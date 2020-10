A staple of the band’s live shows,"Gimme Shelter" is one of the Rolling Stones' most popular and intriguing songs to date. It debuted as the opening track of the Stones' "Let It Bleed" album, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

So much so that even the great Martin Scorsese used it in three of his films. Written by Keith Richards, the song is said to be about the demise of the swinging '60s and the horrors of the Vietnam War.