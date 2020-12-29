Rare Photos of Hollywood Legends On Set
Most of the time, we see our favorite celebrities as they act in front of the camera. Their talent in acting and portraying different roles in various movies is what made them dear to us. However, it’s not often we see them behind the scenes as actual human beings, laughing and having a conversation with other people.
Just like the rest of us, the celebrities we idolize so much are normal people too outside the studio. Take a look at these rare photos of Hollywood legends behind the scenes.
1928: Clara Bow
Acting may look easy, but in reality, it’s one of the most difficult jobs in the world. Stars would often have to shift from one character to another depending on the role they’re portraying.
Once in a while, it’s good to take a break in between takes, just like what American actress Clara Bow is doing in this photo on the set of her film, The Fleet's In as she poses for a photograph with her two visitors, actor Richard Arlen and his new collie Scotty, who was presented to him by an admirer in Jacumba.
1931: Jean Harlow
Known as the "Blonde Bombshell" and the "Platinum Blonde", Jean Harlow was one of the most desired women in the film industry during her time. She became famous for her "Laughing Vamp" screen persona, but not a lot of people knew that there’s a completely different side to her.
Off camera, the actress cherishes her time alone and is a bit more serious compared to when she’s acting. Here she is taking a break on a dolly during the filming of Beast of the City.
1932: Bette Davis and Joan Blondell
The 1930s was one of the biggest decades and is still considered one of the greatest decades, in Hollywood with MGM's release of timeless films such as Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz.
This decade was also a particularly great time for the careers of actresses Bette Davis and Joan Blondell as they starred in the film Three on a Match. While the film didn’t receive many great reviews, the actresses’ careers still soared. Here they are having a blast during a beach shoot for the 1932 film.
1938: Lilian Harvey
Just like celebrities today, celebrities in the past were as equally dedicated to their work. Lilian Harvey was among the most celebrated actresses back in 1930s, so its no surprise that she does an amazing job with her roles in different movies.
Aside from resting and retouching, she spends most of her free time rehearsing her lines for the next scene in her films. Here she is in her dressing room in the Babelsberger Filmstudios reading a script for one of her movies.
1936: Mae West
One of the actresses having the longest careers in the film industry was Mae West. Spanning seven years doing movies, the actress has done several movies that helped cement her career as one of the most iconic stars in history such as Go West Young Man in 1936.
Despite filming in a rural setting, you can see that the actress doesn’t mind wearing a tight dress throughout the entire project. West can be seen all smiles as she poses in front of the camera, awaiting instructions from the director.
1936: Shirley Temple
While she was one of the most famous stars in the whole world as an adult, being named the United States ambassador to Ghana and to Czechoslovakia, Shirley Temple also had a bright career as a child star.
Starring alongside famous celebrities such as James Dunn and Carole Lombard, Temple was truly a darling in the movie industry. Most of what her fans saw on screen reflects how the child actress was in real life - playful, cheerful, and extremely adorable.
1936: Marlene Dietrich
If you think actors have a rough time doing their jobs today, imagine how actors back in the day did their jobs without having to speak a single line. Using just pure emotions and facial expressions, Marlene Dietrich was considered one of the most famous stars in the silent film industry.
Thanks to her expressive face and amazing acting skills, she went on to star in various blockbuster movies, including Josef von Sternberg's The Blue Angel which brought her international acclaim and a contract with Paramount Pictures. As you can see in this behind-the-scenes photo, the actress doesn't seem to go out of character even though she's on break while filming The Garden of Allah.
1941: Bette Davis
Although celebrities are all serious with their jobs, they can’t help but get bored most of the time in between scenes. If they’re not rehearsing their lines or taking a break, a lot of them spend their free time doing things they’d enjoy.
Here is Bette Davis playing with sand during a break on the set of director William Keighley's film, The Bride Came C.O.D. She is at the beach, after all. Might as well enjoy every minute of it.
1942: Joan Crawford
We’ve seen celebrities rehearsing their lines, playing in the sand, smoking a cigar, and chatting with other people, but have you ever seen a celebrity doing their favorite hobby in between takes? Actress Joan Crawford thinks it’s a good idea to do so.
While filming Possessed, the actress can be seen holding a ball of yarn with needles while listening to instructions from director Curtis Bernhardt. Based on reports, the actress can always be seen knitting during her break when filming various movies.
