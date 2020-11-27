Rarely Seen Images From the World's Wildest Natural Disasters

Looking back at the great superstorms, horrific earthquakes, wildfires, and disease outbreaks of our time, you cannot help but feel for the people who were left to cope with the aftermath of such catastrophe. We always have something to learn when a natural disaster strikes.

These events have had a profound impact on the world. Each time, the world tries a little bit harder to respond better and to just be there for one another. Most of all, these events teach us to honor the lives lost and to remember our resolve amidst destruction.