The Most Iconic Royal Weddings in History
Much like fairy tales, royal weddings have always been the stuff of dreams for other people. Imagine being married to royalty and becoming a prince or princess yourself. Like we all envisioned, royal weddings are exactly like a fantasy.
They are celebrated with a grand ceremony, expensive gowns, priceless jewels, and are attended by the most influential people. Throughout the years, we’ve witnessed many royals get married to the love of their lives. From Grace Kelly's marriage to Prince Rainier III to Meghan Markle's nuptials with Prince Harry, let’s look back at some of the most unforgettable royal weddings in history.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip
Perhaps the most unforgettable wedding of all time belongs to Queen Elizabeth, who was then just a princess, and Prince Philip. As teenagers, the two met on a tour of the Royal Naval College where the young prince was a naval cadet.
Since they first met in 1939, both Elizabeth and Philip exchanged letters throughout the Second World War and fell in love. They announced their engagement in 1947, and they were married that same year. The couple has four children together.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain
Living in the present time, where technology is advanced, you’d expect many members of the royal family to meet their partners also through technological means. However, it is uncommon to do so. Then again, King Felipe was able to use technology to his advantage as he set hie eyes upon his future bride, Letizia Ortiz.
Before they met, Ortiz worked as a television journalist. Based on rumors, King Felipe, who was then just a prince, saw her on television and asked a mutual friend to set up a dinner for them to meet in 2002. The two began to date for a year and they announced their engagement in 2003.
Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Queen Soraya of Iran
One of the most lavish weddings in history is that of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his second wife, Soraya Esfandiary-Bakhtiary who became Queen of Iran when they got married in 1951. During their wedding, Queen Soraya wore a 44-pound Christian Dior wedding dress embroidered with pearls, diamonds, and feathers.
Despite having a grand wedding ceremony, their marriage was filled with conflict as Mohammad Reza's mother and sisters all saw her as a rival for his love just as they had with his first wife Princess Fawzia Fuad of Egypt. The two got divorced in 1958.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It’s not every day that you’d see a prince marry a famous celebrity. We’ve witnessed it when Prince Rainier III married Hollywood star Grace Kelly, and Prince Harry, son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, thought it wasn’t a bad idea to do the same.
Although they were miles away from each other during their courtship, the two eventually announce their engagement in 2018. It was truly an unforgettable, and quite lavish, royal wedding as the bride wore a Givenchy gown and Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara.
Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly
Some would consider Grace Kelly’s life as a fairy tale. Starting with a career as a famous Hollywood celebrity, Kelly eventually married into royalty and became a real-life princess. The actress met Prince Rainier III at the Prince's Palace of Monaco on May 6th, 1955 while she headed the U.S. delegation at the Cannes Film Festival.
During her stay in the country, she was asked to participate in a photo session with the prince. Ever since they met, Prince Rainier courted Kelly for a year, and the two got married in 1956.
Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran
For the third and final time, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi got married, this time to Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran. At the time they got married, Farah was only 21 years old and was branded as the Shah’s young queen.
While Shah Mohammad Reza's first two marriages had not produced a son, necessary for the succession, his marriage with Farah was successful as she gave birth to a son, Crown Prince Reza almost a year after they got married in 1959.
Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia of Sweden
Before marrying Prince Carl Philip and becoming a princess of Sweden, Sofia Kristina Hellqvist was a model and reality television contestant. In 2010, her relationship with the prince was confirmed and the two officially announced their engagement in 2014.
When they got married in 2015, Sofia received the title of princess. However, King Carl XVI Gustaf rescinded the royal status of Prince Alexander in 2019 in an effort to more strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones
The only sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, might not have had a wedding as grand as her sister’s, but it was still a magnificent one. In 1960, she married photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, but he wasn’t her first choice.
Initially, Princess Margaret fell in love with Group Captain Peter Townsend, who just got divorced from his first wife, Rosemary Pratt. Since he was a divorcee, many in the government believed that he would be an unsuitable husband for the Queen's 22-year-old sister.
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
The wedding of Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, with Captain Mark Phillips was truly a special occasion as it coincided with the twenty-fifth birthday of her older brother, Charles, Prince of Wales, and was declared a special bank holiday.
