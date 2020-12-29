The Cast of Harry Potter Has Significantly Changed Since the Films
Would you believe that it has been almost 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? Yes, it has been that long. From the start, we were brought into the magical world of magic at Hogwarts, where we were introduced to our favorite wizardly community.
Spanning eight films depicting the seven books of J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards and is one of the highest-grossing film series in cinematic history. The cast has grown up, too. Let's look into what they've been doing since appearing in the franchise.
Maggie Smith - Professor McGonagall
We are all familiar with the firm but fair Professor McGonagall. After all, there is nobody who can make us feel like we've done something wrong like her. Still, she was one of the good guys at Hogwarts.
That is why we cannot help but remember her fondly. Maggie Smith played the role to perfection. One of the most decorated actresses of her time, Smith has had a long career spanning several decades. She recently starred as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey.
Robbie Coltrane - Hagrid
Hagrid is a true fan favorite in every sense of the phrase. He is literally the definition of a gentle giant. Hagrid also happened to be one of Harry's greatest allies. He was always loyal to Dumbledore and Hogwarts throughout the entire story.
Harry even relied on Hagrid for protection whenever he needed it. Robbie Coltrane is hardly recognizable without his signature Hagrid beard. He has also taken a break from acting, with one of his more recent roles being a voice actor for the animated film, Brave.
Emma Thompson - Professor Trelawney
Professor Trelawney will always remain one of the most eccentric professors at Hogwarts. Her ability to see the future and rock those super thick glasses with ease will always astound us, mortals. We have actress Emma Thompson to thank for all the great memories of the professor.
Thompson has gone on to do some amazing things, as well. She is one of Britain's most accomplished and celebrated actresses, starring in films like Nanny McPhe and Saving Mr. Banks. She also played Mrs. Potts in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast together with Hermione, Emma Watson.
Gary Oldman - Sirius Black
That is Oscar winner Garry Oldman to you! As Harry's godfather, Sirius Black, Oldman made quite the magical father figure. At first, we all thought he was the one responsible for the death of Harry's parents. We then breathed a sigh of relief when we found out that wasn't the case.
A true shape-shifter in his own right, Oldman eventually won an Oscar for playing the role of Winston Churchill in the film, Darkest Hour. This was a far departure from the long-haired, wand-waving wizard we saw in the Potter franchise.
Robert Pattinson - Cedric Diggory
Okay, people might still remember Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in those Twighlight films. But before that, he shared the screen with Ron, Hermione, and Harry. Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, leaving quite the impression.
He eventually fell victim to the Dark Lord, which abruptly ended his time at Hogwarts. Of course, he will always be remembered as the golden boy, being the Hufflepuff Quidditch captain. Pattinson recently starred in the film, The Lighthouse. Not to mention, he is taking on the role of Batman, too!
Rupert Grint - Ron Weasley
Ron Weasly will always be Harry Potter's beloved best friend through thick and thin. Of course, luck was not always on his side, but at least Harry was. Since starring in the Potter cinematic universe, Rupert Grint has gone on to act in several independent film projects.
He also starred in the British comedy show, Sick Note. Most people today confuse him with English singer Ed Sheeran. Although you won't hear Grint complaining about it! At least he can put that on his resume.
Fiona Shaw - Petunia Dursley
Okay, who could forget our Aunt Petunia? She wasn't all bad, right? Still, she was not good either. Yes, she took Harry in as a baby after he was orphaned, but that did not excuse her treatment of the boy. She never welcomed him into the family.
That is why it is hard to not loathe her. Fiona Shaw went on to land bigger roles outside of the franchise. We can see her on the television show, Killing Eve, a thriller that became one of the surprise hits of 2018.
Jason Isaacs - Lucius Malfoy
We all hated Draco for wanting Harry to go down. However, we later learned that it was actually Draco's father's wishes. His dad just wanted it more than him. Played by Jason Isaacs, Lucius Malfoy was a loyal Death Eater and follower of Voldemort.
He was a villain you loved to hate. Since playing the sinister character, Isaacs has had a long list of roles to his name. While Potter fans will always remember him for his blonde wig, his other films, such as Fury and the Netflix show The OA, have all made his star shine brighter.
Helena Bonham-Carter - Bellatrix Lestrange
Come on, even without the heavy makeup, we can recognize Helena Bonham Carter right away. Love her or hate her in the Potter films, Bellatrix Lestrange was an integral character to Harry's development.
She was a loyal follower to Voldemort and a former member of Slytherin house. Lestrange always spelled trouble for Harry. Bonham Carter could not have played her any better. Nowadays, we can catch a glimpse of her on the Netflix show, The Crown, as she plays royal rockstar, Princess Margaret.
Katie Leung - Cho Chang
Just admit it, we all wanted Cho Chang for Harry. The lovely Ravenclaw house member was originally in love with Cedric Diggory before turning her sights to Harry. They were never meant to last, of course. But she went on to marry a muggle and live a happy life.
