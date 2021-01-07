Strange Alien Mysteries and U.F.O. Sightings That Will Give You The Creeps
Alien mysteries and U.F.O. sightings are nothing new. In fact, to see extraterrestrial lifeforms is perhaps at the heart of our curiosity about space. Between 1947 to 1969, at the height of the Cold War, more than 12,000 UFO sightings were reported.
To this day, we still hear about people who lived to tell the tales of aliens appearing right before their eyes or strange saucers flying over their towns. While some of it can be chalked up to mere conspiracies, others have some truth to them. Much like the stories on this list.
The Betty and Barney Hill Case
The Betty and Barney Hill case is one of the most famous U.F.O. and alien abduction stories in history. These two were driving on a road in New Hampshire at night when a bright light seemed to start following them.
They eventually got home when daylight came. Their clothes were dirty and ripped while both of their watches started working. They also didn't remember a thing. After some psychiatric session, they later recalled being probed and violated by aliens during an abduction.
Churchill's U.F.O. Paranoia
We're not here to discuss Winston Churchill's decorated career. Instead, we're taking a closer look at the Ministry of Defense's U.F.O. files at the National Archives. It was revealed that Churchill intended to avert "mass panic" about an encounter between an R.A.F. aircraft and an odd flying object.
There was also a report that Churchill discussed the matter with U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower. Although this was not confirmed by any documentation. Churchill definitely did, however, request a report on flying saucers in 1952.
Barbara Lamb and the Lizard Man
A woman by the name of Barbara Lamb was a psychotherapist who observed crop circles. She is best known for once claiming that a reptilian figure appeared in her house one day. This was even reported by Vanity Fair.
She said that the reptilian humanoid was tall and had piercing yellow eyes. Lamb claimed that the reptile appeared friendly and welcoming. Lamb even reached out to touch his hand. This was when the lizard man vanished out of thin air.
U.F.O.s in the U.S.S.R.
Soviet astronomer Feliks Zigel was concerned by some 200 reported sightings of "a luminous orange-colored crescent" whose "surface is only a little duller than that of the moon." He called for a joint effort of all the scientists of the world to determine the nature of unidentified flying objects in 1967.
This astronomer was so convinced of the existence of flying saucers. This resulted in documents that allegedly make clear the seriousness with which the Soviet government treated the prospect of an alien invasion.
Zimbabwe Children and the End of the World
Several U.F.O. sightings were reported near a school in Ruwa, Zimbabwe back in September of 1994. The children who had observed the U.F.O.s were terrified. When they were asked to explain what they saw, they described beings with big heads, no nose, no mouth, and long black hair.
The said figures were dressed in dark suits and communicated telepathically. “I think it’s about something that’s going to happen,” said one little girl. "What I thought was maybe the world’s going to end."
The Rendlesham Forest Incident
Known as Britain’s Roswell, the Rendlesham Forest Incident is one of the most famous U.F.O reports in the country. The witnesses involved in the December 1980 event were, in fact, U.S. military personnel. These were also considered highly credible individuals.
They reported seeing an alien aircraft zoom through the forest. When they went to check it out, they saw those strange hieroglyphics were written all over the craft. There were reports after that it was most likely a prank played on the U.S. soldiers by the British military.
O’Hare International Airport Saucer
On November 7th, 2006, United Flight 446 was about to depart from Chicago’s O’Hare International airport just like any other flight. However, a dozen United Airlines employees spotted an odd metallic craft hovering over the gate.
It reportedly hung around in the air for a few minutes before finally shooting up at breakneck speed into the clouds. What makes this incident even weirder is that the saucer did not register on the airport’s radar, despite all the witnesses. It was chalked up to a “weather phenomenon.”
The Melbourne 350
In a story by the New York Post, more than 300 students and teachers of Westall High School in Melbourne, Australia could not believe their eyes on April 6th, 1966. They were all looking in shock at five planes that were attempting to corner and capture a U.F.O.
