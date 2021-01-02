The Most Iconic Royal Weddings in History

By Phil Tortoroli

Much like fairy tales, royal weddings have always been the stuff of dreams for other people. Imagine being married to royalty and becoming a prince or princess yourself. Like we all envisioned, royal weddings are exactly like a fantasy. 

Photo Courtesy: Anwar Hussein /Getty Images

They are celebrated with a grand ceremony, expensive gowns, priceless jewels, and are attended by the most influential people. Throughout the years, we’ve witnessed many royals get married to the love of their lives. From Grace Kelly's marriage to Prince Rainier III to Meghan Markle's nuptials with Prince Harry, let’s look back at some of the most unforgettable royal weddings in history.

