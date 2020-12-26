These Creepy Photos From History Will Send Chills Through You
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, but what kind of words would you be able to say when you see an image you simply cannot explain? Throughout history, we’ve been riddled with photographs that are hauntingly shocking or just downright hard to explain.
While some of these pictures are real, others are a bit more questionable when it comes to their authenticity. Real or not, these images never fail to send chills down our spines. Take a look at some of them.
Nooses Over the Dining Table
Dining is supposed to be a pleasurable experience for everyone, but would you still have the appetite to eat a delicious meal when there’s a noose hanging just above where you’re seated?
We don’t know if the people who sat at this dinner table were able to eat properly, but we bet they weren’t able to do so. In 1946, General Henry “Hap” Arnold set out a dining table for the accused at Nuremberg with each chair having a noose installed. It seems like this dinner party was simply “to die for.”
Someone's Behind You
Although we’re alone most of the time, some people cannot help but feel like someone’s always standing right behind them, just watching their every move. This photo of Gloria Vanderbilt might just be the perfect description of how these people feel.
Although this picture may be quite sinister, it’s actually more innocent than it looks. Standing behind Vanderbilt is the fashion designer Geoffrey Beene for Vogue. We don’t know if this was intentional or just a spooky accident. Either way, it’s unsettling to look at.
A Spirit Among Us
Sometimes, photos capture not just reality, but also the supernatural. We may not like it at times, but some energies are just too strong that their presence bleeds into our world. In the case of this couple, a ghostly face can be seen inside their vehicle as their photo was being taken.
As it turns out, it is supposed to be their deceased son. Taken by William Hope, this photo is, in fact, a hoax. Back in the day, many bereaved people were desperate to find even just a glimpse of their loved ones, so Hope thought of manipulating his photographs to present to these grieving people. Eventually, his ploy was exposed.
Mother Dearest
While other ghostly photos are fake, some turn out to be as real as it gets. This man was being photographed as he was driving on his way to visit the grave of his wife's mother. When they saw the photograph, they were stunned to find another person with him in the car.
The scarier part is that they recognized the person to be his wife’s deceased mother. For many years, this picture has been creeping out people from all over the world. Many have examined this image and ascertained that it has not been tampered with.
Complete Isolation
Being sick with a grave illness is already depressing as it is, but it can be even more depressing when you have to be isolated from everyone else to prevent them from getting infected. This is the case for people who were suffering from smallpox in 1983.
In Catherine-de-Barnes Isolation Hospital, a special “room” was designed just for them to keep them from spreading the disease to healthier people. Imagine being locked in one of these box-like rooms nowadays to keep your illness from spreading, what would you do?
Mourning Scene
The technology wasn’t so advanced in the past, so photos with spiritual entities in them are easy to believe. This photo, again taken by William Hope, has the face of a ghostly being in between two people who were mourning for a deceased man.
Hope, again, superimposed another image onto this photograph to make it appear as if the spirit of the deceased person is with them. Although it’s not a real spiritual entity in the image, it’s still pretty scary.
Special Guest
Some animals, such as wolves or sheep, are more associated with the devil than others, especially if they're black in color. Naturally, we can't help but feel spooked out upon seeing a photo of a black sheep sitting in a rather human-like form among human beings.
While some people might find this cute, the lack of color in this image just gives it an extra touch of creepiness. In reality, though, this is just an innocent photo of Mrs. Maud Lee and her daughter Pat, who are both farmers, while they're enjoying a nice cup of tea at their farmhouse with their pet lamb, Betty. Whatever you tell us, we're still creeped out by this photo.
Hotel for Ghosts
In many countries, people bury their deceased loved ones below the ground or cremate them and take their ashes at home or scatter them in different places. For some Chinese communities though, they place their dearly departed in “ghost hotels.”
According to Chinese tradition, the body of a deceased person can be buried in a location that was meaningful to them when they were still alive. However, there’s a specific auspicious date for the body to be buried. Sometimes, this date takes years to come, so the person’s body is temporarily stored in a ghost hotel, such as the one shown in this photo.
Hanging Around
There are moments when your eye tricks your mind into seeing things that could send you running miles away, such as this photograph. At first glance, you might end up screaming thinking that two people have been hanging lifeless on this clothesline.
If you look again though, you would see that it’s actually just two clothes being dried but are hung in a scary way. This just goes to show that we shouldn’t react immediately to the things we see.
