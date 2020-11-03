Shirley Temple: The Riveting Life of Hollywood's Most Iconic Child Star

Featured | November 3, 2020

Shirley Temple was Hollywood's most iconic child star. She was a little girl who took the entertainment world by storm through her big personality and undeniable talents. Dubbed "America's Sweetheart," her adorable face served as a symbol of hope at a time when the country needed escape from the Great Depression. 

Photo Courtesy: @IrelandAMVMTV/Twitter

Unlike many other child stars who eventually went off the rails, Temple carved her own path and became more than just a performer. From having a beverage named after her to becoming the youngest Oscar presenter, read on to find out how Shirley Temple charmed her way into the hearts of many people. 

X