This saucer eventually zipped away and was never to be seen again. The headmaster of the school, as well as strange men in black suits, even told the students and staff to never say anything about it. This sighting was witnessed by hundreds of people.
Robert Matthews and Missing Time
Airman Robert Matthews got off of a bus in Cape Cod, Massachusetts for his first tour of duty back in 1966. It was there that he saw strange lights appearing in the deserted area. He used a payphone to call the base a second time to pick him up.
The person who answered the phone told him that the truck had arrived to pick him up five minutes after he got off the bus. However, the driver couldn’t find Matthews. This phenomenon is called “missing time” and is commonly associated with alien abduction cases.
The Broad Haven Primary School Drawings
In 1977, the BBC reported that a group of school children from the Broad Haven Primary School claimed to have seen a U.F.O. near their playground. However, the teachers refuted this. The school just refused to believe them.
They decided to separate the children to try to verify their accounts. Each was asked to draw pictures of the experience. When they finished, they all came up with the same drawing of a flying saucer. That must have been quite an eventful school day.
The Frederick Valentich Disappearance
Frederick Valentich was an Australian pilot who was flying over the Bass Strait. While on his trip, he encountered something that he couldn’t identify. He couldn't make out any of the aircraft's features. He got on his radio to notify air control that there was a strange vessel.
This was something that he had never seen before and was now circling and taunting him. “It is hovering and it is not an aircraft,” were the last words Valentich said before he and his plane disappeared forever.
Fred Crisman and Harold Dahl
Harold Dahl was out on the Puget Sound together with his son and dog back in 1947. Dahl looked up and saw six strange aircraft overhead, one of which fell an estimated 1,500 feet out of the sky and into the water below.
The metal debris from the crash injured his son and took his dog's life. His supervisor at work, Fred Crisman, confirmed the sighting, too. A man in a black suit came and warned Dahl not to speak about it. This story was said to have inspired the film Men in Black.
The Flatwoods Monster
In 1952, the May brothers from the little village of Flatwoods, West Virginia saw something that no young boy should ever see. The two were playing in their schoolyard with their friend. After noticing a red light streak across the sky and the sound of a crash nearby, they ran to the brothers' mother.
The boys claim to have seen a 10-foot monster with a blood-red body and a green face that seemed to glow. It prompted a U.S. Air Force U.F.O. inquiry. The story got picked up by the national news, as well. Today, there is even a Flatwoods Monster Museum.
The Topcliffe Sighting
The Topcliffe sighting single-handedly relaunched the British military’s interest in U.F.O.s. A British Meteor fighter jet was returning to the Topcliffe airfield in Yorkshire, England from exercises over the North Sea.
When it descended to 5,000 feet, the crew on the ground spotted a silver, circular object traveling several thousand feet above the Meteor. In a report preserved in the National Archives, Flight Lieutenant John Kilburn said that the craft swung "in a pendular motion…similar to a falling sycamore leaf.” The object then stopped mid-air, rotated on its own axis, and just zipped off.
The McMinnville U.F.O. Photographs
This is one of the photographs taken by Paul Trent at his farm near McMinnville, Oregon back in May 1950. As you can see, the image shows what appears to be a metallic disk-shaped object moving slowly in the skies above the farm.
While people argued against the photographs' legitimacy, Paul Trent and his wife, Evelyn, maintained their statements that the photos were real until their deaths in the '90s. They were the only two people that witnessed the incident.
The Washington Merry-Go-Round
This was an incident that occurred over secure air space near the Pentagon and was captured on film. In 1952, seven unidentified objects, as the crafts were registered on radar. Jets were immediately sent to investigate these suspicious, strange objects.
However, when the American jets got there, the aircraft were gone. The objects returned to the radar screen after the jets landed. Airforce Intelligence Director General Sanford held a press conference reported that the incident was “made by credible observers of relatively incredible things."