Meanwhile, the actress who played her, Katie Leung, has continued to act alongside big names in the industry. One of her latest accomplishments was landing a role in the movie, The Foreigner. She starred in it with Pierce Brosnan and Jackie Chan.
Michael Gambon - Albus Dumbledore
Ah yes, the headmaster of Hogwarts himself, Albus Dumbledore needs to introduction. Suffice to say, the story would be very different without him in the fold. He was vital to Harry's growth as a person. Dumbledore also contributed immensely to the victory over Voldemort.
He was cool and calculated. That is why we love him. Actor Michael Gambon was already one of the more celebrated English actors of his generation even before landing the role. Today, Gambon has taken a step back from acting to focus on his family.
Adrian Rawlins - James Potter
Nobody can argue that the scene where Harry looks into the Mirror of Erised and sees his parents for the first time was one of the saddest moments in the franchise. How cool would've it been to see James Potter alongside his son, Harry?
We will never know. The man behind the character, Adrian Rawlins, has had a pretty successful run outside of being Harry's deceased father. He may have been typecasted at first, but hey, he did land a role in HBO's historical drama, Chernobyl.
Matthew Lewis - Neville Longbottom
Don't worry, Neville, you will catch a break soon enough. He was never that good with magic, to begin with, but at least he was one of the bravest of the bunch. Neville Longbottom came to battle when he was needed the most. He fought Voldemort and his followers, after all.
For the actor who played him, Matthew Lewis, he is now all grown up. Gone are the days of Neville. He stunned the world when he blossomed into the handsome young man we see today. He has since been in films like Me Before You.
Devon Murray - Seamus Finnigan
If we were to rank Harry's friends, Seamus Finnigan would be somewhere between Ron and the others. He was a Gryffindor house member who remained a great companion to Harry whenever he needed one.
We still cannot forget the time when he got the feather blown up in his face instead of levitating. That was priceless! Actor Devon Murray did a lot of growing up after his days as Seamus. He has gotten roles here and there in independent films.
Warwick Davis - Professor Flitwick
Add this professor to the long list of Hogwarts' best educators. Professor Flitwick was a prolific teacher who guided his students as a Charm Master. Do you still recall "Wingardium Leviosa”? Of course, you do. That is probably because of him.
He tried to help the kids with their levitation spells. Actor Warwick Davis, without the Flitwick makeup, has gone on to work on a wide range of interesting projects. He was recently on an episode of Who Do You Think You Are?
David Thewlis - Remus Lupin
Would it really be a magical realm without a werewolf in it? Remus Lupin was part wizard and werewolf in the Harry Potter films. Let's not get into what he really was. Instead, let's remember him for being a Hogwarts graduate who became the best professor for the Defense Against the Dark Arts.
The man who played him, Actor David Thewlis, has had an equally exciting life outside the HP universe, as well. He was on the American comedy show, Fargo. He garnered several awards for it, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
Mark Williams - Arthur Weasley
Now, as the head of the Weasley household, Arthur gave the story more than his red-headed gene. He was a fair man who just wanted to protect his family, as well as Harry, at all costs. It does not get talked about enough how tough and smart he was.
He fought against the Dark Lord and worked at the Ministry of Magic. Actor Mark Williams has been synonymous with comedy. He has been a bit picky when it comes to his roles. One of his latest films was the 2016 action-comedy Golden Years.
Helen McCrory - Narcissa Malfoy
We might not have known Narcissa Malfoy the way we knew her husband and her son. Still, her presence on the screen was as magnetic as they come. She was a true Malfoy, even though she was far from the terror her family was to Harry.
Narcissa put her family first and that showed throughout her run. The real-life Narcissa, Helen McCroy has been acting for decades now. She has transitioned into the stage these days. But that has not stopped her from starring in the television show, Fearless.
Freddie Stroma - Cormac McLaggen
He may not have been the best player out there, but he sure had quite the spirit. Cormac McLaggen set his eyes for Quidditch as a member of the house of Gryffindor. Of course, he was also a big hit with the Hogwarts ladies.
The actor who played him, Freddie Stroma, officially got his big break on Harry Potter. This has led to him getting major roles in productions like Game of Thrones. He played the role of Dickon Tarly in the HBO hit. We expect great things from him moving forward!
Miriam Margolyes - Professor Sprout
As the Head of Herbology, Professor Pomona Sprout protected the delicate ears of the young Hogwarts students, especially when they were learning how to take care of the Mandrake plant. She was named after a plant, as well.
That is pretty fitting, considering that she loved everything about them. Miriam Margolyes has been busy with both her humanitarian projects and her acting career since her days as Professor Sprout. One of her more recent endeavors was Miriam's Big American Adventure.
Jessie Cave - Lavender Brown
Yes, the girl who was obsessed with Ron Weasley deserves a mention, too. Lavender Brown, much to the surprise of everyone, was into our dear Ron. Even Weasley found this strange. She had the gift of foresight, predicting the sad end to her relationship with Ron.
