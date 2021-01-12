The Most Beautiful Woman In the World Is...

Penn Badgley and Ryan Reynolds definitely didn’t fall for Blake Lively when she was their leading lady because she is unattractive. We’re pretty sure they were smitten by her because of her gorgeous face and irresistible charm.

Photo Courtesy: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Rising to fame thanks to her role as Serena Vanderwoodsen in the hit TV series Gossip Girl, Lively dated her co-star Penn Badgley for three years until they called it quits. She then met Ryan Reynolds when she was cast as his leading lady in the film Green Lantern. The two of them currently have three kids together who are just as good-looking as the both of them.