Millennial Purchasing Habits Are Changing Everything For Past Generations

The prevailing attitudes, habits, and priorities of today's generation are a departure from its predecessors. For boomers, their generation is defined by their strong work ethic, competitiveness, and goal-centric nature. Meanwhile, Gen Xers think of themselves as self-sufficient, resourceful, and individualistic. Millennials, on the other hand, are associated with challenging the so-called "status quo" and the search for meaning and importance.

Photo Courtesy: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

One aspect that has drastically changed though is millennials' purchasing habits. That is what we are going to focus on for this read. Let's look into some of the old boomer habits that millennials have broken away from.

Are Cars... Canceled?

Many analysts are predicting the end of the concept of personal vehicles. Millennials are choosing to save up on money, particularly, by not getting cars and eliminating the burden of gasoline prices. Some do not even have driver's licenses, which is telling of their priorities.

Photo Courtesy: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

These days, the number of drivers aged 18 to 25 is down by about 25%. Ride-sharing and taxi services play a factor in it, as well. Whatever is the reason, expect to see fewer and fewer car owners in the near future.

Fabric Softeners

It is not that millennials do not care or do not do laundry anymore. They still do, but most of them do so at laundry shops. It is the price of convenience, after all. According to Fortune, United States liquid softener sales have dropped by 15% between the years of 2007 and 2015.

Photo Courtesy: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Even the ever-popular Downy brand has seen a 26% decline in sales during that period. Of course, factors such as being "anti-chemical" and a general disconnect from softener brands are culprits, too.

Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Millennials can still be considered fitness fanatics in a sense, as they are more cognizant of what they eat and things like cardio and the like. They also seem to enjoy the thrill of it, too. Still, traditional gyms have also been hit by the changing of the guard.

Photo Courtesy: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The people of today possess a wide array of options and resources at their disposal, including where they do their workouts. Gyms are still, cool, but millennials are just choosing to workout elsewhere.

Cereal Who?

In 2015, Mintel found out through surveys that 40% of millennials said that they thought of cereal as an "inconvenient breakfast choice." Why? Because of the clean-up afterward. The report also says that the cereal industry is said to be struggling, with sales down by a whopping 30% over the last 15 years.

Photo Courtesy: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Industry executives have even put some of the blame on the millennial market for the sales hit. Generally speaking though, millennials are less likely to buy any processed food.

Suit Up!

It is pretty easy to see that frugality is one of the universal languages of the common millennial. These days, even the concept of dressing up for work has changed. Suits have also been affected by the shift.

Photo Courtesy: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images

Small businesses and thrift shops are also thriving these days because most millennials would rather choose to buy work clothes at these places than at big brands. The concept of working at home is popular in this age, as well. So a lot of them just don't see the need for fancy suits anymore.

Buying Homes

At this point, all millennials have heard those jokes--the ones about them living with their parents. The reality is that millennials, as much as they do want to own houses, want to do it on their own terms.

Photo Courtesy: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Yes, even if that means living with mom and dad for a while to save up. The housing market has a lot to do with it, too. As house prices have inflated over the past 30 years, the wage gap hasn't caught up.

Got Milk?

There was a time when the only kind of milk someone could buy at a store was cow's milk. Today, we can choose between almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, or even oat milk. However, that hasn't translated into increased sales of dairy products for millennials.

Photo Courtesy: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps the dairy-free movements, such as veganism, various diet trends, and environmentalism, have played a part in that. It just feels weird that people these days are refusing to buy such a beloved childhood staple.

Happily Ever Eventually

However, according to a poll by Pew Research Center estimates that 69% of millennials do want to get married. So the reason is mostly about financial restraints rather than the fear of commitment.

Photo Courtesy: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images

However, according to a poll by Pew Research Center estimates that 69% of millennials do want to get married. So the reason is mostly about financial restraints rather than the fear of commitment.

Diamonds Are Dying

Compounded by the fact that millennials are marrying later, diamond engagement ring sales have also suffered. Today's generation just isn't spending as early or often as their predecessors on these things. One factor, Forbes points to, is that 70% of millennials are open more than ever to the idea of synthetic diamonds.

Photo Courtesy: Carl Court/Getty Images

We are guessing it is just in their nature to go against the grain. There is also a demand for ethical diamonds, added to the fact that real diamonds are just crazy expensive.

Going to Movie Theaters

Going to the movies used to be an event that someone enjoys with friends, family, or partners. Nowadays, with the advent of streaming platforms and cable services, millennials do not feel the need to go to theaters anymore.