Trick or Treat
Nowadays, we cannot deny the fact that kids who go trick or treating are simply adorable. With their cute costumes and cheerful laughter, they turn Halloween into a season to be happy about instead of a season to fear.
Back in the days though, Halloween is literally scary, thanks in part to the creepy costumes that children used to wear. Most of them look so realistic that you may end up getting scared and handing over the candy to them at once.
Belphégor
There are times when actors are so in character that viewers end up believing their act. One such dedicated actor is Juliette Gréco. In 1965, she starred as the phantom Belphégor in the French television miniseries of the same name.
Throughout the show, she had to wear the mask of the demon Belphégor, who was haunting the halls of the Louvre. If you ask us, her dedication to the role along with her skill in acting gave way to a good show and a convincing performance that will haunt us for years to come.
Above Ground
We can all agree that there’s nothing scarier than being all alone in a graveyard. But what’s scarier is being all alone in a graveyard where the caskets are not buried and have no bodies inside.
If you take a closer look at this image, you’ll see that there are three empty coffins situated next to each other above ground. As for the location of the bodies, we’re not sure if we want to find out or just leave them be wherever they are.
Tomb of Capuchin Monks
There’s a reason why we bury the dearly departed below the ground. It’s because seeing the body of a deceased person is just too difficult to bear. However, the Capuchin monks might disagree with you.
Deep beneath the church of Santa Maria della Concezione dei Cappuccini on the Via Veneto near Piazza Barberini in Rome, Italy lies the skeletal remains of 3,700 bodies of Capuchin friars. These skeletal remains are used as the church’s decor, not as a macabre display for devout Catholics, but as a reminder that life on Earth is swift.
Haunted Locomotive
Like graveyards, wreckages are equally terrifying, perhaps even scarier due to the negative events that occurred there. There have been countless stories of people seeing ghosts in sites where there have been accident, and the wreck of Tithorea is not an exception.
Not much is known about what happened to this train on its last day. What people do know is that it used to be a grand train, until it was involved in an accident. Now, it remains as a haunting graveyard with secrets it cannot disclose.
The Specter of Newby Church
There are plenty of photos on the Internet with spirits in them, and many of them turn out to be real. One of the scariest ghosts caught on camera is The Specter of Newby Church. Now, churches are religious places, but it’s really not surprising to see a paranormal entity there since it’s also a place where the deceased are blessed before being laid to their final resting place.
In this photo, you’ll see a figure apparently screaming out of fear. Many are skeptical about the authenticity of this photo, but Reverend K.F. Lord, the person who took the photo, maintained that it wasn’t tampered with in any way.
Religious Icons
Like we said, just because something is holy doesn’t mean it’s not scary. Thanks to some horror films, we’ve automatically associated holy places with demons and evil spirits. There’s really just something unsettling about religious icons, such as this supposedly angelic statue of an angel (or perhaps a young Jesus Christ).
At first glance, it looks as if it’s going to capture the woman, Pat Langenderfer. Apparently though, this photo was taken in her home in Yugoslavia where people have seen apparitions. If you’re asking apparitions of what though, that we cannot answer.
Memento Mori
When you first see this photo, you’d immediately think it’s a classy portrait of a family in the Victorian era. Upon knowing the story behind this image though, you’ll learn it’s much darker than that. In reality, this image is called a “memento mori,” which literally means "remember you must die."
That’s because the daughter, whose blank stare seems quite odd, is actually already deceased when this photo was taken. Post-mortem photography became common in Victorian England since photography was rare, and the passing of a family member was often the first time a family considered taking a portrait. It’s kind of sad when you think about the fact that you might not live to even see your photograph taken.
Pale Trio
We don’t know about you, but the longer we stare into this photo, the scarier it gets. In this image, you can see three women with pale white faces staring into the camera as if ready to attack at any moment.
Although it looks quite scary, this is just a picture of three models standing in a tiled bathroom at the Hotel Lutetia, Paris, wearing ensembles by Karl Lagerfeld. This photo begs us to ask the question, why are vintage pictures so scary to look at in the first place?
The Mummy
It really is scary looking at a deceased person face to face, but don’t be fooled because this photo is not even an image of a person who has passed away. It’s actually a picture of the actor Boris Karloff in the 1932 motion picture The Mummy.
