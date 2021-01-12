The Most Beautiful Woman In the World Is...
Everywhere we look, we are surrounded by gorgeous women, and the most beautiful of them all can be found in the film industry. The beauty of female celebrities has wowed us since time immemorial.
Although every single one of them is attractive in their own way, there are those whose beauty stands out above the rest. From the big screen to the catwalk, we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful women we’ve ever laid eyes on. Take a look to see who they are...
50. Miranda Kerr
It comes as no surprise why Miranda Kerr is one of the most successful models in the whole world. Known as the first Australian to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Kerr has dominated the fashion industry without much effort thanks to her natural charm and appeal.
Aside from modeling, Kerr has also written a self-help book titled Treasure Yourself: Power Thoughts for My Generation. Her success in the world of modeling led her to become on the highest-paid models in the world.
49. Emma Stone
Emma Stone’s wit and charm is what led her to become one of the most famous Hollywood actresses today. Starting with a Powerpoint presentation, aptly titled Project Hollywood, Stone, who was then only 14 years old at the time, managed to convince her parents to send her to Hollywood, be homeschooled, and start auditioning for various TV shows and films.
It was a long-shot but her parents agreed. Now, she’s a stunning A-list actress with a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination under her belt.
48. Penelope Cruz
There’s no doubt that Spanish women are some of the most attractive women in the world, and one of them is Hollywood actress, Penelope Cruz. Tinseltown is lucky to have someone as beautiful and as talented as Cruz. At the age of 46, she looks as if she’s still in her 20s.
In fact, she’s been given the nickname “Spanish Sorceress” in her home country because it looks as if she doesn’t age. But physical looks aside, Cruz is perhaps one of the best actresses in the film industry. She has starred in countless films such as Vanilla Sky, Gothika, and Loving Pablo.
47. Nazanin Boniadi
You might recognize this star’s pretty face in films such as Iron Man, Ben-Hur, and Hotel Mumbai. Although she has starred in supporting roles in these big-screen movies, Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi was a regular on the television show Homeland.
She has also appeared in other TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother and Scandal. Overall, she may still be considered a newbie in the acting industry, but Boniadi is already making waves as one of the most beautiful women in the world.
46. Natalie Portman
This list won’t be complete without the famous Natalie Portman in it. She’s one of the actresses that can shift from feminine roles to strong woman roles.
But apart from her award-winning performances in various films such as Star Wars, Thor, and Black Swan, Portman is also highly active in fighting for animal rights and activism. In fact, she has been supporting anti-poverty activities and is an active member of The Village Banking Campaign which helps families and communities lift themselves out of poverty.
45. Shay Mitchell
Many would recognize Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields from pretty Little Liars or Peach from the Netflix series You, but not many people know that this actress is also actually a successful entrepreneur.
That’s right, even though she’s already a famous actress, Mitchell has managed to squeeze in starting a travel and lifestyle accessories company called BEIS despite her hectic schedule. Yes, she’s undoubtedly pretty, but she earned herself a spot on our list because she’s all that and more.
44. Zooey Deschanel
For the longest time, Zooey Deschanel’s beauty has captivated people from all over the world. Ever since we saw her in 500 Days of Summer, Deschanel has become the woman of every guy’s dreams and the ultimate idol that many women look up to.
But it’s not just her beauty that caught our attention, it’s her sense of humor as well which she was able to display in films such as Elf and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. There’s nothing this woman can’t do.
43. Kristen Stewart
She wasn’t cast as Isabella Swan for nothing. Edward Cullen fell in love not just with her pretty face but also because of her kind heart. What better actress to portray that role than the ever gorgeous Kristen Stewart herself?
Before she was even cast in the titular role, Stewart played supporting roles in other movies such as Zathura. Her beauty was finally noticed when the people behind the production of Twilight saw her uncanny resemblance with the novel’s protagonist.
42. Taylor Hill
While most women would bloom at a later stage in their lives, American model Taylor Hill’s beauty managed to shine through at a very young age. At 24 years of age, Hill became one of the youngest Victoria’s Secret Angels in existence.
Hill, who started her modeling career at the age of 19 years old, obviously wowed talent scouts because of her innocent looks and innate charm. Throughout her career, she has modeled for big fashion lines such as Versace and Michael Kors. Now that's truly something!
41. Nathalie Emmanuel
It’s not just Nathalie Emmanuel’s gentle eyes that makes her beautiful, but it’s pretty much everything about her. If you ask her though, her best asset would have to be her hair, which she describes as her “crowning glory.”
