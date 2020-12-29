The Cast of Harry Potter Has Significantly Changed Since the Films

By Bryce Surren

Would you believe that it has been almost 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? Yes, it has been that long. From the start, we were brought into the magical world of magic at Hogwarts, where we were introduced to our favorite wizardly community. 

Photo Courtesy: Gareth Davies/Getty Images

Spanning eight films depicting the seven books of J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards and is one of the highest-grossing film series in cinematic history. The cast has grown up, too. Let's look into what they've been doing since appearing in the franchise. 

