Where Were You During the Moments That Changed the Course of Humanity?

A lot has happened over the course of the past 100 years. Whether it is movements, reforms, or new technological advances, the world has changed so drastically that people can sometimes forget how far we have come. That is why it is important that we look back and remember them.
After all, some of these events made us weep while others made us cheer. From industrial innovations and cultural phenomenons to the internet and social media age, where were you when some of the most significant moments in history took place?