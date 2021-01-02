Hollywood Legend Clint Eastwood's Fascinating Seven-Decade Career Is Crazier Than You Thought
Clint Eastwood is many things. He is an actor, a director, a producer, as well as a cowboy and a cop. It is unthinkable now but there was a time when a young Eastwood struggled to land roles. Nowadays, he has a fistful of Oscars and nominations aplenty.
He's been in the industry for more than 65 years now. Fortunately, it looks like he won't be slowing down anytime soon. He has played some of cinema's most iconic characters. Now, you've got to ask yourself one question: am I ready to get to know the man behind the myth?
Baby Samson
Born on May 31st, 1930 in San Francisco, California, Clint Eastwood Jr. is as American as they come. He was born to Ruth and Clint Sr. and Ruth Wood. When he was born, nurses at the hospital nicknamed him "Samson" because he weighed in at a whopping 11 pounds and six ounces.
His younger sister, Jeanne, was born four years later. Clint traces his lineage all the way back to William Bradford, who was an original Pilgrim who landed on Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts in the Mayflower in 1620.
High School Troublemaker
Eastwood's family moved around California three times in his younger years. During the 1930s, his father frequently changed occupations because of the Great Depression. In school, Clint didn't exactly have the best academic scores at Piedmont Middle School.
He attended Piedmont High School in 1945, but was soon asked to leave. Why? Well, Eastwood had written an obscene suggestion to a school official on the athletic field scoreboard and burned an effigy on the school lawn. He transferred to Oakland Technical High School, where he graduated from the airplane shop.
War Veteran
After high school, Clint Jr. worked in different jobs. Some of his occupations included lifeguard, paper carrier, grocery clerk, forest firefighter, golf caddy at Claremont Country Club. He also became a steelworker.
Eastwood wanted to enroll at Seattle University in 1951 but was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War instead. This is part of the reason why we hear Eastwood reference the Korean War a lot. He has been very vocal about his anti-war stance, as well.
Near-Death Experience
A lot of Eastwood movies depict heroes surviving against the odds. He must have subconsciously tried to tell his own story. Clint had his own near-death experience when he was young. And it was a pretty scary one at that.
When he returned to Fort Ord from Seattle after meeting a girlfriend in the fall of 1951, he hitched a ride on a Douglas AD bomber. This was an old twin-engine plane from World War II. The plane went into the ocean. He and the pilot had to swim two miles just to reach safety.
The Start of His Acting Career
While at Fort Ord, Eastwood met fellow soldier Chuck Hill, who had Hollywood contacts at his disposal. He took the budding actor to Universal Studios. This was perhaps his lucky break. Studio heads were impressed by the 6"4 Clint’s good looks and frame.
His acting skills, on the other hand, needed a little bit of work, to say the least. He would eventually attend drama classes. When Eastwood started working, the studio hated his stiff acting and habit of talking through his teeth when he said his lines. Little did they know it was going to be his trademark.
Feature Film Debut
In 1954, the classic 3D B-Movie The Creature from the Black Lagoon came out. It was so popular that Universal wanted to make a sequel. They eventually did when they released Revenge of the Creature. This was the only 3D sequel to a 3D film released during the golden age of 3D.
Directed by Jack Arnold, the film was Clint's feature film debut. He played Lab Technician Jennings in an uncredited role. He did well as an assistant who misplaces a lab rat. You have to start somewhere, right?
A Struggling Young Actor
He had a string of unsuccessful auditions in the early '50s. Eventually, Eastwood worked on Arthur Lubin's Lady Godiva of Coventry in September 1954. The young actor also wrote a letter to Oscar-winning director Billy Wilder that same year.
He just wanted to thank the director for taking the time to meet with him. Eastwood also asked to be cast as Charles Lindbergh in The Spirit of St. Louis. Wilder agreed to cast him but in a different role. He played ex-World War II pilot, Jimmy Stewart.