It was watched by an estimated 500 million people who lined down the street at Westminster Abbey. The couple first met at a party for horse lovers in 1968 and the two announced their engagement on May 29th, 1973.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Dubbed as the wedding of the century, Prince Charles’ marriage with Lady Diana Spencer was quite the roller coaster ride. At first, Prince Charles was dating Lady Diana’s older sister, Lady Sarah when they first met.
At that time, Diana was only 16 years old, but Prince Charles already took a liking to her and considered her as a potential bride. In 1981, the prince proposed to Lady Diana, but they kept it a secret for two and a half weeks. Aside from their engagement, their entire married life was also full of controversy.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Many thought that Kate Middleton wouldn’t end up with Prince William when they briefly split up in 2007 after being in a relationship for many years. However, William found his way back into Kate’s arms and the two finally got engaged in 2010.
Their wedding was the most anticipated wedding, next to the wedding of Prince William’s parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Since then, the couple has always been making headlines and have been the constant talk of the town.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
The best relationships start when two people meet as children, just like Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s love story. The couple first met when they were still kids, but the two only fell in love when they met again as adults during a party at Floors Castle in 1985.
Princess Diana played a hand as a matchmaker for the two, and Prince Andrew ended up proposing to Ferguson on February 19th, 1986, which was his twenty-sixth birthday. After four months, the two got married.
Lady Helen of Windsor and Tim Taylor
Before they decided to get married, the Duke and Duchess of Kent's daughter Lady Helen Windsor and respected art dealer Tim Taylor’s relationship lasted for nine years. When Lady Helen first met Taylor, she was only 19 years old.
It’s safe to say that the long wait for their union was worth it since the couple’s wedding ceremony was as grand as the weddings of other members of the royal family. Lady Helen wore a Catherine Walker design inspired by the architecture of the wedding venue, St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik
The longer a relationship lasts, the better he outcome would be, and Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik proved this is true. The couple have been in a long term relationship until they finally decided to take their relationship to another level and get married.
In 2009, they officially announced their engagement. Blatnik worked in the publicity department as an event planner for fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg until 2010, when she finally resigned to focus on planning her wedding.
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania’s marriage with King Abdullah II made her the youngest queen in the world at just 29 years old. The two met at a dinner party in January 1993 when Abdullah was still a prince. After just six months of being together, they decided to get married.
Their wedding ceremony was also a grand one as it was declared a national holiday. Queen Rania was given her title when her husband made a proclamation on March 22nd, 1999. If this proclamation wasn’t made, she would have had the title princess consort.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
Most women would say yes in a heartbeat when a prince proposes to them, but Masako Owada was not like other women. Although she has been married to Prince Naruhito since 1993, the prince had to propose to her three times because she kept on rejecting him because she didn’t want to give up her career and civilian life.
Eventually, the prince’s efforts finally paid off and she agreed to marry him. They ascended the throne as Emperor and Empress in 2019.
Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Marie-Chantal Miller
Most members of royal families meet their future spouses during events, through friends, or by an arranged marriage. It’s not often we see royalty meeting their life partners during blind dates.
Prince Pavlos of Greece was definitely a unique character and an unconventional member of the royal family since he met his wife, Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece on a blind date in 1992. Luckily, it was love at first sight for the two of them, just like what we see in fairy tales.
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones
It’s rare for members of the royal family to marry someone who doesn’t have a title or doesn’t belong to the nobility, but it is not impossible. Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward, married Sophie Rhys-Jones, who was a public-relations executive in the past.
The two were said to have started a relationship after they met at a charity event. They announced their engagement and married in 1999, where they were given the titles Earl and Countess of Wessex. The couple has two children.
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden
Love really is unpredictable and can be found even in the oddest moments. This doesn’t just happen to commoners but to royal people as well. When Princess Victoria of Sweden was battling an eating disorder, her personal trainer, Daniel Westling was there to help her.
That was when she realized she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. The couple got married after eight years of being together. While women are mostly the ones who have fairy tale endings, Daniel was able to get his very own fairy tale ending when he married Victoria.
Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit
We all know the story of Cinderella -- a normal girl who caught the eye of the prince due to her beauty and kindness. Although it seems like something similar would never happen in real life, it eventually did for Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby.
