The news has been reported in the United States by way of radio broadcast since 1920. Television news broadcasts were introduced to the American public in 1940, with Lowell Thomas' NBC nightly news broadcast. Since then, many news stations have sprung up and with them the news anchors who reported world happenings to the public.

From Douglas Edwards, the first anchor of the CBS Television News in 1948, to Diane Sawyer, Tom Brokaw, and Lester Holt of more recent times, these news anchors did much more than just report the news to us from behind a desk. They have long been considered a trusted source for national events and beyond. You could find Christiane Amanpour in the Middle East covering war zones, and Walter Cronkite serving us trusted current events - these are history's most influential news anchors.