Universal Terminates His Contract
Even though he was having a rough time, Eastwood still played minor roles as sailors and soldiers here and there. He even had a minor uncredited role as a ranch hand in August 1955 in the film Star in the Dust.
This was his first western ever. Universal presented him with his first TV role in 1955, on NBC's Allen in Movieland, which starred comedian Steve Allen, actor Tony Curtis, and swing musician Benny Goodman. Sadly, Universal terminated his contract in October of that same year.
Switching Agencies
Times got even tougher for Eastwood as he was trying to find acting jobs without a formal studio contract. He joined the Marsh Agency. Arthur Lubin landed him his biggest role to date in The First Traveling Saleslady. He also hired him for Escapade in Japan.
However, these did not stop Clint's financial advisor Irving Leonard from advising him to switch agencies. He did so twice in 1956 and 1957. His luck changed soon after. This was when things started happening for the struggling actor.
Lowest Point of His Career
He eventually made a notable guest appearance on the Western comedy television series Maverick opposite James Garner in 1959. In the episode, Duel at Sundown, he played the cowardly villain, Red Hardigan, who was intent on marrying a rich girl for money.
He also landed a minor role as an aviator in Lafayette Escadrille. Eastwood was also cast as an ex-renegade of the Confederacy in Ambush at Cimarron Pass. Clint actually considers the film the lowest point of his career.
His Breakthrough Film
In 1958, Eastwood finally landed the role that put him on the path to superstardom. He may not have been one of the finest actors of his era, but he represented something that was distinctly American. Eastwood didn't just have the looks.
He had the perseverance, as well. Eastwood was cast as Rowdy Yates in CBS's hourlong cowboy series Rawhide. He was not exactly dying for the role. He felt it was a little too young for him. The shots were grueling, too, as the film location was set in the baking Arizona desert. It was a massive success.
Cashing in
Audiences absolutely loved Eastwood in Rawhide. Alas, the show ran out of legs by the year 1963. Critics also pointed out the lack of originality of the show, which led to a ratings decline. He tried his hand directing trailers for the show.
But couldn't convince producers to let him direct an episode. Eastwood was already earning $750 an episode during the show's first season. This was a lot back in the '60s. Upon the cancellation of Rawhide in the middle of the 1965–66 season, he even received $119,000 as severance pay!
Becoming a Contract Player
In 1959, Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds were both contract players at Universal. This was when the two started becoming good friends. They were even fired at the same time! That is true friendship right there.
According to Reynolds, Clint "was fired because his Adam's apple stuck out too far. He talked too slow. And he had a chipped tooth and he wouldn't get it fixed." He continued "... I said to Clint, 'You know, you are really screwed because I can learn how to act. You can't get rid of that Adam's apple.'"
'A Fistful of Dollars'
Eastwood eventually got tired of his squeaky-clean Rawhide image. He decided that it was time to be an anti-hero. In 1963, Eastwood got his wish. He took a call to play the lead in A Fistful of Dollars, which was directed by a then-unknown Italian director named Sergio Leone.
Hollywood was about to enter the age of the Spaghetti Western. These were low-budget cowboy films made by Italians and Spaniards, with countries like Spain doubling for the American Wild West. And Eastwood was right in the middle of it. Eastwood agreed to star for $15,000 and a Mercedes-Benz.
'Yojimbo' Remake Controversy
A Fistful of Dollars was an unofficial remake of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s samurai film Yojimbo. The studio behind the film and the original Godzilla, Toho, successfully sued Sergio Leone’s production for copyright infringement.
Kurosawa's influence on western cinema cannot be understated. Leone was not the first director to borrow from the Japanese filmmaker, as well. Leone later explained, “Kurosawa’s Yojimbo was inspired by an American novel of the série noire so I was really taking the story back home again.”
'Per un Pugno di Dollari'
The success of A Fistful of Dollars made Spaghetti Westerns the hottest commodities in Hollywood. This also propelled Clint to superstardom in Italy. Leone already wanted to make a sequel, but Clint just wasn't ready to commit to a second film without seeing the first.
