses him. He even said that he and his siblings honor his memory every day.
Paris Jackson
However, Prince’s only child status won’t last for long. In the same year that Prince was born, Debbie announced that she was pregnant with Michael’s second child. On April 3, 1998, the pop star’s wife gave birth to a blue-eyed baby girl whom they named Paris Michael Katherine Jackson.
Her middle names were taken from the names of Michael and his mother, Katherine. Like Prince, Michael took Paris home to Neverland, which he turned into a theme park for his kids to enjoy.
Neverland
A lot of children would have definitely loved living in a theme park. Luckily for Michael Jackson’s children, they were able to enjoy their childhood in their theme park home, the Neverland Ranch. The legendary singer bought the ranch in 1998 and turned it into an amusement park, complete with a carousel and a roller coaster.
It also had its own petting zoo since Michael also loved animals. But life wasn’t all fun and games or Prince and Paris. Michael would only allow them to play after they were done with their studies.
Great Fashion Sense
Like Prince mentioned, they always had photoshoots with their dad as kids. The children would recall getting dressed during photoshoots. As we all know, Michael was known for his unique fashion sense, which he also passed on to his kids.
While they were still little, Michael would often pick their outfits and taught them how to dress. Based on their childhood photos, Michael loves dressing Paris up in girly clothes paired with Mary Jane shoes while he dressed Prince in shirts and slacks.
Blanket Jackson
Since Michael and Debbie split up, the singer had to think of another way to have another child. Because of this, he opted to get a surrogate mother for his third child. On February 21, 2002, Micahel welcomed another son, whom he named Prince Michael Jackson II.
He called him Blanket saying, “…a blanket is a blessing. It’s a way of showing love and caring.” The singing sensation first showed his son to the press while holding him up outside a balcony of a hotel in Berlin. This incident remains one of the most controversial happenings in the life of Michael Jackson.
Costumes
Aside from the normal clothes he dresses up his kids in, Micahel also loved making them wear costumes, specifically Peter Pan costumes. Unknown to many, Michael Jackson loved the story of Peter Pan and played a significant role in his life.
This is why he also named his ranch Neverland, after the fictional place where Peter Pan lives. There are many photos of Prince, Paris, and Blanket dressed up as characters from the popular children’s story. Micahel only wanted the three of them to enjoy their childhood since he wasn’t able to enjoy his.
Protecting His Children
Since he was famous, the media obviously hounded the life of the legendary singer, which meant his kids would be in the spotlight too. Micahel, having been in the industry for many years, didn’t want that to happen.
As a solution, he would sometimes dress up his children in carnival costumes or he would make them wear masks so that the paparazzi won’t be able to take clear photos of their faces. However, there are times when the media would get a glimpse of the children’s faces once in a while.
Celebrity Friends
Being one of the most famous people in the world of showbiz, naturally, Michael’s kids grew up being surrounded by famous people and having famous friends. As kids, the Jackson kids would be visited by the children of their father’s friends especially since they were homeschooled and didn’t have the chance to make friends with other kids their age.
Some of their playmates when they were children include Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are still very close with Paris Jackson to this day.
A Normal Family
Even though they were mostly in the spotlight and under the radar of the media, Michael Jackson and his kids are also like other normal families. It’s true that they’re often caught wearing masks to cover their faces, but there are rare instances when Michael is caught off guard and he takes a stroll with his kids without wearing their masks.
In these kinds of rare photos, you can tell that Michael is like any other conventional father to his kids, just as how he wanted things to be.
Gone Too Soon
Sadly, the world was shaken by the news that the great Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009. According to reports, the singer passed away from an accidental prescription drug overdose at his home in North Carolwood Drive in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
While everyone was saddened by his passing, none of them were more deeply hurt than his own children and family. The whole world mourned this day. Just like his song, the legendary singer was gone too soon.
Family Support
When the news broke out of Michael Jackson’s passing, his family had to tell his three kids about what happened. Since his passing was very sudden, the singer’s family, especially his mother Katherine Jackson, stepped in to take care of Prince, Paris, and Blanket as stated in Michael’s last will and testament.
Katherine also appointed her son's 40-year-old nephew, TJ Jackson as the kids’ co-guardian. It was truly a challenging time for the kids since they weren’t used to not having their dad around.
Memorial Service
Michael Jackson’s memorial service was big and had the presence of all the biggest stars in the industry who all cherished the singer when he was still alive. His memorial service was held in Staples Center, where the legendary performer was supposed to hold a concert. His wake was on July 7, 2009, twelve days after he was first reported to have passed away.