Prosthetics back then were really convincing as opposed to the computer animation we use today. This image just goes to show that prosthetics was more than just a costume, but it’s also a work of art.
St. John The Baptist's Church
Imagine having to walk all alone on the road at night with a bunch of gravestones on the side. People who lived during the 1960s at King Street in London wouldn’t have to imagine that scenario since they got to experience it first-hand.
The gravestones you see in this photo are actual gravestones lining the pathway going to St. John the Baptist's Church. If you’re someone who likes to go to church to pray during those times, then all you needed to do was pray hard not to see anything not of this world as you make your way to the house of God.
Shelf of Human Skulls
For as long as anyone can remember, a war has been going on in Rwanda, specifically between the Tutsi and Hutu tribes. The war in Rwanda has taken the lives of countless people, and it has left remnants that will last for many years to come.
In this photo, a child looks at the skeletal remains of some 25,000 Tutsis and some Hutus who became casualties to the war. It’s scary to imagine the spirits of these people still roaming around, crying out for justice, but it’s even scarier to see a child as young as this one being exposed to the harshness of reality.
Haunted House Party
Some people really just love the adrenaline rush they get from listening to scary stories or even visiting haunted places, which is why these youngsters decided to just throw a house party in a haunted house in the hopes of seeing a presence from the other side.
Just looking at the worn out paint in the old house and the sinister vibes of the surroundings, we’re pretty sure that a few of them saw something they were looking for but didn’t necessarily want to see.
Combermere Abbey
We really wouldn’t know what would happen to us once we cross over to the afterlife. Some people have theories but none of us can be really be sure unless we’re already there. Many people claim that spirits wander off thinking they’re still alive during the first few moments they’re gone, but some say they can linger on for a long time.
This photo captured by Sybell Corbet at Combermere Abbey seems to prove that the first theory is correct since it was taken at the same time that Lord Combermere's funeral was taking place four miles away. The apparition sitting on the chair is said to be the spirit of Lord Combermere himself.
Thief of Souls
Many people who have escaped the clutches of death have claimed that they saw a bright light at the end of a long tunnel. This image, perhaps, could give us a sneak peek of whatever it is they saw when they briefly crossed over to the afterlife.
Seen here are the figures of human-like beings standing at the end of a dark pathway, waiting perhaps for the soul of someone who just passed away. Whatever they may be, we will all soon find out what waits for us on the other side.
Scary Trophies
There are certain parts of our world that remain unexplored. Many of these are inhabited by tribes who have no notion of religion and technology. For one, a lot of these tribes managed to preserve their old ways due to the fact that they don’t want anyone to change them.
Some people have attempted to do so but just ended up losing their lives. These human skulls are just some of the trophies collected by the the Naga tribe, from Nagaland in Assam, India. As you can see, they don’t just dispose of the bodies of their enemies, but they show them off to those who want to cross them.
Holy or Unholy
This is another proof of how damaging the war in Rwanda has been. This photo of a human skull that lay scattered among benches inside the church in Nyamata, Rwanda, where 25,000 Tutsis were massacred.
Even in a place such as a church, people in Rwanda were unable to find sanctuary due to the violence of the war that went on in their homeland. These photos remain as a stark reminde that nothing good ever comes from waging war.
Fear
There’s nothing scarier than looking at an image and wondering what’s going on. This photo, titled fear, taken by Henry Peach Robinson in 1860 depicts a young girl seemingly startled and awaken from a deep sleep by an unknown presence in her room.
If you look closely at her expression, you can see the terrified look she has as she looks to one corner of the room. As much as we want to know what caused this expression of hers, let’s just leave it to our imaginations.
Unwanted Experiment
In many movies, we’ve seen people being experimented on all in the name of science. But in each of these scenarios, the person being subjected to the experiment always turns out to be tortured in some kind of way. Now, what we’re talking about happens in the movies but can you imagine what it would be like if it happens in real life?
Well, you’d be shocked to know that back in the day, experiments were carried out using live human subjects. This is just one of the many experiments conducted by French neurologist Duchenne de Boulogne, who pioneered research into the electrical stimulation of muscles. He used photography to accurately illustrate his findings. You don’t need us to tell you just how terrifying this one looks.
Stags Heads
We think it’s safe to say that many people are familiar with animal sacrifices, often for a sinister cause. That is why seeing this type of photo containing the skeletal remains of animals can be quite unsettling, even if it turns out to be taken for aesthetic purposes.