Best known for her role as Missandei in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, Emmanuel started her acting career in theatrical shows such as The Lion King. When her career skyrocketed after Game of Thrones, the actress continued appearing in other notable shows including Maze Runner and The Fast and the Furious film franchise.
40. Adriana Lima
When you hear the name Adriana Lima, the words beautiful and model are probably the first words that would come to your mind. That’s because she was named as the Most Valuable Victoria’s Secret Model in 2017 and was the longest running model of the clothing line.
Because of her reputation as a valuable Victoria’s Secret model, she was also declared as the world’s second highest-paid model since 2014. Apart from her life strutting down the catwalk, Lima is also known for being activity when it comes to doing charity work. She’s not only beautiful, she’s kind-hearted too!
39. Amanda Seyfried
She’s been a leading lady for countless times now, and it’s not hard to see why. Amanda Seyfried’s long blonde hair, gorgeous eyes, and overall girl-next-door look is the perfect definition of what a leading lady should look like.
You’ve seen her in countless films including Mean Girls, In Time, Dear John, Letters to Juliet, Mamma Mia, and Les Misérables, yet each time she appears in a different movie, she portrays the characters she’s playing without any difficulty. She acts, she sings, what more could you ask for?
38. Marion Cotillard
One look at Marion Cotillard and you’ll see nothing but glamor and sophistication from head to toe. But behind all the elegance she shows is a humble woman who does nothing but fight for the world she lives in.
Unknown to many, Cottilard isn’t just an award winning actress but also an active environmentalist. She also became a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France in 2010, and was promoted to Officer in 2016. This is one woman you’ll definitely want to look up to.
37. Zoe Kravitz
If you’ve watched films such as X-Men, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Divergent, then you’ll know how hauntingly beautiful Zoe Kravitz is. Looking at her mom, Lisa Bonet, who looks a lot like her by the way, you can clearly see that beauty is in their genes.
Kravitz, much like her parents, is a big star in Hollywood, and big stars often get the most exposure. Aside from starring in the films we mentioned, Kravitz is also a fashion model and musician. Is there anything she couldn’t do?
36. Jennifer Lawrence
If you ask anyone who their favorite Hollywood actress is, quite a few of them would most likely say it’s Jennifer Lawrence. Ever since she was cast as the lead character of Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen, she has managed to gain a lot of fans and became one of the most in-demand actresses in Tinseltown.
Aside from Hunger Games, the actress has also starred in X-Men and Passengers. Despite the serious characters she plays, fans of J-Law would know how funny and straightforward she is.
35. Cate Blanchett
Tall, slender, and with flowing red (or blonde) hair, there’s no question about why Cate Blanchett is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. This Australian-born actress is oozing with finesse and confidence, which explains why she is often given roles that portray strong women.
She has starred in numerous films that helped launch her as one of the greatest actresses in the world such as Lord of the Rings, Thro: Ragnarok, Elizabeth, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
34. Sofia Vergara
If you’ve managed to catch the eye of Joe Manganiello, one of the hottest men in the world, then there’s no doubt that you’re one of the most beautiful women in the world. Unfortunately, that title has already been claimed by Sofia Vergara.
Many people are surprised to find out that the actress is already 48 years old. We often see her in television shows such as Modern Family. With all that exposure on the small screen, Vergara has been the highest paid actress in American television for eight consecutive years, from 2013 to 2020.
33. Cardi B
Cardi B may be one of the most controversial stars in America, but she’s also certainly one of the most attractive ones. Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B is one of the few women in the world who boldly broke the stigma that men are the only ones who should be rapping.
Every person who listens to music these days would know that Cardi B is a skilled rapper, who some would say is even better than more tenured rappers in the industry. All we can say at this point is, “you go girl!”
32. Bella Hadid
If you don’t believe that Bella Hadid is one of the most beautiful women in the world, then you mgiht want to refer to the Golden Ratio of Beauty which claims that the model’s face is 94.35% perfect. Now, we’re not forcing you to believe that, but it’s quite hard to beat mathematical data.
But even before she was recognized for having a perfect face, Hadid has already been strutting the catwalk along with her sister Gigi Hadid, who is an equally beautiful woman as her. We guess some people are just born into beautiful families.
31. Keira Knightley
It’s not just her British accent that made us all fall in love with her but it’s also her strikingly good looks. There’s no doubt that Keira Knightley is well-known in the film industry thanks to the unforgettable roles she played in movies like Pride and Prejudice, Pirates of the Carribean, and Atonement.
