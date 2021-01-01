You Won't Believe The Things That Go On In All-Female Prisons

By Bryce Surren

It is easy to assume that we know what is going on in women's prisons because of a series like Orange Is the New Black. After all, the show does offer compelling content. Still, a lot of crazy things happen in real-life all-female jails that even the series couldn't have portrayed. 

Photo Courtesy: Jim James/PA Images via Getty Images

The horrors of a life behind bars are just sometimes not meant for the public to see. That is why we rely on documentaries, firsthand accounts, and lists like this. Here are some things you won't believe happen inside women's prisons.

X