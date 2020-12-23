These Parents of A Girl Prayed For A Son And Ended Up Defying Odds
Katie and Charlie Ferraro have been married since 2012. They live in California with their young daughter named Molly. Similar to many other couples out there, they dreamed of having a big family. Charlie, in particular, wished to have a son as well.
The Ferraros soon learned that they were expecting. Not only that, they were told that they were pregnant with quadruplets! Will Charlie finally have a boy? Can all four babies survive? Read on to find out Katie and Charlie's uncommon journey.
Meet the Ferraros
Katie and Charlie were the typical married couple. They both have steady jobs, with Katie working as a registered dietitian nutritionist and assistant clinical professor at the University of San Diego and the University of California. Her husband Charlie, meanwhile, earned a living from being a business aviation executive.
Despite both having jobs, the couple still managed to run their household and raise their daughter, Molly. Since they had relatively flexible schedules, they believed it wouldn't be an issue to expand their family.
They Wanted A Big Family
Both the husband and wife came from huge families so they naturally wanted to create a big one too. Luckily for them, they easily had Molly after tying the knot. Now, Charlie was praying that they have a son the next time they got pregnant. For her part, Katie took fertility drugs to turn their dream into reality.
Soon enough, the Ferraros received the good news that they were already expecting their second child. However, they were told that Katie was actually carrying four babies! She and her husband were filled with a mix of emotions.
They Felt Mixed Emotions
On one hand, Katie and Charlie felt enthusiastic and excited that they were expecting quadruplets. This was because neither side of the family actually had a history of multiple births. On the other hand, though, the couple started to worry about the pregnancy news.
"The data presented was frightening," Katie recalled in an interview. "We were told there was a 50 percent chance the quads would have major handicaps, mostly due to premature birth." She and her husband were at a crossroads.
Katie Had A High-Risk Pregnancy
Since Katie was pregnant with four babies and was already in her late 30s at the time, her pregnancy was considered high-risk. There were plenty of medical outcomes that could result from her condition. These included increased rates of chromosomal abnormalities and stillbirth.
Dr. Joanna Adamczak, who was the lead medical expert in Katie's case, advised the couple to hope for the best but expect the worst. "There's always the hope to give mom the best possible outcomes but we have to be realistic," she later said.
The Couple Rejected the Selective Reduction
Given all the risks that Katie and Charlie would be facing in their second pregnancy, they naturally had some fears. Of course, they were over the moon with the fact that they were expecting quadruplets, but they definitely did not see it coming.
The couple was offered an option to do a selective reduction. It is when one or more of the fetuses are removed. The Ferraros, however, refused to do it and decided to move forward with all four intact.
They Remained Positive
"I know that there are four little beans in there that are gonna rely on me to get them through this world," Charlie explained their decision in an interview. As an expectant dad, he was determined to take care of their babies regardless of the outcome.
His wife, Katie, echoed the same sentiments. "Our lives would be enriched by these children's lives no matter who they are or what their situation is." Since the couple was in the same boat, they remained to stay positive about their situation.
Premature Babies Need To Stay In the NICU
Medical experts have time and again shared their expertise with the special health concerns of carrying triplets and quadruplets. According to Dr. Danielle Fisher, who is a chairperson of pediatrics at a health center in Santa Monica, California, it is extremely important to deliver them as close to term as possible.
"Most are born prematurely and stay in the NICU for several weeks to several months, depending on their needs," Dr. Fisher said. Katie and Charlie were told the same thing at the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. It was where she would be giving birth.
Katie's Situation Was Monitored
Like most pregnant women, Katie visited her doctor several times each week to get an update on the situation of her four babies in her tummy and receive advice on how to move forward. Dr. Joanna Adamczak was quick on her feet to answer questions. They also consulted the hospital's Antenatal Testing Department.
The consultations helped raised issues such as the high possibility of doing an immediate C-section and being admitted to the hospital for more intensive monitoring.
There Was No Need For Admission
It is common for women who are pregnant with twins or more to be placed on early bed rest. After all, they are carrying an unusual load of babies. Most of the time, these expectant mothers even spend more than half of their pregnancy living in the hospital.
Surprisingly for Katie's case, she did not spend so much time lying on her bed. Her doctors also did not need to ask her to temporarily leave home and be confined to their unit.