The woman who played her, Jessie Cave, has since become quite the cartoonist. She has published her own book, entitled Lovesick. This was released back in 2015. We are glad to see she is still being creative!
David Bradley - Argus Filch
Nobody wanted to get caught by Argus Fitch. We can tell by the moments when Harry, Ron, and Hermione trembled in terror with the thought of him catching them. Although the caretaker did have a soft side to him.
Just look at how he took care of his cat, Mrs. Norris. Actor David Bradley is not as fearsome as his HP character in real life. He also happens to be a brilliant actor who has landed roles in the British miniseries Les Miserables and even Game of Thrones.
Clemence Poesy - Fleur Delacour
The Tri-Wizard Tournament would not be complete without Fleur Delacour. We really got to see her true side when she stole Bill Weasley's heart. The French witch fell for the older Weasley. She ended up providing him with three lovely children.
Since the end of Harry Potter, Clemence Poesy has made a name for herself in the modeling industry. Well, with those looks, what did we expect? In 2017, she also became a proud mother. She has since taken a break from acting.
Jim Broadbent - Horace Slughorn
Yes, Professor Slughorn was a collector of talented students. He began with Tom Riddle himself. The professor also got on Harry's good graces before the little wizard eventually found out what he had done for Tom.
We all know how he basically helped him split his soul apart into the horcruxes. Actor Jim Broadbent's career went in a different direction after his stint in the HP films. His true passion was always theater. He went on to act in Hans Christian Anderson's play A Very Very Very Dark Matter, as well.
Imelda Staunton - Dolores Umbridge
That pink outfit will haunt us for years. Her signature getup will always be synonymous with her character. Dolores Umbridge may have made life difficult for everyone at Hogwarts, but she was a great teacher.
She was by far the strictest educator at the institution. Imelda Staunton, on the other hand, is much more relaxed than her Harry Potter character. She is a well-respected actress who has won several BAFTAS. She eventually starred in the movie version of the famed series Downton Abbey.
Bill Nighy - Rufus Scrimgeour
Rufus Scrimgeour was the Minister of Magic himself. However, he was still no match for the Dark Lord when he came in and took the ministry from his very hands. He was trained to challenge Voldemort, but even his powers could not take him.
The last time we see him was when he gave Harry, Hermione, and Ron the items from Dumbledore's will. Actor Bill Nighy had already been a household name before the HP films, with hits like Pirates of the Caribbean and Love Actually. He was recently part of GQ's 50 best-dressed men in Britain.
Natalia Tena - Nymphadora Tonks
Nymphadora was a deceitful shapeshifter. She was one of the very few witches who could change her entire appearance. After all, it was a rare gift. Kudos to her for being one of the many who were working hard to keep Harry safe and the Dark Lord at bay.
She and Professor Lupin were quite the item, too. Natalia Tena has remained in the public eye to this day. She has been working on smaller independent projects. This includes her YouTube production, Origin.
Shirley Henderson - Moaning Myrtle
Okay, safe to say, Moaning Myrtle was not a welcomed presence in neither Harry's nor the gang's lives. She made life a living nightmare for them until she became very handy at telling Harry where the basilisk was coming from.
That was when she really helped out. Shirley Henderson was a lot older than her schoolgirl HP persona. These days, she is very busy. She landed roles in films like Stan and Ollie, as well. Those days as Myrtle definitely did her good.
James Phelps - Fred Weasley
The big brother to Ron, Fred loved playing pranks on the younger Weasley. He did so with the help of his twin brother, George. The two were very famous in the house of Gryffindor as first-class troublemakers.
Still, they ultimately stood up to Voldemort when it counted. The twin brothers, James and Oliver Phelps, have become active philanthropists. They have used their fame to promote different causes. The brothers even went skydiving to raise money for cancer research. Now, top that!
Miranda Richardson - Rita Skeeter
If there was anyone who could find drama, that was nosey reporter Rita Skeeter. She was the one who took her quill and gave Harry trouble during the Tri-Wizard Tournament. We have to credit Miranda Richardson for embracing Skeeter's dramatic nature every step of the way.
In real life, the actress has a motto, "another day, another movie." She knows how to keep herself busy, too, landing different roles here and there. One of her most recent projects was the film, Stronger, where she played Patty Bauman.
Daniel Radcliffe - Harry Potter
This was probably the one you all have been waiting for on the list. The boy who lived and grew up to be the young man who defeated Voldemort once and for all became a cultural icon. That is what happens when an entire movie franchise revolves around you.
Daniel Radcliffe did a masterful job. At first, it was pretty hard to shrug off 12 years of playing the character. Since then though, he has only become even more famous with his successful independent films and his Broadway shows.
