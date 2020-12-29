Rare Photos of Hollywood Legends On Set

There are many successful films in Hollywood, but there are also a handful of not so good movies. One of them is the movie The Swarm which is an American disaster–horror film about a killer-bee invasion of Texas.

Photo Courtesy: nik wheeler/Getty Images

Of course, actors don’t know yet if the film they’re doing would end up being a flop before it’s released. And so, all they can really do is do a good job in acting out their parts. The film’s lead characters, Michael Caine and Katherine Ross can be seen here having a blast during their break as they relax on their chairs.