The filmmakers rushed an Italian-language print of Per un Pugno di Dollari to him. Eastwood ended up gathering some friends for a debut screening. While they didn't speak Italian, they absolutely loved the movie in terms of style and action. So he signed on for the sequel.
'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly'
The first film of the Dollars Trilogy was actually shot in 1964. It was only released in the U.S. three years later. A Fistful of Dollars opened in January, followed by For a Few Dollars More in May, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in December.
All three of them were major successes. The last of the films went on to earn $8 million. This is what truly catapulted Eastwood into a Hollywood icon. Critics, however, lambasted the film. Some magazines, named Time, even pointed out the "wooden" acting in the movie, especially Clint's.
The Man With No Name
We do not know much about the Man with No Name from the trilogy. Eastwood's character basically just smoked a lot and spoke too little. He did get to say some pretty cool things though, like “Get three coffins ready,” for instance.
The character went by "Joe," "Manco," and "Blondie." Joe was because, well, he was a random joe. Manco, on the other hand, came about because he did everything with his left hand. Meanwhile, he was called Blondie for his hair. Let's also not forget to mention that iconic poncho.
Anti-Tobacco
It's hard to imagine Eastwood in the trilogy without those cigarillos in his mouth. Up until the film's production, Clint had always been staunchly anti-tobacco. However, Sergio Leone insisted Eastwood smoke cigars as part of the character he was creating.
So just know when you see the No Name character smoking, you are seeing Eastwood doing something that made him feel sick. Leone was known for multiple takes. So each time, Clint would tell him, “You’d better get it this time because I’m going to throw up.”
The Making of Malpaso Productions
Eastwood decided to purchase a property in California after the fistful of dollars he had earned from his Spaghetti Western trilogy. He formed his own production company, Malpaso Productions, back in 1967.
He did so because he wanted to give himself more freedom to choose the roles he wanted to play. He got the name from his agent, who said that the Leone trilogy was a "bad step" in his career. And Bad step in Spanish is Malpaso. The property also had Malpaso Creek!
'Dirty Harry'
After the whole cowboy era, Eastwood played another iconic role. Detective Harry Callahan in Dirty Harry went on to become one of Hollywood's most celebrated characters. Frank Sinatra was said to be the studio's first choice.
However, Sinatra had a problem with his hand, which meant that he couldn't hold a gun. Fortunately, Eastwood was more than happy to step in. He became cinema's toughest cop yet. This was what kickstarted the loose-cannon cop genre. Eastwood was a bonafide A-lister.
Dirtier and Dirtiest Harry
Dirty Harry ended up being the first of five films from the franchise. It became one of Hollywood's top-grossing movies in 1971, earning a staggering $36 million from a budget of $4 million. Eastwood put forth his best performance yet.
He would go on to play the gritty detective Callahan for the next 17 years. Of course, he had his trust .44 magnum with him in each film. Magnum Force came out in 1973. Enforcer was released in 1976. Sudden Impact came seven years later and the last, The Dead Pool, came in 1988.
Do I Feel Lucky? or Do You Feel Lucky?
Okay, Dirty Harry's famous one-liner rivals “Luke, I am your father” in one of cinema's most misquoted lines. Harry Callahan never actually says, “Do you feel lucky, punk?” while looking down the barrel of his gun.
The real quote goes, “...Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I've kinda lost track myself. But being this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do you, punk?”
Copycat Killers
Here's a fun fact for you. Did you know that the villain in the original Dirty Harry was modeled after the Zodiac Killer? Yes, Scorpio was based on the murderer who had been butchering people in the Bay Area during the '60s and '70s.
The film also inspired a copycat crime. Back in 2009, it was revealed that the kidnappers behind the 1981 abduction of a young girl got the idea from watching Dirty Harry. That is pretty crazy to think about.
Eastwood as 007... and Superman?