Tom Felton - Draco Malfoy
While Voldemort was arguably the biggest villain in the franchise, Draco Malfoy was a bad boy himself. The Slytherin House member had always wanted to make life difficult for Harry since the start. His bleach-blonde hair was something else, too.
That definitely added an extra layer to his persona. Tom Felton, the man who played Draco, is not an evil guy at all. He has not exactly been typecasted, but he has had quite a number of villain roles since his HP days. He is just built for it.
Julie Walters - Molly Weasley
We have finally reached Momma Weasley! The head of the clan is anything but demure, okay? She was a powerful witch, after all. Momma Weasley ended up proving her worth during her battle against Bellatrix Lestrange, which she won.
She was the classic doting mother but she was not someone you would not want to mess with. Julie Walter boasted an impressive resume even before the HP franchise. She also added her own musical twist to the Mamma Mia films.
Evanna Lynch - Luna Lovegood
We came to learn that Luna Lovegood of Ravenclaw was one of Harry's greatest allies. She may have had a quirky personality, but she was wise, honest, and loyal, as well. She was devoted to Harry and his cause.
Actress Evanna Lynch grew up in front of the camera because of the role. She has continued to act in films, such as My Name Is Emily. Lynch even appeared in the American dance competition show Dancing with the Stars.
Josh Herdman - Gregory Goyle
Draco Malfoy did not do it alone. He also had his own sidekicks, one of which was Gregory Goyle. Goyle was his faithful best friend and fellow member of House Slytherin. He was presented more as Malfoy's slave than his friend.
Yes, middle and high school were pretty rough. Aside from acting, Josh Herdman found another passion. He stumbled upon mixed martial arts. He is a big fan of jiujitsu and has worked hard to become a professional in the ring.
Timothy Spall - Peter Pettigrew
From being a boy to becoming a rat, Peter Pettigrew eventually became the man who was once a friend to both James Potter and Sirius Black. Sadly, he turned in favor of the Dark Lord and became a serious pain.
He was a disloyal creature who was caught on the wrong side of history. Timothy Spall played the vile character very well. He has since continued his already longstanding acting career. He recently took to the stage in Harold Pinter's play, The Caretaker.
Zoe Wanamaker - Rolanda Hooch
We all remember Rolanda Hooch as the sharp flying instructor. She always had a certain look that just pierced right through you. But make no mistake, she was dedicated to all things Hogwarts and was also a Quidditch referee.
So what has the actress that played her been doing these days? Well, Zoe Wanamaker has come a long way from her days on the Hogwarts field. She has also been in several British productions, too. One of her most memorable was Mr. Selfridge, a series where she plays the role of Princess Marie.
Brendan Gleeson - Alastor Moody
In spite of his battered looks, Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody was a force to be reckoned with. The Scottish wizard had quite the battle scars. He had one leg, one eye, and a part of his nose broken off during the Wizarding Wars.
He was a professor turned protector for Harry, even if he did not get Harry's full trust to begin with. Actor Brendan Gleeson is another household name who became an even bigger star with the HP films. In 2019, he also wrote a song called The Rocky Road to Dublin for the band Dervish.
Afshan Azad - Padma Patil
Ravenclaw house member Padma Patil was a very lucky girl. She danced with Harry, after all. She was a loyal good witch who was part of the cause. Patil ended up fighting alongside the rest of the young wizards and witches against Voldemort.
Afshan Azad played the young girl. She ended up becoming a highly successful model and actress since her time with the HP cast. While her roles have been smaller, she has shown great potential. It won't be too long before she catches her big break!
Ralph Fiennes - Voldemort
Of course, we are going to name him. Here we have Voldemort himself. Ralph Fiennes went through a heavy amount of makeup work before he became the Dark Lord. They also had to remove his nose for the character. This required a lot of CGI and long periods in the makeup chair.
It was all worth it though. After all, he was Harry's biggest foe. To this day, Fiennes has continued to make movies as he had always done. The award-winning actor has been in James Bond's Skyfall, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and various theater productions.
Frances de la Tour - Olympe Maxime
Headmaster Olympe Maxime oversaw the French delegation during the Tri-Wizard Tournament. She proved to be the perfect match for Hagrid, being a half-giant and all. That was a pretty heartwarming moment for all of us.
Safe to say, Miss Maxine was without question the tallest woman in Hogwarts. Meanwhile, for Frances de la Tour, she has earned quite a bit of attention and praise for her work. This includes bagging a Tony Award and three Olivier Awards. Now, that is some talent we better watch out for.
Anna Shaffer - Romilda Vane
Of course, we know that this was the girl who tried to slip Harry Potter a love potion. Romilda Vane may have not had a large role in the franchise, but he definitely played her part. She flattered Harry enough and got Ron into trouble.
Vane was eventually the one who ended up eating the love potion poisoned chocolates. These days, Anna Shaffer has become well-known for her role as Ruby Button in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. She has appeared in several small productions, as well.
