Rare Photos of the Most Exclusive Parties In Hollywood

By Ryan S.

As famous figures with millions in their bank accounts, you can expect Hollywood stars to throw the coolest parties in town. If they are not the ones hosting them, they are most likely in attendance as VIPs. Unfortunately for fans of these celebs, they can only hope to score an invite at these exclusive events. Since that rarely happens, there are other options to not missing out such as browsing through this gallery. 

Photo Courtesy: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The following photos should give you a glimpse of what went down in some of the most star-studded events in Hollywood history. From Michael Jackson and Cher partying at the notorious club Studio 54 to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hanging out with their squad after the VMAs, check out these rare images of your idols at the wildest parties. 

X