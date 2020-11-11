Iconic Fast Food Joints We Truly Miss

Fast food has always been there to fill our empty stomachs in the absence of a good home-cooked meal. Many of us would even trade in a hot plate of food at home for a juicy burger from their favorite burger joint. But with all the Whoppers you eat or the Big Macs you buy, you’d have to admit that nothing would ever beat the food you ate as a child at your favorite fast-food chain.
Sadly, some of the biggest and most popular restaurants you’ve known have closed their doors for good. Although most businesses would have to shut down eventually, their legacies live on. Take a trip down memory lane and check out some of the fast food chains you visited often during the good ol’ days.