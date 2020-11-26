Here's What Hollywood Icons Looked Like On Their Wedding Day

More often than not, fans and the media tend to forget that Hollywood stars are humans too. They also do normal things, including falling in love and getting married. In the past, many famous people had preferred to keep their weddings private since the majority of their life had already been under the spotlight. So, here, we're giving you a glimpse of what went down and what they looked like during their big day.
Some of the couples on this list were doomed from the get-go, while others would make you believe that fairytales really do exist. While we will never fully know every little detail about these marriages, at least we can have an idea of how our idols were when the cameras were not rolling.