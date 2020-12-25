Rare Photos of Women Throughout History Who Would Blow You Away
Women have been facing inequality since the beginning of time but that never stopped many of them from making a mark in the world. Despite the odds set against them, these ladies broke barriers and succeeded in various fields. Their achievements paved the way for others and served as an inspiration in the process.
While women all over the world continue to fight for equal rights today, it is also important to celebrate their previous victories. Most of them were recognized for their mind-blowing discoveries and record-breaking accomplishments. Find inspiration in these photos of famous and lesser-known women in history.
Julia Child
Those who enjoy spending a great amount of time in the kitchen most likely know Julia Child. A renowned cook and TV personality, Child pioneered cooking shows on television and brought French cooking into American kitchens.
Obviously, cooking to her heart's content was one of the things that put a smile on the face of Julia Child. She was even willing to share her knowledge and skills, coming up with best-selling cookbooks that continue to guide amateurs and aspiring chefs today.
Anna Atkins
Up until now, the identity of the first-ever woman to create a photograph is up for debate. Some articles would consider Anna Atkins for the title but others would disagree and give another name. One thing is for sure though, Atkins was the first to use the art of photography for an educational purpose.
A dedicated botanist, Atkins used her photography skills to document her findings in this field of science. She took photos of her studies involving cyanotypes and published them in a book called Photographs of British Algae: Cyanotype Impressions.
Sandra Day O'Connor
As the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor became an inspiration to other women. Those who aspired of of taking a seat in the highest court looked up to her. She was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and got a unanimous vote from the Senate.
Pictured in 1981 when she was sworn in, O'Connor went on and added more feathers to her cap. She played a significant role in upholding big cases such as Roe v. Wade.
Amelia Earhart
Widely regarded as "the first lady of the air," Amelia Earhart was the first female pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. In her prime, she set many records and published best-selling books about her flying experiences. Earhart helped form an organization for female pilots called The Ninety-Nines.
Unfortunately, the aviation pioneer mysteriously disappeared during a flight in 1937. Even though was pronounced legally dead two years after her disappearance, her legacy continues to live on today.
Celia Cruz
When Cuban singer Celia Cruz joined forces with the popular band Sonora Matancera in 1950, she had no clue that it would completely change her life. Throughout the following decade, she became one of the most prolific musicians in Latin America.
Hailed as the "Queen of Salsa," Cruz became an influential figure in her country even outside her singing career. She managed to use her voice to advocate for causes and speak out against the violence of Fidel Castro's government.
Benazir Bhutto
The woman on the phone has a compelling story to tell. She was a game-changer in Pakistan politics, having been elected as the first woman prime minister of her country in 1988. Her victory happened after a military coup overthrew her father's government.
What is more astonishing about this history-making leader was that she stepped in and won the open elections just three months after giving birth. Though her time as head of a democratic government in a Muslim majority nation only lasted for a few years, it was more than enough to make a mark in the world.
Margaret Hamilton
It took a village for a man to step on the moon for the first time in 1969. Margaret Hamilton, a software engineer, was among those who made the mind-blowing feat possible. She is also one of the people credited with coining the term "software engineering."
Pictured here was Hamilton posing next to the pile of code that she wrote by hand for the Apollo program. She has since published over 130 papers, proceedings, and reports about sixty projects and six major programs.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana was very much admired as a royal. As such, it is easy to forget she had a life before becoming a part of the British royal family. At age 19, she was actually working as a nursery assistant in a kindergarten in London, England.
A year after this photo was taken in 1980, Diana Spencer tied the knot with the heir apparent to the British throne, Charles, Prince of Wales. Even after their marriage ended, Princess Diana continued to draw media attention. She also kept her advocacies going and became well-known internationally for her charity work.
Susan B. Anthony
Susan B. Anthony proved that age was just a number when she started making an impact as a teenager. Coming from a famous family committed to social equality, she was only 17 when she collected anti-slavery petitions. The young social reformer would go on and turn into a women's rights activist.
