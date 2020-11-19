Insane Shopping Moments That Will Make You Glad Online Shopping Exists

Aside from Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year, the other day in the year that people anticipate all over the world, especially in America, is Black Friday. This day, which is the day after Thanksgiving, marks the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season.

Nowadays though, the phenomenon has spread in other countries, which is why people from different parts of the world also look forward to this day. As Black Friday draws near, people are bracing themselves for non-stop shopping. But before Black Friday arrives this year, take a look at the possible scenarios that might happen by looking back at the Black Friday sales of the previous years.