A former waitress with a four-year-old son from a previous relationship with a man with a drug conviction, Mette-Marit met the prince through mutual friends in 1999. Not only was she considered by some as an unconventional partner for the prince, but the two also spent months of cohabitation in an Oslo apartment. Haakon and Mette-Marit married on August 25th, 2001 in Oslo.
Princess Martha-Louise and Ari Behn of Norway
Princess Martha-Louise, the only daughter of King Harald V of Norway, married her longtime friend and writer Ari Behn at the Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim, Norway in 2002. The princess, was a self-described clairvoyant, but her marriage with Behn seemed pretty normal.
The two were married for 14 years and had three children together. Eventually, the couple split up in 2016 and Behn took his own life on December 2019. During the same year, on May, the princess announced that she was in a relationship with an American citizen, a shaman named Durek Verrett.
Prince Friso of Orange-Nassau and Mabel Wisse Smit
There are times when royal marriages start with joy but end up in tragedy, which is what happened to the marriage of Prince Friso of Orange-Nassau and Mabel Wisse Smit. The couple got married in 2004. They announced their engagement in 2003, but was quite problematic since they were unable to seek permission from parliament for their marriage, which was a constitutional requirement in their country.
After explaining their reason for doing so, they were granted permission to wed. In 2012, Smit became a widower when the prince passed away due to an accident.
Bruneian Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and Bolkiah Sarah Salleh
Ruling a country rich with oil, one would expect someone who lives here to have a grand wedding, especially if they belong to a royal family. The wedding of Brunei's Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah with Bolkiah Sarah Salleh in 2009 was one of the most lavish weddings in history as they got married in front of 3,000 guests who bore witness to their union.
Most of their guests included government leaders and blue-blooded people from around the world. Looking at their wedding photos, you’ll see that they are surrounded by gold and are wearing clothes embellished with precious jewels.
Lady Davina Windsor and Gary Lewis
There are other times though when royalty prefers simple weddings over lavish. Lady Davina of Windsor chose a more humble ceremony when she married Gary Lewis, who was a carpenter of Maori descent.
He was the first person of known Māori descent to marry a relative of the royal family, or to marry the daughter of a British prince, so their wedding was quite controversial despite its simplicity. No members of the royal family attended their nuptials, except for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the bride's siblings.
Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson of Denmark
It’s no secret that royal weddings are attended by the most influential people in the society, and Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson of Denmark’s wedding is no exception. The two met on September 16th, 2000, during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.
Unlike their wedding, which was grand in every way, their courtship remained low-profile, and the couple stayed away from the spotlight as much as possible. In 2003, the couple became officially engaged and got married the following year.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles
There’s no doubt that when Prince Charles decided to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles, their wedding would become the most unforgettable one. That’s because for a very long time, the two have been involved in countless controversies, including the rumor that they’ve been having an affair during Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.
After Diana passed away, Charles and Camilla were able to freely express their real feelings toward each other. They sealed the deal in 2005. As is customary in the British royal family, the bride didn’t wear white since her marriage with Prince Charles wasn’t her first.
Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly
It’s a common story in some movies where women would unknowingly be in a relationship with a man who turns out to be a prince. In real life though, this is exactly what happened to Autumn Kelly when she started dating Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth's grandson.
The two met at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix while Kelly was interviewing with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. She didn’t know that Phillips belonged to the royal family until six weeks after they started dating when she saw him on television.
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark
They say that if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, which is exactly what Prince Joachim of Denmark did. He had been married first to Alexandra Christina Manley, a Hong Kong-born former sales and marketing deputy chief executive in 1995 but the two separated in 2004.
In 2007, the prince announced his engagement, this time to Marie Cavallier, now Princess Marie of Denmark. The couple got married the following year and had two children together, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
As is with any royal tradition, people who were born into royalty should also marry into royalty, but King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan thought differently. When he laid eyes upon commoner Jetsun Pema, he knew that she was the right woman for him, regardless of her title.
When their engagement was announced, the king said, For the queen, what is most important is that at all times, as an individual, she must be a good human being, and as queen, she must be unwavering in her commitment to serve the people and country.” The king, who was 31 at that time, married Pema, who was only 21.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco
Despite his reputation as a notorious playboy, the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III of Monaco, Prince Albert, eventually learned to be faithful and found love in Charlene Wittstock, now known as Princes Charlene of Monaco.