Could you imagine Eastwood as James Bond? We definitely could. Clint was actually offered the role in On Her Majesty's Secret Service. But he turned down the role because he believed that the character should be played by an English actor.
Sean Connery nabbed the role in the end. Yes, even though he was Scottish. However, that was not the only huge role Clint passed up. He also rejected an opportunity to play Superman. Eastwood was also supposed to play Two-Face in the '60s Batman television show!
Missing Out on the Apocalypse
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola actually wanted Eastwood to play Martin Sheen’s character in the 1979 film Apocalypse Now. It must have been pretty cool to see Eastwood play Captain Benjamin L. Willard.
Eastwood turned down the offer to work with Coppola because he just didn't feel like spending a year in the jungle in the Philippines. Well, considering that Sheen literally had a heart attack onset, it was a good call.
Eastwood's Directorial Debut
Two years after forming Malpaso Productions, co-founder, President, and Clint’s financial adviser, Irving Leonard passed away. The two previously discussed the idea of Malpaso producing a script called Play Misty for Me. His last movie under Malpaso was the WW2 film Kelly's Heroes in 1970.
In 1971, Eastwood was then offered the chance to direct the psychological thriller. He directed and starred in it. It was his directorial debut. Misty tells the tale of a radio DJ who’s stalked by a woman who used to call up his show.
High Plains Drifter
In 1972, Clint appeared in revisionist western Joe Kidd. He didn't have a particularly good time filming, as the actor suffered from a bronchial infection and had several panic attacks. He probably could tell that the film was going to be bad.
While the actors' performances were praised, the film itself was a dud. A year later, Eastwood would direct his first western, High Plains Drifter. Of course, he starred in it, too, as the mysterious stranger hired to protect townsfolk against three soon-to-be-released felons. It was as Clint Eastwood as it gets!
The Eastwood Rule
Clint's fame and fortune only grew with each film he starred in or directed. Clint also changed Hollywood forever for another reason. Clint Eastwood had producer Bob Daley fire director Philip Kaufman and replace him with, well, himself. Directors Guild of America members went crazy.
So they pressured Warner Bros. and Eastwood to back down, They refused and was only fined for the incident. This was when "The Eastwood Rule" was passed, a rule that prohibits an actor or producer from firing directors and replacing them with themselves.
Career Plateau
After disrupting Hollywood a little bit, Clint starred in lukewarm movies like The Gauntlet and offbeat action-comedy Every Which Way in the late '70s. He even teamed up with his old buddy Burt in City Heat. In the 1980s, he starred in and directed the films Pale Rider and Heartbreak Ridge.
He also directed the Charlie Parker biopic, Bird. It was a pretty quiet period for the film icon. The decade culminated in the misfire Pink Cadillac in 1989, a bizarre comedy where a group of white supremacists chases a woman in a pink Cadillac.
Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea
While his career in tinsel town continued, Clint also happened to successfully run as the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California between 1986 and 1988. He only entered the race when he was mad that his plans for a building were turned down by the municipality.
Instead of having to go through crooked politicians, he just ran himself. He won with 72.5% of the vote going to him. One of his landmark decisions was to remove the ban on selling and eating ice cream on the streets of Carmel. Great move, mayor.
'Unforgiven'
The script for Unforgiven had been lying around since 1976. It went through different working titles. Eastwood literally waited for 20 years because he wanted to be old enough to play the lead role. It was supposed to be the last, and arguably best, of his Westerns.
And it was. Unforgiven won Eastwood Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, and Best Picture. This was when critics started to take him seriously in the director's chair. The film proved that he was as talented a director as he was an actor.
Some Forgettable Miscues
While thriller and box-office hit In the Line of Fire was definitely a great film, Eastwood's films in the '90s were one flop after another. He took one step forward and two steps back constantly. He directed and starred in the political thriller Absolute Power in 1997.
That flopped, as well. True Crime in 1999 was his worst-performing film since White Hunter Black Heart. To welcome the new millennium, the awful Space Cowboys was released. Yes, it was a very weird time in Eastwood's career.