1947: Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles
Sometimes, celebrities can keep on acting even behind the scenes all for the sake of publicity. On the brink of divorce, you can still see actress Rita Hayworth all smiles as her photograph is taken beside her then-husband, actor, producer, writer and director Orson Welles on the set of the Columbia Pictures film The Lady from Shanghai, which was released in 1947.
Although the two had only been married in 1943, they filed for divorce shortly after. Their separation was granted the same year their film was released.
1948: Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall
We’ve heard of many on-screen couples who manage to take their relationship to the next level and become actual partners in real life. One of the most celebrated couples in the film industry back in the day were Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart.
After meeting on the set of the film To Have and Have Not, the two actors developed mutual feelings for each other and got married in 1945. The two of them continued starring in different films together. During breaks, they love to hang out, just like in this photo.
1948: Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli
Judy Garland’s career meant the world to her, but when her daughter with film director Vincente Minnelli, Liza Minnelli was born, her acting career became a distant second in her list of priorities.
Although she did accept more roles in different films after Liza was born, Garland made sure that she would make plenty of time for her, which is why she would often be seen taking care of her daughter during breaks in between filming. Here is a 2-year-old Liza Minnelli visiting her mother on the set of Words and Music in 1948.
1950: Grace Kelly
Before she became the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly was first and foremost one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. But before she even made it in the big screen, Kelly started small, often accepting roles in television series.
Here she is donning a nurse’s outfit for an episode of CBS's anthology series Studio One in Hollywood in 1950. She would later take private acting classes to be taken seriously as an actress. Her dedication to her craft eventually paid off.
1951: Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh
There’s no doubt that the film A Streetcar Named Desire remains as one of the most iconic movies of all time. Starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh, the film earned an estimated $4,250,000 at the US and Canadian box office in 1951, making it the fifth biggest hit of the year.
It also launched the career of Brando who managed to bag the first of four consecutive Academy Award nominations for Best Actor despite detesting his role as Stanley Kowalski. Even though he didn’t like his role, he still gave his best, even practicing his lines with Leigh during breaks.
1952: Lana Turner
There’s no doubt that good looks come with being a famous celebrity. One of the prettiest faces back in the ‘50s was American actress Lana Turner. Because of her beauty and knack for acting, Turner became one of the highest-paid actresses in the United States, and one of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's biggest stars.
During breaks, the production staff assures that she would always look her best in the next scene by retouching her make up. Here she is on the set of The Bad and the Beautiful getting ready for the next take.
1952: Vera-Ellen and Nancy Davis Reagan
One of the best things about being an actor is that you get a first-hand look at the each scene of the movie you’re filming even before it’s released. For actresses Vera-Ellen and Nancy Davis Reagan, they spend much of their free time marvelling at their co-stars who are filming their scene.
In this photograph, they can be seen looking at their co-star Fred Astaire’s dancing skills on the set of the film The Belle of New York in 1952.
1953: Grace Kelly
Because Grace Kelly was such a huge star back in the day, she was quite busy filming a lot of movies. Naturally, she’d feel tired most of the time, so she takes every opportunity she can get to rest in between takes.
Often, she would doze off during breaks to feel refreshed whenever it was time to film a scene again. Here you can see her taking a nap despite the sunny weather on the set of Mogambo, a movie she starred in alongside Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart.
1953: Lauren Bacall, Betty Grable, and Marilyn Monroe
Today, celebrities always arrive on set with a trailer full of the best make-up artists and wardrobe assistants to help them prepare for filming. Back in the day, things looked much different for actors, especially for female stars.
Unlike today, stars back then often had to do their own make-up and touch up their hair in between takes, just like what actresses Betty Grable and Marilyn Monroe are doing on the set of 20th Century Fox's film How to Marry a Millionaire.
1953: Marilyn Monroe
Even though stars back in the day mostly did things on their own, there are times when they still need a bit of help. In such cases, there are always production staff ready to assist them with their needs.
Here we have a wardrobe assistant helping out Marilyn Monroe tie the back part of a strapless swimsuit she wore during Independence Day activities. Monroe was so famous that she was in high-demand to perform for different high-profile events during the height of her career.