Her starring roles in these various films earned her nominations for two British Academy Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three British Independent Film Awards, and two Academy Awards. She also earned the nickname "Queen of Period Pieces" for her portrayal of characters from period dramas.
30. Jameela Jamil
Like many of the beautiful women on our list, English model and actres Jameela Jamil is not just talented in acting but is also a fearless activist. Originally, Jamil had no plans of becoming an actress. When she moved to Los Angeles in 2016, she wanted to become a screenwriter.
Obviously, she was too pretty to keep her face hidden behind the limelight. She eventually auditioned for the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place, where she landed the role of Tahani Al-Jamil, and the rest was history.
29. Alicia Vikander
This Swedish actress is far more than just a pretty face, but she has also received extensive training in ballet and dancing ever since she was a little girl. If not for an accident which happened when she was around 16 years old, she would have never even thought of venturing into acting.
Although what happened to her is unfortunate, at least it paved the way for her to become a celebrity. Her performances earned her an Academy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as a nomination for two Golden Globe Awards and three British Academy Film Awards.
28. Irina Shayk
There must have been something so striking about Irina Shayk for her to become the first Russian model to be featured on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Ranked by models.com as an “Industry Icon,” Irina Shayk is recognized as one of the most well-known models in the whole world.
Her beauty is so captivating that a person from a local modeling agency urged her to join the Miss Chelyabinsk 2004 beauty contest, which she won. Maybe that person thought that such a beautiful face should not be hidden from everyone else?
27. Emmanuelle Chriqui
This Canadian actress is no doubt one of the most beautiful women you would ever lay eyes on thanks to her Moroccan lineage. Emmanuelle Chriqui’s charm and appeal have landed her various roles in numerous films. She rose to fame when she starred on HBO's Entourage as Sloan McQuewick.
She also appeared in films like You Don't Mess with the Zohan, where she plays the role of Adam Sandler’s love interest, Dalia. Indeed, Emmanuelle Chriqui is truly one of the most attractive actresses of her time, and we bet she’ll be starring in more films soon enough.
26. Eva Green
With her dark hair, deep set eyes, sexy smile, and banging body, it’s no wonder why Eva Green is always given daring roles in the films she stars in. From Queen Sibylla in Kingdom of Heaven, to Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale, it seems as though this French actress is the perfect star to portray the role of strong and powerful women in movies.
Starting out in theater, Green eventually ventured into Hollywood and turned out to be immensely successful. Although she starred in mainstream films, Green prefers doing independent films.
25. Mila Kunis
Not only is Mila Kunis an attractive celebrity, but she's certainly a crafty one too. She is best known for appearing in the television series, That '70s Show, which she was never meant to appear in in the first place. Kunis, who was only 14 years old at the time she was cast, told the producers she was about to turn 18, but didn't say when.
In order to be part of the cast, one has to be of legal age. The producers didn't question her, but they didn't believe her either. Still, they went with their gut feeling and gave Kunis the role she auditioned for. Now, she's one of the most beautiful women in the industry and the entire world.
24. Cobie Smulders
Her role as television reporter Robin Scherbatsky on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother is really what carved the path toward Cobie Smulders' success in the film industry. It was in this TV show that we were introduced to her charm and beauty. Lucky for us, the show became a huge hit which is why we're seeing a lot more of Smulders in other films.
She is also known as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films The Avengers, which is her biggest role as of today. With her good looks and talent in acting, there's no doubt that we'll be seeing more of her in future films.
23. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o really made a name for herself when she starred in the Oscar-winning film 12 Years A Slave. Although she was the daughter of a Kenyan politician, Nyong'o enjoyed being part of the film industry, even starting out as part of a production crew.
Seeing how much she liked acting, and after being inspired by the famous Hollywood actor Ralph Fiennes, the Kenyan-born celebrity started to pursue a career in acting until she landed her breakthrough role in 12 Years A Slave. After being recognized as a talented and beautiful actress, Nyong'o has been cast in several other films such as Get Out and Black Panther.
22. Rihanna
Known for being an avocate of equality and promoting all types of beauty through her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has definitely come a long way from simply singing hit songs and starring in music videos. This singer who hails from Barbados has captivated the audience ever since she released one chart topper after another.
Rihanna rose to fame after the success of her song Pon De Replay. Her cameo in the film Bring It On:All or Nothing, where her song was part of the track, was the singer's first appearance in a movie. Due to her newfound talent in acting, she starred in several more films, including Ocean's Eight.
21. Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey is one of the more underrated beauties in our list. Since she is mostly visible in her music videos, only a few people are able to appreciate just how good-looking and talented she truly is. At a very young age, Del Rey already had a problem making friends with other kids in school according to her family.