This was when Prince, Paris, and Blanket first showed their faces in public. The most heartbreaking moment of the service was when Paris, who was 11 years old at that time, spoke and said “I just wanted to say, ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just wanted to say I love him so much.”
Doing Just Fine
Years after their father passed away, Prince, Paris, and Blanket seem to be doing fine under the custody of their grandmother. “The children are doing so well,” said aunt Latoya Jackson in 2011, “Michael put masks on them to protect them and to keep them safe from anyone who wanted to hurt him. He’s gone now. The first thing my mother did was say to them, ‘Today we’re unmasking you. Today the masks come off.'”
They also went to a private school after being homeschooled when their father was still alive.
Lifetime Achievement Award
The changes that their grandmother imposed allowed the children to have more exposure during big events. The first ever celebrity event that Prince and Paris attended was in 2010 when they accepted their father’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.
This was also the first time that people from all over the world got a better look at the faces of the siblings. They both wore black clothes and red armbands as a tribute to their father. The award was handed over to them by Lionel Richie.
Prince In the Media
While Michael Jackson was known for his talent in singing and performing on stage, his first-born son, Prince, enjoyed being on television. Now that they were allowed to show their faces in public, Prince grabbed every opportunity he could to appear on TV.
As such, he first appeared on television as a guest correspondent for Entertainment Tonight at the age of 16 years old in 2013. Despite his famous name though, Prince wanted to earn his fame. He said, “I’m looking to become well-rounded as a producer, director, screenwriter, and actor.”
Acting Career
Apart from making his first appearance on television in 2013, this year also marked Prince’s first acting gig. Michael Jackson’s first child made his official acting debut on the season finale of 90210. Prince starred alongside the show’s lead characters in the last ever episode of the teen drama series.
The teenager played the role of a concert-goer who was injured by a falling stage. Although it was a short appearance, he was able to speak one line, which was a first for the young actor.
A Budding Businessman
Although he loved acting and wanted to become a producer someday, Prince never lost sight of what was really important in his life, which was having a good education. Because of this, he enrolled at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where other famous stars such as Paris Hilton and Alyssa Milano also studied.
Originally, he wanted to take major in film. However, he later chose to take up a business major instead. Despite the path he chose, there are still plenty of opportunities for him to become a producer someday.
YouTube Sensation
These days, everyone who’s anyone has a YouTube account of their own. In fact, many people are now opting to create their own videos on the online platform. Like everyone else, Prince announced that he and his younger brother biggie would be launching their own movie review YouTube channel just a few days after his graduation.
The 22-year-old son of Michae Jackson stayed true to his word and uploaded their first video doing a review of the Avengers: Endgame film. “We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio),” Prince wrote on Instagram with a screenshot from the video.
Big Brother
After their father passed away, Prince showed just how good of a big brother he can be to his younger siblings. His video with Bigi showed just how much he truly cares for them.
In fact, Prince is never seen without a smile whenever he would be photographed with his brother and sister. He also tries his best to be a good influence on his siblings, especially to Bigi who is known to be the quietest and most timid among the three.
Paris and Prince
Out of his two younger siblings though, Prince is closest to Paris, who is only a few months younger than he is. The two are often spotted together during red carpet events.
One such event was in 2019 when the two of them appeared together for the Ryan Gordy Foundation’s 60 Years of Motown celebratory event at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. They also made a speech together to the foundation. This was how their father raised them, and it’s good to see that they still remained close until today.
Paris’ Struggles
Despite living a good life, Paris had a rough time growing up, especially without her father around. She was only 11 years old when Michael Jackson left them, so it came as quite a shock to her due to her young age.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Paris shared how difficult life was years after her father passed. She shared that she had struggled with self-hatred and felt that she couldn’t do anything right. Without her grandmother, aunts, and uncles to guide her though, she wouldn’t have been able to face her problems.
A Refreshing Change
Since she was having a difficult time coping with Michael’s passing, her family thought it would be best for her to spend her sophomore year and half of her junior year of high school at a therapeutic school in Utah. This proved to be a good move since it gave Paris perspective and motivated her to pursue the career she wanted.
The young woman graduated in 2015 and enrolled in community college before deciding she wanted to start working. Modeling caught her attention and she became known among different fashion designers.
Fashion Scene
Because of her pretty face, piercing blue eyes, and confidence, it didn’t take long for Paris to get the attention of talent scouts and fashion designers around the world. In 2017, she signed her first contract with IMG Models.