1954: Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby
Great actors do the most work, so it’s normal for them to just chill from time to time on the set of whatever movie they’re filming. Two of the most well-known actors in the ‘50s, Rosemary Clooney, who is the aunt of George Clooney, and Bing Crosby, spend their free time catching up with each other in-between filming scenes for White Christmas.
Clooney is in costume in a strapless full-length black sequined gown, and Crosby wears a baseball cap, relaxing in a director's chair.
1955: Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor wasn’t just known as one of the greatest actresses of all time, but she is also famous for her beauty and elegance. Aside from her obvious talent for portraying different characters, Taylor was also fond of fixing herself up.
She was known for applying her own make-up and doing her own hair whenever she’s filming a movie. Here she is on the set of Giant in 1955 doing just that. No wonder many men were attracted to her back in the day.
1955: Grace Kelly and Alfred Hitchcock
Truly, the movie industry is a place where celebrities not only hone their careers but also establish life-long relationships with the people they work with. One such relationship is the friendship that actress Grace Kelly and director Alfred Hitchcock once had.
Even after Kelly was married to Prince Rainier III and became the Princess of Monaco, Hitchcock was still there by her side at all times. Whenever they worked on a film together, they would spend their free time doing things that normal friends would do, such as drinking tea.
1955: Natalie Wood and James Dean
The film Rebel Without a Cause was truly ahead of its time when it premiered in 1955. The film was a groundbreaking attempt to portray the moral decay of American youth, critique parental style, and explore the differences and conflicts between generations, which meant it required a set of highly skilled actors to protray the role of the lead characters.
James Dean and Natalie Wood were then chosen to be part of the film, so they rehearsed well before and during filming. Here they are practicing their lines with director Nicholas Ray.
1956: Audrey Hepburn
Indeed, Audrey Hepburn was one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. Not only was she skilled at acting, but she was also talented in many other things, including drawing.
In this photograph, you can see the actress in character while sketching on a notepad on the set of the movie War and Peace in 1956. She starred alongside her first husband, Mel Ferrer in this movie. After her career in acting, Hepburn would set out to devote her time in humanitarian work.
1956: Gregory Peck and Lauren Bacall
The film Designing Woman was one of both Lauren Bacall and Gregory Peck's more successful films both critically and commercially. It’s no surprise that theu did well in this movie, thanks to the genius of director Vincente Minnelli, who is Liza Minnelli’s father, and the chemistry between the two actors.
Aside from that, both Bacall and Peck spend their breaks with each other, most likely rehearsing their lines and going over their acting. Here they are hanging out by the pool on the set of the movie.
1957: Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner had a long and properous career in the film industry, which explains why she managed to star in a variety of successful films throughout her lifetime. One of her most successful movies is The Sun Also Rises which first premiered in 1957.
A dedicated actress such as Gardner was given the best roles, which also required the most work. But you would never see any signs of being tired on her face. Just look at how she relaxes with a bottle of soda in her hand as she waits to film her next scene.
1957: Jayne Mansfield and Joan Collins
Many of the films that were released back in the day starred only the most beautiful and most talented actresses of the time. Two of those actresses include Joan Collins and Jayne Mansfield who starred in the movie The Wayward Bus.
Although their beauty are already timeless, the two actresses still manage to make sure that their looks are on-point during filming, which is why they spend their breaks touching up while having a nice conversation with each other.
1960: Jane Fonda
Although her father, Henry Fonda, was already an established actor on his own, Jane Fonda managed to create a name for herself without her father’s help thanks to her talent and dedication in acting.
At an early age, she was already better than most professional actors in the industry. Even during breaks, you would see her in character or rehearsing her lines. Just look at her sitting on a tree branch while crew members work below on the set of her first film The Tall Story.
1960: Janet Leigh
Looking at Jamie Lee Curtis and her skill in acting, you’ll clearly see that she gets it from her mom, Janet Leigh. Being one of the greatest actresses of her time, Leigh has starred in several films that helped cement her name as a legend in the film industry.
One of those films is the movie Psycho, which ended up being her most iconic role. If you think her flawless makeup was done by a professional makeup artist, then you might want to think again because the actress did her own makeup for the movie, as proven by this picture.
1960: Sophia Loren
We know that Hollywood is dominated by American actors since foreigners have a difficult time keeping up with the demands of Tinseltown, but not for Italian celebrity Sophia Loren, who managed to captivate the hearts of the American audience.
