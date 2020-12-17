Hidden Treasures Found in the Middle of the Desert

By Bryce Surren

When you think of deserts, you picture a scenic landscape with sand as far as the eye could see. You might also envision a camel trail and random footprints. These, however, are not the only things you can find in these desolate places. 

Photo Courtesy: Insights/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With just the right amount of luck and perseverance, you can find something much more valuable: hidden treasure. Just like what we have on our list. Let's check out some of the most valuable items ever unearthed in the world.