This photo taken by Horatio Ross in 1856 features the heads of stags mounted on a wall as if serving as a warning rather than decorations. The careless placement of the heads suggest that these animal heads weren’t placed there to be admired by visitors.
Atom Bomb Testing
There are times when you don’t even need paranormal entities to feel scared. This unsettling photo of a mannequin family being used as test subjects for an atomic bomb blast shows just how macabre war and science can get.
As you can see, this photo was taken just seconds before the atomic blast hit the living room of this non-living family, as evident by the curling of the blinds. We bet you’re trying to imagine what it would be like to be in their shoes no matter how much you refuse to do so.
Seance
For the longest time, seances have been done by people who still want to communicate with their dearly departed loved ones who have left them unexpectedly. Whether they are real or not, many people believe them out of pure desperation and superstition.
While there’s no solid proof that these seances are effective, there are some who claim they are a hundred percent real based on photographs alone. In this photo, you can see a group of people in the middle of a seance with a floating musical instrument behind them which apparently proves that a spirit is with them in the room.
Rapunzel
Although there are no ghosts or spirits in this photo, it passes of as one of the creepiest pictures in history due to the oddities of the subjects captured in the image. Not only do they all look alike and have a blank expression on their faces, but they also have strangely long hair growing out of their heads.
Then again, this photo was actually used as a promotional material to sell hair tonic in America. The group of women pictured here are the Sutherland sisters singing group.
Murderer's Scrawl
It’s terrifiying enoguh to find out that there are murderers out there just waiting to make a move on their next victim, but it’s even scarier to think that the said fugitive is confident that the authorities won’t be able to catch them.
This is the case for William Heirens, or more commonly known as The Lipstick Killer. Heirens sribbled this chilling message on the wall of his victim in Chicago using lipstick, hence his alias. The criminal passed away in 2012, making him the longest serving prisoner in the world.
Doll Hospital
We bet many people around the world are afraid of dolls. Although it’s meant to be the perfect toy for young girls all over the world, we can’t help but feel scared of dolls since they’re almost always the subject of many horror movies.
While dolls that are eprfectly intact are already scary as they are, imagine having to deal with hundreds of antique dolls that are missing some limbs. There’s one place in Italy which houses these kinds of dolls. Known as the “Doll Hospital,” the Ospedale delle Bambole is a place where antique dolls are given new life.
Apple Bobbing
There really are just some photos that can send chills down your spine without even having a scary element in it. This photos of a girl bobbing for apples on Halloween can easily give any person the heebie-jeebies thanks to its lighting and the weird grin on the girl’s face.
Really though, it’s just an innocent old photo of a girl trying to get as much apples as possible as a game, but you can’t blame us for feeling creeped out upon looking at it.
The Corn Field
Another seemingly innocent photo, this picture of a family hanging out in the middle of a dark cornfield can make anyone run in terror. Maybe we’re just overanalyzing it, but it feels as if they have a sinister agenda judging by the look on their faces.
The blurred image of one of the people in this picture makes it even scarier to look at. We don’t even know why they decided to gather in a cornfield at night, and we’re not really sure if we truly want to find out why.
Dark Park
Sometimes, people find comfort in being alone, but we feel like no one would feel any type of comfort once they walk alone in a park as creepy as this one.
Taken in the 1930s, this photo of the park benches in Leicester Square in London, England makes it the perfect setting for a major horror film wherein an evil spirit would suddenly chase the protagonist. The thin fog even suggests that something dark is about to happen anytime soon, just like in the movies.
Playing with Dolls
Another spooky combination that horror movies have exploited for many years is dolls and children. In a typical horror film, the doll would be the vessel that the evil spirit would use to lure in the human child in an attempt to claim their innocent soul and the soul of their loved ones.
Naturally, seeing kids play with dolls in real life can be quite rattling. Although it can be adorable for some, images such as this one can also be frightening for others.
Mr. President
One of the most popular questions that have been asked to us is “if you could meet someone famous who is already gone, who would it be?” Abraham Lincoln would probably be one of the top results. If you were around in the 1870s, then you might have just had the chance to take a photograph with him, with the help of William Mumler.
This photo shows the widow of Abraham Lincoln, Mary Lincoln with none other than the spirit of her deceased husband behind her. Though many people accused Mumler of fraud, no one has really been able to debunk the methods he used in taking “spirit photographs.”