Photo Courtesy: WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

After all, if you could stream it at home, why should you go through all the trouble to see a film? The pandemic has also hurt the cinema experience, as well. If you have the luxury to stay at home, why wouldn't you?

No More Bulk Groceries

There was a time when our parents went out to buy groceries that were good for a month. Well, those days are gone. Millennials are not buying bulk groceries anymore simply because they are cooking less and either dining out or ordering online more often.

Photo Courtesy: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

They are also more likely to go to the grocery store a couple of times a week. Accessibility and convenience is the name of the game, as well. Millennials would much rather buy products online and have them delivered to their doorstep than buying groceries at the supermarket.

Domestic Brand Beers

Millennials are saying goodbye to the big beer industry. Beer sales are slipping for iconic brands such as Coors Light, Budweiser, and the like, as today's set of adults are chugging less beer. This trend is driven by the buying habits of young people.

Photo Courtesy: GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images

Craft beer tends to be more expensive than flavored beverages like hard lemonade, iced tea, or even seltzer. So the next time you stop by a millennial's home for a barbeque, do not expect to see Bud Lights and Miller Fortunes in their fridge anymore.

Cruising

The primary market that cruises target is people in their late 40s to early 60s, or even retirees looking to spend big for their next vacation. Families also make up a large chunk of cruise passengers These are why it is no secret that millennials are not about to go cruising any time soon.

Photo Courtesy: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

However, we might see changes to these trends in the near future, as major cruise operators are starting to incorporate millennial-friendly branding to try to appeal to younger crowds.

Beefing Down

Health is wealth, this is the key messaging for the younger generation. Millennials, now more than ever, are much more interested in a meat-free diet. Basically, they choose to abstain from meat to improve their overall health and well-being.

Photo Courtesy: KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP via Getty Images

Even if they are not entirely invested in going meat-free, they are choosing healthier options. Restaurants and even fast-food chains are also starting to take notice of this. Burger King, for instance, recently unveiled their version of a plant-based burger, the "Beyond Burger."

Paper Towels Over Napkins

Do not expect to see some napkins in your millennial friend's house. It is not that they don't care about hygiene. They do, but they view napkins as a less economical option compared to, let's say paper towels.

Photo Courtesy: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Even consumer goods company Georgia Pacific Marketing Director Dan Nirenberg says that "it's (napkins) one less thing to buy." And again, fewer millennials eat at home, too. So add napkins to the long list of things that millennials are accused of killing off.



No Mayo?

In the United States, mayonnaise sales have dipped 6.7% between 2012 and 2018, according to Euromonitor. Hellmann's and Kraft have even been forced to lower prices just to appeal to younger people more.

Photo Courtesy: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

For context, one of the reasons for mayonnaise's early popularity was that it disguised the flaws in the ingredients in coated, like in the case of potatoes past their due date or flabby cabbage. Some even claim that the reason why millennials are buying less mayo is that it just looks boring. Go figure.

Ironing One Out

There was once a time when you couldn't leave the house unless your clothes were crisp and wrinkle-free. Millennials just don't subscribe to that norm anymore. Irons have gone out of fashion with this generation. One of the only reasons left for people to buy irons anyway is that they think they are supposed to.

Photo Courtesy: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

In reality, that is just not the case. There is also a sense of informality amongst younger people today. Throw in the convenience and popularity of laundry stores, and you got yourself another product people will stop buying.



Hello, Goodbye

It was estimated back in 2014 by the National Health Interview Survey that roughly two-thirds of millennials live in "wireless-only" houses. Among adults aged 25 to 29, close to 70% of them live in a home without a landline.

Photo Courtesy: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The number of people foregoing landlines is only going to increase over time, especially with faster broadband connections and better accessibility. Sadly, landlines are predicted to be obsolete soon, which is going to impact not only households but some businesses, too.

Go Big or Go Home

As a generation facing an impending debt crisis, millennials are not likely to pick up a lottery ticket. This has become an issue for both lottery groups and state governments. Funding potential is better for fantasy sports and only betting instead of the lottery.

Photo Courtesy: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Is it a shared pessimism? Not exactly, around 49% of United States adults in 2019 were still buying lottery tickets, just not the younger ones. According to a 2016 Gallop poll, only one-third of millennials bought a lottery ticker over the course of the previous 12 months.

A Post-Postcards Era

Postcards are another old-school industry that has now become an endangered commodity. The "wish you were here" sentiment amongst younger people today has definitely died down, opting for selfies and Instagram posts instead. To think, about 25 years ago, 20 million postcards were sold each year.

