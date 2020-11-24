These Cheerleaders Represent the Best of American Colleges!

American competition, you got to love it. From the beat of the drums and the freshly cut grass to the players on the field and the fans in the stands, gameday will always feel like a religion. Watching collegiate sports almost feels second nature to us, and for good reason.
The games represent something much more than school pride. Just ask our cheerleaders. These young men and women certainly know that it is much bigger than them and the team: it is about continuing the proud tradition of American sports culture.