Japan Airlines Flight 1628
Former F.A.A. official John Callahan told a conference of high-ranking officials back in 2001 that something strange happened to Japan Airlines Flight 1628 in 1986. The plane was on its way from Paris to Tokyo when crew members spotted several U.F.O.s.
The American Heroes Channel reported that the crew recalled multiple U.F.O.s surrounding the plane. One of the objects was four times the plane's size. They made an emergency landing in Anchorage, Alaska. This was where the ground crew confirmed the sighting.
The Muscarello Exeter Incident
In 1965, a hitchhiker in Exeter, New Hampshire named Norman Muscarello was waiting for a ride. While he was there, he saw five strange red flashing lights in the woods. The source of the lights suddenly came towards him at a frightening speed.
Muscarello dove into a ditch to avoid being hit before flagging down a motorist. The police investigated the location and also saw the same aircraft with the same bright red lights speed off out of sight. This event is celebrated annually with the Exeter U.F.O. Festival.
A Knock on Rick Sorrells’s Door
Reports of an inconceivably large aircraft hovering above Stephenville, Texas occurred in 2008. Most people of the Stephenville community saw it, too. Pilot Steven Allen claimed that the unusual aircraft was flying at an estimated 3,000 miles per hour and was being chased by fighter jets.
Another man named Rick Sorrells said he saw the same thing while hunting. Later, Sorrells says that a strange man knocked on his door and said, “Son we have the same caliber weapons you have, but we have more of them."
Project Grudge Report No. 13
The Lovette-Cunningham incident is as shocking as it gets. According to History.com, an American Air Force sergeant was allegedly abducted by a saucer-like aircraft back in 1956. His body was found cleanly mutilated in the New Mexico desert afterward.
This was a case studied closely by Project Grudge. The 600-page document was labeled “Project Grudge Report 13.” However, no official information on Report 13 exists and the U.S. government denies its very existence. Details only came from secondhand sources who claim to have seen and analyzed the document.
Richard French and the Drowned U.F.O.s
At a Citizen Hearing on Disclosure in 2013, then-83-year-old Richard French recalled an odd incident when he was a young man in the waters of St. John’s, Newfoundland. He saw two U.F.O.s that had crashed and sunk in the water. Aliens were trying to fix the said aircraft.
They eventually finished and took off. He did not mention this in his report at the time. Some say that this was part of a freaky government cover-up. Still, even if French included this in his report, would people have believed him?
Little Green Man Phenomenon
Have you ever wondered why aliens are usually depicted as green men? This phenomenon began on a Kentucky Farm in 1955. A large extended farm family called the Suttons arrived breathlessly at the Hopkinsville police station in southwestern Kentucky.
They were genuinely terror-struck. The family of 11 discussed a terrifying siege by otherworldly beings. This would become one of the most detailed and baffling accounts of an alien close encounter on record. The creatures were said to be just a few feet away. The incident quickly became national news.
Pascagoula Alien Abduction
In 1973, two coworkers were fishing off a pier on the Pascagoula River. They then heard a buzzing sound and saw flashing blue lights. Of course, they were both baffled by what the U.F.O. that suddenly appeared.
This was not even the scariest thing about the incident. Three humanoid creatures then dragged them on board. Inside the craft, the two were examined for about 20 minutes before being “levitated” back to the pier. They went to the police station to report what they saw.
Allagash Alien Abductions
In 1976, four friends went camping in rural Maine. On the second night of their trip, they noticed a very bright light but thought nothing of it. The night after, they decided to try night fishing. In the canoe, they noticed the bright light again.
One of the men used a flashlight to flash an S.O.S. pattern at the light just in case. The light then expanded and enveloped all four men. In the morning, they all woke up at the campsite with no recollection of what ended up happening. They didn't even know how they got off the water.