Let Me Out
Sculptures are one of the most beautiful works of art aside from paintings. Then again, some of them have such sinister themes that they end up looking scary instead of beautiful. This wall sculpture at the Pere Lachaise cemetery is just one example of a sculpture that ended up looking scary.
The mere fact that it’s in a cemetery is already frightening enough, but the subject of this artwork is a person that’s seemingly stuck inside the wall, trying to escape.
Replica
Madame Tussauds Waxworks in different countries are visited by many tourists all year round thanks to its lifelike wax replicas of famous personalities. However, we don’t think you’d enjoy seeing wax models being made.
Here is an example of a wax model, the head of British Minister of Transport Ernest Marples, in the making at the studio of Madame Tussauds Waxworks in London. What makes this photo so scary is the fact that the wax head looks so much like a real human head. If this doesn’t creep you out, we don’t know what will!
Frozen In Time
Photographs have always been around to freeze a moment in time, but plaster casts also do a similar job, especially if one wants to achieve a more three-dimensional effect.
For this unfortunate duo who have suffered from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, they will be immortalized using a mixture of plaster to preserve every detail of their body for future studies. It’s both amazing and unsettling though when you think about preserving the body of a deceased person.
The House at Glenfield
This may look like a usual house or may even look like a house you'd want to live in, but not if you find out that it's one of the most haunted houses in New Zealand. The house at Glenfield has been haunting all who has lived there for many years, including Maree Cash and her family.
According to Cash, she saw a a ghostly figure and heard strange noises when she lived there in 1975. She said, "It started with a strange feeling and a musty smell in one of the rooms, then sightings of a mysterious figure leaving the room, footsteps in the night and banging on the walls. One night, when my son was away staying with my parents, we were woken by the loud whistling and hooting of his steam train and it was going round and around on his desk."
Masked
The Ku Klux Klan, commonly shortened to the KKK, has been the object of fear of many people, particularly the Black community, for many years now. This white supremacist hate group has used violence as a means to get their message across, so being the target of this group can be pretty scary.
To add to that, they wear creepy pointed masks to invoke more fear among their victims. Just take a look at how scary it could be if your were in the presence of this group of people.
Family Picture
Back in the day, one of the scariest things that could happen to anyone is getting gassed. At the height of the war, gas bombs are the common weapons used to attack enemies, Unfortunately, it also affects innocent civilians who get caught in the crossroad.
As a solution, people had gas masks at the ready in case of a gas attack. Here is a family, including their dog, posing in front of the camera wearing their gas masks. Imagine what could happen if they don’t have their masks on?
Mayfly Invasion
We’re pretty sure that many people all over the world would say that insects are their biggest fear. If you’re one of those people, then you’ll surely feel terrified just by looking at this photo of a mayfly invasion. Mayflies begin as eggs burrowing in lake sediment, and after a year or two, they swim to the surface, emerging fully winged.
They won't be around for long, though. Individual mayflies live up to two days once they come on land. The swarms typically last about a month. Although they may be creepy, mayfly swarms are an indication of good water health.
Be A Clown
If you’ve watched movies such as IT or the Joker, then you’ll know exactly how scary clowns are. We don’t know how or when the killer clown phenomena started, but fear of clowns is a real thing.
This child doesn’t seem to be happy at the thought of being a clown herself, or maybe she’s not happy having a creepy old clown standing right behind her with a sinister grin on his face. Although there’s really nothing scary about the story behind this photo, clown just really creep out many people.
Post-Mortem Club
In marriage, couples vow never to separate "til death do us part." This group of people though seemed to have never heard of this saying since they refuse to part ways even if one of them has already passed away.
The Post-Mortem club, an organization of naprapaths, held their annual breakfast with all chapter members present, including their former president and founder, J.M. McAdou. One of the rules of this club is that each member will allow other members to take their skeleton to attend future meetings despite passing away.
Path to Darkness
Imagine having to walk all alone in this empty street at night. Would you take the risk? Although there are plenty of lights in this path, the thought of walking alone can be quite unsettling for many people, especially since the street looks too quiet for anyone to pass by.
What's more, no one know for sure what would be waiting for them in one of the dark corners of this street. There's just no telling what apparition would suddenly come their way.
The Falling Man
To this day, the image of The Falling Man remains to be one of the creepiest photos all over the Internet. The photo shows a man seemingly freefalling from a building. The building turns out to be one of the Twin Towers and the photo was taken on the day of the 9-11 attacks.