Soon enough, she became busy with photoshoots, catwalks, and various fashion events. She was also featured on the front page of Australia’s July issue of Vogue, which was her first major magazine cover as a model. This launched her career as a top model in the fashion industry.
Paris and Vogue
Being featured on the front page of Vogue Australia gave Paris the opportunity to discuss her goals. In an interview with the magazine, she said, “I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see.”
She added, “I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.”
Singing Career
Not only was she passionate about modeling, but just like her father, Paris was also into making music. Paris has her own style, which is much different than the style of Michael Jackson.
She used to perform with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in their band The Soundflowers where Paris plays acoustic guitar and sings in the hippie-inspired folk band. In 2019, the band had a tour named The Full Moon Tour. This is where she was able to display her style and knack for singing.
Tattoos
Aside from her pretty face, another thing you would notice about Paris is her body covered with tattoos. As soon as she was of legal age, she started getting inked one by one. As of the moment, she already has around 16 tattoos on different parts of her body.
Most of her tattoos are animal tattoos including a bird, snake, deer, heart, rabbit, wolf, elephant, eye, goat, monkey, and peacock. She also has a tattoo dedicated to her younger brother, Bigi.
Celebrating Dad’s 60th
If Michael were still alive today, he would be well in his 60s. In 2018, Paris and Prince attended a special celebration held on what would have been their father’s 60th birthday. The event, which was held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, was also attended by other big celebrities.
The siblings accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on Michael’s behalf during the event for his humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. As usual, they wore red carpet-worthy outfits that caught the media’s eye.
Paris in Paris
As a famous model, of course, Paris had to attend different fashion events in other countries, most especially in, well, Paris. Also known as the city of romance, Paris is known for being the center of big fashion events.
In January 2020, Paris made her debut during the Paris Fashion Week where she walked for Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which would be the fashion designer’s final show. The clothing she was made to wear matched her style perfectly, which is why she was able to do the show with ease.
Famous Godparents
Since their father knew many famous stars, being a famous celebrity himself, Prince, Paris, and Bigi had famous godparents too! One of the very close friends he chose to be his children’s godmother is Elizabeth Taylor, who was known to be very close to Michael Jackson.
Another godparent that the kids have is none other than Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin. The former child actor really played a huge part in the lives of Jackson’s kids after he passed away.
Strange Rumors
As one of the most popular celebrities, Michael Jackson and his family weren’t safe from scandalous rumors. Due to his closeness with the late singer, Macaulay Culkin was involved in one such rumor that heavily affected the Jackson family.
According to some gossip, Michael was allegedly not the father of some of his kids. Based on malicious rumors, Prince and Paris were said to be Macaulay Culkin’s children, which apparently explains why he was always seen visiting them in Neverland.
Panic Button
Despite these rumors, friends and family, and even his own children all say that Michael was a great father. He always wanted to keep his kids safe, which is why he added extra safety precautions around their home in Neverland Ranch.
According to reports, he had panic buttons installed all over their home. There was one instance when the alarm went off. Fearing that something might have happened to the family, the guards at Neverland went to check what happened only to find out that little Blanket pressed the panic button out of curiosity.
Biological Father
Aside from the Macaulay Culkin rumors, another rumor that spread about Michael Jackson and his kids is that his good friend, Mark Lester, was supposed to be the real father of his children.
According to the celebrity, Michael asked him to donate sperm since he believed that Mark Lester was fertile because he already had four children. “I thought it was a joke at first,” Lester said. “Regardless of who the so-called biological father is or whatever, Michael raised those children as his own.”
Daddy’s Favorite
Whoever the real father of the kids is, Micahel’s children grew up knowing him as their father. As with any other family, the legendary singer was said to have a favorite among his children.
Paris Jackson always claims that she was her father’s favorite, although there’s no info to back up her claim. According to Paris, Michael favored her because she was the only girl among the three of them. The model felt like she was treated like a princess when she was a little girl.
Following in His Father’s Footsteps
Although all of his kids are talented in their own right, no one else among them greatly resembles Michael’s talent and energy like Blanket does. According to his grandfather, Joe Jackson, Blanket, also known as Bigi Jackson, reminds him of Michael the most as a child.
Although he may seem quiet and distant most of the time, nobody knew that Bigi resembled his father so much. However, we have yet to see what Bigi can offer in the field of singing and dancing just like his father once did.
Neverland Raid
Even at a young age, Paris was the one among Michael Jackson’s kids who understood what was going on in their lives. Although their small family was very happy together, she remembered how difficult it was for her father whenever he had problems.