Antônio Vilas Boas Alien Abduction
Brazilian farmer Antônio Vilas Boas was working at night because he decided that it was too hot for him to work during the day. It was then that he saw a red star in the sky. It grew larger and came closer. He tried to drive away in his tractor, but the vehicle died on him.
Four humanoid creatures dragged him into the now landed craft. They stripped him, covered him with a weird gel, and then took blood samples. Afterward, a female humanoid then appeared and had intercourse with him. Boas went on to become a lawyer, by the way.
Clayton and Donna Lee Abduction
A couple in Texas claimed to have been abducted by aliens multiple times. Clayton and Donna Lee even stated that, in one incident, a fetus was stolen from Donna by the alien trespassers. The husband, on the other hand, claims that he was a child visiting a park the very first time he was abducted.
He feels that aliens must have been studying his life. This couple has had their memories of this event awakened by a local psychologist. They even went on FOX's The O’Reilly Factor to confirm their stories.
The Gundiah Mackay Alien Abduction
Three different people lived to tell the tale of 22-year-old Amy, who was abducted right out the window of her lounge room by some sort of flying craft. At the time, her husband was asleep while her friend, Petra, stayed up to read in another room.
Petra was disrupted by a blinding light coming from the lounge room, and the sound of shattering glass. A rectangular beam took Amy. She eventually turned up miles away with strange marks on her inner thigh. She also had bizarrely extensive body hair growth.
A Russian Millionaire Politician Taken by Aliens
A former President of the only Buddhist political state in Russia avidly claims that he was once kidnapped by extraterrestrial beings. Kirsan Ilyumzhinov says they abducted him off his apartment balcony. He got on their enormous spaceship.
The millionaire describes the ship's chambers as "the size of a large football pitch." They landed on one planet to pick up some equipment. Allegedly, while Ilyumzhinov was abducted, his staff came looking for him but was unable to find him until he inexplicably appeared in his suite hours later.
The Robert Taylor Incident
Forestry worker Robert Taylor was heading to work in the woods in Livingston, Scotland back in 1979. He turned a corner and, to his surprise, he saw what appeared to be a U.F.O. parked in the field. Once he got home, his wife immediately called the police.
She told the authorities that her husband looked terrible. The police investigated the area, but they found nothing conclusive. No civilian or military craft was scheduled to be in the location, according to some flight logs.
Forestry Worker Goes M.I.A. for Five Days
In Snowflake, Arizona, a seven-man forestry team was heading home from work one night. The team spotted a blindingly bright light. At first, they thought it was a crashed plane, so they drove over the craft. One of the workers, Travis Walton, decided to jump out of the truck to get a closer look.
Suddenly, a bright light shot from the U.F.O. and sent Walton floating into the craft. The remaining members of the crew drove away from the scene to get help. When Walton reappeared after five days, he said he was interrogated by three creatures with bald heads and huge eyes.
The Manhattan Abduction
Linda Napolitano's story is one of the most documented U.F.O. abduction cases in recent memory. She claims to have been kidnapped out the window of her Manhattan apartment building by a flying saucer. Her abduction story has also been corroborated by two United Nations bodyguards.
"Doors open like sliding doors. Inside are all these lights and buttons and a big long table. I don’t want to get up on that table," she says. "They get me on the table anyway." She eventually got back to her apartment. In 2001, it was reported that the aliens visited the building again.
Real-Life Men in Black
Robert Richardson was just driving through Toledo, Ohio when he drove into a strange object. It vanished the moment he stepped out to inspect. He found a shard of metal that appeared to have been part of the mysterious craft. Richardson took it home.
Three days later, two men in jet black suits and black sunglasses knocked on Richardson’s door. They demanded the piece of metal. Richardson told them he had it sent off to a lab for analysis. They ordered him to get it back and threatened his wife's life. The men left and were never seen again.
