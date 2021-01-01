You Won't Believe The Things That Go On In All-Female Prisons
It is easy to assume that we know what is going on in women's prisons because of a series like Orange Is the New Black. After all, the show does offer compelling content. Still, a lot of crazy things happen in real-life all-female jails that even the series couldn't have portrayed.
The horrors of a life behind bars are just sometimes not meant for the public to see. That is why we rely on documentaries, firsthand accounts, and lists like this. Here are some things you won't believe happen inside women's prisons.
Inmates are not allowed to change hairstyles
Changing hairstyles is considered an escape attempt! Okay, this is just weird. Considering that some women prefer changing hairstyles and hair colors for the sake of individuality, this seems like an unnecessary rule.
Once female inmates are locked up, they should be sure about the hairstyle they're wearing because they won't be able to change it unless there were special circumstances. There is a great possibility that a woman could be charged with attempting to break out because of it.
No skin in group showers
Contrary to what you might have seen from Orange is the New Black, female inmates are not actually allowed to walk in and out of the showers in the nude. They are not even allowed to go topless. Wardens who would let this happen would lose their job immediately.
In the U.S., Congress passed the act that was meant to eliminate sexual assaults in prison. For this reason, nudity is strictly forbidden anywhere outside of the showers. Women are also forbidden to go topless while changing their clothes.
Women are only given 24 hours with their infant after birth
Of course, this is something that can only happen in an all-female prison. Being pregnant in prison is not exactly one of the most pleasant experiences for a woman. Unfortunately, once an inmate is locked up, this situation is impossible to avoid.
Women are only given 24 hours with their baby after giving birth. This is why there is a higher rate of postpartum mental disorders among women who give birth in prison. They also face the great possibility of permanently losing their parental rights.
A lot of inmates flirt with correctional officers
Yes, as we all have heard by now, life does get lonely behind bars. Some inmates prefer to flirt with their fellow prisoners while others target the actual correctional officers. One of the most popular techniques is to find a guard who is kind enough to listen and has good intentions.
The female inmates can often be sneaky and use flirting as a way of getting what they want. It is not that they are craving men's attention. Most of them just want some special privileges and goodies on the side.
The abuse of power is rampant amongst guards
No surprise here. Correctional officers often abuse their power. Even though a romantic relationship between a female prisoner and a male guard is illegal, it has been happening since forever. It doesn't matter if it was consensual or forced, it is just wrong either way.
Male guards just use the power dynamic to get the prisoners to consent. Guards often use little commodities like makeup or cigarettes as a way to get inmates to have intimate relations with them. Yes, it is messed up.
Female inmates have a greater chance of illness compared to their male counterparts
According to the Girl’s Health & Justice Institute, female prisoners have a greater chance of illness than incarcerated males. Health problems such as tuberculosis, various STDs, HIV, and Hepatitis C have higher rates in female prisons.
Women are more prone to more injuries in prison, as well. Young girls in juvenile justice systems also experience more severe health troubles. The combination of poor health care and unhealthy surroundings can make it hard for women to stay healthy throughout their sentence.
Dealing with their cycle can get tricky
Another problem that women face in prison is dealing with their cycle. It might not be the biggest deal when you are out, but inside, it can be a pretty nasty issue. Prisons are notorious for having a lack of sanitary items available to women.
As we might have suspected, guards don't make life easier for the inmates, as well. They often use a female prisoner's menstrual cycle as a way to force obedience. The worst part of all this is that the prisoners can do nothing about it.
A lot of beauty products are smuggled
Whether it is their favorite lipstick, beauty products, or special face masks, women's beauty products fall under the essentials category. Yes, even in prison. Female inmates don't let bars separate them from the things they want.
In this case, prisoners smuggle things like mascara and pantyhose. They even trade them in. People would be amazed by the kinds of products these women sneak in and some come from good brands, too. What for? They want to look good, of course.
Lice is a big problem at these facilities
Female inmates already deal with a terrible environment. It even gets worse when they realize how susceptible they are to lice. No matter how hard prisons try, there is just no getting rid of these things for good.
The fact that shampoo is already a luxury does not do them any favors. Most inmates also don't care much about their hygiene since, well, they have bigger problems to think about. They are also crowded places, too. It looks like this issue won't be going away anytime soon.
