Strange Alien Mysteries and U.F.O. Sightings That Will Give You The Creeps

By Bryce Surren

Alien mysteries and U.F.O. sightings are nothing new. In fact, to see extraterrestrial lifeforms is perhaps at the heart of our curiosity about space. Between 1947 to 1969, at the height of the Cold War, more than 12,000 UFO sightings were reported. 

Photo Courtesy: Bettmann/Getty Images

To this day, we still hear about people who lived to tell the tales of aliens appearing right before their eyes or strange saucers flying over their towns. While some of it can be chalked up to mere conspiracies, others have some truth to them. Much like the stories on this list.

