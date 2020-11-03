Shirley Temple: The Riveting Life of Hollywood's Most Iconic Child Star

Shirley Temple was Hollywood's most iconic child star. She was a little girl who took the entertainment world by storm through her big personality and undeniable talents. Dubbed "America's Sweetheart," her adorable face served as a symbol of hope at a time when the country needed escape from the Great Depression.

Unlike many other child stars who eventually went off the rails, Temple carved her own path and became more than just a performer. From having a beverage named after her to becoming the youngest Oscar presenter, read on to find out how Shirley Temple charmed her way into the hearts of many people.