The two had met at the 2000 Marenostrum International Swimming Meet in Monaco where Charlene was a swimmer. Their wedding needed to be grand as Monegasque authorities believed that the event would increase tourism. A two-day holiday was declared to celebrate their union.
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall
Even people who were born into royalty have their own hobbies, and finding someone who shares the same passion as they do means the world to them. When the Olympian grand daughter of Queen Elizabeth met rugby union player Mike Tindall, she knew that the two of them would get along well with each other as they both share the same interests.
The couple first met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Their engagement was officially announced in 2010.
Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg
We’ve often heard of members of the royal family marrying distant relatives. Although many would think that this only occurred back in the day, it actually still happens even today. Don’t be alarmed though since modern royals who choose to marry a relative always make sure that they are really distant kin.
Take for example Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg who turn out to be distant cousins. The couple dated for about two years before they announced their engagement in 2012.
Princess Maria Carolina Christina of Bourbon-Parma and Albert Alphons Ludgerus Brenninkmeijer
It’s a common trend nowadays where royal couples decide to first get married in a civil ceremony, away from the spotlight, then have a religious ceremony after. One of these couples include Princess Maria Carolina Christina of Bourbon-Parma and Albert Alphons Ludgerus Brenninkmeijer who chose to have a private ceremony in 2012.
Their first ceremony was held in the Netherlands and their second wedding ceremony was held at San Miniato al Monte in Florence, Italy. The couple have two children, a daughter and a son.
Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg
Usually, people meet their better half while studying in school, which is exactly what happened to Claire Lademacher, now Princess Claire of Luxembourg, when she met Prince Félix of Luxembourg while studying at Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil.
In 2012, the couple officially announced their engagement and were married the next year in both a civil ceremony and a religious ceremony. As usual, the religious ceremony was a grand one, attended by hundreds of famous guests and people from noble families.
Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill of Sweden
Most people who marry into royalty take a royal title, but Christopher O’Neill declined to take his when he married Princess Madeleine of Sweden in order to continue his career in finance. The couple first appeared together in public in 2011 and were engaged the following year.
Their wedding was paid for by the king. Although he never revealed how much he paid, it is said that their wedding cost an estimated 3 million kronor, or around a whopping $3.6.
Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco and Beatrice Borromeo
Since 2008, the relationship of Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco and Beatrice Borromeo have been the constant topic in the news. As the longtime girlfriend of the prince, Borromeo, who is an Italian aristocrat and journalist, became his wife in 2015 in a civil ceremony.
Like many royals who choose to have a simple civil wedding ceremony, their reception is usually grand. The couple’s reception was held on the bride's family-owned Italian island, Isola Bella and was attended by various famous personalities such as John Elkann, Lapo Elkann and Diane von Fürstenberg.
Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo
Ranked 29th in The Sunday Times 2017 Rich List, Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo definitely had a wedding that wasn’t just unforgettable, but it also obviously cost a fortune. With an estimated fortune of £3,682 million, the couple had a lavish wedding in 2016.
While their wedding ceremony may have been simple and humble, the reception was the complete opposite. It was held at Lady Charlotte’s family's Spanish estate, Dehesa Baja and was attended by influential people such as King Juan Carlos I of Spain and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince Ernst August Jr. of Hanover and Ekaterina Malysheva
Love is a strong emotion. In fact, it’s so strong that even members of the royal family, who have been known to follow the strict laws imposed upon them, tend to disobey these laws all for the sake of the person they love.
Prince Ernst August of Hanover is the perfect example of a royal who followed his heart when his father withheld consent for his marriage to Ekaterina Malysheva, a fashion designer of Russian descent. Despite this, their wedding pushed through in 2017.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, everyone in her life suddenly became as famous as her, and that includes her sister, Pippa Middleton. During Kate’s wedding, Pippa caught the attention of many people as she wore a white fitted dress.
Six years later, she would don her own wedding dress when she got married to James Matthews. Despite just being the sister-in-law of Prince William, her wedding is still considered royal as she inherited the title Lady of Glen Affric when she got married.
Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma
Time and time again, love proves that it doesn’t matter where one comes from. Being naturally attracted to one another is enough regardless of one’s state of living. It’s a good thing that we all live in the modern world where royalty is already allowed to marry common people.