Anthony played a huge role in letting women vote. As an early leader in the Women's Suffrage Movement, she traveled around the country and delivered speeches with Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Aretha Franklin
Also known as the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin was always meant to reign supreme in the music industry. Though she started her career singing gospel music, she rose to fame in the soul genre with songs like Chain of Fools, Rock Steady, and the iconic anthem Respect.
During her decades-long career, Franklin was able to sell more than 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She was the very first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Rosa Parks
Rosa Parks was a civil rights activist. She is best remembered for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott. That's because she iconically refused to give up her bus seat despite the rule in Montgomery, Alabama back in the 1950s that the front seats would be given to white passengers.
Park's refusal helped efforts to end segregation in America. The U.S. Congress even gave her the nickname "the first lady of civil rights" and "the mother of the freedom movement."
Lucille Ball
Lucille Ball got her foot in the door in the entertainment industry as a model. She started to perform on stage and eventually made her way onto the screens. Together with her first husband Desi Arnaz, they created the TV sitcom I Love Lucy, which became one of the most beloved shows in television history.
The award-winning actress and comedian became the first woman to run a major television studio, Desilu Productions. She is now considered one of Hollywood’s greatest icons.
Annie Oakley
Annie Oakley was only 15 years old when she first captured the attention of many for being a sharpshooter. The American teenager at the time shocked the audience as she won a shooting contest against experienced marksman Frank E. Butler.
As a child, Oakley learned how to hunt to provide for her poverty-stricken family in Western Ohio. She earned a living by traveling across the country and abroad and showing off her skills with a rifle. She was photographed in 1899 as she tried to shoot over her shoulder using a hand mirror.
Margaret Thatcher
Dubbed as the "Iron Lady," Margaret Thatcher served as Britain's first female prime minister from 1979 to 1990. She was given the nickname by a Soviet journalist for her firm politics and leadership style. That was because she took the seat at a time when her country was facing political disharmony and economic recession.
Thatcher's government obviously appealed to the people since she was the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century. Her policies were eventually called Thatcherism.
Hattie McDaniel
The classic film Gone With the Wind did not only put a spotlight on its lead stars but other cast members too such as Hattie McDaniel. For her portrayal of Mammy, McDaniel bagged the Best Supporting Actress award. This was a huge success since she was actually the first African American to win an Oscar.
McDaniel's talents were not only seen on the big screen (she appeared in over 300 films!) but over the radio and on television as well. She was actually the first black woman to sing on the airwaves in the United States.
Mother Teresa
Since Mother Teresa of Calcutta is best remembered in her iconic white and blue, it might be hard to recognize her in different attire. Plus, some forget that she was once young too. She was born in Albania but lived in India for most of her life.
The famous Roman Catholic nun dedicated the majority of her time and energy lending a hand to the people in need. Together with many other sisters, Mother Teresa made an impact in more than 130 countries for her life-changing charitable works.
Margaret Sanger
Margaret Sanger popularized the term "birth control." As a feminist and women's rights activist, she began to forward her advocacies by writing pamphlets and opening a women's health clinic. She would go on and take her accomplishments to greater heights.
Sanger's biggest achievement happened in 1960. It was when the Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral contraceptive. She was photographed here in 1916 during a court proceeding. This happened after she distributed her journal The Woman Rebel by mail.
Frida Kahlo
Frida Kahlo's controversial works made her a prominent figure in Mexico and the world of art. While she was the wife of another famous Mexican artist Diego Rivera, she made a name for herself as a painter on her own efforts.
Kahlo was photographed here in 1931 while she was doing a mural of a society woman for the San Francisco Stock Exchange. She became the first 20th-century Mexican artist to ever be featured in the Louvre Museum.
Katherine Johnson
Katherine Johnson was one of the great mathematical minds who made NASA's early history such a success. She proved to be a cut above the rest for working as an African-American woman in a white, male-dominated field. Here, she was photographed in 1962 at her desk at NASA Langley Research Center in 1962 in Virginia.
Johnson's work was given the spotlight in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, which was about the pioneering African American women at NASA. Ever the achieve, she lived more than a hundred years on the planet.
