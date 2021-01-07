Strange Alien Mysteries and U.F.O. Sightings That Will Give You The Creeps

This is another report that comes from the National U.F.O. Reporting Center. An airline captain who was flying between Los Angeles and Portland noticed glowing blue lights over Mount Shasta in California. According to the captain, the lights were stationary.

Photo Courtesy: Albert Moote/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

They were neither falling stars nor satellites. What makes it even creepier is the fact that the lights also appeared to be above the level of a plane. He recalled: "one of the 'stars' just dimmed out over about a 10-second time span followed by the other one dimming out completely in about 10 seconds also."