A Career Turning Point
After the 2002 thriller Blood Work, Eastwood decided to focus on directing his own films. The neo-noir thriller Mystic River confirmed the turning point. Starring Sean Penn, Kevin Bacon, and Tim Robbins, the film dealt with themes of murder, vigilantism, and sexual abuse.
It was a critical and commercial success. Penn picked up an Oscar for Best Actor while Robbins won for Best Supporting Actor. Eastwood was also nominated for Best Director. The film also lost out Peter Jackson's Return of the King for the Best Picture Award.
'Million Dollar Baby'
Well, Clint was not done acting just yet. Million Dollar Baby came out in 2004 with Eastwood directing himself, Hilary Swank, and Morgan Freeman. The movie won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.
Eastwood also became the oldest director to have directed two or more Best Picture winners. He received a nomination for Best Actor and a Grammy nomination for the musical score, as well. The New York Times even called the film a "masterpiece" and the best film of the year.
Eastwood vs. Eastwood
As a self-proclaimed Libertarian, Eastwood went on to direct two films about World War II's Battle of Iwo Jima, Flags of Our Fathers and Letters from Iwo Jima. These two films were both released in 2006 and followed the same story. The former focused on the American soldiers who raised the stars and stripes on top of Mount Suribachi.
Meanwhile, the latter focused on the Japanese soldiers’ perspective. Both films received many nominations at the 79th Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay for Letters from Iwo Jima. Eastwood was literally competing against himself.
A Tour De Force
2008 was a big year for Eastwood for two reasons. Clint directed Angelina Jolie in Changeling and returned from his four-year self-imposed acting hiatus by directing and starring in Gran Torino. In Torino, Clint plays recently widowed Korean War veteran Walt Kowalski.
It was a tour de force. His Kowalski character became one of his signature roles, only next to the Man with No Name, Dirty Harry, and Unforgiven's William Munny. It was like the veteran was all of them rolled into one! Eastwood just needed to remind everyone how good he was.
'Invictus'
Invictus was yet another milestone in Eastwood's long career. It was his 30th film as a director. The movie starred Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela and Matt Damon as captain François Pienaar. Eastwood would reunite with the two again for Hereafter.
The 2011 J. Edgar Hoover biopic, J. Edgar, that starred Leonard di Caprio followed. Apart from Invictus, these films received mixed reviews. Hereafter was even considered a flop. While they were fascinating, the films were on par with Eastwood's consistent inconsistency.
Another Busy Year
Does Clint Eastwood rest at all? We are guessing not. In 2014, he had another busy year. He first directed the all-singing, all-dancing Jersey Boys, a musical biography based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about The Four Seasons.
But the story of the year was probably Eastwood's American Sniper. He directed the film after Steven Spielberg's departure. The story follows America's deadliest-ever sniper Chris Kyle. This film was one of Eastwood's most financially successful movies ever, grossing $550 million worldwide.
Real Heroes
Eastwood shifted his directorial focus from the usual fictional heroes to real-life ones. In 2016, the film Sully was released, starring Tom Hanks as pilot Chesley Sullenberger. He was the airman who successfully emergency landed the U.S. Airways Flight 1549 after both engines failed.
Sullenberger ended up saving 155 passengers as a result. Meanwhile, 2018's The 15:17 to Paris was about brave men who foiled a terrorist aboard a train in Europe. It bombed because Clint decided to cast the actual American friends in the roles. It was a creative risk that didn't pay off.
One-Shot Director
Clint Eastwood is notorious for very tight shooting schedules. He brings his films in on schedule and on budget. Sometimes, he even brings them in earlier and under budget. That says a lot about his producing and directing. That is just efficiency at its finest.
Eastwood also tends to be a one-shot director. It is his directing style, after all. He doesn't really do storyboarding, rehearsing, or tweaking scripts either after they’re done. His one-take, no-nonsense approach to directing is part of the reason actors like working for him.