Leola N. King
Even on the road, women have proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Take, for example, this woman named Leola N. King who made history as America's first female cop in 1918. Here, she was photographed in Washington D.C. that same year.
King looked confident as she managed the traffic in the bustling city. She wore a striking uniform that represented command too. King also happened to be the wife of another enforcer, Cap. E.H. King.
Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi followed in the steps of her father Jawaharlal Nehru and served as the first prime minister of India. She was actually the first and, to date, the only woman to be elected in the national seat. Gandhi was in office from 1966 to 1974 and 1980 until she passed away in 1984.
Gandhi, who was photographed here in 1963 in New York, was a prime example of a powerful female leader. She took on the national role for over two decades, winning BBC's poll for the "Woman of the Millennium" in 1999.
Althea Gibson
Althea Gibson led the way for other notable tennis players today like Serena Williams. One of the first black athletes to cross the color line of international tennis, Gibson debuted as the first African American woman to play at Wimbledon and win a Grand Slam title.
Gibson was not only talented on the tennis court but also in the golf course. The history-making tennis player and professional golfer was rightfully inducted into the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame.
Kathrine Switzer
Against all odds, Kathrine Switzer emerged as the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967. Her journey to this achievement was filled with challenges such as trainer Jock Semple. The race official tried to forcibly remove her dorsal so she could not compete anymore.
Fortunately for Switzer, her fellow participants stood up for her. The male runners formed a protective curtain around her until Semple was finally removed from the race. Fifty years later, in 2017, finished the race again while wearing the same number: 261.
Harriet Tubman
As someone who had also been in their shoes, Harriet Tubman did everything in her power to help hundreds of slaves escape the South. She extended a hand to them by acting as the "conductor" of the Underground Railroad. Known as the "Moses of Her People," more than 300 slaves found freedom thanks to her.
Tubman also went beyond when she nursed Union troops during the Civil War. As if that wasn't still enough, she accepted spying missions despite the risks.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the British throne in 1952 after her father King George VI passed away. Her Majesty has become well-known for many things and one of those is her immense love for her Corgis. That same year, she was photographed with one of them at Balmoral Castle.
As the Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms, Queen Elizabeth has managed to become Britain’s longest-reigning monarch to date. Aside from her famous family, she continues to rule alongside her beloved furry friends.
Marina Ginesta
This image of 17-year-old social activist Marina Ginesta was one of the most iconic photographs of the Spanish Civil War. Famed photojournalist Juan Guzman took a photo of her on the rooftop of Hotel Colón in Barcelona in 1936. As a result, the French-born Spanish veteran came to prominence.
Ginesta served as a journalist and translator as well during her lifetime. She later shared her thoughts on the picture saying, "It's a good photo. It reflects the feeling we had at that moment. Socialism had arrived, the hotel guests had left. There was a euphoria."
Maya Angelou
Award-winning author Maya Angelou initially gained attention for her acclaimed 1969 memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. It was one of her numerous works which include seven autobiographies, three books of essays, and several books of poetry.
Angelou was also a civil rights activist. She worked with Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X at some point. She is also credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows such as Moon on a Rainbow Shawl and Roots.
Florence Nightingale
Florence Nightingale was a nurse, statistician, and social reformer in England. She served with other British military nurses in Turkey during the Crimean War. Those who needed help with wound or disease would come to her.
The founder of modern nursing, Nightingale earned the nickname "the Lady with the Lamp" for the night rounds she made checking up on her patients. She continued with her work even after the war and became instrumental in improving the army's medical services.
Eleanor Roosevelt
Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest-serving First Lady of the United States. Her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt spent four terms in office, so she was able able to take the role of the first lady to a whole new level. She backed human rights, women's rights, and children's causes.
Roosevelt, who was photographed here in 1941 for the third Inaugural Ball, also sat as chairperson of the U.N.'s Human Rights Commission. She was regarded as "one of the most esteemed women in the world."
Maya Lin
At only 21 years old, Maya Lin was able to hit it big as an architect and artist. She was actually still an architecture student when she won the national design competition for the planned Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1981. Lin was all smiles as she held the final design for the memorial.
