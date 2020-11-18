McDonald's Menu From Around the World

When it comes to great fast food, McDonald’s definitely takes the crown. Starting off as a small business, McDonald’s suddenly became a worldwide sensation, thanks mainly to its innovative and diverse menu. No matter where you go, chances are you’ll always find a McDonald’s nearby.

Although this fast food restaurant is mostly known for its Big Mac and Hot Fudge Sundae, it has a lot more to offer depending on where you are in the world. To give you an idea of what you should order in different countries, here are some unique items on Mickey D’s international menu.