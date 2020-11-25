These Bands Were Extremely Famous in the '90s, Where Are They Today?

The '90s were a time for questionable fashion choices, modern cinema, and some great music. Some remember the decade for the Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls while others remember the period for Metallica or Nirvana.

Bottom line, the 1990s were a good time for experimentation in the music industry and for people wanting to hear a new sound. Whatever side of the musical spectrum you may have been on, you might want to check out this list for some then and now photos of your favorite rockstars and popstars.