In fact, she shared the events that happened in Neverland Ranch in 2003. During that time, their home was raided by law enforcement. Paris explained that this event took a heavy toll on her father even though he was proven innocent.
Christmas Every Day
Then again, no matter how many unfortunate events Michael Jackson faced, they still had plenty of happy moments together. Based on reports, the singer kept Christmas decorations up all over his home for 365 days.
However, these were just decorations since Michael didn’t celebrate Christmas on the count that he was a Jehova’s Witness. His main influence for loving this season is Elizabeth Taylor. This happened in 1993, which means that his kids grew up with Christmas all year round.
Neverland Rides
Living in an amusement park means that Prince, Paris, and Blanket spent most of their childhood playing in the rides of Neverland Ranch. While many people think this is the case, in reality, the three Jackson children weren’t as spoiled as to how others viewed them to be.
In fact, Michael didn’t want the kids to indulge in the rides of Neverland. The bumper cars, Ferris wheel, train, and roller coaster could be enjoyed by his kids only on special days. He also let them play on whatever rides they want whenever they have special achievements.
Inheritance
Since Michael Jackson has been in the entertainment industry since he was a child, he practically made millions of dollars out of his music, which would have been enough to give his kids a comfortable life. When he passed away though, he left a last will and testament stating exactly what has to be one to his wealth.
Nobody knows for sure how his children received their inheritance, but based on some reports, they are rumored to receive $8 million each year and have a net worth of $100 million per person.
Passion for Production
While Paris is passionate about being a fashion model, her older brother, Prince is passionate about directing and producing movies. He told the LA Times in 2016 that music was a big part of his life. “It shaped who I am because of my family, but I’ve always wanted to go into production.”
He added, “My dad would ask me what I wanted to do and my answer was always producing and directing.” As mentioned earlier, Prince has made several appearances on television.
Changing Names
Not much is known about Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket Jackson. However, in 2015, it was reported that he changed his name from Blanket to Bigi. This is mainly due to the fact that he was being bullied for his name.
He chose the name Bigi, which comes from German origin and means idealistic, sensitive, and inspirational which seemed to be fitting for the shy youngster. Although many people still view him as a timid young boy, friends of the Jackson family claim that Bigi is more confident now at his LA private school.
A Normal Teenage Life
Bigi was only 9 years old when his father, Michael Jackson passed away, so he wasn’t old enough to understand what was going on around him.
He spent most of his teenage years away from the spotlight and tried his best to live a life as normal as possible, which was quite difficult to do since his family was comprised of celebrities. Still, Bigi loved doing things any normal teenager liked to do such as watching movies and reading comic books.
Entering Adulthood
In February 2020, Bigi turned 18 years old. His sister, Paris proudly shared on Instagram, “My little brother is a legal adult today.” She added, “I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become.”
As an adult, Bigi is slowly starting to come out of his shell and is beginning to share photos of himself online. He even showed up during his brother’s college graduation ceremony.
Bigi’s Home
While many people struggle to buy a home for themselves, Bigi was able to do so with ease. In early 2020, Michael Jackson’s youngest son was able to purchase his first home, a $2.6million mansion in Calabasas, California, the same neighborhood he lived in after his father passed away.
The house is in a 24/7 gated community. He is neighbors with famous personalities such as Dr. Dre and John Travolta. His home is huge and even has a patio, swimming pool, and spa outside.
Immortalizing Their Father
If you ask any of Michael Jackson’s three children, of course, they would say that they would never ever forget their father for the rest of their lives. Still, they helped immortalize him in cement outside the historic Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood in 2012.
"This right here is his lifetime achievement award ... This is what he strived to get and this is what we're giving him today," said Prince before he and his siblings made imprints of their father's shoes and signature glove.
Sibling Love
It’s a fact that siblings will fight from time to time, but Michael Jackson’s children seem to be getting along just fine even as adults. Prince, Paris, and Bigi Jackson are often seen together in public with a smile on their faces.
There are also no reports about them having a misunderstanding with each other. It seems as though the King of Pop and his family did a pretty good job of raising the three kids. Let’s all hope it would stay this way for many years to come.
Forever in Their Hearts
Wherever they may be in life, one thing is for sure -- Prince, Paris, and Bigi would forever keep their father alive in their hearts and minds. Even though they only got to spend so little time with him since he passed away when they were still very young, they managed to make great memories together that they could treasure until they grow old.
Aside from his songs, fans of the late singer could see the legacy he left behind through his three children.