The Babies Seemed Fine
The fact that Katie naturally became pregnant with fertilized quadruplets was already proof that she could defy odds. No one expected that she and Charlie would be having a bundle since both their families did not have any set of twins or more.
As the couple continued to visit their doctor and undergo genetic testing, they were met with the more good news that all four of their babies appear to be healthy. Still, that didn't guarantee that the delivery would go smoothly.
Katie Could Go Into Labor Anytime
There was somehow a downside with Katie not being admitted to the hospital. This meant that the doctors and nurses could not keep an eye on her 24/7. Not only that, Katie could even go into labor in the middle of the night and rush through the hospital's Triage Department.
Fortunately for the Ferraros, this wasn't the medical staff's first rodeo. They have already faced this situation with their patients many times over. That said, they came up with a plan to ensure there would be a safe delivery at any point.
The Doctors Were Prepared
Despite all the technological advances and developments in the world, medical experts and their equipment still have limitations. They do not have the power to know when exactly the delivery day and time would be for expectant moms like Katie. However, they are knowledgeable and equipped enough to prepare.
Since the holidays were approaching at the time, the medical team had to make sure that there were on-call staff ready to go if Katie went into labor. The hospital was determined to set a notification plan in place.
Different Units Were Assembled
As part of the hospital's preparation, they created a special team of staff that would assemble for Katie's delivery. They would be there to make sure that their resources were utilized to deliver Katie's babies at a moment's notice.
Doctors and nurses from different units of the hospital that handle high-risk pregnancy, labor and delivery, and neonatal intensive care also coordinated to review details on doing the safest possible delivery.
Babies Would Be Identified
Stories of babies getting switched at birth and the like are nothing new to hospitals, so Katie's medical team also came up with a system to easily identify her four babies. To know which was which, the newborns would be wearing hats.
Of course, putting something on their head would not be enough. Each of the babies would also get color-coded umbilical clamps and some medical tape. This way, the caregivers could keep them straight and recognize their identity.
They Would Have Separate Teams
Regardless of when Katie would give birth, it was guaranteed that each of her babies would have their own team in the operating room. It was vital that there would be an advanced life support team to care for them immediately after delivery.
These teams would receive the babies in a resuscitation room adjacent to the operating room. Naturally, the resuscitation room would have all the equipment necessary to attend to the babies' immediate needs. It was crucial to keep them warm and help them breathe.
Everything Was Carefully Planned
Katie's doctor, Dr. Adamczak, would lead the operation but she would definitely have extra hands to assist her the entire time. There would be an additional doctor, an anesthesiologist, and a neonatologist on board.
The Ferraros' situation was thoroughly planned down to the temperature of the operating room. It would be heated to 85 degrees and special infant warmers would be used to keep each tiny patient's body temperature up. Needless to say, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) would also be ready for the babies.
Katie Had A Scheduled C-Section
While the Ferraros and the hospital were all geared up in the case that Katie suddenly had to give birth, they still scheduled cesarean delivery for the expectant mother. If luck was on their side, everything might just go according to plan.
"She has a cesarean section scheduled for Jan. 7, when she'll be 34 weeks," Sharon White, the hospital's director of surgical services, revealed weeks prior. "But we need to be prepared for her to come in at any time."
The Couple Was Still Worried
Even though they have done everything they could to prepare for the big day, Katie and Charlie still couldn't help but worry for the future of their incoming babies. A lot of questions ran into their minds, "How sick are they gonna be? What sort of surgeries might they need? How long will they be in the NICU?"
The Ferraros kept themselves on the edge of their seats as they waited for their quadruplets. "Having four babies and potentially four very sick babies? You hope and pray for the best, certainly. But to be a realist, it might not all be as beautiful and wonderful as you hope."
Katie Was Also At Risk
It was already a given fact that the quadruplets might face danger even before or during birth. This was why Katie and Charlie were so anxious about the fate of their babies. However, they were almost forgetting that Katie was in a risky situation too. Something might go medically wrong with her, too.
Dr. Joanna Adamczak explained, "Delivery is a risk. Your uterus is significantly expanded as compared to one or two, so there’s increased risks of bleeding during multiple deliveries."
She Avoided Being Attached
As much as Katie wanted to be excited for the arrival of her quadruplets, she still made an effort to hold herself back. She did not want to be attached since doctors and nurses had told them all the possible scenarios that could happen to the babies.
