Paw-sitively Adorable: These Stunning Dog Weight Loss Transformations Will Warm Your Heart

Despite our best intentions, dogs can become obese or overweight. The extra treats, the wrong type of calories, and not enough exercise are some of the factors why our furry friend might be gaining weight. But these amazing weight loss success stories, documented by their dedicated and proud owners, has really impressed the internet.
These dogs don’t just look almost unrecognizable but they also got a clean bill of health. Their determination to lose weight will remind you that a little exercise and diet can go a long way.