The inmates get creative with their adult toys
As far as toys go, female inmates found a lot of alternatives inside the prison. One example of this is adult toys made out of Jolly Ranchers. The women would buy the candy from the canteen and melt them using a microwave oven.
They would mold them into the shape of a man's private parts. Some inmates even freeze-dried coffee to turn it into a paste. What do they do with it? Well, they would roll the paste into a ball and insert them inside of their you-know-what.
All-female prisons have less conflicts and more beauty pageants
People have already heard about the race wars that go on inside male prisons. This has a lot to do with gang life and just toxic masculinity in general. Women, on the other hand, do not have the same problem in their prisons.
Some may be territorial but overall female inmates get along quite well. They even form groups of their own without having to choose a rival. Female prisons also host their own beauty pageants, organized by the inmates and the institution. Girls just want to have fun, after all.
There is a strict open-door policy
Since inappropriate relationships between the inmates and the guards are widespread, all-female prisons impose a strict no-closed-door policy. The policy is supposed to ensure that a female prisoner is never alone behind a closed door with a male guard.
It was supposed to be a solution to rampant abuse. Correctional officers are even supposed to have their cameras on them at all times. When a male staff member sees a female prisoner alone with no camera surveillance, he can only approach her if there is a third-party witness present.
There tends to be a lot of gossip
Okay, let's all admit that we have at least told or heard one rumor we have heard one time or another. There is also a lot of gossip in all-female prisons. Some of it is said to be literally damaging, especially when an inmate doesn't like what she hears.
Nobody also ever asks why someone is in there. We reckon it is an unwritten rule in all prisons. According to one former ex-con, women behind bars just do not like to be judged for their crimes. So if someone does, they just respond with violence.
No accessories are allowed
We can assume that women care about their appearance more than men do. And safe to say, those prison outfits do not look comfortable nor fashionable. Accessories like scarves, sunglasses, hoodies, and earrings are all strictly prohibited in the facilities.
Apart from accessories instigating conflicts among the prisoners, they are banned because these things could hide the woman's identity. Some even have used these items to steal stuff from the kitchen. They sure know how to get creative in there.
Inmates fall in love with each other quite often
Being in a confined space for a long period of time can make someone pretty lonely. That is why the phrase "gay for the stay" pops up for prisoners. Still, there have been many cases where female inmates actually fell in love with each other inside.
It is not just lesbian or bisexual women either. Straight women end up in serious relationships for comfort, as well. Although prison breakups are absolutely the worst. Women end up fighting and are forced to be put in segregation.
It can get really overwhelming on the first day
Adjusting to prison life can be quite difficult for women who got used to life at home and around friends and family. First, they have to check in all their belongings, which is standard. They are also told that they are only allowed one phone call.
Oftentimes, a nurse and doctor from the institution will be the one to give the inmates their "welcome pack." This includes a plastic plate, a knife and fork, bedding, toothpaste, and a coloring book with some coloring pens.
LGBTQ community members are a target of abuse
As we have come to learn from this list, women getting intimate with each other is fairly common in prisons. Many of these women who choose to have these relationships do not really identify as gay at all. So perhaps this is part of the reason why homophobia still persists.
LGBTQ community members are often the target of harassment in prison, usually by guards. Their fellow inmates tend to target these women, as well. Incarcerated lesbians are powerless against punishable offenses and persecution.
Assault is not uncommon, especially in juvenile facilities
An estimated 10% of young people in juvenile facilities reported victimization by staff members or a peer, according to a national survey conducted in 2012. There have been various women who came out to expose the assault going on.
A majority of the cases were by a staff member, as well. States like Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, and South Carolina are said to have the highest victimization rates. 20% of those victimized also reported being violated on more than 10 occasions.
They don't really get strip-searched
While strip-searches may be required in prison movies and television shows, all-female prisons forbid this. Of course, if there is reason to suspect, some correctional officers would. Most of the time, however, these guards won't even bother.
“You sit on a chair and it scans you for metal but that was it for me," one former prisoner said to Cosmpolitan. "If they think you have drugs they will also search your cells, and sometimes make you and your cellmates lie down on the floor with your hands on your heads while they do it.”