Photo Courtesy: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Now, the numbers have gone down to five to six million. It was inevitable that postcards would soon become obsolete, considering that social media and text messaging have made the world much more interconnected.

Stilettos Staying Still

Try walking in millennials' shoes to see why wearing high heels does not make sense anymore. Casual, comfortable, and chic is the new norm, and stilettos have become more and more outdated for today's modern woman.

Photo Courtesy: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Even athleisure, as well as bulky sneakers and sandals, have slowly taken over the pre-dominant fashion sense for millennials. Opting for style over comfort has further been normalized in the age of the pandemic. So you might want to back up the next time you are thinking about those stilettos you saw online.

Brand Engagement is a Plus

Of course, as a social-media-savvy generation, millennials gravitate more to brands that engage their customers online. Whether through their page's comments section or hashtags and personal campaigns, brands that understand the importance of talking to customers are what millennials are looking for.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to Forbes, 62% of millennials say that "if a brand engages with them on social networks, they are more likely to become a loyal customer." This is evidence that more companies should look to maintain social ties if they really want to reach this market.

Less Investing

Millennials will always be hesitant about putting their savings into the stock market. This is because they are the generation that has seen and lived through market crises and investment collapses, namely in 2002, 2008, and 2011. Some have even seen their families affected by it.

Photo Courtesy: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/GettyImages

That is why it is not a shock to anyone that buying stocks has gone down with the generation. Although, in 2020, there was an all-time surge in the stock market because of first-time investors and free trading apps. Have millennials learned to adapt? We will see.

Uninsured

For life insurance companies, a healthy millennial can be categorized as a low-risk client. There are actually affordable life insurance policy options for younger people, but they just aren't buying into the whole life insurance thing. For the young adults of today, they view insurance as a mere additional expense.

Photo Courtesy: Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you ask any millennial today about getting life insurance, you are surely going to get answers like "What is the rush?" Factor in the paperwork and all the doctor's appointments involved, insurance just isn't a priority for them.

Cause Marketing

These days, there is a sense of activism and vigor amongst the younger generation. There are lots of great causes and movements millennials subscribe to. Cause marketing has become a trend today. So it comes as no surprise to anyone that millennials tend to buy more merchandise from brands that are socially aware.

Photo Courtesy: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Whether it is environmentalism, feminism, authenticity, or something else they believe in, these individuals tend to buy more from brands that share their same passion and ideas.

Brands They Avoid

Do you remember when brands like Guess, Versace, Moschino, and the like dominated fashion? Millennials certainly do, but not for the reasons you think. They are the kind of big brands that they avoid. For the millennial market, they reject brands that either have already garnered mass appeal or brands that their parents used.

Photo Courtesy: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

You see, this is all part of the "breaking from the status quo" mindset. So parents, if your kid is not interested in the brands you like, do not worry, they probably just want to be different.

Ring a Bell?

In yet another case of "Why are we not surprised?" doorbells are starting to become a thing of the past. Sure, they might ring a buzzer from time to time, but in general, Millennials just don't ring the doorbell anymore.

Photo Courtesy: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

They sometimes do not even knock at all. It has just become a foreign concept to them--the whole pressing physical buttons thing. After all, It is much easier to text someone that you are there instead of pushing a button.

More Cord-Cutting

Today's biggest streaming services have further buried the cable subscription business. Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go, and others practically have a monopoly over entertainment. Not even bundle packages and subscription discounts have saved cable television.

Photo Courtesy: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The age of the Smart TV has pushed it aside. This trend is not some coordinated attack on cable television. It just so happens that we are starting to transition into a cordless future. Sadly, we have yet to see how cable can adapt to the times.

Not Loving It

As early as 2015, Golden Arches' Ronald McDonald started to feel the effects of losing the millennial market. McDonald's and its drive-thrus used to be the standard for fast food chains. Millennials are always on the lookout for fresher, healthier choices.

Photo Courtesy: Epics/Getty Images

Fast food may be cheap, but their offerings have not really changed much in the past two decades. Maybe it is also because McDonald's just seems to be the obvious choice. And if there is one thing we have learned from this generation is that they don't go for the obvious.

Booking Hotels

As an establishment in the hospitality management industry, the easiest way to appeal to millennials is to have strong Wi-Fi and Smart TVs with Netflix. That may sound like we are oversimplifying things, but it is what it is.

Photo Courtesy: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Hotels, for the most part, are not encouraging, especially when young people are hungry for experiences outside the actual hotel room. The desire to escape and travel is less about hotel booking and more about going out and enjoying the cities they are in.

