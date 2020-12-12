The Rules the Hells Angels Have To Adhere To

The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a notorious organization that exists in many countries around the world. Also known as the HAMC or 81, they are famous for their leather-donning members who ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their mysterious reputation throughout the years. Despite being private though, many of their rules have become known especially to those who aspire to join in the fun on the road.
Whether cruising down the highway or having an exclusive meeting, this brotherhood has a set of customs that they have to follow. From wearing their sacred vests to not speaking to the media, find out what it means to be a Hells Angel.