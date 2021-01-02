Hollywood Legend Clint Eastwood's Fascinating Seven-Decade Career Is Crazier Than You Thought

At this point in his life, Eastwood has appeared in 75 films and directed 38 of them. From playing iconic cowboys to rogue cops and war veterans, Eastwood is a true Hollywood legend. He even performed many of his own stunts back in the day.

Photo Courtesy: Art Zelin/Getty Images

He wore the same boots in Unforgiven as he did in Rawhide. His five Oscars speak for themselves, as well. Whether he is in front of the camera or behind it, Eastwood has had one of the most illustrious careers in cinema. Not bad for someone whose acting, producers once said, was "stiff."