"There's a part of me that doesn't want to get attached just in case something does go wrong. When the time comes, I'll believe it, but at this point, I still almost don't believe that it's really gonna happen."
Charlie Was Also Premature
Meanwhile, the expectant father was beyond excited. He even revealed that he was also a premature baby himself so he could relate to their situation. Charlie was keeping a positive outlook on the outcome of their second pregnancy.
"I was a premature baby I was a pound and a half. You know you hear all the odds against you. If we went on odds, I wouldn't have been here because I am one of those odds," he revealed.
The Couple Initially Did Not Know the Babies' Sex
Katie and Charlie also chose not to find out if their babies were boys or girls. They told their doctors and nurses that they wanted it to be a surprise. From the get-go though, it was already given that they wanted to have a son.
"If they're all girls, we're gonna have a mental breakdown," Katie joked to her husband. "We need one boy at least or I'll have to keep going." At the time, the safety of their quadruplets was really their priority.
Katie Still Stayed At Home
During the middle of December, Katie was already 31 weeks pregnant. This was three weeks before their intended 34-week delivery. Amazingly, the expectant mother remained at home and cared for their more than one-year-old daughter, Molly.
As mentioned earlier, it was uncommon for women who have the same situation. By now, most of them were already on bed rest or assigned to a special hospital unit. Kate's current disposition was definitely showing good signs of a safe pregnancy all throughout.
They Became Close With the Medical Staff
Though Katie and Charlie were often just visiting the hospital for their regular checkups, they were still able to build a strong bond with Dr. Adamczak and the rest of their medical team. They were extremely happy when Katie managed to make it to the 34th week.
"Katie has made it to her 34th week and she made it to her plan cesarean section. Welcoming four babies into the world. You don't get to do this very often," Dr. Adamczak shared in an interview.
Katie Made It To the 34th Week
On January 7th, 2016, the Ferraros and their medical team's plan were set in motion. It was the day that they have been waiting for for a very long time already. Katie was finally giving birth to their quadruplets via C-section. Her ever-supportive husband stayed by her side.
The scheduled operation was composed of a 20-person team. Everyone, including the expectant parents, was in high spirits. They were more excited than nervous since they prepared well for it. The surgery began at 11:30 in the morning.
The Quadruplets Were Successfully Delivered
"Katie we are doing great over here." Dr. Joanna Adamczak would regularly update her patient during the entire operation. She would raise every newborn as soon as they come out and show it to the expectant mom and dad.
The enthusiastic doctor would also try to describe everything to Katie and Charlie since there was a cloth separating them. "They look great. They're all crying and screaming." Charlie couldn't believe his eyes upon finding out that three of the quadruplets were boys!
It Only Took Less Than Hour
After expecting all the worst possible scenarios for their pregnancy, the Ferraros finally got to live in the most ideal situation. Their four new babies were delivered successfully, thanks to the hospital staff that carefully planned and catered to their needs.
In just 24 minutes, newborns Charlie, Claire, Henry, and Dillon were all out of their mom's tummy! they were actually born only a minute apart from one another. Thankfully, all of them were also healthy. Their parents were all smiles on the other side of the table.
There Were No Major Issues
The assigned teams to each newborn were quick to attend to their needs. The babies were immediately measured, too. They were 15 to 18 inches long, weighing between three and four pounds. Only two of them, Henry and Dillon, needed umbilical catheters.
The umbilical catheters helped monitor blood pressure. It also allowed fluids and medicine. All in all, the hospital staff seemed to have everything under control. Still, the newborns had to be taken to the NICU after.
The Entire Family Was Thrilled
Outside the operating room, the relatives of Katie and Charlie were patiently waiting for any news on the delivery. Soon enough, they were told that the operation went well. Charlie and some other medical staff showed them pictures and videos of what went down inside.
They immediately called the other members of the family back home to update them as well. "Those were all inside of her." The couple's relatives were amazed by the successful surgery.
The Quadruplets Stayed In the NICU
Katie was discharged from the hospital just four days after giving birth. Her newborns were still staying in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit so she had to wait for the green light to be able to visit them. When the babies could finally breathe on their own, the new mom of five got to hold her babies for the first time.
Charlie, Claire, Henry, and Dillon stayed in the NICU for about a month. Still, their parents couldn't be more thankful for the outcome. “We were so fortunate,” said Katie. "Other babies in the NICU were severely ill."