Gemma Jones - Madam Pomfrey
You can never downplay Madam Pomfrey's role in the HP story. She was the rescuer of all wounded students at Hogwarts. This actually happened more often than it did before Harry came along. She managed the Hospital Wing, doing so with such ease.
The magical nurse had a few tricks up her sleeve, as well. Gemma Jones is in her 80s now. She has slowed down when it comes to acting. If you ask her about her career, she will always enjoy telling the stories of her past characters.
Kenneth Branagh - Gilderoy Lockhart
Former Ravenclaw student Gilderoy Lockhart went on to have a stellar publishing career. He released several magical books to his name and won the hearts of women across the magical land. Of course, his tales were a load of fairy dust.
But he did teach Harry a few of his tricks. Actor Kenneth Branagh has also become a producer and a director since his HP days. He even played the role of Hercule Poirot in the film Murder on the Orient Express.
Nick Moran - Scabior
She was called a "snatcher" for a reason. Scabior was given the task of finding muggle-born witches and wizards, something that was assigned to her by Voldemort. She was a skilled snatcher who was feared by Hermione and Harry on their search of the horcruxes.
He might be unrecognizable without the makeup, but Nick Moran knows how to clean up well. He even played the leading role in the play, Roaring Trade. Moran has both been in films and in the theater since the franchise ended.
David Tennant - Bartemis Crouch Junior
At the time, Barry Crouch Jr. was the son of the Minister of Magic. He was sent to Azkaban as a follower of the Dark Lord. And thanks to Voldemort, he ended up becoming the first one to ever escape.
Today, we recognize David Tennants' talents because of another role he played. Tennant played the lead role in Doctor Who. The iconic series definitely boosted his celebrity. He has since started his own podcast called David Tennant Does a Podcast With...
Alfred Enoch - Dean Thomas
Another character who did not have a huge role but became very memorable was Dean Thomas. He was a Quidditch legend. The wizard was a half-muggle that made his Gryffindor house better with his unique athletic abilities.
Let us not forget that he was also there to help fight the dark forces. Alfred Enoch joined the theater actors of the United Kingdom after Harry Potter. Nowadays, most people remember him more for his role in the television series, How to Get Away with Murder.
Jeff Rawle - Amos Diggory
Amos Diggory was Cedric's most proud and bereaved father. We caught a glimpse of him as he cheered for his son during the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Sadly, we also remember him for the scene where he sees his deceased son after Voldemort got to him.
That was just tragic. Jeff Rawle was previously known for being in the soap opera Hollyoaks. In addition, he was even on other British shows like Father Brown, State of the Union, and The Durrells in Corfu.
Sean Biggerstaff - Oliver Wood
Thanks to Oliver Wood, Harry Potter learned how to play Quidditch. This came after Professor McGonagall caught him flying without permission. Wood was a Quidditch legend and was the Captain of the team, as well as its Keeper.
The actor that played him, Sean Biggerstaff, went on to launch a successful acting career after the HP films. He landed a few roles thanks to the franchise, as well. Biggerstaff also did some voice work in the audio series Jenny: The Doctor's Daughter, where he played the role of Noah.
Stanislav Ianevski - Viktor Krum
How can we forget the wizard that made Hermione blush and the rest of the guys weak at the knees? Viktor Krum was a Bulgarian wizard who also happened to be the youngest Seeker. He went professional in Quidditch and impressed the magical world.
Now, Stanislav Ianevski looks like someone you do not want to run into. He has been in a few movies after Harry Potter, including Eli Roth's film, Hostel II. He would definitely make it as the big, scary dude in action movies. Wouldn't you agree?
Harry Melling - Dudley Dursley
He might have been annoying at times, but hey, he was still Harry's cousin. Cousin Dudley was both ridiculously spoiled and unnecessarily mean. That is why we loved to laugh at him when we could. He never did share a bond of brotherhood with his batchmates.
But that was more so because of his parents than anything else. Actor Harry Melling has since grown out of Dudley's shadow. He even made an appearance in the Coen Brothers comedy The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
Emma Watson - Hermione Granger
We have finally arrived at the third and final piece of the legendary trio. Hermione Granger was the half-muggle, half-witch who just knew how to outsmart everyone. Harry and Ron may have needed some time to get comfortable with her.
But without her, they would have been lost. Actress Emma Watson is a household name in Hollywood. Some of her most prominent roles since the franchise have been Belle in Beauty and the Beast, as well as become a UN Ambassador.
Eleanor Columbus - Susan Bones
Susan Bones was one of the first to put on the sorting hat at the very beginning of Harry's story. It is also worth mentioning that she had another significant role off the set. And that was being the daughter of the director of the first two Harry Potter films, Chris Columbus.
Eleanor Columbus still has her signature red hair from the franchise, as it is her natural hue. As for her acting career, it seems to be on pause at the moment. She has been relatively quiet since the second Harry Potter film.
