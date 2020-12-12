The World's Most Advanced Military Ships Have Been Revealed

Featured | December 12, 2020

Having the world's most powerful naval vessels are one of the great indicators of a country's technological and tactical advancement. Since the days of the Greeks and the Persians, history has told us that nationalist rivalries are defined by their naval command. 

Photo Courtesy: STR/AFP via Getty Images

These military ships are meant to keep the international alliance and order between the dominant military powers in the post-war era. After quite some time, shipyards are again building and acquiring large destroyers, aircraft carriers, and even frigates. Let's look into some of them today.