The Kenneth Arnold Incident
Civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold was flying his small aircraft near Washington’s Mount Rainier on June 24th, 1947. While he was flying, Arnold claimed to have seen nine blue, glowing objects flying fast. He first believed the objects to be some sort of new military aircraft.
At the time, the country was in its first year of the Cold War. The media had coined the now-ubiquitous phrase “flying saucer" because of Arnold's description. Soon, other reports of a group of nine U.F.O.s cropped up across the region.
Lubbock Lights
On the evening of August 25th, 1951, three science professors from Texas Tech were going about their business in Lubbock. While they were enjoying their evening, they looked up and saw a semicircle of lights flying above them at a high speed.
Dozens of reports came in over the next few days about the incident. Texas Tech freshman Carl Hart Jr. even snapped photos of the so-called Lubbock Lights phenomenon. The Air Force concluded that the lights were birds reflecting the luminescence from Lubbock’s new street lamps.
The Levelland Incident
In the film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the scene where a U.F.O. makes the electronics in a car go haywire is definitely iconic. The real-life inspiration for that scene came from an incident in 1957.
This incident occurred in Levelland, Texas. Dozens of citizens had reported seeing a rocket or strange lights that interfered with their vehicles. Some of the citizens reported that their car engines just died while others claimed that their lights were suddenly cut out.
U.F.O.s in Tehran
On September 19, 1976, phone calls from concerned citizens in Tehran, Iran reported a bright light in the sky. An F-4 fighter jet was sent out to investigate the matter. When it neared the object, its instruments blacked out. This forced the pilot to return to base.
A second F-4 flew, and as it neared the unusual light, it achieved radar lock. According to the pilot, the U.F.O. released a glowing object, which was then assumed as a missile. As he prepared to counterattack, his instruments malfunctioned.
Belgian U.F.O. Wave
In November 1989, citizens of Belgium claimed that they saw a large, triangular U.F.O. hovering in the sky. The following year, new sightings of multiple objects were reported. This is confirmed by two military ground radar stations.
Two F-16 fighter jets were sent out and were able to lock onto their targets with radar. The objects were so fast that the pilots lost them. There were an estimated 13,500 people who witnessed the incident, making it one of the most widely experienced U.F.O. sightings of the modern era.
Battle of Los Angeles
According to the National U.F.O. Reporting Center, California tops the list of states with the most reported UFO sightings. The highest number of which occurred in Los Angeles between 2001 and 2015. One of the most notable incidents was sightings that happened in February 1942.
On February 25th, an unidentified aircraft appeared on the radar 120 miles west of Los Angeles and disappeared. It was later discovered that the object was not from an enemy combatant. Conflicting reports from witnesses stated seeing balloons, aircraft, and hovering objects, among others.
The 1952 Washington, D.C. UFO Incident
On July 19th, 1952, an unusual and unexpected aircraft appeared on military radars at Ronald Reagan National Airport. The air traffic controllers detected movement that wasn’t scheduled to arrive in the area. It apparently moved with such sudden speeds.
The following weekend, eyewitness accounts from area citizens, airline crew members, and military personnel reported seeing flashes of light zooming in the sky. The Air Force held the largest press conference since World War II at the time to address the odd activity.
The Lights Above the New Jersey Turnpike
Various motorists alongside the New Jersey Turnpike stopped to look toward the sky back on July 14th, 2001. For around 15 minutes after midnight, they marveled at the sight of strange orange-and-yellow lights in a "V" formation that hovered over the highway.
Carteret Police Department’s Lt. Daniel Tarrant was one of the witnesses. Air traffic controllers initially denied any aircraft flying that night. However, the New York Strange Phenomena Investigators claimed to receive F.A.A. radar data that corroborated the U.F.O. sightings.
The U.S.S. Nimitz Encounter
On November 14th, 2004, the U.S.S. Princeton, part of the U.S.S. Nimitz carrier strike group discovered an unknown craft on radar 100 miles off the coast of San Diego. The crew had been tracking objects that appeared at 80,000 feet for the past two weeks.