Most of the emotions she felt as a young girl is what influenced the music she makes today. Her songs are noted for their often melancholic tunes, which caught other people's attentions and turned Del Rey into one of the most successful singers of our time.
20. Anne Hathaway
Every little girl has dreamed of becoming a princess at least once, and when Anne Hathaway was cast as Mia Thermopolis in the film Princess Diaries, it became the start of her successful career in Hollywood. Of course, the role of Princess Mia isn't supposed to be just handed out to anyone.
While the character was an ugly duckling at first, she blossomed into a beautiful young lady later on, a look that Hathaway possessed. Her doe eyes and sense of humor matched what the producers of the show were looking for, and since then, she has become one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood.
19. Rachel McAdams
No one would dare question Regina George's beauty, just as no one would also dare question Rachel McAdams' beauty. The actress, who was branded as Hollywood's It girl at the time, was considered one of the most gorgeous stars in the industry, thus she was cast in other leading roles after the success of her film with Lindsay Lohan.
Aside from Mean Girls, which launched McAdams' career, she also starred in films like Sherlock Holmes, The Notebook, and Time Traveler's Wife.
18. Mahira Khan
There’s just something about Middle Eastern women that is simply captivating. Another woman of Middle Eastern descent on our list is Mahira Khan, who hailed from Pakistan. Although she was born there, Khan actually studied in the University of Southern California. After a few years, she stopped studying and went back to her home country to pursue a career on television.
Her decision to do so was a success since she landed her first film debut a few years later. She appeared in film such as Bol, which is one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Pakistan. She is also named the most beautiful woman in Pakistan and one of the 10 sexiest women in Eastern Eye.
17. Emilia Clarke
Holding various titles such as Mother of Dragons, the Queen of the Andals, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, and Brekaer of Chains, among others, the actress that was going to be cast as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones had to be able to look and enact the part, something which Emilia Clarke was able to successfully do.
Apart from this role, Clarke can also shift to more toned down parts, such as in the romantic films Me Before You and Last Christmas.
16. Jourdan Dunn
Since she comes from Syrian, Jamaican, and Grenadan descent, many people agree that Jourdan Dunn’s beauty is just breathtaking. At the young age of 16, this British girl has made her runway debut in the New York shows, walking down the catwalk for designers such as Marc Jacobs and Polo Ralph Lauren, among others.
Her beauty was truly one of a kind, and Dun was eventually named as the new face of Maybelline New York in 2014. She is even considered to be one of this generation's supermodels, a title which has been claimed by only a few models throughout history.
15. Emily Ratajkowski
Her name may be hard to pronounce, but even if it weren’t, you’d still be at a loss for words once you see how gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski is. She rose to prominence after she starred in Robin Thicke’s music video for his song Blurred Lines. Many people couldn’t get enough of her dance moves and her beautiful face.
Eventually, she tried out her luck in modeling and became the cover of the 2014 and 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. While her modeling career was quite successful, EmRata started auditioning for films. Her most notable role to date is We Are Your Friends starring alongside Zac Efron.
14. Alexandra Daddario
If you’ve seen movies such as San Andreas and Baywatch, then you must have noticed the actress with dark hair, grey eyes, and a banging body. That happens to be Alexandra Daddario. Honestly speaking, she’s quite hard to miss due to her incredible beauty.
She first appeared in more conservative teenage roles in the Percy Jackson movies and True Detective. Eventually, she tried more mature roles until she was cast in the remake of Baywatch where her beauty truly shined through.
13. Kat Dennings
Ever since she was cast as one of the two main characters in the CBS show 2 Broke Girls, Kat Dennings has managed to draw the people's attention to her. Her dark hair and pale complexion are just some of her physical qualities that make her hard to forget. Top it off with some of her 2 Broke Girls humor and you're sure to have a winner.
Thanks to the success of this comedy series, Dennings went on to star in other blockbuster hits such as Thor. However, her career goes way back in 2005 when she starred in the move The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
12. Emma Watson
Like her famous character in Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Emma Watson is also equally smart and beautiful. Her role as one of Harry Potter's bestfriends is what ultimately launched her to fame, with others even agreeing that she's more famous than her other co-stars in the film series.
After her stint in the Harry Potter films, Watson has continued with her acting career, starring in other big films such as Little Women, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Beauty and the Beast.
11. Gal Gadot
The audition for the role of Wonder Woman was no joke. Hundreds of women auditioned for the role but none of them made an impact quite like Gal Gadot did. The Israeli actress started getting attention when she won the 2004 Miss Israel beauty pageant at the age of 18.