The cell arrangements vary
Some of the luckier inmates have their own cell, shower, and toilet. Others even have their own television and phone. However, in most cases, female prisoners have to share everything. Televisions are also pretty rare to see in cells.
The showers are sometimes used as a toilet, as well. When it comes to privacy, female inmates have none either. "You could hear everything because all the cell doors have gaps on either side. Even someone having a wee a few cells down is audible," said one anonymous ex-con.
The inmates' families are displaced
Most women who are behind bars were once primary caregivers in their household. So when they are sent to prison, families are left with few options. Some have their relatives to rely on. This is why most mothers in jail just watch as their kids are sent to foster care.
The rarity of women's facilities also contributes to the decline in visits. These places are so far away from home that it is just too difficult for the inmates' families to stop by and say "hello." At least some prisons have now introduced teleconferencing.
Female prisons are a nightmare for inmates with mental health disorders
Women who are in prison suffer high rates of mental illness. Oftentimes, these are because of the circumstances of the prisoners outside of the facility. Because most inmates have already experienced some form of abuse in the past, many suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, too.
The worst part is that the guards and other inmates target these women, as well. That is why it is not surprising to hear that female prisoners suffer high rates of depression and anxiety. This is something left unaddressed.
The food is downright disgusting
One of the worst things about prison is not being able to eat good food. Sometimes, the meal is so bad that not even a dog will eat it. The lunch menu is chosen a week in advance. Most inmates choose to live off the instant noodles from their canteen.
They would rather eat that for years than take what is actually served. Fortunately, there are some prisons that have common areas where the girls could make food together to share. But these are far and few in between.
Pregnant prisoners are shackled during labor
Now, this is just inhumane. This just puts both the health of the mother and child at risk. While court cases have ruled that shackling women prisoners to their beds during labor and delivery is unconstitutional, the practice continues in various state facilities to this day.
On top of this, women are already denied basic reproductive health services. Prenatal care is pretty rare, as well. Of course, it is always important to shed light on issues like this. We have to give these women their basic human rights.
All inmates are tested for pregnancy
Every woman who is sent to prison is actually tested for pregnancy. This is non-negotiable. They have to be tested whether they think they are pregnant or not. This is because staff members need to be oriented in advance.
Not to mention, inmates who are pregnant do not really get treated differently from their peers. At the very least, the institutions provide at least one checkup so that the inmate may know how far along moms are into their pregnancies.
Women's incarceration have grown by more than 800%
This has been true for the past decade. There are about one million women on probation. More than 200,000 women are behind bars, as well. Two-thirds are incarcerated for non-violent offenses, many of these drug-related crimes.
Yes, there is something wrong with the system. People who live in poverty are the ones most likely to commit these offenses. Women of color are also disproportionately affected. In the United States alone, 61 out of every 100,000 women were in prison back in 2019.
These prisons have low death row rates
One of the biggest differences between female and male prisons are death row rates. This is just something that doesn't really happen often in a women's penitentiary. The percentage of women locked up for committing violent crimes is generally low, too.
Just by looking at the past 200 years, we can see that only one woman in the U.S. was ever sentenced to death for a crime that was not murder. She was in for treason, being the mastermind behind a certain spy operation. Only 2% of inmates on death row are women, as well.
Pregnant inmates often have their babies in prison
This is just cruel if you think about it. When a pregnant woman resides in a prison, she will likely end up having the baby before her release. Of course, this is no ideal situation for both the mom and the baby, but only a few of them are able to reach the hospital.
Most of the time, these women are just forced to give birth inside their own cells, with the rest of the inmates and staff watching them. This usually happens because medical assistance can take a little too long to arrive.
The ladies fight in the cafeteria
Okay, fights are to be expected in prisons. We hear about them all the time getting referenced in pop culture. Inmates would go to the yard or the shower room to handle their business. But female prisoners often choose to fight with one another in the cafeteria.
This is the common venue for brawls. Most prisoners prefer this area because they can use a lot of items to defend themselves. Still, the most used object during a fight between inmates isn't shivs, but regular food trays.