Loren’s acting was so impressive that she was named by the American Film Institute as the 21st greatest female star of Classic Hollywood Cinema. Of course, starting her acting career at the age of 16, one wouldn’t dare wonder why she became such a successful actress.
1961: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and Eddie Fisher
We can all agree that when it comes to matters of the heart, actress Elizabeth Taylor is most likely an expert in the field. Throughout her career, she’s had a whirlwind experience with romance. There’s no doubt that she’s a great actress, but she’s also a great romantic partner too.
Here she is in the arms of her then-husband, Eddie Fisher as her future husband, Richard Burton is seen talking to the two of them. Taylor left Fisher in 1964 to marry Burton woh became her on-again and off-again partner.
1962: Catherine Deneuv
Starting out with a small role in the André Hunebelle film, Les Collégiennes, Catherine Deneuve eventually went on to star in bigger roles in various films, one of them being the Roger Vadim movie Le Vice Et La Vertu, or Vice and Virtue.
Here you can see her filming the famous wedding scene of the movie. Deneuve worked in several films with the well-known French director, which caused everyone to speculate that the two of them were romantically involved with each other. The two eventually split and Vadim married Jane Fonda.
1963: Tippi Hedren and Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock is regarded as one of the most brilliant screenwriters of all time, even having courses offered to analyze the way he wrote the story to his movies. His thrilling creations are truly the stuff of nightmares, yet they became the claim to fame of many actors who starred in his movies.
One of these actors is Tippi Hedren who starred in his film The Birds. Behind the scenes, Hitchcock and Hedren worked professionally, but the actress later ended their professional relationship after she refuted the director’s advances towards her.
1963: Jane Fonda
Like many actresses on this list, Jane Fonda also did her own makeup and touch ups for her films, despite being one of the biggest names in the movie industry. Even though she was a huge star, she didn’t receive any special treatment.
This photo shows what she normally does during her breaks in filming movies. The images was taken on the set of director Peter Tewksbury's film, Sunday in New York where the actress is using a handheld mirror to re-apply her lipstick.
1963: Brigitte Bardot
Although she withdrew from the entertainment industry in 1973 to become an animal rights activist, Brigitte Bardot remains a major popular culture icon until today. Despite cutting her acting career short, she starred in many films, including director Jean-Luc Godard's film, Contempt.
Like other actresses, Bardot is also concerned about the way she looks, which is wy she spends her short breaks making sure her appearance is on point. She can be seen in this photo looking at herself using a handheld mirror while checking her hair.
1956: Audrey Hepburn
Due to their busy schedules, a lot of celebrities spend their breaks while filming with the love of their lives. One of the busiest and most in demand actresses in the '50s was Audrey Hepburn.
Although her marriage with her first husband, Mel Ferrer didn't last long, she still did her best to be a good wife to him despite her hectic schedule. Here you can see her loving stare to her husband while she was taking a break on the set of the Paramount film Funny Face.
1966: Natalie Wood
As we’ve mentioned earlier, it’s normal for actresses back in the day to do their own touch ups, but there are rare occasions where a team of dedicated stylists are hired on set, especially if the star’s hair and makeup are quite difficult to pull off.
On the set of the film The Property is Condemned, we can see actress Natalie Wood descended upon by a team of makeup and hairstylists to ensure her appearance is spot on during the next scene.
1966: Ursula Andress
It takes a whole lot of skill and a great deal of beauty to become a Bond girl. Looking at all the Bond girls in the past, the one thing they have in common, apart from their skill in acting, is their beautiful face.
The first ever Bond girl in history is Ursula Andress, who starred as Honey Ryder, the leading lady of Sean Connery in Dr. No. Of course, she would always check the way she looked as Bond girls are meant to look beautiful at all times. She starred again in the Bond parody Casino Royale.
1968: Mia Farrow
Truly, Mia Farrow’s portrayal of the lead character Rosemary Woodhouse in the movie Rosemary’s Baby launched her career in Hollywood.
Even though her marriage with internationally known singer Frank Sinatra was jeopardized due to her acting career, she remained unfazed and still chose to push through with her career as an actress. Just look at how happy she is in this rare photo of her in between takes on the set of the famous horror movie directed by Roman Polanski.