Jamie Waylett - Vincent Crabbe
This one rounds out Malfoy's trio. Vincent Crabbe was the son of a death eater who shared the same maniacal views as Draco Malfoy's father. No wonder the connection. Goyle was the last piece of the puzzle.
For Jamie Waylett, he has not been acting since his time on screen with the rest of the magical cast. Unfortunately, he has also had a few run-ins with the law since then. He has gotten himself put on trial on several occasions, as well.
Tiana Benjamin - Angelina Johnson
Gryffindor house member Angelina Johnson made a name for herself at Hogwarts. After all, she was her own captain, leading the Gryffindor Quidditch team during her 7th year at the school. In addition to that, she was part of Dumbledore's Army that helped Harry defeat Voldemort.
The story goes that she actually ended up marrying George Weasley. Actress Danielle Tabor would, later on, star as Chelsea Fox for four years on the show EastEnders. Yes, she has been very busy since the franchise.
Richard Griffiths - Uncle Vernon
We loved Richard Griffiths specifically for his role as the hilariously hated Uncle Vernon. He just did not like having Harry under his wing for some reason. Vernon wanted nothing more than to have his wife and son with him, living a "normal" life.
That just was not the case. After all, raising a young wizard just didn't fit into his vision of a simple life. Griffiths is actually a Tony Award-winning actor who sadly passed away in 2013. He was just 65 years old at the time.
Jamie Yeates - Marcus Flint
Slytherin House member Marcus Flint played on the Quidditch team. As for his one true goal, he just wanted to hit Harry off of his broom. His dark hair and eyes were as terrifying as those teeth. Fortunately, the actor that played him did not have Flint's teeth in real life.
Jamie Yeats is another member of the cast who seems to have disappeared since his time on Harry Potter. Still, we cannot really blame him. Only a chosen few of us get to be in a franchise that big! We would have retired, too.
William Theakston - Terence Higgs
Add Terence Higgs to the list of names of memorable Slytherin Quidditch players. He may not have been as nasty as his classmates during the competition, but he was just as thirsty for the Golden Snitch.
He wanted it more than anything and he was willing to fight Harry to the end for it. Actor Will Theakston has been cast in minor television roles since his Harry Potter days. Eventually, he quit acting altogether to focus on getting his college degree and making music.
Luke Youngblood - Lee Jordan
Ah yes, Lee Jordan was quite the performer. He was the beloved announcer of the Quidditch games and was a good friend of the mischievous Weasley twins, George and Fred. In fact, he even helped them out in coming up with some of the twins' craziest pranks.
Meanwhile, the man who played him, Luke Youngblood, decided to step away from acting after the first two Potter films. He had another passion he wanted to pursue and that was fashion design. Youngblood also appeared on the reality show Project Catwalk.
John Cleese - Nearly Headless Nick
Most ghosts are scary Of course, most ghosts are not Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington. He was once a Gryffindor wizard who is known for being Nearly Headless Nick. As you have guessed, yes, he was nearly decapitated.
He even flexed his near beheading to Ron and Hermione when they first had dinner at Hogwarts. British legend John Cleese was already an icon before the franchise. His most notable starring role was in the Monty Python movies, as well as being the James Bond and Rat Race.
Geraldine Somerville - Lily Potter
Harry's mother, Lily Potter, was not given a ton of screen time during the franchise. But hey, he is just as important as the rest of the cast. We first learned of her long before her passing, as many flashbacks showed her protecting Harry.
She would reappear again towards the middle and end of the story, as Harry went to sacrifice himself to the Dark Lord. Actress Geraldine Somerville has had a busy career outside the HP films. She even played Princess Antoinette in Grace of Monaco.
Christian Coulson - Tom Riddle
Tom Marvelo Riddle was the boy that became the Dark Lord Voldemort. One of the great things about the franchise is that everyone had a distinct backstory to them. Yes, this also includes the sinister Voldermort.
Before he became the darkest wizard to ever roam the land, he was a mere man who wanted to learn the dark arts and gain power. Actor Christian Coulson played the part when he appeared in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Coulson eventually moved to New York City.
Chris Rankin - Percy Weasley
In terms of the most uptight of the Weasley siblings, Percy would without a doubt be ranked first on that list. He was the Head Boy and prefect of Hogwarts, which made him proud but also susceptible to mockery from his peers.
He was not a fan of his other siblings' pranks either. After Hogwarts, he got a job at the Ministry of Magic. This was actually Chris Ranking's first acting job. Previously, he only acted in school plays. Since the HP films, he co-founded his own theater company, the Painted Horse UK.
Hugh Mitchell - Colin Creevey
Little Colin Creevey was the little kid who could not stop taking photos of young Harry. He even got himself petrified by the basilisk because of his own curiosity. Colin is another wizard who joined Dumbledore's Army when it came time to join forces.
For the actor who played him, Hugh Mitchell, this was his very first acting job. Since then, he has been in films like The Da Vinci Code, Waking the Dead, and Nicholas Nickleby. Some people have all the luck!