Life behind bars car actually be boring
Fighting boredom is all part of the prison experience. Fortunately for women, they tend to get a lot more creative with their time than men. So what do they do to pass the time exactly? Well, some female inmates use the time to catch up on their reading.
Others choose to learn some new skills in case there is some kind of educational program available to them. For some reason, female prisoners tend to exhibit camaraderie amongst them. This thing just doesn't happen in male prisons.
Women get sent to solitary confinement for weird reasons
Every time you read about solitary confinement, you will get chills up your spine. Just the idea of staying somewhere with no light and a sense of time all by yourself will surely make you go crazy. Safe to say, this is not a fun thing to deal with.
What makes this worse for female inmates is that they get sent to solitary confinement for harmless things like giving their friends a hug or picking flowers. You can even get sent to solitary for singing to your friend.
Female inmates don't get visits very often
This has got to be one of the saddest items on the list. Prison is already a lonely place for inmates, but to not have people visit just makes it ten times worse. It also appears that women are much less likely to get visits.
According to a report by, prisonfellowship.com, female inmates' friends and family members don't visit as often as male prisoners'. Although it also should be mentioned that more women tend to receive more letters than men when they are incarcerated.
Suicide attempt rates are relatively high
As discussed earlier, women who are locked up already suffer from mental health disorders. These issues just get worse in prison. In a study done on a Canadian women’s prison, it was found that 60% of the inmates had attempted suicide at least once.
In some prisons, suicide attempts almost spread throughout the prison. This phenomenon has been dubbed "suicide contagion." This means that when one member of a small community takes her own life, others are more likely to do the same.
Unlike in Orange Is the New Black, inmates do not just threaten to sue staff
Ask any ex-convict about the show, and they will tell you that while there are parts that are accurate, some are just plain lies. One example of this is when Pennsatucky implies to Captain Healy that she will sue him because he stood by, just watching Piper “beat the brakes off” her.
Most courts just in rule in favor of the staff because inamtes are viewed as threats to their safety. In real life, if things were taken to the court, Pennsatucky would not stand a chance and Healy would have been off the hook.
An application needs to be filed for everything beyond the basics
The red tape it takes just to request supplies is said to be exhausting. From ordering weekly essentials and doctor's appointments to applying for jobs and prison transfers, these requests are usually done via apps.
Some even require the female inmates to fill out the paperwork. Canteen day is only once a week. This is when they obtain their weekly shopping of shower gels, sweets, chocolate, tobacco, and more. At least it is up to them what they spend want to spend on.
Babies can stay with their mothers for a few years
While most prisons take the baby away within 24 hours or so, some jails let the mothers keep the child for a few years. There are actually some prisons that let female inmates raise their children inside the facility.
They believe that it is best for both the mother and the baby to not be separated. Of course, it sounds nice on paper. However, the thought of a child being raised in that kind of environment is pretty odd. It is still a prison, after all.
There is always a toilet paper shortage
The "Reproductive Injustice" study done by the Correctional Association of New York back in 2015 uncovered a strange trend in women's prisons. This may not be related to reproductive health but it is telling of the conditions inside of the prisons nevertheless.
Researchers conducted a poll with a pretty simple question: Do you get enough toilet paper each month? Nearly 70% of the respondents answered, “No.” One respondent even claimed that the women resorted to using magazines, newspapers, and washcloths by the end of each month.
Inmates would alternate between movies and church
Some female inmates would describe their prison experience as something straight out of a college dorm. A lot of days were relatively normal. People just had a lot of free time on their hands, too. The book selection is not usually good, too.
So the inmates would end up just watching movies and talking to each other. Other than this, there was always a portion of the prison population who decided to devote their time to the church. Hey, we all need something to get us through, right?
Some inmates go to jail on purpose
These days, one of the worst reasons for women to go to prison is not the crime they committed. Sometimes, it is because of the reason why: their economic background. There have been more and more reports of homeless women committing petty crimes on purpose.
They do so in order to at least have access to food and shelter in prison. This is only compounded by the fact that women are more likely to be victims of physical and sexual abuse themselves even before their incarceration.
Therapy dogs have gotten more common in facilities
Animal-assisted therapy has been on the rise in female prisons in the past couple of years. Of course, this does not excuse the fact that most prisons still lack proper mental health services for their inmates.