1968: Faye Dunaway
Although their job is tiring, actors manage to make their work a bit more fun with a few laughs along with their costars. Italian movie director Vittorio de Sica can be seen beside U.S. actress Faye Dunaway who seemed like she was having such a great time on the set of the movie Gli Amanti, or A Place for Lovers.
Then again, despite having a good time on set, the film was actually considered one of the worst films of all time.
1968: Julie Andrews and Blake Edwards
When we see Julie Andrews, we think of the various characters she played in different musical films such as The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, which means she was able to effectively carried out the roles given to her.
Even though she just went through a divorce while filming the movie Darling Lilies, the actress still gave her best in the film. This is probably the reason why director Blake Edwards, who is sitting right beside her in this photo, was so enchanted with her that they ended up getting married a year later.
1969: Sharon Tate
It’s such a shame that a talented actress such as Sharon Tate’s career was suddenly cut short due to her untimely passing, but her name managed to make its way into history despite her brief moment in Hollywood.
Starting her career in 1961, Tate made it big very quickly due to her pretty face and dedication to acting. Despite being pregnant, the actress still worked hard while filming her last film, 12 + 1 in England. Her untimely demise happened shortly after she returned to Los Angeles.
1971: Raquel Welch
There were many beautiful actress back in the ‘70s, but none of them could compare to the beauty of Raquel Welch. Many would say that her career officially took off thanks to her promotional still wearing a deerskin bikini for the film One Million Years B.C. in 1966.
Since then, Welch became an in-demand actress starring in various films, including Hannie Caulder. On the set of this film, Welch would often dress up and even play soccer in full uniform.
1977: Katharine Ross and Michael Caine
There are many successful films in Hollywood, but there are also a handful of not so good movies. One of them is the movie The Swarm which is an American disaster–horror film about a killer-bee invasion of Texas.
Of course, actors don’t know yet if the film they’re doing would end up being a flop before it’s released. And so, all they can really do is do a good job in acting out their parts. The film’s lead characters, Michael Caine and Katherine Ross can be seen here having a blast during their break as they relax on their chairs.
1963: Henry, Jane, and Peter Fonda
Some celebrities make it big in Hollywood on their own, while quite a few stars become big names because they’re family has been in the business for generations. One of the most well-known families in the film industry are the Fondas.
Starting with their father Henry Fonda, Jane and Peter went on to become big celebrities too, and good ones at that. Here they are studying their scripts on the location-set of Sunday in New York, in which Jane stars. Meanwhile, Henry is rehearsing his lines for Fail-Safe and Peter is practicing for the movie Lilith.
1966: Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn is known for her modern way of thinking, even when it comes to deciding which role she’s going to pick in a new film. When she agreed to star in the film, Two for the Road by Stanley Donen, she knew right away that it was a film she would enjoy doing.
The film was considered experimental for its time because the story is told in a non-linear fashion, but Hepburn ultimately loved its plot. You can see it in her face as she smiles for the camera while relaxing by the beach on the set of the movie.
1968: Mia Farrow
It is without a doubt that Mia Farrow is dedicated when it comes to acting. If you’ve seen the film Rosemary’s Baby, then you’d probably know what we’re talknig about. Despite not being a big name in Hollywood yet, Farrow did an amazing job with her role in the movie.
In fact, she did such a good job that her then-husband, internationally famous singer Frank Sinatra became enraged and demanded she forgo her career. Obviously, Farrow continued acting and became one of the biggest names in the industry. Here she is spending her free time with the film’s director Roman Polanski.
1953: Grace Kelly and Alfred Hitchcock
During her career, Grace Kelly worked a lot with famous director known as the "Master of Suspense", Alfred Hitchcock who would later become one of her dearest friends.
Kelly appeared in leading roles in various films directed by Hitchcock such as Dial M for Murder, Rear Window, and To Catch a Thief. Here is the actress and the director working together on the set of Rear Window where Hitchcock can be seen planning a shot with Kelly and the crew.
1959: Marilyn Monroe
Perhaps the most photographed celebrity of all time is Marilyn Monroe. Her fame has spanned many years even after she passed away. Most of her photos though were taken during events or while she was filming, but she did have a lot of candid photos taken of her thanks to the paparazzi.
In this rare photo, Monroe can be seen relaxing outside her portable dressing room while on location with her husband, Arthur Miller, and her dialogue coach, Paula Strasberg, wife of prominent theater director Lee Strasberg.