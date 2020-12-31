Rare Photos of the Most Exclusive Parties In Hollywood
As famous figures with millions in their bank accounts, you can expect Hollywood stars to throw the coolest parties in town. If they are not the ones hosting them, they are most likely in attendance as VIPs. Unfortunately for fans of these celebs, they can only hope to score an invite at these exclusive events. Since that rarely happens, there are other options to not missing out such as browsing through this gallery.
The following photos should give you a glimpse of what went down in some of the most star-studded events in Hollywood history. From Michael Jackson and Cher partying at the notorious club Studio 54 to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hanging out with their squad after the VMAs, check out these rare images of your idols at the wildest parties.
Michael Jackson, Steven Tyler, and Cherie Currie
The Beatles remained popular even after going their separate ways in 1970. When a Beatlemania Party was held at Studio 54 in New York City in 1977, some of the biggest stars in the music industry were also present. Michael Jackson, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, and Cherie Currie of The Runaways crossed paths in this event.
With the help of Studio 54 owner Steve Rubell, the three music icons could be seen acquainting themselves to one another. They were probably exchanging ideas or thinking of a possible collaboration.
Sylvester Stallone And Susan Anton
Back when Sylvester Stallone And Susan Anton were still an "it" couple in Hollywood, they were each other's plus-ones at any famous event. The two were even photographed side by side during Andy Warhol's art opening in 1979 at Whitney Museum in New York City.
Stallone and Anton's relationship sadly did not stand the test of time. The blonde beauty went on and had a much-publicized relationship with English film and TV star Dudley Moore during the '80s.
Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Bebe Buell
Another set of singers who were spotted hanging out during the disco era were Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Bebe Buell. The three musical figures were spending the night out at Regine's Disco in New York City in 1977.
Buell did only make the news for her successful singing career but also for her high-profile relationships. Her first four dates ever were with Todd Rundgren, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Mick Jagger. During her brief relationship with Steven Tyler, they welcomed their only child, Liv Tyler.
Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor, and Betty Ford
Going back to Studio 54, Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor, and Betty Ford once also graced the halls of the infamous club in New York. Taylor chose the exclusive place to throw a soiree for her 46th birthday. She made sure that the celebration will be remembered forever with the help of these amusing photos.
The three well-known ladies were hanging out with fashion designer Halston. He gained worldwide fame in the 1970s for his minimalist and clean designs.
Lorna Luft, Jerry Hall, Debbie Harry, Truman Capote, and Paloma Picasso
Now, this was an unlikely group that visibly had a great time at Studio 54. Lorna Luft, Jerry Hall, Debbie Harry, Truman Capote, and Paloma Picasso were photographed together when they all attended the Interview party in New York City in 1979.
As fans may know, Luft and Hall are both talented actresses while Harry is a well-known singer-songwriter. Capote was a renowned novelist and Picasso is a fashion designer and the daughter of 20th-century artist Pablo Picasso. What a stellar combination of guests!
Olivia Newton-John and Elton John
Grease star Olivia Newton-John and music icon Elton John are not related but they might as well be for their numerous similarities. For starters, both of them have made a permanent mark in the entertainment industry. They could also pass as siblings since their ages are close to each other.
The two legends were spotted all smiles at the premiere part of Grease held in 1978 at Studio 54 in New York City. Newton-John and John have worked together when he produced her album called The Rumour.
Gene Simmons and Brooke Shields
Can you still remember what you were doing when you were 13 years old? You were probably busy with schoolwork and not as cool as the young Brooke Shields. When the actress was a teenager, she was already scoring invites to the most exclusive parties.
In 1974, Shields got the opportunity to hang out with Kiss band member Gene Simmons. They were at a Blondie party in Los Angeles. Judging by her facial expression, she was definitely living the dream.
Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld
At one point in her career, Taylor Swift became even more popular for her star-studded squad. Many celebrities and fans dreamed of being part of her exclusive group. Sadly only the likes of fellow pop star Selena Gomez and Victoria’s Secret models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldrige made the cut.
Swift's famed squad was in attendance at the 2015 VMA After Party hosted by Republic Records. The private event was held at Ysabel in West Hollywood. It definitely gave some the major FOMO or fear of missing out!
Bianca Jagger and Sterling St. Jacques
Former actress and human rights advocate Bianca Jagger showed some of her dance moves with actor-model Sterling St. Jacques back in 1978. The two made waves on the dancefloor of Studio 54 together with other guests.
Though Jagger and St. Jacques were head-turners in their own right, their dance was nothing unusual at the New York discotheque. Studio 54 was the place to be for both ordinary and famous people who wanted to spend the night partying with the coolest crowd.
Miley Cyrus and Backstage Dancers
Taylor and her other famous friends were not the only ones who had a blast during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Even backstage of the event, host Miley Cyrus was already having the time of her life with some of her backup dancers.
The 2015 MTV VMAs was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Party in the USA was dressed as vibrantly as the backstage dancers. Cyrus had once again proven that she was a queen in the party scene.
Grace Jones
Back in 1978, Grace Jones was also living her life to the fullest at Studio 54. The Jamaican model and singer spent a great deal of her career performing at the New York Discotheque. She was one of those who helped Studio 54 make a lasting impact on American culture.
Jones also contributed to the fashion scene when she influenced the cross-dressing movement of the 1980s. In the process, she inspired the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Solange, and Lorde.
Dua Lipa and Charli XCX
While Miley and Taylor were spicing things up at the party scene in Los Angeles, Pop's sweethearts Dua Lipa and Charli XCX were back in London doing the very same thing. They were spotted attending the Warner Music Group and British GQ Summer Party back in 2017.
The two English singers took a break from their tours and effortlessly took over the dancefloor at Nobu Hotel Shoreditch. Fans could only wish they could join the party and hang with these two queens.
Cher, Elton John, and Diana Ross
Just when fans thought they could not be any more legendary, Cher, Elton John, and Diana Ross shared the stage at the Rock Music Awards and posed for historic photos backstage in 1975. The three superstars took the spotlight altogether.
The Rock Music Awards was held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Cher, Elton John, and Diana Ross were among those who presented awards and introduced performers. This iconic moment of them was forever captured in photos.
Courtney Love and Drew Barrymore
Hollywood pals Drew Barrymore and Courtney Love made it seem like blondes really do have more fun when they were photographed back in the '90s. As celebrities, the two had the privilege to attend the most exclusive parties there were.
Coming from a famous family, Barrymore has been on every guest list since she was little. Meanwhile, Courtney Love is no stranger to the party scene as the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band Hole. Not to mention, she was the wife of Kurt Cobain.