Rewards-Driven Consumers

Another sign of the evolution of the company-consumer relationship is that younger people are more likely to be loyal to brands if the company is rewards-driven. Approximately 78% of millennials today belong to two or more loyalty programs.

Photo Courtesy: Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Many of them seek personalized and targeted advertising, promotions, and discounts in exchange for that loyalty. In fact, 95 percent of millennials say that they want their brands to actively court them, according to accenture.com. Brands are always figuring out new ways to sell their products, so be on the lookout for coupons coming your way!

Taking More Trips

Look on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat, you are probably going to see one travel photo from your millennial friend. It is not just them though. Millennials are making travel a top priority, more so than previous generations before them.

Photo Courtesy: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This is not necessarily a bad thing. According to AARP's 2019 Travel Trends Report, it was reported that the average millennial plans on going on five trips throughout a year, with three of them to international locations. They sure can show us a thing or two about living.

Fore-Going Golfing

To millennials, golf courses will always feel like something only boomers go to. This market values efficiency and speed for their endeavors. Golf just doesn't possess any of the two. The average golf game can go about four hours long and can feel oddly repetitive over the course of the game.

Photo Courtesy: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

In addition, golf courses are closing at such a high clip. The National Golf Foundation even reports that since the year 2006, approximately 499 golf courses have closed. The number of active players and golf gear sales have declined, as well.

Is Soap Gross Now?

A couple of decades ago, not having a bar of soap in your bathroom was unthinkable. Now, the hygiene product looks like it is going to be left behind. MarketWatch reports that 60% of millennials think bars of soap carry germs.

Photo Courtesy: Barry/Flickr

In other words, they just think they are gross. Body wash has steadily become a better option for them. Most of them won't even trust bars of soap for their face, with the various skincare products they have at their disposal.

Egg Freezing

Egg freezing has gained popularity with millennial women over the past few years, especially those who feel ready and accomplished. This is in spite of its price per cycle and storage. The demand for customized and affordable egg-freezing services is increasing and clinics are starting to recognize this.

Photo Courtesy: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Millennial women are as empowered as ever to make their own choices. These days, they get to choose how they want to have their babies. With the kind of resources today, they have the freedom to choose the right time, partner, and fertility experts.

Farewell, Casual Dining

Chain restaurants are falling out of favor for younger consumers. Brand loyalty is also not a thing anymore, unlike with generations before. Just for the sake of convenience, casual dining can feel like a chore for millennials. They are equipped with all the food delivery resources, anyway.

Photo Courtesy: David S. Holloway/Getty Images

Sure, they might go out to wine and dine at somewhere fancy to celebrate. But the bottom line is that unless there is a special occasion, nobody is going out anymore. Here's to hoping that casual dining becomes cool again.

Department Stores Are Not Really Their Department

Millennials' shopping habits have retailers reeling and scrambling for solutions. According to a survey conducted by Deloitte, millennials are 6.4% less likely than other generations to say they shop in department stores.

Photo Courtesy: View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Perhaps it is because of the sense of individualism--the need to not look like everyone else. Another popular explanation for this is that millennials are just shopping less. They do not want to go to physical shops anymore. The pandemic, together with online shopping apps, certainly does not help the retailers' cause, as well.

Saying "No" to Luxury

Designer clothes have been in the public consciousness for decades in both film, television, and media. So why aren't millennials buying from luxury brands? Well, they are just too expensive, at least, according to American millennials.

Photo Courtesy: Chesnot/Getty Images

In 2017, Deloitte published a report on millennials and their changing attitudes and purchase motivations. It found out that roughly one-fourth of American millennials say they haven't had luxury purchases of $500 or more over the course of the previous 12 months. This is only one of the many indicators that say luxury brand sales are going to decline.

Corks Out

Wine is still fairly popular amongst younger people. However, wine corks, not so much. Experts suggest that wine corks may be suffering from "Kodak syndrome" as more and more millennials typically buy wine to drink for the night, instead of letting them age for a bit. Corks have been rendered useless.

Photo Courtesy: David Silverman/Getty Images

According to Vinventions Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Europe Fabrice Chevallet: “Natural cork used to be nearly 100% of the market 20 years ago and now it accounts for around 50%. Cork makers have lost half of the market, which brings a lot of emotion with it."

Where Are All the Bikers?

Motorcycle brands have seen a steady market decline in both units and accessories sales. Millennials are also 30% to 40% less interested in motorcycles. Transportation and cycling seem far more efficient choices in their eyes.