Having a faithful companion can do these women wonders though. Therapy dogs focus is on helping incarcerated mothers. Because of their sentences, mothers in jail can often feel separation anxiety. This kind of treatment is also seen as a means to reduce future criminality.
Some women's prisons are merciless
There are just some women's penitentiaries worse than others. This includes prisons like the IK-14 prison for women in Russia. The institution is one of the most dreaded correctional facilities in the world. Some reports claim that kittens get tossed into blazing furnaces.
Prisoners are also forced into slave labor, with some of them even losing fingers because of hours at sewing machines in a rat-infested sweatshop. Now, that is just senseless cruelty. Former prisoners have described the conditions there as "hellish" and "unlivable."
The prisons are not pandemic-proof
This actually applies to male prisons, too. Since the pandemic, the conditions in jails have only gotten worse. Most facilities are not prepared to evacuate their inmates just in case the COVID-19 virus spreads through the cells.
This is part of the issue of prison health as public health. The Prison healthcare system has long been poor. And the pandemic just exposed its flaws more than ever. Some prisons even fail to provide clean masks and water. Don't even get us started on the soap.
Women's prisons only have a limited number of educational programs
This does not get talked about enough. Women in correctional institutions are not provided with comparable services, educational programs, or facilities as men prisoners. For instance, the state offers 21 job-certification programs for men and just two for women.
These programs are as different in kind as they are in number, too. Men's prisons have construction carpentry, electrical technology, and advanced industrial design. Women's jails, on the other hand, are offered office administration and culinary arts. There is something wrong with that picture.
Jumpsuit sizing can be a problem
You might not think of this as a big issue, but for women who are uncomfortable with the jumpsuits, this has become an annoying problem to have to deal with. After all, they were these things every day. Women's prison jumpsuits usually only have a one-size-fits-all approach.
Some of the more progressive prisons have switched to shirts and sweat pants. This means that they have acknowledged how needlessly ill-fitting the uniforms are. We are just going to have to wait for other prisons to do the same.
Prisoners are not housed based on the severity of the offense
Women’s facilities are often much smaller than men’s facilities. So they don't really have the financial resources to house criminals according to their severity. This might be true for a handful of male prisons, too.
However, they will still have different dorms for more severe offenders. In women’s prisons, the violent offenders are in with the general population. Women who are only in jail because of relatively minor offenses are in constant danger. They never know when someone might snap.
Feminine hygiene products are a luxury
Tampons, as well as sanitary pads, are one of women's prisons' great luxuries. These are not provided to inmates like they are supposed to. Imprisoned women have to buy their own from the commissary, which can be a complicated process.
The price of feminine hygiene products is prohibitive, as well. A box of tampons could also cost half of their weekly paycheck. These are human rights violations in plain sight. But it has been normalized in the female prison system.
Prisoners are worked with virtually no pay
Women's prisons have found a way to exploit their inmates. Corporations can even contract prisons to assemble their products. Prisoners are paid far less than minimum wage to perform these jobs. Meanwhile, companies get to keep their prices low by keeping their labor costs down.
Prisoners tend to fight over these jobs because they still pay better than prison jobs like janitorial, kitchen, and maintenance. Most of the time, prison work is not even paid at all! Yes, this just sounds like legalized slavery.
They smuggle most things in their private parts
Yes, you read that right. It can sometimes be inconceivable how often and how many female inmates can smuggle inside their private parts. Some of the weirdest things that have been found inside prisoners' bodies include cellphones, keys, adult toys, and rolls of cash.
There was even a woman who tried to stash Donny Osmond’s poster rolled-up. However, the record holder would probably the woman who carried 54 bags of substances, eight prescription pills, and $50 cash.
Electric razors were used for hookups
A lot of hookups are said to be going on in bathroom stalls and showers. How do they hide it? We will never know. One of the weirdest things some inmates have discovered for their pleasure is electric shavers.
Each bunk has one and there would usually be a line of girls that were still using old ones. Most of the time, they would use them for their legs. However, some female inmates would flip these things and use the non-cutting side as a sort of "stimulation device" on others.