They Grew Stronger By the Minute
Thanks to technology, the Ferraros' family and friends also got a piece of the action. Even though they were far away, they still had the chance to catch a glimpse of Katie and Charlie's four new bundles of joy. Everyone who knew them well was given access to the password-protected cameras placed near each baby’s bedside for monitoring.
The four babies continued to grow stronger. They would, however, only be allowed to go home once their weight increased and their body temperatures were maintained.
Katie And Charlie Were Smitten
As Katie held her four newborns in her arms for the first time, her husband tried to immortalize the moment by taking lots of photos. Charlie then asked Katie. " What are you thinking about now?" To which she replied, "The next 18 years!"
There were tears shed as the couple tried to take in everything that was happening. It seemed like it was only yesterday when they still had no clue as to what would happen to the quadruplets. Now, they were safe in the arms of their emotional parents.
They Marveled At Their Kids
"You got us into this!" Katie could not help but tease her husband as they enjoyed some quality time with their newborns in the NICU. Charlie was definitely in the mood to get back at her wife. "And you're a champ for getting us through it."
The beginning of the Ferraros' second pregnancy may have been surrounded by several obstacles but they started to believe that everything was worth it. Now that they were a family of seven, the couple joked that they could not afford to adopt a dog anymore.
The Nurses Were Happy For Them
One of the NICU nurses, Monique Nowacki shared how the Ferraros had nothing to worry about at the unit. "Most of the nurses that work here are moms, so we know what the moms are going through. We love on these babies who we would love on our own babies. That has to be comforting to the moms 'cause a lot of us have been there."
She further explained, "Some of the nurses — the reason why they work here is because they've been through the same trials."
They Helped the Quadruplets
Kylie Griffin, who was also a nurse in the NICU, gushed about her role in the Ferraros' second pregnancy story. "It’s amazing to be even a little part of saving these babies' lives and helping them get closer to being home with their family."
Without the dedicated hospital staff who attended to Charlie, Claire, Henry, and Dillon, it would have not been possible for their parents to finally visit them. The nurses and technicians did an excellent job even when they were still preparing for the arrival of the quadruplets.
The Ferraro Babies Were Going Home
After nearly a month of being strictly monitored at the hospital, one of Molly's younger siblings were finally allowed to be brought home. The new sister was surprised to see him when they opened the door to their home. She gave her little brother a kiss, which meant that she was delighted to have him.
"I can't believe the smallest one's home." Charlie shared in an interview. Soon, the rest of the quadruplets would also be welcomed home by Molly.
They Still Had To Be Monitored
While the three other babies were eventually sent home too, it did not mean that that the quadruplets were completely out of the woods. According to California doctor, Dr. Danielle Fisher, it is still important to keep an eye on the development of the newborns.
"Are they meeting growth and motor milestones? Can they roll over, sit up, crawl? How are their fine motor movements? Can they grasp objects and feed themselves? We watch the language and social development. We have to make sure they’re getting the stimulation and help they need to develop at a normal pace."
Daily Checkups Are Important
According to Dr. Danielle Fisher, scheduling doctor visits for triplets or quadruplets is important. There is no manual as to how often or when exactly parents should consult with doctors but they are certainly required. "With multiples who have health issues, we need to see them more often, especially in the first year of life. It depends on the children's and parents' needs," she said.
Fisher emphasized this importance since the child might eventually need more help with some movements. This was what Katie and Charlie had to keep in mind when they got home.
The Family Was Finally Complete
Katie was thankful that they did not have to go back and forth between the hospital and home anymore. The Ferraros were all finally together, but now they had to adjust to their new normal. Good thing they were not first-time parents as they already had an idea of how things would be.
Since the couple's previous experience was only taking care of one baby, Molly, they quickly realized they needed help at night. "That first night when they were all home and not connected to monitors or oxygen and we were on our own — we didn't sleep," Katie shared.
They Hired Nursing Students
The couple was lucky to still be in contact with the nurses from the ICU. The hospital staff suggested that they hire nursing students to help them out at night. Since Katie and Charlie trusted their judgment, they decided to give it a try.
Apparently, the nursing students were more than eager to experience working with premature babies. The Ferraros also learned that they were more affordable than other helpers. They had their shifts for four months while the couple took turns to help feed the babies.