No Such Thing as Too Many Kids
Okay, did you know that Clint refuses to confirm the number of kids he has? Back in 1997, he was asked on 60 Minutes about the official number. He only said, “I have a few.” There are actually eight that we know of.
Eastwood has never been known as a man to be tied down, too. He has had numerous overlapping infidelities and relationships. Shortly after he met his first wife Maggie Johnson, he had an affair that resulted in a daughter, Laurie. He continued having affairs throughout the marriage.
Yes, More Kids
Eastwood was fortunate that Maggie tolerated his polygamy. He eventually had two children with her, too, named Kyle and Alison. Long-term girlfriend actress Sondra Locke moved in with Eastwood in 1975. Eastwood officially divorced Maggie in 1984. He had two more kids with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves while with Locke.
Clint wed then married news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996. She gave birth to Morgan that same year. They split in 2013. Hostess Christina Sandera has been with him since 2014. Yes, this is very exhausting to discuss.
Locke-d and Loaded
Clint and Sondra Locke broke up in 1989. She then filed a $70 million palimony lawsuit charging Eastwood with breach of contract, emotional distress, forcible entry, and possession of stolen goods. Locke also stated forced abortions and compulsory sterilization. She would later change her story, saying it was a "mutual decision."
Eastwood set her up with a $1.5 million multi-year film development/directing pact at Warner Bros. in exchange for dropping the lawsuit. It was a sham though. The studio rejected all 30 projects she had proposed and never used her as a director.
Singing the Praises
While Cint's personal life has been a bit rocky, there is no denying his professional achievements. His movies have been nominated for a total of 41 Academy Awards, winning 13 times. His filmmaking has also gotten him eight Golden Globes from 33 nominations and one BAFTA from 22 nominations.
In addition to that, France awarded him a Legion of Honor medal. Eastwood was honored by Emperor Akihito of Japan, as well. Eastwood received the Order of the Rising Sun, 3rd class, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.
A 300-Million Dollar Man
Not even Clint himself could have predicted the kind of fortune he would amass. Some of his salary highlights include $5 million for his role in 1984's City Heat alongside Burt Reynolds and his $7-million paycheck for In the Line of Fire.
Yes, he doesn't need to make good movies to get paid. Any Which Way But loose also paid Eastwood a whopping $12 million. His estimated personal fortune is $375 million. Well, with eight children and 450 grandchildren, he is definitely going to need that kind of money.
Eastwood Real Estate
Clint Eastwood owns a $20-million, 15,949-square-foot compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea. His California real estate portfolio doesn't end there. He also has a 6136-square-foot Spanish-style mansion in Bel-Air, a thousand-acre Rising River Ranch in Shasta County, and an apartment in Burbank.
He also has a large property next to his longtime primary Bel-Air residence. Outside of California, he owns two lots in two other states, namely a 5,700-square-foot house in Sun Valley, Idaho, and a one-acre, oceanfront manor in Kihei, Hawaii. He is definitely living the life.
No Signs of Slowing Down
After playing and directing himself as a real-life drug smuggler in The Mule, Clint made Richard Jewell in 2019. The film is a true story of a man who saved people's lives after discovering a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
COVID-19 has not slowed Eastwood down either. His next film, Cry Macho, is set to be released in 2021. This movie follows a former rodeo star and horse trainer Mike Milo, who comes to a deal with his ex-boss in Texas to snatch the latter's son from his alcoholic mother for a $50,000 reward.
A Legendary Seven-Decade Run
At this point in his life, Eastwood has appeared in 75 films and directed 38 of them. From playing iconic cowboys to rogue cops and war veterans, Eastwood is a true Hollywood legend. He even performed many of his own stunts back in the day.
He wore the same boots in Unforgiven as he did in Rawhide. His five Oscars speak for themselves, as well. Whether he is in front of the camera or behind it, Eastwood has had one of the most illustrious careers in cinema. Not bad for someone whose acting, producers once said, was "stiff."