Photo Courtesy: Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Do-rags, leather jackets, and big bikes don't seem to fly with today's younger customers. Of course, the simplest reason is that millennials just have less money available to them compared to boomers at the same points of their life. Motorcycles are just a luxury they cannot afford.

Plant Obsession

The main reason why plants have become a popular commodity among millennials is centered around the idea of wellness. Millennials are called the "wellness generation" by Sanford Health for a reason. Plants are viewed as natural detoxifiers and make for great fake pets.

Photo Courtesy: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

They require less immediate attention and are a plus for decorating the household. After all, establishing connections is a natural human instinct, and millennials have decided to turn to plants for this. Nurturing them can also provide some form of gratification.

The Side Effects of Selfie Awareness

Celebrity Instagram culture has hurt people's self-esteem in more ways than one. "Selfie awareness" has led to negative effects on millennials' perception of themselves. That is why this generation spends more on plastic surgery than previous ones.

Photo Courtesy: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

A 2018 AAFPRS survey found that more patients were aiming for preventative cosmetic procedures to look younger. Unlike before, adults now do not want to wait to grow old to get fillers of Botox. Women getting facial cosmetic surgery procedures increased between 2017 and 2018, as well.

Look Good, Feel Good

The current generation also has quite an obsession with skincare routines. Although, yes, they do tend to focus more on the prevention aspect of aging rather than treatment, still, they spend a lot of money on a wide range of products. These include moisturizers, sunblock, toners, and many more.



Photo Courtesy: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Looking good is feeling good, as they say. And this generation knows how to make a statement. Ultimately, skincare is a $5.7-billion industry and millennials just cannot say "no" to it.

Cycling

In terms of biking, millennials do not necessarily bike more than Gen Xers. However, both of them do ride more bikes than previous generations. The difference between millennials and Gen Xers when it comes to biking is that the former biked for transportation while the latter mainly ride bikes for exercise alone.

Photo Courtesy: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

This generation sees biking as a great alternative to save up on money. Yes, as we go through this list, we will be constantly reminded that Millennials definitely know a thing or two about saving.

Coffee for Closers

Go to a local coffee shop and look at their customers closely. It is easy to conclude that most of them are millennials, or in some cases, predominantly Gen Zers. According to Forbes, roughly 60% of millennials spend more than $4 on a single coffee.

Photo Courtesy: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The younger generation today would rather spend money on overpriced coffee than get insurance. They are also aware that they might be ill-prepared to handle their financial future. However, they just can't quit coffee.

Not Big on Furniture

Breaking news: millennials are not keen on spending that much money on furniture. Rent prices are the primary factors for this. This generation tends to look for furniture that is smaller and less expensive. They see furniture as items that are disposable, not as long-term investments, which the generations before them preached.

Photo Courtesy: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

It is worth mentioning that 47% of millennials also do their furniture before buying furniture, which means that they have a particular vision in mind for their homes. Some call it being stubborn but others call it being smart with your money.

Hobbies are a Way of Life

Some may find it surprising that millennials and Gen Zers do have lives outside of their mobile devices. Today's batch of young people spend more on hobbies they are interested in. From hiking and walking to visiting the beach and painting, all hobbies are on the table for millennials.

Photo Courtesy: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage/Getty Images

They are looking more to invest in things that engage them in the present rather than long-term financial security. The hallmark of this generation is spending on comfort and conveniences while pursuing the things they are passionate about.

24/7 Shopping Habits

While there are millennials who do not want to admit it, there are a lot of them who regularly browse for products during the day. Most of the time, they don't even have any intention to actually buy something unless a good discount pops up.

Photo Courtesy: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It is also estimated that roughly 72% of millennials search for a discount before purchasing items online. This had led to a 24/7 shopping habit and an endless cycle of refreshing and looking for discounts without making any regular purchases.

The Age of the Influencer

Younger millennials and Gen Zers can relate to the fact that influencers do play a significant role in their purchasing decisions. Influencers literally have the power to sway consumers' opinions on different brands. It is no different from the celebrity endorsements we used to see on television and on billboards.

Photo Courtesy: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The only difference is that people online feel more connected to influencers because of their platform. More followers mean more visibility. Brands should always consider social media presence for potential endorsers.

Feeling the Effects of the Global Health Crisis

The global health crisis has massively impacted consumer confidence, with the thought of an impending recession crossing the minds of millennials everywhere. Millennials make less compared to previous generations when adjusted for inflation.

Photo Courtesy: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Debt has not helped them either and the wages they earn have not caught up with the inflation rate. That is why more millennials are trying to cut back on spending these days. So that means millennial purchasing habits are going to change during and after the crisis. We just have to wait and see.