It Was A Group Effort
"It really is a group effort. The parents should never be afraid to ask for help. Resources are available in every state and, hopefully, parents can get what they need," Dr. Fisher explained in an interview. It seemed like the Ferraros were doing everything right.
"Quads are not necessarily in for a life of being behind everyone else. We can identify problems better than we used to and have the ability to help them lead normal healthy lives," Dr. Fisher said.
The Household Was Having A Peaceful Night
Mom-of-five Katie was happy to share on her blog how Charlie, Claire, Henry, and Dillon were already sleeping through the night by the time they reached six months of age. "They have their last bottle at 6 p.m., are in bed at 8 p.m., and the house is quiet until morning," she said.
Meanwhile, firstborn Molly was also getting the hang of being a big sister to her younger siblings. She had no problem adjusting to their family. In fact, she could already distinguish one baby from the other.
There Were New Adjustments
Having started out in a clamorous NICU, the quadruplets had come a long way and mastered the art of sleeping. Their mother Katie shared that the babies were not easily bothered anymore by a little commotion. "They all sleep in the same room, but one who cries doesn’t wake the others,” Katie revealed.
As time passed by, the little ones continued to grow and develop skills. Since Molly was also still in diapers, the family would use up around 30 diapers a day. They also spend $16 to $17 in formula every day.
Other People Were Curious
Charlie's wife had also opened up about the adjustments they had to make whenever the family went out. It used to be a walk in the park since Molly was their only child. From car seats to pairs of double strollers, they now had to plan before stepping out of the house.
With a family as huge theirs, it was impossible not to draw attention. "People can’t help themselves," Katie said. "They have to ask questions. A total stranger asked me if I delivered them vaginally. Really? But it is an interesting way to connect with people."
Katie And Charlie Were Grateful
Even though it sounds as if Katie and Charlie were unhappy with their situation given their complaints, they actually felt the complete opposite. Sure, there were challenges to being parents to a toddler and quadruplets, but it was definitely rewarding to them.
"You hear a lot of sad stories involving multiples. Ours is truly a happy outcome," Katie explained. "When they’re sleeping peacefully, I have to pinch myself that they’re all here and all healthy. It could have been so different."
Other Parents Might Experience Depression
Despite the happy outcome of the Ferraros' pregnancy journey, a pediatrician named Dr. Jon Sarnoff had reminded others that it's not always the case. He reassured other parents that it was understandable if having multiples take a toll sometimes.
According to Dr. Sarnoff, postpartum depression occurs in multiple births more frequently than single births. "Although the reason has not been studied, intuitively, it makes sense that the additional stress of feeding, bathing, and caring for multiple babies would increase the risk for a postpartum depression," he said.
There Are Many Factors For Post Partum Depression
The pediatrician further explained his thoughts on the parents of twins or more. “In addition, multiple births are often preterm, the result of IVF, or associated with additional medical challenges. These additional risk factors compound the likelihood of postpartum depression." Other symptoms include fatigue, appetite and sleep disturbances, and exaggerated highs and lows.
Fortunately for Katie and Charlie, they were too preoccupied with their toddler and four newborns to experience it. They also had each other and the help of others around them.
The Ferraros' Story Inspired Others
When Katie gave birth to the quadruplets in 2016, many people all over the world heard about their story. They find it fascinating and inspirational that she and her husband Charlie were able to welcome four healthy babies during that fateful day in January.
As it turned out, becoming a beautiful family of seven was just the beginning. The happy couple welcomed a set of twins in March the following year! They really were serious about creating a big family.
They Are Now A Family of Nine
Through social media and the Internet, Katie has been updating their supporters with the latest happenings in their family. She and Charlie now have seven kids! — firstborn Molly, quadruplets Charlie, Claire, Henry, and Dillon, and their newborn baby twins Gus & Hannah.
The Ferraros enjoy the outdoors so much that they don't mind the logistical challenge brought about by being one big family. They drive a 12-passenger van around town, in their neighborhood, and to the beach.
Katie and Charlie Defied Odds
When Charlie and Katie dreamed of having a son, they never knew that they were actually going to get more than that. They received the good news that they were having quadruplets but the journey was far from easy.
The Ferraros' immense love for their family and the huge help of the staff of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns turned their dream into reality. Against all odds, they were able to have the opportunity to have a big happy family.