Since then, she started auditioning for films. Although she was given small parts at first, she managed to crawl her way up to the top of her game and landed the role of Diana Prince, a role which skyrocketed her career. Her beauty and her fearlessness, thanks to her military training, helped her land the covted role.
10. Priyanka Chopra
Being the wife of a Jonas brother must have definitely silenced all the people doubting Priyanka Chopra's beauty. As the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is considered as one of India's highest-paid and most popular celebrities.
Thanks to her beauty pageant win, rumor of Chopra's beauty eventually reached Hollywood until she made it one of the biggest and most well-known stars today. It's no wonder why she caught the eye of Nick Jonas. Just take a look at those big eyes and dark hair.
9. Beyoncé
Of course, this list won't be complete without Queen Bey. Ever since her Destiny's Child days, many people have already noticed her potential in being a huge singing sensation as well as one of the most beautiful women in the world.
As a young lady, Beyoncé was already quite attractive and was a natural performer. She felt confident performing in front of crowds, which is evident in the way she performs for her fans. That confidence and audience impact is what makes her unbelievably irresistible.
8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Another beauty pagenat winner on our list in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, a lot of doors and opportunities opened up for the beauty queen, until she eventually started becoming more visible in the media and then the film industry.
Bachchan has appeared in over 46 films in five languages and has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. Even though she didn't make it to the top of our list, the media has often cited her as the most beautiful woman in the world.
7. Halle Berry
For the longest time, Halle Berry has been the object of many men’s fantasies. At 54 years old, it seems as though men still feel the same way for her since she looks like she hasn’t aged a day and still looks as attractive as she was when she was at the height of her career.
Her beauty was noticed by many film producers, which is why she was cast in many big roles such as Storm in X-Men. She also played Catwoman in the film of the same name.
6. Angelina Jolie
We bet you’re not surprised at all to see Angelina Jolie in our list of most beautiful women in the world simply because she is and has been one of the most beautiful women in the world for a very long time.
Not only does she have a face that could make any guy’s heart melt, but she also has a kind heart that fight for women’s rights, saves refugees, and values the lives of those less fortunate than her. She’s both a badass actress and a humanitarian. She’s got it all!
5. Blake Lively
Penn Badgley and Ryan Reynolds definitely didn’t fall for Blake Lively when she was their leading lady because she is unattractive. We’re pretty sure they were smitten by her because of her gorgeous face and irresistible charm.
Rising to fame thanks to her role as Serena Vanderwoodsen in the hit TV series Gossip Girl, Lively dated her co-star Penn Badgley for three years until they called it quits. She then met Ryan Reynolds when she was cast as his leading lady in the film Green Lantern. The two of them currently have three kids together who are just as good-looking as the both of them.
4. Scarlett Johansson
Being cast as the Black Widow takes more than just good looks, but it also requires a lot of dedication and guts. Her role as the famous femme fatale in the Avengers made her the highest-paid actress since 2018, and she definitely deserves it.
As you witnessed in the Avengers films, Johansson still looks on point despite the intense stunts she does. We’re pretty sure that, even if makeup and lighting plays a huge part in making her look good on-screen, she still looks bomb without them.
3. Deepika Padukone
Another Indian actress on our list, Deepika Padukone is considered one of the most beautiful and highest-paid actresses in her home country. But before she arrived at where she is now, Padukone, like many budding celebrities, also struggled with her career at one point.
Luckily, her beauty and talent were finally recognized and she was given leading lady roles which skyrocketed her career. Time Magazine even named her as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People. Now that’s something to be proud of!
2. Allison Williams
Time and time again, many women have proven that beauty and brains go perfectly together. Allison Williams is one of the top women in our list of the world’s most beautiful women simply because she’s not just pretty, but she’s also very smart.
Known for appearing in the HBO series Girls and the movie Get Out, both of which earned her awards, Williams actually studied at Yale and graduated with a degree in English. To top it all off, she is also an activist who led the 2016 10 Days of Giving campaign to raise awareness and funds for the organization's educational goals.
1. Léa Seydoux
Not a lot of people know of Léa Seydoux, but those who have seen her in films and red carpet events can't help but be haunted by her doll-like face, natural beauty, and piercing blue eyes. Despite playing supporting roles, this French celebrity has already appeared in various Hollywood films.
You might recall her as the red-haired Charlotte LaPadite in Inglourious Basterds and Sabine Moreau in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. It just goes to show that you don’t need to be the leading lady to make a long and lasting impression on people.