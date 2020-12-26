These Creepy Photos From History Will Send Chills Through You

This may look like a usual house or may even look like a house you'd want to live in, but not if you find out that it's one of the most haunted houses in New Zealand. The house at Glenfield has been haunting all who has lived there for many years, including Maree Cash and her family.

Photo Courtesy: Fairfax Media Archives

According to Cash, she saw a a ghostly figure and heard strange noises when she lived there in 1975. She said, "It started with a strange feeling and a musty smell in one of the rooms, then sightings of a mysterious figure leaving the room, footsteps in the night and banging on the walls. One night, when my son was away staying with my parents, we were woken by the loud whistling and hooting of his steam train and it was going round and around on his desk."