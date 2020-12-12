The World's Most Advanced Military Ships Have Been Revealed

Having the world's most powerful naval vessels are one of the great indicators of a country's technological and tactical advancement. Since the days of the Greeks and the Persians, history has told us that nationalist rivalries are defined by their naval command.

These military ships are meant to keep the international alliance and order between the dominant military powers in the post-war era. After quite some time, shipyards are again building and acquiring large destroyers, aircraft carriers, and even frigates. Let's look into some of them today.