Charlotte Skeoch - Hannah Abbott
We cannot just look past the role of Hannah Abbot. She had a small role, but she was still in the HP spotlight. As a member of the Hufflepuff House, she was the same age as Harry and the rest of the gang.
She also fought in Dumbledore's army after she was pulled out of school because of her mother's passing. Abbott eventually ended up with Neville Longbottom. Actress Charlotte Skeoch switched to a dancing career soon after. She then became a journalist before ending up as an English teacher.
Edward Randell - Justin Finch-Fletchley
Yes, Justin Finch-Fletchley, we get it. Hogwarts was not your first choice. He made this clear to anyone who would listen to him in the Hufflepuff House. “My name was down for Eton, you know. I can’t tell you how glad I am I came here instead,” he would say to his friends.
Safe to say, he was a stuck-up kid, but at least he came down to join Dumbledore's Army without hesitation. Edward Randell ended his acting career after the franchise and turned his sights to music. He joined the band, The Swingles.
Michelle Fairley - Mrs. Granger
We only saw her for a brief moment during Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1. However, Hermione's mother, Mrs. Grander, left quite the impression on us. We saw her in the scene where Hermione removes herself from her parent's memories before going off to battle Voldemort.
Actress Michelle Fairley has since made a name for herself as Catelyn Stark in HBO hit series, Game of Thrones. She has also appeared in the show, Suits, as Ava Hessington. That is how you transition into stardom.
Frank Dillane - Tom Riddle
We were blessed with two young Riddles and one Lord Voldemort. Frank Dillane was the first actor to play the role of the youngest Tom Riddle. We catch him when he was just beginning to understand his magical prowess.
This was back when he was still scared of his potential. Dumbledore took him under his wing, but even he underestimated the manipulative young boy. Professor Slughorn made things 10 times worse. Frank has since gone on to play Nick Clark in the show Fear the Walking Dead.
Pam Ferris - Aunt Marge
Suffice to say, Harry was never a big fan of Aunt Marge. That is probably why we saw her turn into a giant balloon floating away after dinner. Marge was Vernon's younger sister, who was arguably the person who hated Harry the most.
Pam Ferris practically owned the character, as well. One of her major roles was as Ms. Trunchbull in the famed 1996 movie Matilda. Her post-Potter roles, on the other hand, include Mrs. Faulker in the 2019 film Tolkein.
George Harris - Kingsley Shacklebolt
We can all agree that things got pretty hectic for Harry in Order of the Phoenix. It was then that we were introduced to Kingsley Shacklebot. He was one of the few wizards who knew that Sirius wasn't the danger we thought he was.
Sirius was just trying to protect him, after all. Shacklebot was also the one to lie to the Ministry to try and keep them from knowing the truth. George Harris definitely deserves credit for his acting chops. Since the HP films, he has had major parts in films like the thriller, The Heavy.
Kathryn Hunter - Mrs. Arabella Figg
We can safely conclude that Mrs. Arabella Figg was a sort of guardian angel for Harry. Her cat-lady looks fooled us at first. We came to learn how vital she was as a member of the Order of the Phoenix. She lived just a couple of houses down from the Dursley's.
Figg also made sure to always look after Harry. Actress Kathryn Hunter was already an acclaimed theater actress during her run with the franchise. Recently, she has appeared in two dramas produced by the BBC.
Suzie Toase - Alecto Carrow
Listen, none of us want any smoke coming from Alecto Carrow. She is not someone you want to mess with. When she showed up in the last two Potter movies, she meant business. She fought during the first Wizarding War.
Carrow eventually hid when Voldemort was weakened after trying to kill Harry. She later fought together with the Dark Lord again. After appearing in the films, Suzie Toase returned to her first love: the theater. She has been keeping a low profile ever since.
Ralph Ineson - Amycus Carrow
Amycus Carrow was another Voldemort loyalist. He was part of the Death Eaters and, much like Alecto, he went into hiding after the Dark Lorde's curse of baby Harry backfired on him. Amycus waited patiently in the shadows of the regular world.
He waited until the right time to rejoin forces with Voldemort. Harry ended up cursing Amycus with a Crucio spell. Actor Ralph Ineson also happened to join the cast of Game of Thrones after the Potter films. He starred as Dagmer Cleftjaw.
Rhys Ifans - Xenophilius “Xeno” Lovegood
Xeno Lovegood was more important than most people realize. He was the editor of The Quibbler, Luna's father, and the storyteller of the deathly hallows. When Luna was taken, he was beside himself. That is why when Harry and his friends come to ask questions, they are met with quite a tale.
This led them to face the Death Eaters later on. Actor Rhys Ifans has long been known for his roles in movies like Hannibal Rising and Little Nicky. He has also been in productions such as The King's Man.
David O’Hara - Albert Runcorn
There was a time when Harry, Ron, and Hermione took a potion to look like members of the ministry. They did so to gain access. Harry changed into Albert Runcorn, who was a high-ranking man in the ministry and was feared by those around him.
