Scariest Bridges You Wouldn't Dare To Cross

If you’re afraid of heights, then you surely have a difficult time crossing any type of bridge. These man-made marvels can make any person’s heart skip a beat. Although generally safe, there are some bridges in the world that would make anyone want to think twice before crossing.

Some of these bridges can be found in the most unimaginable places, but there are still a lot of people who would risk their lives just to cross them. Take a look at some of the scariest bridges in the world. Fair warning, these bridges are not for the faint heart.