As an architect, Lin is not only known for historic memorials but also for her environment-themed works. She prefers to be called a "designer," instead of an "architect."
Rita Moreno
To date, Rita Moreno holds the distinction of being the only Latino to earn the prestigious EGOT awards. This designation is given to people who have brought home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award. The Puerto Rican actress is among the few stars who have achieved this.
Moreno shot to fame after starring in the 1961 film adaptation of The West Side Story. It opened more doors for her in Hollywood movies and the Broadway stage.
Frances Benjamin Johnston
If it were not for Frances Benjamin Johnston, some portraits of Susan B. Anthony, Mark Twain, and many members of the Roosevelt family would not exist today. The photojournalist took some of the astonishing images in history. She made it possible with her wealth and connections.
Johnston's most famous work happens to be a self-portrait. She empowered many women with fascinating photos. These include a lady subject holding a cigarette and a beer in the late 19th century.
Valentina Tereshkova
Valentina Tereshkova worked as a textile factory worker and an amateur skydiver before being selected for the Soviet space program. She was the first and youngest woman to travel to space. The astronaut and engineer went on a solo mission in 1963.
Here, Tereshkova was photographed during a training session aboard a Vostok spacecraft. She had previously stated that if she had enough money, she "would travel to space even as a tourist and she would also go to Mars with a one-way ticket."
Ruby Bridges
At the mere age of six, Ruby Bridges already etched her name in history. She was the first African American child to desegregate an all-white elementary school. She stepped foot in the William Franz Elementary School in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1960.
Bridges and her mother were escorted to school by four federal marshals during her first day at her new school. She grew up to become a civil rights activist and the subject of the painting, The Problem We All Live With by Norman Rockwell.
Annette Kellermann
Australian Annette Kellermann was a professional swimmer, writer, and vaudeville performer. She was one of the first women to wear a one-piece swimsuit. She defiantly donned a "maillot pantaloon" at Boston's Revere Beach.
Though Kellermann saw no problem and chose to pose while wearing it, the authorities went after her for "indecent exposure" in 1907. Many women, however actually found it inspiring so she decided to launch her own fashion line of one-piece bathing suits.
Ella Fitzgerald
Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald was already a familiar name in the music industry when she made history as the first African American woman to win a Grammy Award in 1958. She won not only one but two awards, which were Best Individual Jazz Performance and Best Female Vocal Performance.
Fitzgerald was pictured at Mr. Kelly's nightclub in Chicago, Illinois during a heart-filled performance that same year. Even in red light, the award-winning songstress glowed as she performed in front of a crowd.
Komako Kimura
If the United States had the likes of Susan B. Anthony to fight for women's suffrage, Japan had Komako Kimura as one of its prominent suffragists. Through her literary and theatrical works, the actress and magazine editor shaped the women's rights and women's suffrage movement in Japan.
Pictured here was "Madame Kimura" among the 20,000 suffragists who marched in New York in 1917. Her efforts were not in vain since the 1945 change of election law finally allowed Japanese women to vote.
Gertrude Stein
American writer Gertrude Stein found a permanent home in France. She gained prominence for her Avante-garde prose and for her Parisian salons, which served as a safe space for the Cubist and experimental artists such as Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald. A certified art collector, she was a central figure in the Parisian art world.
Stein's impeccable style of writing was modernist. Some of her notable works include The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, Three Lives, and The Making of Americans.
Margaret Bourke-White
During World War II, Margaret Bourke-White cemented her place in history as the first female war correspondent. She was also the first female photographer to work for Life Magazine, getting her first cover in 1936. From time to time though, she allowed herself to be the one in front of the camera.
In 1942, Bourke-White was photographed sitting atop the engine of a B-17 bomber in England. The American photographer and journalist wore an airforce uniform and held her camera as the subject.
Judy Garland
Judy Garland caught the attention of millions of audiences by playing Dorothy Gale in the classic film The Wizard of Oz. She skyrocketed to international stardom and maintained a career for 45 years. Garland was one of old Hollywood's shiniest stars.