If not, then Prince Christian of Hanover wouldn’t be able to marry Alessandra de Osma who served as his tour guide when he was vacationing in Peru. The two started dating in 2011 and got married in 2018.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Being the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie obviously had a grand wedding, much like the other children and grandchildren of the queen. The princess first met Jack Brooksbank through their friends during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, where Brooksbank was working.
The couple have been together for seven years before they announced their engagement in 2018. In the same year, the couple got married. The wedding took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The bride’s gown was designed by the British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.
Duchess Sophie of Württemberg of Germany and Count Maximilian of Andigné
It’s amazing how each royal wedding, although traditional, has their own touch to set them apart from each other. Even though Duchess Sophie of Württemberg of Germany and Count Maximilian of Andigné followed wedding customs, their wedding still looked one of a kind compared to the wedding of other royals.
Sophie and Max wed in a traditional Catholic ceremony at St.Quirin Church in Tegernsee, Germany, surrounded by their family and friends. After the ceremony, the couple marched down the street in a celebratory parade. Very festive if you ask us.
Princess Ayako of Japan and Kei Moriya
Many women would gladly want to be a princess forever, but Princess Ayako thought that love is stronger than her title as a princess of Japan. When she decided to marry commoner Kei Moriya, the princess had to renounce her royal status in accordance with the Imperial Household Law.
Despite this, at least 1,000 people lined the area around the shrine where they got married to wish the couple good luck as they embark on a new journey together.
King Hussein bin Talal of Jordan and Lisa Najeeb Halaby
They say that age is just a number, especially when it comes to love. King Hussein bin Talal of Jordan proved this saying is true when he married Lisa Najeeb Halaby who was 16 years his junior.
The two met and got married in 1978 where she changed her name from Lisa Halaby to the royal name Noor Al-Hussein, which means "Light of Hussein". Despite being an American of mostly European descent who was raised in Christianity, Lisa managed to gain the trust of the people in Jordan.
Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor
It's common for royalty to use an item or two on their wedding day that were once used by their relatives during their own wedding day. Much like other female royals, Lady Gabriella Windsor also wore something that her mother and and paternal grandmother also wore on their wedding days.
During her wedding with Thomas Kingston in 2019, the bride wore the tiara which belonged to her mother and grandmother. As with nay other bride, there's no doubt that Lady Gabriella Windsor looked radiant during her wedding ceremony.
Princess Beatrix and Claus von Amsberg
The new years signals new beginnings, and Claus von Amsberg got his new beginning when he first met Princess Beatrix on New Year's Eve 1962 in Bad Driburg at a dinner hosted by the Count von Oeynhausen-Sierstorpff, who was a distant relative of both of them.
Although they didn’t know it yet, the two eventually became romantically involved when they met again at the wedding-eve party of Princess Tatjana of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Moritz, Landgrave of Hesse, in the summer of 1964. Despite being a former member of the Hitler Youth, the princess married von Amsberg.
King George V and Princess Mary of Teck
Sometimes, fate has different plans for people, even for those who belong to royalty. Princess Mary of Teck was originally supposed to marry Prince Albert Victor, Duke of Clarence and Avondale, eldest son of Edward VII when he suddenly passed away. She was then introduced to his younger brother, Prince George.
Although they were quite shy around each other at first, their feeling for each other started to develop. Their marriage was a huge success and they had six children: Edward, Mary, Henry, John, and Albert, who was better known as George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Juan Carlos of Spain and Princess Sophia of Greece and Denmark
While other royal couples only have one wedding ceremony, Prince Juan Carlos of Spain and Princess Sophia of Greece and Denmark didn’t have just one, not even two, but three wedding ceremonies to celebrate their union.
Their first wedding was a Roman Catholic ceremony, the second was a Greek Orthodox ceremony, and the third was a civil ceremony held upon the couple’s return to the Royal Palace. The royal couple first met in 1954, but only got closer to each other when they met again in June 1969 where they got engaged just three months later.
Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Princess Fawzia Fuad of Egypt
Not all royal weddings are start and end happily. Sometimes, they are only done for political gains instead of love, just like the marriage of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was yet to become a shah, to Egyptian Princess Fawzia Fuad. The two got married in 1939 as a ploy to improve Egypt's position within the Islamic world and against Britain.
Unlike the movies where arranged marriages often have happy endings, the relationship of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Princess Fawzia Fuad was an unhappy one. They eventually separated and their divorce was granted in 1948.