This man was just one of the many people who jumped off the building, not wanting to get stuck there when the hijacked planes crashed on the top floors of the two skyscrapers. This photo serves as a haunting reminder of that fateful day.
The Haunted Farm
Once you see priests sprinkling Holy Water in every corner of a house, then you'll instantly know that there's definitely something evil among their presence. Sadly, such is the case of the Lahore family and their haunted farm.
In 1979, the farm was subject to an exorcism to drive out the demons which are said to have inhabited the place. Myterious fires have started in the farm's attic countless times, which prompted the family to seek religious help to find out what was wrong.
Famine Memorial
Works of art, whether they be paintings, sculptures, music, or poetry often depict a significant event as its subject. In this case, this group of statues seemingly show five lifesized figures of humans dressed in rags, clutching onto their belongings and children.
The story behind these sculptures is more depressing than the they look though. Titled The Famine, these statues serve as a memorial in Dublin, Ireland of the Great Famine in 1845-1849 which saw the population of the country halved through death and emigration. Sometimes, art really does show the worst of every situation, but they do always have a message to tell their audience.
What Nightmares Feel Like
Out of all the bizarre images you might find online, none of them would be weirder than this photo of a sleeping man surrounded by a bunch of skeletons. Not much is said about the photo, but we suspect this is an attempt to translate what nightmares feel like using photographs.
For many people, nightmares, or what is scientifically referred to as sleep paralysis, is a real phenomenon that can easily cost them their lives. The skeletal figures in this picture might be a symbolism for nightmares and describes how people who suffer from this condition feels.
Lying In State
What's scarier than seeing the cold and lifeless bodies of people is knowing that their passing sparked an even bigger event that would take the lives of countless people. This photo shows the wake of Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand beside his beloved wife Sophie, the Duchess of Hohenburg in open coffins.
The couple was assassinated by Serbian nationalist Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo on June 28th, 1914. Their passing has been regarded by many as the event which sparked the beginning of World War I.
Funny Bones
Back in the day, there were many people who became casualties to the war, which explains why there were a lot of skeletal remains anywhere you go. These World War I soldiers must have stumbled upon a few human skulls and decided to do a morbid joke of of French infantrymen in Craonne.
As you can see, they posed and smiled in front of the camer as they held ever so playfully the skulls of unknown men. Because they’ve seen death over and over again the battlefield, holding a skull in their hands doesn’t seem to faze them.
Little Goblins
It's as if this photo is an image taken out of an old horror film, these kids wearing creepy masks gather around a brightly lit Jack-O-Lantern during Halloween. We don't know about you, but these masks play a huge role in invoking fear for us.
These masks seem like something a serial killer would wear in a Hollywood horror film as they set out to chase after the characters in the movie. That's enough horrow movies for us from now on!
The Island of Dolls
If there’s a hospital where dolls are given new life, there’s also an island where dolls are given as a tribute to the spirit of a drowned girl. The "Island of Dolls" along the canals of Xochimilco in Mexico is full of hundreds of abandoned dolls.
According to the story, a man named Don Julian met the spirit of a little girl that had drowned there who haunted him and compelled him to hang hundreds of dolls from the island's trees in her honor. After 50 years since he hung the first doll in the island, he passed away due to drowning in the exact same spot the girl did. Coincidence? We think not!
Photo Op
One of the most famous haunted photos online is this group photo taken in 1919 of Sir Victor Goddard's Royal Air Force squadron. This group of men, who have served during World War I, is said to contain a chilling secret among the men in its ranks.
If you look closely, you’ll see the happy smiles of all the men’s faces, but one of them isn’t alive anymore. Zoomed in is the face of Freddy Jackson, a mechanic whose life had been taken in an accident with an airplane propeller two days earlier. The photo was allegedly taken on the day of Jackson's funeral.
The Brown Lady
There are some spirits that refuse to leave the world of the living which we often refer to as ghosts. These ghosts often appear to us as an apparition that makes the hair at back of our necks stand. In Raynham Hall in Norfolk, England, a ghost often referred to as the "Brown Lady of Raynham Hall" walks the corridors and gives people a good scare.
While some people are unable to see this paranormal entity, some are sensitive enough to see the spirit with their own two eyes. For those who haven’t seen the Brown Lady, here is a photo that allegedly shows her walking down the stairs.