Garland was also a record-breaking singer and host of her own Emmy-nominated television program, The Judy Garland Show. She was inclined in sports such as badminton, swimming, and tennis. She was photographed in 1945 while holding a racket.
Rosalind Franklin
Rosalind Franklin was a British chemist and X-ray crystallographic. She played a significant role in the discovery of DNA. Aside from that, she also devoted her energy to studies involving RNA, viruses, coal, and graphite.
The accomplished scientist directed pioneering work on the molecular structures of viruses after finishing her work on DNA. Franklin continued to work despite being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Though she passed away at the young age of 37, her life-changing contributions continue to live on.
Anna Lee Fisher
Anna Lee Fisher is a former NASA astronaut, physician, and chemist. Formerly married to fellow astronaut Bill Fisher, she is also the mother of two children. In 1984, she earned the title of being the first mother in space. The historic event happened just 14 months after she gave birth!
Six years before being the first mom in space, Fisher was photographed while training at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in 1978. She can be seen wearing a blue NASA jumpsuit, which she rightfully deserved.
Sabiha Gökçen
Like Amelia Earhart, Turkish aviator Sabiha Gökçen also earned a living on the air. At age 23, she already made history as the world's first female fighter pilot. She flew 22 different types of aircraft for more than 8,000 hours over the course of her career in the Turkish Air Force.
Earhart lost her parents at a young age so Mustafa Kemal Atatürk took her under his wing as one of his thirteen adopted children. Atatürk was the founding father of the Republic of Turkey.
Junko Tabei
Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei was at the height of her career in the late 1970s. When she was 35 years old, she became the first-ever woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. It was actually not a smooth ride since she was actually injured in an avalanche a few days before.
Tabei accomplished another achievement in the '90s when she became the very first woman to reach the Seven Peaks, which were the highest points of Earth's seven continents. A mountain range on Pluto was named Tabei Montes in honor of her accomplishments.
Elizabeth Eckford
Elizabeth Eckford is considered an icon of the desegregation struggle in the United States. As part of the Little Rock Nine, she was among the African-American students who were the first to attend Little Rock Central High School in 1957. This came as a result of the Federal Court's order.
Despite the declaration of segregation as illegal, many white students resisted the integration of black students at their schools. Here, Eckford was captured as she tried to ignore the hostile screams and dagger looks of fellow students on her first day.
Angela Georgina Burdett-Coutts
Angela Georgina Burdett-Coutts spent the majority of her life as a philanthropist. She gained a massive amount of wealth after inheriting her grandfather Thomas Coutts' fortune. As one of the most affluent women in London, she decided to help the poverty-stricken people.
Together with Coutts client Charles Dickens, Burdett-Coutts devoted her time to philanthropy. She built homes and shelters for women and financed numerous projects. The humanitarian was the first woman to be given the freedom of the City of London.
Shirley Chisholm
Shirley Chisholm gained national attention as the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress. From 1969 to 1983, she represented New York's 12th congressional district for seven terms. While in office, she led the expansion of food and nutrition programs.
Here, Chisholm was photographed at a voting booth in Brooklyn when she was still running against James Farmer. After calling it a day in Congress, taught at Mt Holyoke College and continued her organizing assemblies related to politics.
Naomi Parker
Remember the iconic photo of the fictional character Rosie the Riveter? War worker Naomi Parker was actually the inspiration behind it. Similar to the "We Can Do It" poster, Parker wore a utility jumpsuit and redhead accessory to pull back her hair.
The "We Can Do It" poster was published in The Saturday Evening Post in 1943. It was an effort to convince women to join the workforce while their husbands were away. After the war, Parker moved on as a waitress.
Jane Goodall
Chimpanzees and animal activists around the world have Jane Goodall to thank for all her massive efforts to prioritize the welfare of the primates. Goodall has spent nearly 60 years doing research on chimpanzees, beginning in the Gombe Stream National Park of Tanzania in 1960.
