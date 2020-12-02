These Award Show Fashion Choices Made Jaws Drop 

Over the years, we have come across some rather scandalous fashion moments. Some starlets decided to venture onto the red carpet wearing practically nothing, while others got creative with how to hide their... assets. Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace gown dipped so low that one wrong move would reveal much more than she had planned. Lady Gaga is famous for pushing the boundaries of her outfits (meat dress anyone?), and the likes of Carmen Electra, Angelina Jolie, and Bella Hadid followed suit.