Of course, veteran actor David O'Hara did a fantastic job. People might remember him for his role in Braveheart. In his post-Potter days, he starred in The Professor and the Madman with Sean Penn and Mel Gibson.
Steffan Rhodri - Reginald Cattermole
Ronald Weasley became Reginald Cattermole when he took the potion that Hermione made. Cattermole had worked at the Magical Maintenance Department. He was also married to one of the women who worked at the ministry.
The said lady was being interrogated for being half-muggle. Steffan Rodri may have only had a small role, but that certainly did not stop him from catching the attention of various production companies. He went on to act in the British sitcom Gavin and Stacey.
Julianne Hough - Gryffindor Student
Yes, she did not have any credits to her name in the first movie. But actress and dancer Julianne Hough was seen cheering during the sorting hat ceremony in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She was in the Gryffindor house, as well!
Fortunately, she has forged her own path outside the franchise. Hough has gone on to be quite the celebrity. She became a professional dancer. People still remember her from Dancing with the Stars. She was also in the recent remake of Footloose.
Peter Mullan - Corban Yaxley
It is no understatement to say that Corban was a villain. Anybody who sympathized with Voldemort and did his bidding should not be absolved. He was also the one who stood by idly as he watched Snape kill Dumbledore.
We eventually learned he was found by the good ones and sent back to Azkaban. Actor Peter Mullan is known to collect various acting accolades over the course of his career. He even earned himself a Best Actor award in the Cannes Film Festival for his work in My Name Is Joe.
Scarlett Byrne - Pansy Parkinson
Pansy Parkinson was not exactly a fan of Harry Potter's. Let's not forget that she was actually the one who had suggested the other students turn Harry in to Voldemort. That was just evil. She was a plain bully and many people hated her because of it.
Parkinson, as expected, was in Slytherin house, of course. Scarlett Byrne did a good job with her part. She went on to act in smaller productions in the United Kingdom. Nowadays, she is a new mother who is focusing on her family.
Ellie Darcey-Alden - Lily Potter
We finally get to see a young Lily Potter in a flashback. Who was the girl we saw? This smiling little kid here. We see a young Lily befriending a young Snape at the time before she is swept up into the arms of her father, James Potter.
You could tell she was a Potter just by looking at her eyes. Actress Ellie Darcey-Alden had both the red hair and the smile to pull the role off. Since appearing in the franchise, she has gone on Doctor Who and has focused on competitive dancing.
Elarica Gallacher - Muggle Waitress
Being a muggle does not mean you cannot make an impact in Harry's world. That was what this muggle waitress proved when she flirted with Harry during the sixth film. To Harry's disappointment, Dumbledore stood in his way by arriving just in time to take Harry off somewhere.
For all we know, she and Harry could've gotten coffee instead. Elarica Gallacher played the part too well. She has been part of numerous productions ever since. She even appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and the show A Discovery of Witches.
Helena Barlow - Rose Granger-Weasley
At the end of the Harry Potter franchise, we see a little bit of what the future holds for Harry, Ron, Hermione, and even Malfoy. We can see their children. Ron and Hermione see their lovely Rose Granger-Weasley off to her first day at Hogwarts.
Rose had her dad's signature red hair, too. She was a true Weasley! Actress Helena Barlow played Rose in the final film. Her red hair made her practically a shoe-in for the role. Although she did have a lot of experience before she joined the cast.
Shefali Chowdhury - Parvati Patil
Much like Harry, Hermione, and Ron, Parvati Patil was sorted into House Gryffindor. She had the privilege of standing by Harry's side. She was also there to fight when it was time to stand up against Voldemort. Radcliffe even pointed out how beautiful the actress was when he shared a scene with her.
Shefali Chowdhury was still studying when she was offered the role. It was her big break. Since her days with the franchise, she has acted in a few short films, as well as the Stephen King thriller I Am the Doorway.
Daphne de Beistegui - Lily Luna Potter
After the demise of Voldemort, we see Harry and Ginny end up together. They made the perfect match. After a few years, we see them as adults. We are then welcomed with the sight of the couple's daughter, Lily Luna Potter.
She cannot wait to go to Hogwarts, as well. Her brother went first though. Daphne de Beistegui was a little girl when she was cast in the role while Radcliffe had gotten a little bit older. de Beistegui took a step back from acting and has lived a pretty quiet life ever since.
Kelly Macdonald - Lady Grey
Lady Grey was a very important ghost to the Harry Potter franchise. Harry meets with her every time he needs to know where his mother's diadem is. Of course, Harry had to prove himself a little bit. She was not so sure at first whether he was just another one of those mean boys who wanted a good grade.
At least Harry explained himself well. For that, she gave him a clue. Kelly Macdonald played the ghost as beautifully as possible. We have since seen her in films like No Country for Old Men, Trainspotting, and more.