Throughout her decades-long career as a primatologist and anthropologist, Goodall has provided some of the most groundbreaking insights regarding chimpanzees. She even founded the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots and Shoots program to improve wildlife conservation.
Annie Kenney
Annie Kenney was an English suffragette, feminist, and a leading figure in the Women's Social and Political Union. She even co-founded its first branch in London, England with Minnie Baldock.
Kenney was one of the activists who caught the attention of the press. She was once arrested during a protest in 1913 but she looked unbothered as went on to continue fighting for women's rights. Another famous image of Kenney was when she held a large "Votes for Women" banner with fellow activist Christabel Pankhurst.
Sacagawea
Sixteen-year-old Sacagawea secured her spot in history for her participation in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The young woman accompanied the voyage as an interpreter. She traveled with them from St Louis, Missouri, to the Pacific Northwest.
Thanks to the efforts of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, Sacagawea's story became known to many. She was treated as a symbol of women's worth and independence. As a result, several statues and plaques were founded in her memory.
Gertrude Ederle
Gertrude Ederle made waves in 1926 as the first woman to successfully swim across the English Channel. She learned how to swim as a young girl since her family had a summer cottage in New Jersey. She grew up making a career from this skill.
A competitive swimmer and Olympic champion, Ederle once held world records at the Olympics. The press set their sights on her achievements that she was given the nickname "Queen of the Waves."
Marie Curie
When it came to changing the world, Marie Curie knew more than a thing or two about it. For one, she discovered the chemical elements polonium and radium, even coining the term "radioactivity" itself. She also contributed to finding effective treatments for cancer.
As many people may know, Curie also made history as the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the first person to win a second Nobel Prize. She was first awarded for her contributions to the field of Physics and then Chemistry.
Amy Tan
American author Amy Tan's most famous work is the book, The Joy Luck Club. It delves into the relationship between Chinese women and their Chinese-American daughters. The New York Times best-selling novel attained so much success that it has since been translated into 25 different languages and adapted into a film of the same name in 1993.
Tan's other works have also been adapted into different forms of media. The Bonesetter's Daughter was turned into an opera while Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat was adapted into an animated television show.
Hedy Lamarr
Austrian-born actress Hedy Lamarr was quite the achiever in her heyday. For starters, she was considered a star during the Golden Age of Hollywood, enjoying a career that spanned almost three decades. She was also instrumental in advances in communication technology in the 1940s.
What's fascinating about Lamarr's discoveries was that it led to today's Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth. During World War II, the radio signaling device she co-invented also helped confuse and hinder enemies. It was called the "Secret Communications System."
Sally Ride
Astrophysicist and Stanford-graduate Sally Ride made history as the first American woman to travel to space in 1983. She beat out at least 1,000 other applicants in the NASA astronaut program.
This portrait of Ride was taken at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The accomplished astronaut can be seen wearing the logo of the Challenger Space Shuttle STS-7 mission. She was smiling against a backdrop of an American flag and a model of the shuttle.
Meryl Streep
One of the more recognizable faces on this list, Meryl Streep has made Hollywood history numerous times already. She has won 3 out of a record 21 Academy Award nominations and 9 out of a record 33 Golden Globe nominations. Throughout the years, the A-list actress has only continued to break her own records.
Widely regarded as the "best actress of her generation," Streep was photographed here in 1979. The title does not come as a surprise given her versatility and impressive accents.
Maud Wagner
Maud Wagner may be well-known as one of the first American female tattoo artists but she had more tricks up her sleeves besides putting ink to her clients. Wagner also knew how to entertain audiences since she was also a circus performer.
Having been part of various traveling circuses, Wagner was a veteran aerialist and contortionist. It was actually how she crossed paths with her husband, who actually taught her a lesson in tattooing in exchange for a romantic date.
Grace Hopper
Lieutenant Grace Hopper was one of the few women of her time to earn a Ph.D. in Mathematics. She used everything she learned to come up with a compiler that served as a precursor to the COBOL language. Hopper was also a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy.
Pictured here was Hopper when she was coding problems onto punch tape for feeding into a new calculating machine. The calculator played a significant role in the war.