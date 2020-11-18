The Mickey Mouse Club: What Happened to Disney's Mouseketeers?

The Mickey Mouse Club is one of those television shows that many generations have come to love. Created by Walt Disney himself, the hit series was on the air intermittently from 1955 to 1996. It even made a short-lived comeback in 2017. Together with legendary host Jimmie Dodd, an ever-changing cast of young performers called the Mouseketeers were the ones who gave life to the different segments of the variety show.
From the original cast led by Annette Funicello and Johnny Crawford to the succeeding revivals featuring the likes of Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling, let's find out what happened to our beloved Mouseketeers during and after their stints on The Mickey Mouse Club.