The crafts plummeted to hover right above the Pacific Ocean. When the area was investigated, it was reported that they saw an oval shape underneath the surface and a Tic Tac-shaped object above the water. There were no markings to indicate an engine, wings, or windows. It then just accelerated away.
A 1981 U.F.O. Sighting in France
The French U.F.O. investigation division publicly released its records for the first time in 2007. At the time, its website even crashed from too many users browsing through the site. One of France's most famous unexplained cases happened near the southern village of Trans-en-Provence.
A 55-year-old resident claimed to have seen an eight-foot oval-shaped craft briefly land on his property and quickly take off again. It even left behind marks that could have only been made by a heavy object, the agency confirmed.
U.F.O.s in Finland
In 1969, a group of Finnish fighter pilots on a navigation flight spotted seven objects shaped like disks or balloons. These crafts hovered about 5,000 feet in the air over a field. The jets approached the objects.
However, these things just flew off at what the air force pilots called an "astonishing speed." The Finnish Defense Forces’ magazine, Ruotuväki, reported this incident. This is the only known U.F.O. encounter acknowledged by the country’s air force. The aircraft never reappeared again.
The Falcon Lake Incident
This incident occurred in 1967. A man from Manitoba, Canada named Stefan Michalak saw an unidentified alien craft land nearby while he was out prospecting for gold and silver. He decided to approach the craft and heard human-like voices muffled by the engines.
Michalak went closer and that was when he saw "a maze of lights" within. The craft took off all of a sudden and the man got injured because of the heat from the ship's beam. Its heat set fire to his clothes and severely burnt his chest.
The Phoenix Lights Sightings
Many argue that the Phoenix Lights was the biggest known report of U.F.O. sightings in history. The event occurred back in March 1997. Thousands of people reported that they saw lights above them in the skies over a 300-mile range through the American Southwest.
Witnesses claimed to have seen a huge "V"-shaped U.F.O. It was simply passing and made no sound as it moved. No reasonable explanation has been offered as to what these were. Further reports came again in 2007 and 2008.
A Sighting by a Retired Astronaut in 2013
The National U.F.O. Reporting Center logged a mysterious sighting in 2013. A former commercial pilot and astronaut was looking at the sky with his family in Texas. This was when they saw an orange, glowing fireball.
"When I looked up into the sky, I saw a fairly large, orange, glowing orb moving rapidly overhead [at] right about 90 degrees of elevation," the man told the agency. After a few minutes, a group of three similar objects followed the same flight path. Two more objects followed moments later on.
Mount Shasta Lights
This is another report that comes from the National U.F.O. Reporting Center. An airline captain who was flying between Los Angeles and Portland noticed glowing blue lights over Mount Shasta in California. According to the captain, the lights were stationary.
They were neither falling stars nor satellites. What makes it even creepier is the fact that the lights also appeared to be above the level of a plane. He recalled: "one of the 'stars' just dimmed out over about a 10-second time span followed by the other one dimming out completely in about 10 seconds also."
Unexplained Aerial Phenomena
In videos leaked back in 2007 and 2017, the Pentagon aimed to “clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real.” We can see in the video that unidentified objects are seen spinning and hovering in the air and above the water.
Meanwhile, the two navy pilots who saw them were in utter disbelief. The two oblong, disk-shaped objects definitely confused the crew, as well. We still don't know if this is true, but hey, it's hard to argue against the U.S. Department of Defense.
Area 51
How can we not mention Area 51? It has been the subject of our wildest conspiracies. C.I.A. veterans who are finally relieved of their secrecy vows can now recount their time at Area 51. Sadly, they make clear that extraterrestrials are not a part of the job.
A group of former Area 51 workers only recalls that they were paid either in cash or by checks issued from seemingly unrelated companies like Pan American World Airways. Of course, the location is still shrouded in mystery. We still don't know what goes on in there.